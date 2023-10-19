News
Prosecutors to recharge Alec Baldwin for ‘Rust’ shooting
By Kanishka Singh and Andrew Hay
(Reuters) -New Mexico prosecutors on Tuesday said they intended to recharge actor with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer in 2021.
Baldwin’s case will be brought before a grand jury in mid-November, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said.
The move followed results of an independent forensic test that found Baldwin had to have pulled the trigger of a revolver he was rehearsing with for it to fire the live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director .
The finding was the same as a previous FBI test on the firearm.
“After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza,” Morrissey and Jason Lewis said in a statement.
Baldwin has said he is not responsible for Hutchins’ death and he did not pull the trigger.
“It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, lawyers for Baldwin, said in a statement.
The “30 Rock” actor was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter in January for Hutchins’ death, along with the movie’s chief weapons handler Hannah Gutierrez, who faces a 2024 trial.
The planned grand jury marked a setback for Baldwin after prosecutors dismissed charges against the actor in April after new evidence the gun he used might have been modified, allowing it to fire without the trigger being pulled.
Morrissey said if new testing of the gun showed it was working, she would recharge Baldwin.
Prosecutors often use grand juries as they are an easier means to prove probable cause and proceed to trial than filing a criminal complaint that can be probed by defense lawyers at a preliminary hearing, legal experts say.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexio; Editing by Donna Bryson, Lisa Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis)
How to Find Best Hostess in 2020?
The most memorable feature of an event, party or restaurant may not be the quality of the food or even the décor but the impression created by the hostess. The hostess who greets visitors makes a powerful first impression and can make break your success. But finding the right hostess is something you don’t leave up to a chance. You want to do more than just collecting applications from teenagers and hire a random one, hoping he/she will be a stellar employee.
Finding the perfect hostess in Dubai takes a lot of effort and search. Here are some useful tips you can use to find the best hostess for your event.
Find one that’s kind, friendly, and caring
The very first rule of hiring a good hostess is to look for someone who friendly, caring and kind. They should be thoughtful and considerate for you to work with, and they will also make a great first impression on your guests. Since your hostess is the first person, installing them at the front will help make your guests feel welcome instantly.
Make ‘em smile
The thing that really gets your guest when enter in is an enormous smile from your hostess. Hire a person who walks and greets your guests with a 1000klw smile.
Bring out their personality
Hiring a hostess with a great personality is very important, after all, it is the hostess who has to deliver the bad news to the guests if there is an issue.
To learn more about your hostess’s personality, pay attention to how they respond to your questions. The person who is responsive, polite, and cheerful is the one you should hire. You can also ask them for a solution by putting them in a random situation and ask them what they will do in such a situation. Based on their reply can decide whether you should hire this person or not.
Ask strange questions
A hostess has to deal with strange questions and requests all the time. The best way to know if your hostess can handle weird and strange questions is by asking them strange questions yourself. You can ask some random questions like Is the food vegan verified? Where is the lift? What is the level of wi-fi radiation on the rooftop? If the response is satisfactory, you can decide whether to hire the candidate or not.
Calm under Pressure
Any event will have their stressful moments, especially when there are hundreds or thousands of people involved. An ideal hostess won’t be rattled under that kind of pressure. You want someone in your team who can keep their cool under heavy stress and convey calm to the guests waiting outside.
You can determine whether they can handle pressure or not by asking or putting them in a difficult situation. If you are satisfied with their answer, then you can go ahead and hire the hostess.
Get them talking
A hostess’s job relies mostly on communication, after all, there is nothing else for them to do except talk to your guests. Because the job involves a lot of talking, you want to make that the person you hire speaks fluently in the language that your guests will be speaking.
Determining fluency is easy. Just keep on talking with the candidate during the interview, and you will be able to identify whether the candidate has any communication issues or not.
Make sure they can amuse themselves
The other job of the hostess is to stand around. If you hire a hostess with a bright smile, and great communication skills but wanders away from her station because she is bored that is not going to work well for your business.
Ask your candidate directly about how they amuse themselves when they are bored of standing around and doing nothing. If they are making up a fake answer, then you should look for a different candidate.
Stand out from the crowd
The best way to select the best hostess is to have your pick from a big pool of talented people. And how do you get these potential hostesses banging down your doors and wanting to work for you? The answer is simple, offering great benefits, growth opportunities, and a supportive environment. When you offer perks to a person, they come running to your doors offering their skills for your benefit.
The truth is everyone is looking for a kind, talented, smiling, smart, and friendly hostess and there are not enough people with these skills to go around. So, it is best to give yourself an unfair hiring advantage to hire great and talented people will want to work for you.
5 Biggest Inventions for Daily Life
Technology and development go hand in hand. We are living in the 21st century and it is unarguably the most advanced period of human civilization. Hundred years ago things which seemed to be unimaginable, because of technology are possible today. Humans have successfully landed on the Moon and Mars, and their ambitions have not died. The humans are now investing their time and money on more such projects. Also, because of the medical science, the life expectancy of a human has been increased.
Indeed, many significant inventions have changed human lives forever. But there are many inventions on which we are dependent on our daily lives and can’t expect to live without them now. Have you ever wondered about this? Check the list below.
Paper
Paper is one of the most important inventions of humans. Paper was invented sometime around the 2nd century BCE in China. The primary reason to invent the paper was to record something important and to convey messages. Today paper is used for several reasons. Be in the form of newspaper, to write something, reading books, wiping hands or as toilet paper, it has become a very part of our lives.
Vacuum Cleaner
Nobody loves an untidy environment. One of the best ways to clean up the mess is brooming. But brooming couldn’t solve all the problems. So, there was a requirement of something better than a broom. This gave Ives W. Mcgaffy motivation to invent the first manually powered cleaner that was based on principles of vacuum in 1868. That machine was quite light-weight and compact. Gradually developments took place in vacuum cleaners and today we have the finest vacuum cleaners. Although the best vacuum cleaners are a bit pricey the Dysan Black Friday Sale is perhaps a better option to grab the best deals for you.
Safety Razor
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Zac Efron, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, one thing is common among everyone is that they have truly justified how to sport a clean shave look. But to look exceptionally stunning in clean shave look all of the above-mentioned names require a safety razor. Before the invention of the safety razor, people used to shave with a single blade razor that was very difficult to use and most of the time would cut the skin. Thanks to Jean Jaques Perret who invented the first safety razor and made the lives of men easy and convenient. Later, in 1901 King Camp Gillette an American invented the first safety razor with removable blades and rest is the history.
Zipper
Another very significant invention made in contemporary times is the zipper. It is one of the most useful inventions by humans but the irony is that we don’t realize its importance. The initial use of zippers could be found in the clothes. It was used as a replacement for traditional hooks and buttons. The need for an easy method to tie the open spaces of clothes with a zipper was because the traditional buttons or hooks consumed a lot of time and their operation was also very difficult. The zipper reduced the time to close the same amount of area by almost 2 times. Moreover, the zipper had a very negligible chance to get opened on its own, unlike the buttons or hooks. And today we not only use the zipper for our clothes but our bags and covering clothes for different products as well.
Plastic
Technology has two sides, good and bad. This is perhaps one of those inventions that have made the human lives easier but at the same time tried to degrade the condition of humans like a parasite. But it is an invention and is used in our daily lives that is why it deserved a place on this list. We use plastic daily in one or the other form. Plastic has become a part of our lives.
Concluding
Technology’s primary motive was to serve human needs and to make human life easier and convenient as it was before the inventions. The technological developments that took place in the past 2 centuries have transformed human lives forever. Today, in the most complex geopolitical environment of human history, technology plays a very significant role in the soft power of any nation. Those who have access to technology are considered to be more powerful. This is precise because the development is directly proportional to the technology.
Healthy Man Is A Happy Man: 5 Things You Are Not Doing Right
The average man does a lot to stay fit and healthy – but oftentimes it’s simply not enough. Some habits have the potential to harm you, exacerbate an annoying condition, or cause injury.
Men are less likely to visit a healthcare professional, and that certainly complicates matters a lot. According to an Orlando Health survey, 81% of men easily remember their first car, but barely half can recall the last time they visited a doctor.
So men not only actively ignore their health but also don’t like visiting the doctor when something does go wrong – an immensely careless attitude towards their wellbeing.
Of course, we don’t want you to be afraid of living your life to the fullest, but it is essential to reiterate the importance of a fit lifestyle and healthy habits to improve your everyday life.
The fact of the matter is that, man or not, many of us are just living our lives on autopilot – in fact, according to a news by Harvard, we spend 46.9% of our time thinking about things that are inconsequential to our progress. This mind-wandering is often a cause for unhappiness that leads to unhealthy attitudes.
Let us highlight five ways you may be hurting your health unknowingly. Pay attention to these tiny details and try to look at things with a fresh perspective.
Let’s get started:
Shampooing Hair too Often
If your head is shaved, skip to the next point. Otherwise, read on.
Hairstylists and skin specialists agree that shampooing your hair every day, or even every other day, is bad for your scalp.
The trouble is that men often wash their hair more than they need to. This removes important oils from the scalp leaving it dry and the hair brittle. Men’s hair is usually thicker and curlier than women’s – it can go without washing for 2 to 3 days at a time.
Dry scalp goes into overdrive to make up for the lost oils and produces more oil than before. This is why men often feel like their hair isn’t clean, no matter how much they shampoo. This results in a never-ending cycle that only irritates their scalps further.
Experts recommend shampooing no more than three times a week to ensure that your hair doesn’t get too greasy too fast. This way, your scalp will also be able to reserve more of its natural oil, which, of course, is healthy.
Wearing the Wrong Underwear
Men don’t really discuss their underwear with the doctor, but perhaps you should.
Your underwear is the second layer of clothing that is supposed to protect the groin area from chaffing and irritation, while also keeping your package safe.
However, many of us are guilty of wearing undies or briefs made from potentially abrasive material, and that can result in chaffing – you might also risk irritating boys when you go commando. Tight briefs not only hurt the skin down there but may even lower fertility, so if you are trying to get the lady pregnant, stick to loose-fitting and cooling boxers
The good news is that you could always invest in men’s cooling underwear that is designed to be very gently on this sensitive part of your body.
Overeating Protein
Men are notorious for eating meat – there is nothing like a Southern barbeque to get most of us excited.
But its time you learned to keep an eye on your protein intake. Experts say that overdosing on protein can cause dehydration and loss of calcium, so it’s awful for your kidneys.
And in the long run, this can lead to weight gain – because the body can’t process all the protein you are eating, so it starts storing it. According to healthline, we are not supposed to have more than 0.8 grams of protein per kg of body weight, every day – that’s the minimum daily average recommended by health specialists.
If you are exceptionally fit and exercise more than the average male, you could get away with consuming up to 1.7 grams of protein per kg of body weight every day.
Consuming Too Much Caffeine
Men who drink too much coffee are at the risk of damaging their fertility.
Many Americans rely on three to five solid shots of coffee to help them get through the day – but the Federal Drug Authority (FDA) puts the cap on up to 400 mg a day, which is roughly 4 cups of coffee.
So why all this hoopla about overdosing on caffeine?
Well, for starters, it is essential to understand that coffee is just ONE source of caffeine – one can of cola has 50 mg of it, and energy drinks can give you to 250mg of caffeine in one serving.
So unknowingly, we gulp down up to 1200 mg of caffeine in a day – this increases blood pressure, causes anxiety, and even boosts the risk of heart disease, in addition to causing fertility issues.
Not Washing Hands before Meals
In 2018, Fox News host Pete Hegseth confessed in front of millions, that he hadn’t washed his hands in over a decade!
He says he can’t see germs, so they aren’t a real thing – a sentiment echoed by many men around the world who are just too lazy to pick up the soap.
If you regularly wash your hands after finishing up in the toilet, pat yourself on the back.
Now, honestly think about this – do you also wash up after taking the public transit, shaking hands with others, working on your office computer, handling equipment at the gym, or before sitting down for a meal?
Be careful of your hygiene, so you don’t get sick and safeguard the health of others around you as well.
Remember, if you greet babies and the elderly with dirty hands, you can harm them severely – they just don’t have the power to fight off diseases. Even something as innocuous as flu can be deadly to them – CDC reported that more than 80,000 people died from common flu in 2017-2018.
It is possible that many of those deaths could have been prevented had those people not been exposed to the virus, something proper handwashing could help with. So stay clean and well-groomed at all times.
In Conclusion
A study by psycnet on the Psychology of Men & Masculinity found out that masculinity is negatively correlated to a willingness to improve health.
Sure, a man who’s rough around the edges with a charming vibe or two is irresistible to the ladies, but carelessness is never a good look on anyone.
So take care of the social niceties discussed above – you owe yourself and the world at large this much at least.
