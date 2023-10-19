News
Retail giant cracks a crime ring
“Shrink,” or retail theft, is a billion-dollar problem for the retail industry.
And unlike the popular culture image of a teen shoplifter looking for a rush, the real culprit is often organized crime groups, which systematically steal and fence goods from retailers at scale.
But sometimes the criminals get caught.
Home Depot (HD) spent several years tracking and busting one such ring with the help of law enforcement. At the core of that criminal syndicate was a man named Robert Dell, who operated a drug recovery program out of a church in St. Petersburg, Fla.
He also allegedly stole $1.4 million of goods.
According to the Florida attorney general, Dell used his position as a pastor and counselor to coerce people to steal for him, often hitting stores five or six times per day.
Dell would then fence the goods on eBay under the account “anointedliquidator,” where he had 100% positive feedback and a 35,000-item history.
Dell and other associates were finally busted in August, and while this may seem like a breakthrough, it’s just one syndicate.
“These cases are pretty typical in both the scale and breadth,” Scott Glenn, Home Depot’s vice president of loss prevention, told Yahoo Finance. And while the problem is getting more and more attention — Florida’s attorney general is one of many AGs and local district attorneys tackling shrink — these cases are often linked to more unseemly crimes like money laundering and even human trafficking.
The $1.4 million scheme Dell and his accomplices carried out is only a drop in the bucket. Retailers suffered more than $112 billion in losses due to shrink last year alone, according to the National Retail Federation, putting the bust at just 0.00125% of the year’s total.
New research out on Monday from CoreSight Research shows that consumers are becoming increasingly concerned. It’s not just the annoyance of having to ask for a sales associate to unlock a case: 73% of consumers surveyed are worried that retailers will hike prices to cover the cost of increasing theft, and more than half of consumers are worried about store closures in their community due to organized retail crime.
CoreSight’s research also shows that it’s not just about retailers’ bottom lines, as the impact can extend to their ability to hire or retain employees or even draw customers to stores.
To that end, Target (TGT) is closing nine stores across four states by Saturday, Oct. 21, citing concerns about the safety of staff and consumers as retail crime increases.
Before taking this draconian step, Target says it invested in strategies like beefing up security, using third-party guard services, and more theft deterrent tools. But it wasn’t enough for the nation’s second-biggest retailer.
CoreResearch says membership-based retailers such as Costco (COST) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) stand to benefit until the problem is solved because you need a membership to walk through the door, which may be a deterrent in and of itself.
Besides efforts by attorneys general and retailers, Congress passed the Inform Consumers Act to combat selling stolen goods, something Home Depot’s Glenn said was a step in the right direction.
But it’s not enough for retailers like Home Depot, which will likely provide an update this November as it releases quarterly results.
“We really need a much more coordinated and systemic effort at the federal level to take this problem seriously and really understand how much it impacts not only the financials of retailers and consumers but also the safety of the associates in our stores and the customers and the shopping public at large,” Glenn said.
Why the Victoria’s Secret rebrand is over
The radical transformation of Victoria’s Secret is over.
The American lingerie chain has spent the last two years overhauling its hyper-sexualized image in a bid to regain cultural relevance and win back young consumers who preferred more on-trend upstarts like Savage X Fenty and Parade.
There were some successes, including a campaign to launch the “new” Victoria’s Secret featuring soccer player Megan Rapinoe, transgender model Valentina Sampaio and other spokesmodels, but favorable reviews from online critics never translated into sales: the brand is projecting revenue of $6.2 billion this fiscal year, down about 5% from the previous year and well below the $7.5 billion from 2020.
More recent campaigns have featured models like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski, who would have fit right in with Heidi Klum and at the 2007 show, as well as new-look ambassadors, including plus-size models Paloma Elsesser and Ali Tate-Cutler.
Victoria’s Secret: The Tour ‘23, an attempt to revive the runway show format that launched last month fell somewhere in between the personification of male lust of the brand’s aughts-era heyday and the inclusive utopia promoted by its many disruptors.
But in a presentation to investors in New York last week, it was clear which version of the brand Victoria’s Secret executives see as its future.
“Sexiness can be inclusive,” said Greg Unis, brand president of Victoria’s Secret and Pink, the company’s sub-brand targeting younger consumers. “Sexiness can celebrate the diverse experiences of our customers and that’s what we’re focused on.”
The prime objective? Improve profitability and cross back over $7 billion in annual sales. That means investing in new categories, including activewear and swim, updating its nearly 1,400 Victoria’s Secret and Pink stores and opening 400 new locations outside North America. Costs will also be cut and, judging from the messaging at the investors presentation, fewer risks taken when it comes to the brand’s image.
“Despite everyone’s best endeavours, it’s not been enough to carry the day,” said chief executive Martin Waters.
New clothes, new stores
Waters talked of a challenged retail sector and a consumer who’s choosing off-price alternatives as her wallet continues to be squeezed by inflation.
To win that customer back, Victoria’s Secret is offering its shoppers products beyond bras, underwear and pyjamas.
This means returning to swimwear and activewear, two categories that the retailer exited in recent years. At one point, activewear was a $500 million business for the company, Unis said, with 16 percent share of the sports bra market. Today, that segment is far smaller and only commands a 4 percent share.
Additionally, the brand intends to increase other apparel offerings such as loungewear, sweaters, slip dresses and corset tops — pieces that are adjacent to its forte in sleepwear and lingerie, Unis said. Within Pink, Victoria’s Secret will focus on improving the assortment of fleeces, sweatpants, tracksuits and other casual pieces.
Perhaps the most drastic departure from the Victoria’s Secret of the past is its new bricks-and-mortar look. The brand began revamping its retail locations in 2021, eliminating the dark, austere feel of the stores that may have been trendy in the aughts but no longer resonates with today’s shoppers.
The retailer’s “store of the future” will feature bright but warm lighting, soft decor, a wider entryway and an overall welcoming atmosphere. Even the fixtures are smaller and rounded, painted in a soft pink tone to evoke intimacy with the consumer, said Albert Gilkey, senior vice president of store design and construction at the company.
The Elephant in the Room
Victoria’s Secret began its modern makeover in part due to competition from digital newcomers — brands such as ThirdLove and Parade, that wooed consumers with inclusive marketing and progressive language.
The threat of their disruption, however, has largely diminished in recent months as the direct-to-consumer bust continues to play out and digital marketing costs have become unsustainable for brands with only an e-commerce presence. Parade was recently sold to Ariela & Associates International, a bra licensing company that manufactures products for Fruit of the Loom.
But Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand remains a force to be reckoned with, and Aerie poses steep competition for Pink with younger consumers. A potentially even more formidable contender is gaining ground too: Skims, the shapewear brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, raised funding in July at a $4 billion valuation. The brand projects it will reach $750 million in sales this year, well below Victoria’s Secret’s $6 billion-plus but far ahead of many other would-be challengers. An IPO would give Skims the resources to rapidly open stores and take on Victoria’s Secret directly.
Unis was unfazed. How Victoria’s Secret ventures into apparel will be conservative in manner, he said, and will follow a test-and-learn approach.
For all its problems in recent years, Victoria’s Secret is still the largest underwear retailer in North America, with about 20 percent of the market share, according to its own analysis.
“We’ve been insufficiently differentiated in this difficult market,” Waters said. “(But) our ambition of being the world’s leading fashion retailer of intimates apparel is unchanged.”
Toyota’s cute new electric van concept previews a modular yet funky future
Despite its image as a somewhat conservative automaker, Toyota’s designs have pushed the envelope of style versus substance. The outgoing Prius wasn’t pretty by any standard, but nobody can deny its curb presence. Moving to electrification opens other avenues to explore packaging and design, and Toyota’s latest concept shows its vision for an emissions-free urban future.
Called Kayoibako, the concept takes the shape of a small, boxy van, which isn’t surprising when you know that the name means “configurable shipping container” in Japanese. The automaker said that the vehicle is intended to be a “quality base unit” that can be customized based on the need. It will also be able to form a part of the power grid and will have hardware and software to manage the integration.
In commercial settings, the vehicle will help with “last-mile” logistics, moving cargo from large transport vessels to the final destination. Toyota said the van can also be customized with shelves and other gear to become a rolling shop or bus. Private owners will also be able to customize the van, and its design will enable more convenient wheelchair access.
The Kayoibako is slightly smaller than mainstream minivans in the U.S. today. Its 2800mm wheelbase is just over nine feet, about a foot shorter than the Chrysler Pacifica. Its role as an urban appliance likely plays a role in that number, as shorter wheelbases make it easier to navigate tight spaces.
We will likely see more of these “do-it-all” vehicles as companies dive deeper into electrification. The flexible skateboard chassis that underpin modern EVs are flexible and can be adapted to a wide range of vehicle types. While funky, small utility-adjacent vehicles like this could become much more popular as automakers discover efficiencies from the scale they can achieve with a modular EV platform.
Florida attorney general sues owner of pool construction company arrested for ripping off dozens of customers
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Attorney General is suing a pool construction company and its owner for allegedly ripping off dozens of customers.
According to the AG’s office, Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast and its owner Hillary Bello allegedly misrepresented the timeline for pools to be built and refused to issue refunds to customers for the work not performed. Moody said customers paid the company more than $1.5 million on untimely and unfinished projects.
Both Erica Villalobos and Filip Majewski said their financial future is in ruins because of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast.
READ: Court records show Howard Frankland Bridge stabbing victim’s lengthy criminal record
“We’re tanked financially for years to come. All the plans and college funds are on hold for the next five years. It is very difficult,” former customer Majewski said.
Majewski’s pool sat unfinished in his backyard for months after signing a contract with Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast in April 2021 to build a pool. He paid the company $70,000 in the form of three installments, but he said the company abruptly stopped construction in July 2021, citing delays in materials and labor.
He said his last communication with the company was in December 2021 when they told him his pool would be completed by May 2022, but he never heard from them.
“It was probably the worst mistake in my life to have to go through this whole process,” Majewski said.
CRIME: Victim in Polk County road rage shooting not expected to survive, deputies searching for suspect: Grady Judd
It was a similar story for Villalobos, another former customer of the company.
“A true nightmare. If I could give the pool back, I would give it back,” Villalobos said.
She paid Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast $64,000 for a pool that was eventually finished, but they said multiple parts were installed incorrectly costing them ten of thousands of dollars to fix.
“We can’t get our money back. We have one light that works in the pool. We have four kids. That’s a hazard in so many ways, so they have to be in the pool during the day. I’ve reach out to try and correct it myself and no one answers,” Villalobos said.
FOX 13 made attempts to get in touch with Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast and its owner Hillary Bello, but their listed phone number was disconnected. Customers we spoke with said they haven’t heard from her in more than a year.
COLD CASE: Technology helps solve 1986 homicide of Polk County nurse, deputies say
In June, Bello was arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and charged with embezzlement and organized fraud in connection with unfinished pools.
Moody filed this lawsuit against Bello and the company on Monday, seeking a monetary judgment against them for misrepresenting the timeline for pools to be built and for refusing to issue refunds to consumers for the work not performed.
“Cox Pools and its owner ripped off more than 25 Florida consumers, taking more than $1.5 million and never finishing the agreed upon jobs,” Moody said in a statement that was released Monday. “The consumers were left with dangerous holes in their backyards and severe financial losses. This is unacceptable, and we are taking action to permanently ban this owner from operating a pool business.”
