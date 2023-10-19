Law
Steps Of The Lending Process You Can And Should Automate In 2020
The lending process is often a complicated exercise that requires perfect coordination between the various interfaces from the front-office and back-office. Then, the process slightly varies for the various kinds of lending. For instance, the consumer lending process will be different from that of commercial lending, and so on. However, the basics in all lending remain the same, and it includes the following steps:
●Loan Application
●Loan Processing
●Loan Underwriting
●Loan Approval and Closing
Though automation is fast becoming a buzzword, and there are several digital lending software options available, in many financial institutions, the process of lending involves many manual steps. It can start with consumers requiring to visit the bank to complete their loan application to the data acquisition and verification of the applicant. When these steps are processed manually, it requires a lot of manual labor and time. There are also chances of making mistakes as financial protection rules require increased documentation and verification. The same, when done using suitable lending software, results in much better efficiency and gets completed in no time. The automation of processes is a great boon in this scenario. Thus, we must automate whatever steps we can go forward within 2020.
Biggest Challenge In Initiating The Loan Process
According to a survey, 56% of bankers said that manual collection of data and following up with a client for that is the biggest challenge. Automating this process will help in eliminating the delays of manually collecting the data and the inconsistencies associated with it. Using APIs (Application Program Interfaces) and customer-facing web-based portals facilitate digital onboarding of both the existing customer data as well as the new prospect directly to the lender’s loan origination platform.
Application Processing
Once the data is received, the next step can be automated to segregate the applications that are complete and hence ready for decision and those requiring more documentation.
Risk Evaluation
It plays an essential role in deciding whether the loan can be sanctioned to the particular applicant or organization or not based on credit history, worthiness, etc. Automating this process will help the lenders make more accurate and right decisions as the automation solutions will make use of AI and Big Data along with traditional and alternative evaluation approach.
Communicating with the Customer
The communication with the client is essential, and this step can be automated easily. The process should be designed such that at specific triggers, a customized email is sent to potential customers automatically. For instance, if there is an upcoming or overdue payment, then the system should send alerts and reminders to the users.
Account Management
Managing the accounts of the users manually inserting all details often leads to typing errors and a lot of time. If the account management process is automated, all details will get updated automatically each time the payment is overdue or paid, or status is changed.
Regulatory Compliance
It is often a hassle for the lenders to manage this as the laws keep changing. Having advanced bank lending software, integrated with the compliance solutions, will make life easy for lenders. It will save a tab right from the start while accessing the borrower’s quality to collecting all the required documents following the regulatory compliance.
The standard practices lack consistency, auditing, and accuracy besides consuming a lot of time and resources. The lending process can get automated to a large extent. It will help in streamlining the process of integrating disparate systems and providing reliable and consistent dataflow from one stage of the lending process to the next. If we succeed in automating the various stages of the lending process in 2020, it will help in quick processing of loans with a robust audit and control benefits. It will be a win-win for both the lender and the consumer.
Blockchain
iOS vs Android: Key Differences in Designing Native iOS and Android Apps
iOS and Android account for around 95% of the global mobile app market, with Android having a majority of the share. With such a massive market, opportunities for boosting brands and businesses are endless.
It is one reason why startups and enterprises are keen on investing in native mobile app development. Additionally, apps are a way to increase user engagement with your brand and tackle customer service issues swiftly and deftly.
Native Android and iOS apps, however, differ in more than just their market share and user base. From the programming language to the user interface, the native APIs, and more, all are significant factors that contribute to the differences between the two platforms.
If you’re developing a native app for iOS and Android, then here are some variances you should know:
App Icons
One of the fundamental differences you can spot between an iOS and Android native app is its icon. Icons are the distinct identity of a brand or application that differentiates it from other similar apps in the market.
In iOS app development, designers create icons in square shapes that are later rounded off at the corners. Apple encourages the use of flattened images to ensure clarity and transparency in the icon design. In a nutshell, since all icons have a similar shape, the square is the canvas for all designers.
On the other hand, Android app development allows a little more flexibility in icon design. Android recommends Material Guidelines for icons, but most designers do not follow them strictly. Developers can use paper shadows, an array of colors, and a transparent background, meaning Android app icons can take on any shape or form that fits the area.
App Navigation
Navigation is the primary difference in designing native apps for Android and iOS. From the buttons to the in-app navigation, various factors exist that separate the two platforms. Let’s dig deeper to understand how it affects app development:
· In-App Navigation Pattern
With the differences in device configuration, the UI of iOS and Android apps differ significantly in the way users navigate within an app.
Android apps feature an in-app navigation bar with a back button and refresh button. It allows a flawless user experience as the users can switch from one screen to the next with ease.
In iOS app development, however, a native app does not have in-built navigation. Instead, it has a screen-specific button at the top. Additionally, the only way to go back is to swipe the screen to the right. Keeping these technicalities in mind is essential for affordable web and app developers to provide a smooth user experience for the users.
· Home Button
The home button is another significant feature that differentiates the iOS and Android app design. Where the Android device has three buttons for convenience of users, iPhones only offer one button for global navigation.
The separate buttons enable users to switch screens or back out of an app anytime, without depending on the in-app button. iOS users, on the other hand, need an in-app button to go back, or they’ll be stuck on one screen.
Therefore, when designing the app UI for iOS, in particular, designers need to integrate proper navigation features within the app.
· Navigation Bar/ In-App Tab
The navigation bar is another navigation element that differs in Android and iOS apps. However, it is one factor that deals more with the position of the menu bar than the navigation.
In native Android apps, the menu tab is on the left side of the screen hidden in a drawer feature that users can access via a button on the top. The drawer holds all the options of an application that a user would need.
Contrarily, iOS apps feature navigation bars at the bottom of the screen in an app, rarely at the top, but never as a side drawer. Additionally, all the tabs are always visible on the open app screen.
Button Designs
The buttons within an app also differ for iOS and Android apps. The Material Design Guidelines offers two options for Android apps, flat and raised. Additionally, the font is capitalized in Android, but title case in iOS. Android buttons also have a shadow effect that gives them depth, a feature that is absent in iOS app buttons.
One example of button design is the vastly different CTA button in all Android apps and iOS apps:
· Call-to-Action Button
The action button represents the primary purpose of an application, like composing an email or posting updates on social apps. In iOS and Android, the CTA button is also a significant difference between Android and iOS apps.
While both platforms feature an action button, the position and design differ for iOS and Android apps. iOS apps are integrated with a more central CTA button in the middle of the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen or at the top-right corner if the navigation bar is on the top.
Contrarily, the Android apps have an analogous design for action buttons – floating action buttons on the right-bottom corner of the app.
Which Platform is the Best for You?
Apart from the variances in design, other factors also play a role in the development of iOS and Android apps. From the cost of the platform to the language the developers use, all elements contribute to their differences.
The screen resolution, the individual features of an app, its visual and style elements, are significant factors, and each characteristic contributes to the user experience. Therefore, it is essential that development agencies, like Applify Labs, consider all design elements and their effectiveness when designing native apps.
Author Bio
Haziqa Ishtiaq is a Digital Content Producer at Applify Labs, a software development agency headquartered in Florida, U.S.A. She has a passion for writing and has expertise on Blockchain, AI, marketing strategies, and more.
Business
4 Reasons Remote Telepractice Technology is Sparking a Speech Teletherapy Surge
For school-age kids from K-12 through college-level requiring speech therapy, in particular, remote access to professional services and practitioners will clearly become more ubiquitous. In fact, “the demand for speech-language therapists is already outpacing the supply in some cities,” says Licensed Speech Pathologist Orna Kempler-Azulay, president of Abington Speech Pathology Services, Inc. She’s helping spearhead the speech teletherapy charge in America and beyond with her ground-breaking service platform, RemoteSpeech.com.
In light of the nearly one in twelve U.S. children ages three to seventeen reportedly suffering from some kind of communication disorder, below Azulay outlines keyways on online therapy sections benefits students during coronavirus outbreak, including and beyond bridging the availability gap:
1. Eradicates barriers to access. For many, career and other schedule demands, transportation challenges and other obstacles make it difficult––if not impossible––for families with students to participate in on-site speech therapy programs, whether at the school, in clinics or other treatment locales. For those living in rural and remote areas, these problems can be further exacerbated, rendering treatment options an impossibility. This also applies to people who must relocate internationally, including members of the military, business executives and government officials who desire to help family members or themselves. Web-based speech teletherapy offers these and other well-suited patients the opportunity to readily access the on-going care they need to improve their lives, also giving them control over date and time-of-day scheduling and other concerns. Indeed, kids work one-on-one with teletherapists in-between their activities and busy schedules, whether the sessions are conducted after school, at night or on the weekends. Teletherapy also allows these individuals to start and continue therapy without any interruptions, which can optimize results.
2. Removes stigma and fear. For many children, visiting a speech therapist at school heightens their anxiety and makes them even more self-conscious about getting the help needed to improve their speech. These kids are often bullied by their peers, who belittle the speech issue as well as the therapy sessions that make the patient’s schedule “different” from other students. What Azulay is seeing in schools that have embraced teletherapy is how they proffer a quiet location—in an office or a study room in the library—for these students to easily log on to a teletherapy platform via computer or tablets and readily access the expert-level help needed. In effect, these students are more willing to get the help they need because treatment can be rendered with more privacy and at a date and time that better suits. “As far as their other classmates know, they’re just coming up to do some work on the computer,” said one therapist in a recent study. In some rural communities, parents and therapists confirm that teletherapy affords them greater privacy, allowing their loved ones to access the help they need without other family members or other members of the community knowing. Even when other students observe that speech teletherapy is underway via a computer or tablet, it can actually draw curious, positive attention from these peers.
3. Fosters access to top therapists. Federal and state law requires all therapists to be licensed in the state they practice in, regardless of how their services are rendered. What teletherapy has created is a vast new channel through which highly qualified practitioners can provide their expertise to patients throughout the entirety of their home states, not just the city in which they live. Relating to her own RemoteSpeech.com platform, Azulay points out that therapists are “lining up in droves” because they’re wanting to help the throngs of patients who are seeking access to high-quality therapists. Families and patients are no longer relegated to those professionals who happen to be in their immediate area. With access to a deeper roster of talent, caregivers can specifically place students with culturally and linguistically diverse professionals, or make a selection based on specialty. All of these options create a more tailored approach that yields a better outcome. Additionally, through telemedicine, therapists also are able to see more patients per day, which means more people can get the help they need on a regular basis.
4. Greater transparency and oversight. Modern platforms allow every speech teletherapy session to be recorded, giving any parent or other concerned caregiver the ability to access the video and see exactly what is going on and remain involved in the child’s progress. In fact, according to Azulay, teletherapy offers an even greater opportunity to review and assess a given session or overall therapy course as compared to in-person sessions that are usually conducted one-on-one, behind closed doors. Caregivers can procure session notes, schedules, therapy plans and progress updates at any time they desire, and videos can also be referenced during parent meetings. This more readily allows for any course-corrections needed to ensure all of the child’s needs are being addressed—mission critical as treatment evolves and the child progresses.
~~~
Sources
https://www.asha.org/Practice/reimbursement/Reimbursement-of-Telepractice-Services/
http://telerehab.pitt.edu/ojs/index.php/Telerehab/article/view/6112
https://www.nidcd.nih.gov/health/statistics/quick-statistics-voice-speech-language
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4353008/
Beauty
5 Ways To Bring Charm To Your Home’s Exterior
The exterior of a house is something like a personality – it has to be unique and charming in order to stand out from the crowd. The crowd in this context are other houses and the uniqueness is achieved by changing some exterior bits. In case you feel like the exterior can be revived a bit to return to its former charm and glory, take a look at our next suggestions.
Redo the entrance
The point of entry to your house should be almost perfect because anyone who enters the house will notice even the smallest detail. You want to make it as elegant as possible so first, focus your attention to the pathway. If there are any cracks and weed coming out of it, you should fill any hole and do some weed control. If you are in the mood for the renovation project, you can replace it with stones and create a stone pathway to your front door. Best place to buy home exteriors at Perth Artificial Grass.
Then, repaint the door to make it look new and fresh. Pay attention to the symmetry too as it will also make your entrance pop. Put a flowery plan on each side of the door and also hang a lantern above the door.
Give a splash of color
If you’ve been thinking of a creative project lately, now’s the time to give your exterior a new splash of color. You can do this on your own or hire some help for those inaccessible parts. Either way, by giving your exterior a facelift, it will feel like you bought a new house.
The Pantone color of 2020 is a beautiful shade called Classic Blue. It might be an inspiration to add a few blue details to your exterior. Before you decide to repaint the exterior, make sure you clean it first. Then, prep it thoroughly, remove any mold and fix any cracks that might have happened. Not only will this make the exterior look more beautiful, but it will also be the unique opportunity to fix any damage.
Create a picture-perfect roof
The roof is not something you have to change often. But, if the roof is in the bad shape, it ruins the perfect charm of your exterior. If some damage is visible when you look up and inspect it from afar, be sure that anyone else will notice it as well.
If you have to repair the roof, make sure you do replace the existing one with a durable replacement. For example, slate roofing is a perfect choice for those who wish to achieve both beauty and durability. This is a common choice in Australia because it is one of the longest-lasting roofing materials. Quality slate roofing in Sydney and other areas is the most common choice for residential rooftops. So, inspect the current state of your roof and make the choice accordingly.
Plants are extra charming
Landscaping can only increase the beauty of your home. It might even become a hobby because plants require attention so they can bloom. While a properly maintained lawn can easily become your favorite part of your living quarters. You might even decide to create an outdoor relaxation oasis among potted plants and in the shade of a tree.
But, the only way to make this happen is to pay equal attention to the landscaping. Make sure you plant various seasonal plants so you’ll always have something new blooming during the seasons. You can plant them in the soil or even have some potted plants you can easily take inside once the weather changes. Either way, a groomed lawn, blooming flowers, and various bushes only increase the curb appeal of your house.
Light it up
Outdoor light is both essential and decorative. Properly lit outdoor area reduced the chances of injury when walking around during the night. It also banishes the darkness and makes the entire area more welcoming. Additionally, if you light up space with unique and beautiful lanterns you will increase the overall beauty. Put up a hanging lantern by or above the front door. Add additional lanterns to each house corner that is facing the street. Also, add a few solar-powered lights along the walkway or among potted plants. You can also light up the unique architectural features of your house to make them stand out.
It goes without saying that the exterior of your house matters as much as the interior. It is also something that portrays your unique style so make sure to follow these tips to bring charm to your home’s exterior.
6 Top Reasons To Invest In Coupon Marketing in 2020
Zomato Acquires Uber Eats Reason Behind The Deal or Failure of Uber Eats
Cataract Surgery: Procedure, Recovery Time & Aftercare
Steps Of The Lending Process You Can And Should Automate In 2020
iOS vs Android: Key Differences in Designing Native iOS and Android Apps
6 Reasons to Choose a Power of Attorney
How to Find Best Hostess in 2020?
How do you write a publication for a research paper?
Top High Speed Internet Service Providers for Entrepreneurs in 2020
Essentials You Need For a Scuba Adventure
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Interesting Articles
6 Top Reasons To Invest In Coupon Marketing in 2020
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppCoupon marketing is one of...
Zomato Acquires Uber Eats Reason Behind The Deal or Failure of Uber Eats
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppOn January 21st, 2020, food...
Cataract Surgery: Procedure, Recovery Time & Aftercare
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppA cataract is a clouding...
Steps Of The Lending Process You Can And Should Automate In 2020
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppThe lending process is often...
iOS vs Android: Key Differences in Designing Native iOS and Android Apps
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppiOS and Android account for...
6 Reasons to Choose a Power of Attorney
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A power of attorney...
How to Find Best Hostess in 2020?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppThe most memorable feature of...
How do you write a publication for a research paper?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppIt really takes a large...
Top High Speed Internet Service Providers for Entrepreneurs in 2020
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppThe world of today is...
Essentials You Need For a Scuba Adventure
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppScuba diving is an aquatic...
Trending
-
News7 days ago
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
-
News5 days ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News7 days ago
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
News5 days ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News5 days ago
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice
-
News2 days ago
Fearing China, South Korea targets contractors on Taiwan navy submarines
-
News5 days ago
See how much of the partial solar eclipse will be visible in your city
-
News6 days ago
Startup CEO says ‘the house of the future costs as much as a car’ — here’s how the company plans to make it happen