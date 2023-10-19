News
Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of ‘highly concerning’ aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has released footage of some of the more than 180 intercepts of U.S. warplanes by Chinese aircraft that have occurred in the last two years — more than the total amount over the previous decade and part of a trend U.S. military officials called concerning.
The photos and video were released in advance of a soon-to-be issued annual report by the Pentagon on the China’s military power and the security threats it may pose to partners in the Indo-Pacific.
The Pentagon has tried for years to posture itself to be ready for a potential conflict with China over Taiwan even as it now finds itself supporting allies in two hot wars, Ukraine in Europe and Israel in the Middle East.
Admiral John Acquilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said at a Pentagon press briefing Tuesday that despite the U.S. surging carrier strike groups and amphibious ships to support Israel, and now almost 20 months of war in Ukraine, the command has what it needs to deter China.
“I haven’t had one piece of equipment or force structure depart” his command, he said, referring to ships, aircraft and military units. “We have been taking a number of steps to strengthen our commitment to the region, strengthen our deterrence in the region and we will continue to do that.”
The officials said the Chinese flights were risky and aggressive in nature, but stopped short of calling most of them unsafe — a specific term that is used only in the most egregious cases. Still the officials said it was important to release the footage and call out the behavior because they said it was part of a larger trend of regional intimidation by China that could accidentally lead to conflict.
“All of these examples we’ve released today underscore the coercive intent of (China) by engaging in behaviors particularly in international airspace,” said Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs. “The bottom line is that in many cases, this type of operational behavior can cause active and dangerous accidents” and can lead inadvertently to conflict, Ratner said.
Palestinians clash with Abbas’ West Bank forces after Gaza hospital strike
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Palestinian security forces in Ramallah fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters throwing rocks and chanting against on Tuesday, as popular anger boiled over after a deadly Gaza hospital attack that Palestinians blamed on Israel.
The strike on Gaza’s Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital, which officials said killed about 500 people, was the deadliest single incident in Gaza since Israel launched a campaign in retaliation for a deadly Hamas gun rampage through Israeli communities.
Israel’s military denied responsibility for the strike, blaming it on a failed Palestinian militant rocket launch. The strike drew condemnation from the West and the Arab world, and protests were staged at Israel’s embassies in Turkey and Jordan and near the U.S. embassy in Lebanon.
In the West Bank, where Abbas was returning on Tuesday after canceling a planned meeting in Jordan with U.S. President Joe Biden, hundreds of demonstrators marched in Ramallah’s central Manara Square, with some chanting in support of Hamas militant leaders.
Clashes with Palestinian security forces also broke in the West Bank cities of Nablus, Tubas and Jenin, a northern city that was the focus of major Israeli military operations earlier this year, according to witnesses.
The outbreak of West Bank protests highlights long-simmering Palestinian anger against Abbas, whose forces have long faced criticism for coordinating with Israel on security in the territory.
(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Farmington High School assistant coaches knew about ‘sexual study parties’; three terminated
DETROIT (FOX 2) – The Farmington School District has announced three assistant coaches within the basketball program have been terminated after learning they were aware of inappropriate interactions between a boy’s basketball coach and members of the team.
The basketball coach, who was terminated immediately after the school district learned of the policy, has not been named. The three assistant coaches were also not identified but the district said they were terminated on Tuesday.
According to police, the coach would host study slumber parties at his home in Detroit. According to one player, the coach was standing over one of the kids, naked. Detroit police are investigating – telling FOX 2 News it is being handled by its Special Victims Unit. They are calling these allegations of sexual assaults – plural.
On Tuesday, the school district said, through the course of the investigation, it learned three other coaches within the program were aware of the interactions between the JV coach and student-athletes but chose not to report them. All three have now been terminated.
The district was clear to point out that the other three cloches were not accused of improper conduct with the players – but that they did not report the incidents, as required based on their position within the school district.
No charges have been filed against the coach, as of yet.
Farmington Public Schools said in a statement on Monday, “Upon receiving notice of the allegation, the third party coach was immediately terminated and issued a No Trespass notice banning him from all Farmington Public Schools’ facilities and events.
“The case has been turned over to law enforcement while our administrative team is conducting an internal investigation.”
‘Dragon’-like creature found perched high on rocky peak in Laos. It’s a new species
A “dragon”-like creature climbed near the top of a rocky peak in Laos. The animal’s coloring blended seamlessly into the surrounding patchwork of sunlight and shadows.
Well, almost seamlessly.
A scientist was on a bird watching expedition in Khammouane Province in August 2022 when they spotted an “unusual”-looking lizard on the nearby karst rocks, according to a study published Oct. 10 in the journal Zoological Research.
Soon after, a tour guide leading tourists through a zip line course spotted another of these “unusual” lizards, and researchers captured it, the study said. Intrigued, researchers surveyed the area’s limestone karst rocks and captured a second similar-looking lizard.
Taking a closer look, researchers realized they’d discovered a new species: Laodracon carsticola, or the Khammouane karst dragon.
The Khammouane karst dragon is considered “medium-sized,” reaching about 1 foot in length, the study said. It has a “triangular” head, “long and slender” appendages, “bluish-gray” eyes and roughly textured scales.
Photos show the Khammouane karst dragon. Its body is black with a few larger white bands on its back and speckles of white across the rest of its head and limbs. Its belly and a spot under its throat are tinged blue.
A photo shows the well-camouflaged lizard perched on a rock. When still, researchers said these lizards “become almost invisible in the mosaic of sharp shadows and light spots and are difficult to spot unless they start moving.”
Khammouane karst dragons were seen climbing or sitting atop rocky peaks between about 160 feet to 230 feet up, the study said. Locals described the lizards as “rare,” most active in the afternoon and entirely restricted to the rocks.
The new species has so far only been found in one karst formation in Khammouane Province, the study said. This central province is about 260 miles southeast of the capital, Vientiane, and borders Vietnam to the east and Thailand to the west.
Reptile surveys in karst habitats of Khammouane Province have been ongoing for 15 years, according to the study.
The new species “likely evaded earlier discovery due to its very specific habitat preferences of living high on hardly accessible steep karst pinnacles,” researchers said. The construction of a nearby elevated walkway and zip line course also “likely aided the chances of observing this unique (lizard) species.”
Researchers named the new species after its preferred habitat. “Carsticola” is a combination of the German word for limestone, “karst,” and the Latin word for resident, “cola,” the study said.
The new species was identified by its DNA and physical features including its scale texture and pattern, body shape and coloring, the study said. Researchers identified the Khammouane karst dragon as part of a new genus: Laodracon, or the Laos karst dragons.
The research team included Saly Sitthivong, Peter Brakels, Santi Xayyasith, Nathanaël Maury, Sabira Idiiatullina, Parinya Pawangkhanant, Kai Wang, Tan Van Nguyen and Nikolay Poyarkov.
