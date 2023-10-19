Palestinians clash with Abbas’ West Bank forces after Gaza hospital strike

At age 93, legendary investor Warren Buffett has amassed more than an impressive investment portfolio; he’s also a treasure trove of life wisdom.

While he’s most famous for his uncanny ability to pick stocks and evaluate companies, his sagacity extends beyond the financial realm. Known as the Oracle of Omaha, Buffett offers insights that delve into the essence of life and human relationships, particularly when it comes to the nuanced subject of love. In a telling exchange with students, Buffett provides what may be considered his most invaluable asset yet — his perspective on love as the ultimate measure of success in life.

Don’t Miss:

In a talk with Georgia Tech students, Buffett was asked to reflect on his greatest successes and failures. His answer was unexpectedly distant from his financial exploits. He stated, “When you get to my age, you’ll really measure your success in life by how many of the people you want to have love you actually do love you.”

Expanding on this, he acknowledged that he knows people who have amassed fortunes yet are essentially bankrupt in the realm of love. “I know people who have a lot of money … but the truth is that nobody in the world loves them … that’s the ultimate test of how you have lived your life.”

Buffett didn’t just stop at identifying the problem; he also offered a solution. “The trouble with love is that you can’t buy it. The only way to get love is to be lovable. The more you give love away, the more you get.”

These lines encapsulate Buffett’s philosophy on love, highlighting its reciprocity. For him, love is an investment where the principal currency is not money but qualities like kindness, understanding and generosity.

Story continues

Don’t Miss: Get equity and front row seats to the startups and small businesses you love —⁠ for as little as $100.

These philosophies on love are reflected in various aspects of Buffett’s life, including his marriages. His relationship with his late first wife, Susan Thompson Buffett, had a foundation of mutual respect and love, even sustaining a friendship after their separation. His second marriage to Astrid Menks in 2006 has been described as grounded in a similar framework of genuine affection and shared values.

The billionaire’s philanthropic efforts, notably his significant commitments to charitable organizations through the Giving Pledge, can also be seen as an extension of his philosophy on love. By pledging to give away the vast majority of his wealth, Buffett practices what he preaches — the idea that “the more you give love away, the more you get.”

Buffett famously plans to give his children “enough money so that they would feel they could do anything but not so much that they could do nothing.” It’s a form of love that empowers rather than stifles.

Just as he believes that “the more you give love away, the more you get,” investing in the right startups offers the opportunity for exponential returns, both financially and socially. When investors put their capital into startups — whether they focus on healthcare innovations, sustainable housing solutions or groundbreaking artificial intelligence — they’re doing more than backing a vision. They’re investing in the potential to change lives, perhaps even the fabric of society itself.

The most valuable investments are those that make the world a better place and in which the return is measured not in dollars and cents but in the enduring currency of love and positive change. Just as Buffett invests in companies with long-term value, anyone can invest in relationships and opportunities that have the potential to uplift and transform. That may be the ultimate test of a life well lived.

Read Next:

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Warren Buffett On Life’s Ultimate Test: ‘When You Get To My Age, You’ll Really Measure Your Success By How Many Of The People You Want To Have Love You Actually Do Love You’ — Some Of The Richest People Find ‘Nobody In The World Loves Them’ originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.