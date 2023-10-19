Prosecutors to recharge Alec Baldwin for ‘Rust’ shooting

The average man does a lot to stay fit and healthy – but oftentimes it’s simply not enough. Some habits have the potential to harm you, exacerbate an annoying condition, or cause injury.

Men are less likely to visit a healthcare professional, and that certainly complicates matters a lot. According to an Orlando Health survey, 81% of men easily remember their first car, but barely half can recall the last time they visited a doctor.

So men not only actively ignore their health but also don’t like visiting the doctor when something does go wrong – an immensely careless attitude towards their wellbeing.

Of course, we don’t want you to be afraid of living your life to the fullest, but it is essential to reiterate the importance of a fit lifestyle and healthy habits to improve your everyday life.

The fact of the matter is that, man or not, many of us are just living our lives on autopilot – in fact, according to a news by Harvard, we spend 46.9% of our time thinking about things that are inconsequential to our progress. This mind-wandering is often a cause for unhappiness that leads to unhealthy attitudes.

Let us highlight five ways you may be hurting your health unknowingly. Pay attention to these tiny details and try to look at things with a fresh perspective.

Let’s get started:

Shampooing Hair too Often

If your head is shaved, skip to the next point. Otherwise, read on.

Hairstylists and skin specialists agree that shampooing your hair every day, or even every other day, is bad for your scalp.

The trouble is that men often wash their hair more than they need to. This removes important oils from the scalp leaving it dry and the hair brittle. Men’s hair is usually thicker and curlier than women’s – it can go without washing for 2 to 3 days at a time.

Dry scalp goes into overdrive to make up for the lost oils and produces more oil than before. This is why men often feel like their hair isn’t clean, no matter how much they shampoo. This results in a never-ending cycle that only irritates their scalps further.

Experts recommend shampooing no more than three times a week to ensure that your hair doesn’t get too greasy too fast. This way, your scalp will also be able to reserve more of its natural oil, which, of course, is healthy.

Wearing the Wrong Underwear

Men don’t really discuss their underwear with the doctor, but perhaps you should.

Your underwear is the second layer of clothing that is supposed to protect the groin area from chaffing and irritation, while also keeping your package safe.

However, many of us are guilty of wearing undies or briefs made from potentially abrasive material, and that can result in chaffing – you might also risk irritating boys when you go commando. Tight briefs not only hurt the skin down there but may even lower fertility, so if you are trying to get the lady pregnant, stick to loose-fitting and cooling boxers

The good news is that you could always invest in men’s cooling underwear that is designed to be very gently on this sensitive part of your body.

Overeating Protein

Men are notorious for eating meat – there is nothing like a Southern barbeque to get most of us excited.

But its time you learned to keep an eye on your protein intake. Experts say that overdosing on protein can cause dehydration and loss of calcium, so it’s awful for your kidneys.

And in the long run, this can lead to weight gain – because the body can’t process all the protein you are eating, so it starts storing it. According to healthline, we are not supposed to have more than 0.8 grams of protein per kg of body weight, every day – that’s the minimum daily average recommended by health specialists.

If you are exceptionally fit and exercise more than the average male, you could get away with consuming up to 1.7 grams of protein per kg of body weight every day.

Consuming Too Much Caffeine

Men who drink too much coffee are at the risk of damaging their fertility.

Many Americans rely on three to five solid shots of coffee to help them get through the day – but the Federal Drug Authority (FDA) puts the cap on up to 400 mg a day, which is roughly 4 cups of coffee.

So why all this hoopla about overdosing on caffeine?

Well, for starters, it is essential to understand that coffee is just ONE source of caffeine – one can of cola has 50 mg of it, and energy drinks can give you to 250mg of caffeine in one serving.

So unknowingly, we gulp down up to 1200 mg of caffeine in a day – this increases blood pressure, causes anxiety, and even boosts the risk of heart disease, in addition to causing fertility issues.

Not Washing Hands before Meals

In 2018, Fox News host Pete Hegseth confessed in front of millions, that he hadn’t washed his hands in over a decade!

He says he can’t see germs, so they aren’t a real thing – a sentiment echoed by many men around the world who are just too lazy to pick up the soap.

If you regularly wash your hands after finishing up in the toilet, pat yourself on the back.

Now, honestly think about this – do you also wash up after taking the public transit, shaking hands with others, working on your office computer, handling equipment at the gym, or before sitting down for a meal?

Be careful of your hygiene, so you don’t get sick and safeguard the health of others around you as well.

Remember, if you greet babies and the elderly with dirty hands, you can harm them severely – they just don’t have the power to fight off diseases. Even something as innocuous as flu can be deadly to them – CDC reported that more than 80,000 people died from common flu in 2017-2018.

It is possible that many of those deaths could have been prevented had those people not been exposed to the virus, something proper handwashing could help with. So stay clean and well-groomed at all times.

In Conclusion

A study by psycnet on the Psychology of Men & Masculinity found out that masculinity is negatively correlated to a willingness to improve health.

Sure, a man who’s rough around the edges with a charming vibe or two is irresistible to the ladies, but carelessness is never a good look on anyone.

So take care of the social niceties discussed above – you owe yourself and the world at large this much at least.