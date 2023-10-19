News
Trump committed egregious intelligence breach, ex-UK spy tells court
By Sam Tobin
LONDON (Reuters) – ‘s decision to declassify evidence given by ex-British spy over the former U.S. president’s alleged links with Russia led to the disappearance of two sources, Steele said in court documents made public on Tuesday.
Steele said in a witness statement that Trump’s decision to declassify his 2017 testimony to Special Counsel ‘s investigation was “one of the most egregious breaches of intelligence rules and protocol by the US government in recent times”.
The former intelligence officer also said: “Two of the named Russian sources have not been seen or heard of since.”
His witness statement was made public on Tuesday, the day after Trump asked London’s High Court to allow his data protection lawsuit against a British private investigations firm co-founded by Steele to continue.
Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is suing Orbis Business Intelligence over the “Steele dossier” in order, he said in his own witness statement, to prove its claims were false.
The dossier, published by the BuzzFeed website in 2017, alleged ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia, and said Trump engaged in sexual behaviour that gave Russian authorities material with which to blackmail him.
Many of the allegations were never substantiated and lawyers for Trump, 77, said in court filings the report was “egregiously inaccurate”, while the former president said it contained “numerous false, phoney or made-up allegations”.
Orbis, however, says Trump is bringing the claim simply to address his grievances against the company and Steele.
‘UNTRUE AND DISGRACEFUL’
Steele had given evidence in an interview with two FBI agents as part of Mueller’s probe into an alleged conspiracy between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.
Mueller concluded in 2019 that there was no evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.
On the last day of his presidency, Trump declassified Steele’s evidence and provided a copy of his testimony to a journalist, Steele said in his statement.
“The publication of this document did serious damage to the U.S. government’s Russian operations and their ability to recruit new Russian sources,” Steele said.
Steele also said in his witness statement that he believed Trump was “motivated by a personal vendetta against me and Orbis and a desire for revenge”.
He suggested Trump’s discovery of Steele’s friendship with his daughter Ivanka had damaged their relationship and also “deepened his animus towards me and is one of the reasons for his vindictive and vexatious conduct towards me and Orbis”.
In his witness statement, Trump said Ivanka was “completely irrelevant to this claim and any mention of her only serves to distract this court from (Orbis’) and Mr Steele’s reckless behavior”.
“Any inference or allegation that Mr Steele makes about my relationship with my daughter is untrue and disgraceful,” Trump added.
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Australian man sparred with ‘jacked’ kangaroo to save his drowning dog
An Australian man got more than he bargained for when he confronted a kangaroo in the shallows of a river, which had his dog in a headlock.
The incident unfolded on the banks of the Murray River near the town of Mildura, in the southern state of Victoria.
Fearing that his dog Hutchy was in danger of drowning with the kangaroo’s paws around its head, Mick Moloney decided to intervene.
“I looked [towards the river] and behind these reeds, I could just see this massive kangaroo…standing there with his arms actually in the water just staring at me.
“After about 15 seconds, Hutchy came up and he was in a headlock with this kangaroo. Water was just gushing out of his mouth and he yelped quite badly,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
Worried that no one would believe him, the former police officer recorded the incident on his phone.
As he waded into the water to scare off the six-foot-tall kangaroo, Mr Moloney can be heard saying: “I’m going to punch your f—ing head in. Let go of my dog.”
As he moved closer, the kangaroo, thought to be an eastern grey, lashed out and its claws hit Mr Moloney in the chest, sending his mobile phone flying into the water.
Mr Moloney was struck by how large and muscled the marsupial was, adding: “The muscles on this thing, I was (thinking) ‘this thing’s just got out of jail or something’. It was jacked.”
The video goes blank as the phone is dropped in the river. However, Mr Moloney was able to fish it out in time to film the animal taking another swipe at him. On the footage, he can be heard laughing in disbelief at what had happened.
He later described the confrontation as “a bit of a tussle”.
Mr Moloney’s dog managed to escape from the clutches of the kangaroo, which was filmed after the encounter still standing in the river. “I got my dog back, that’s the main thing,” he said.
Hutchy is an Akita, a robust breed of working dog that originated in the mountains of Japan.
Wildlife experts said the dog may have chased the kangaroo into the river and that the animal then turned to defend itself.
“The normal response of a kangaroo, when chased by a perceived predator, is to flee in fright,” said Lisa Palma, the chief executive officer of Wildlife Victoria, an animal rescue service and conservation organisation.
“Kangaroos are wild animals and, as such, will view human beings, and dogs, as predators.”
Mr Moloney is also a mixed martial arts and Brazilian jujitsu instructor and said he had received a fair bit of ribbing since the incident.
“I’m getting a lot of people sending me messages [asking] ‘what are we doing now, roo-jitsu?’” he said.
Eastern grey kangaroos are powerfully built and can lean back on their tails to box each other during fights. Large adults can weigh 120lbs and when standing erect, reach up to seven feet tall.
Houston Power Couple Sentenced to a Combined 35 Years In Federal Workman’s Comp Fraud Scheme
A Houston power couple has been sentenced to a combined 35 years in federal prison after being convicted of fraud.
Now, one of the businesses that the duo once owned is fighting to divorce its good name from its headline-grabbing scandal
John Cruise and his wife, LaShonia Johnson, once jointly owned both the Phil & Derek’s Restaurant and Jazz Lounge and the Assurance Consolidated Pharmacy. The husband also owned the Injured Federal Workers Advocate Association (IFWAA). When the couple went down for running a scam through two of the businesses, the eatery, which had been a popular destination for African-Americans in the city, experienced struggle and had to assume new ownership.
Cruise and Johnson conspired with 11 other people in a complicated scheme to defraud the United States Department of Labor’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (DOL-OWCP) and TRICARE, a health care program for military personnel, by recruiting injured federal workers and claimants to join IFWAA in return for complimentary support in their workers’ compensation claims.
The group siphoned almost $126 million in this effort.
The operation included one additional pharmacy owner, a physician, two pharmacists, and three patient recruiters. Four other defendants also were named by the Justice Department.
According to a press release from the Justice Department, “The defendants submitted false and fraudulent claims to the OWCP and TRICARE for prescriptions for compounded and other drugs prescribed to injured federal workers and members of the armed forces.”
“The defendants also paid kickbacks to patient recruiters and physicians to prescribe these drugs. The defendants chose the particular compounds and other drugs based not on the patients’ medical needs but in light of the amount of reimbursement for the drugs,” the statement added. “The drugs were then mailed to patients, even though the patients often never requested, wanted, or needed them.”
According to a newsletter from the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Labor, the operation overlapped multiple states from 2014 to 2018.
Cruise and Johnson were hit with the hardest sentences for their significant involvement in the scheme. Cruise received a 20-year prison term and was ordered to pay around $32 million in restitution. His wife, Johnson, was sentenced to 15 years and also required to pay $32 million in restitution, mirroring her husband’s penalty.
Many people took to social media to comment on the couple’s fate.
“One thing for certain, two things for sure. The feds gone catch up to you every time!” one social media user wrote.
“Hate to see it” and “Being a scammer ain’t worth it,” others said.
“This is completely sad, however, folks without melanin have been doing ish like this for years! I don’t respect anyone that has to abuse someone’s healthcare but we seem to get stiffer punishments,” wrote another.
Phil & Derek’s also launched a new campaign with the new owner.
Fans of the restaurant seem grateful that this soul food staple did not go under because its previous owners did.
“See, I was skeptical when I heard about the new management, but baby, we are coming this weekend!” one patron said.
“Just went and the food is still good. I’m still dreaming about that peach cobbler,” another wrote.
Ukraine’s new American missiles may have devastated the Russian airforce
While the world focuses on Gaza, and Putin visits his allies in China, we may be missing one of the most significant developments in the nearly two years of war in Ukraine.
Some weeks ago, the US Government confirmed that long-range precision artillery – the “Army Tactical Missile System”, or ATACMS – would be making its way to Ukraine’s armed forces.
Reports are now coming in of what appears to be a significant Ukrainian strike deep into occupied territory. Russian military bloggers are gloomily reporting that “one of the most serious blows of all time” has been dealt to the country’s air-force. If the strike – and the use of ATACMS – is confirmed, it will be a major development.
The airfields that have reportedly been targeted are deep behind the front-line, supposedly safe from attack. But the ATACMS system can strike targets with pinpoint accuracy at a range of up to 300kms. Not so safe after all.
We’ve already seen the havoc wreaked by the British Storm Shadow precision missile. Its range of 180kms has made the Black Sea fleet all but irrelevant, as it has had to scuttle back to ports deep in Russia. ATACMS now means that Russia will have to move its key air assets far back from the front lines. Its attack helicopters, which have done so much damage to the Ukrainian armoured forces, may now be out of range entirely.
Likewise, command posts will have to move so far back from the front-lines that they may become entirely ineffective in controlling the close battle. If the untrained, poorly armed and underfed conscripts in the trenches felt isolated before, their leaders will now be so far away that – to use the British army adage for absent commanders – they will have to send their washing forward.
Soldiers without leaders are rabbles, and these Russian rabbles don’t even want to fight. Without their leaders forcing them at gun point, they may not – particularly if they don’t have air cover and artillery support.
It won’t just be helicopters and jets receiving gifts this Christmas courtesy of ATACMS. Russian artillery and its precision guided missile systems may all now be in range. If the flow of battlefield intelligence from the US, UK and Nato continues, we can expect a long string of successful attacks on high value Russian targets.
This won’t just be a morale boost for the Ukrainian military. It could well take the brakes off the counter-offensive. If the Ukrainian tanks don’t have to worry about attacks from the air, they can push on with greater urgency, break through the remaining Russian lines, and steam into Crimea.
As Putin schmoozes with President Xi, and makes himself out as the “honest” broker in the Middle East, he may find that he needs to focus instead on saving his own skin. There have been many claims of “game-changers” in this most dreadful and unnecessary conflict, and of course no single piece of military hardware ever is. But the sum of the parts can change the game, and ATACMS is a very large and important piece in this nearly finished tactical jigsaw.
Without air superiority, Russian forces will be unable to manoeuvre, and without effective artillery they will be unable to continue to slow the advance of the Ukrainian tank formations. It may well be now that the “silver bullet” – the arrival of F-16 fighter jets – may not be required to defeat the Russian hordes, but instead to keep them on the Russian side of the border where they belong.
