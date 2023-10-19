News
Watch rare footage of huge crocodile eating baby hippo with umbilical cord still attached
Rare footage has captured the moment before a huge crocodile began feasting on a newborn hippo in Kenya’s Maasai Mara. The hippo appeared to still have its umbilical cord attached as the crocodile held its body in its jaws and thrashed the carcass around.
Frankie Adamson, a wildlife photographer who was working as the resident photographer for the safari operator Governors’ Camp Collection, filmed the incident from the banks of the Mara River.
“It’s generally accepted that crocodiles would not approach or threaten an adult hippo, but I have heard that they are opportunists and if it’s possible they would take a chance to snatch a baby,” Adamson told Live Science in an email. “It is something I had never seen with my own eyes, however.”
Adamson was alerted to the crocodile with the hippo calf by a colleague.
Related: Indian crocodiles seen saving dog from feral pack attack, but scientists divided over what it means
“The crocodile already had the baby hippo held in its jaws by the time I approached, and I was fairly certain it was already dead,” she said. “This raised questions in my mind as to whether the crocodile had killed it, or whether it had been still-born and the carcass snatched as I later saw the baby’s umbilical cord still attached.”
Adamson said there were no other hippos in this section of the river. The crocodile was initially still in the water, holding the carcass in its jaws, but it began throwing the corpse around when it was disturbed by catfish. “It started lifting the carcass up out of the water and very violently thrashing it around,” Adamson added.
Crocodiles thrash their heads from side to side to kill prey or to break it into smaller chunks. Adamson said she watched the crocodile with the hippo for around 45 minutes but did not see it eat any of the carcass. Eventually it swam away with its meal downriver.
RELATED STORIES
—’Virgin birth’ recorded in crocodile for 1st time ever
—’They mated like mad’: Low-flying helicopter sparks massive crocodile orgy in Australia
—Crocodiles are drawn to the wails of crying human babies and infant primates
Nile crocodiles (Crocodylus niloticus) grow up to around 16 feet (5 meters) long and are aggressive and opportunistic apex predators. They generally feed on fish but will also target terrestrial mammals like zebras, impalas and buffalos. But adult hippopotamuses (Hippopotamus amphibius) can grow to 16.5 feet (5 m) long and weigh up to 9,920 pounds (4,500 kilograms) and could easily kill a crocodile. Crocs sometimes prey upon hippo calves, but then run the risk of being attacked by the mother hippo.
“It’s certainly not often that these ruthless and most efficient apex predators snatch baby hippos from their mothers — in fact as opportunistic as crocodiles are — they will often avoid hippos as they know just how aggressive an angry hippo can be,” Governors Camp Collection wrote in an Instagram post.
Trump committed egregious intelligence breach, ex-UK spy tells court
By Sam Tobin
LONDON (Reuters) – ‘s decision to declassify evidence given by ex-British spy over the former U.S. president’s alleged links with Russia led to the disappearance of two sources, Steele said in court documents made public on Tuesday.
Steele said in a witness statement that Trump’s decision to declassify his 2017 testimony to Special Counsel ‘s investigation was “one of the most egregious breaches of intelligence rules and protocol by the US government in recent times”.
The former intelligence officer also said: “Two of the named Russian sources have not been seen or heard of since.”
His witness statement was made public on Tuesday, the day after Trump asked London’s High Court to allow his data protection lawsuit against a British private investigations firm co-founded by Steele to continue.
Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is suing Orbis Business Intelligence over the “Steele dossier” in order, he said in his own witness statement, to prove its claims were false.
The dossier, published by the BuzzFeed website in 2017, alleged ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia, and said Trump engaged in sexual behaviour that gave Russian authorities material with which to blackmail him.
Many of the allegations were never substantiated and lawyers for Trump, 77, said in court filings the report was “egregiously inaccurate”, while the former president said it contained “numerous false, phoney or made-up allegations”.
Orbis, however, says Trump is bringing the claim simply to address his grievances against the company and Steele.
‘UNTRUE AND DISGRACEFUL’
Steele had given evidence in an interview with two FBI agents as part of Mueller’s probe into an alleged conspiracy between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.
Mueller concluded in 2019 that there was no evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.
On the last day of his presidency, Trump declassified Steele’s evidence and provided a copy of his testimony to a journalist, Steele said in his statement.
“The publication of this document did serious damage to the U.S. government’s Russian operations and their ability to recruit new Russian sources,” Steele said.
Steele also said in his witness statement that he believed Trump was “motivated by a personal vendetta against me and Orbis and a desire for revenge”.
He suggested Trump’s discovery of Steele’s friendship with his daughter Ivanka had damaged their relationship and also “deepened his animus towards me and is one of the reasons for his vindictive and vexatious conduct towards me and Orbis”.
In his witness statement, Trump said Ivanka was “completely irrelevant to this claim and any mention of her only serves to distract this court from (Orbis’) and Mr Steele’s reckless behavior”.
“Any inference or allegation that Mr Steele makes about my relationship with my daughter is untrue and disgraceful,” Trump added.
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Australian man sparred with ‘jacked’ kangaroo to save his drowning dog
An Australian man got more than he bargained for when he confronted a kangaroo in the shallows of a river, which had his dog in a headlock.
The incident unfolded on the banks of the Murray River near the town of Mildura, in the southern state of Victoria.
Fearing that his dog Hutchy was in danger of drowning with the kangaroo’s paws around its head, Mick Moloney decided to intervene.
“I looked [towards the river] and behind these reeds, I could just see this massive kangaroo…standing there with his arms actually in the water just staring at me.
“After about 15 seconds, Hutchy came up and he was in a headlock with this kangaroo. Water was just gushing out of his mouth and he yelped quite badly,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
Worried that no one would believe him, the former police officer recorded the incident on his phone.
As he waded into the water to scare off the six-foot-tall kangaroo, Mr Moloney can be heard saying: “I’m going to punch your f—ing head in. Let go of my dog.”
As he moved closer, the kangaroo, thought to be an eastern grey, lashed out and its claws hit Mr Moloney in the chest, sending his mobile phone flying into the water.
Mr Moloney was struck by how large and muscled the marsupial was, adding: “The muscles on this thing, I was (thinking) ‘this thing’s just got out of jail or something’. It was jacked.”
The video goes blank as the phone is dropped in the river. However, Mr Moloney was able to fish it out in time to film the animal taking another swipe at him. On the footage, he can be heard laughing in disbelief at what had happened.
He later described the confrontation as “a bit of a tussle”.
Mr Moloney’s dog managed to escape from the clutches of the kangaroo, which was filmed after the encounter still standing in the river. “I got my dog back, that’s the main thing,” he said.
Hutchy is an Akita, a robust breed of working dog that originated in the mountains of Japan.
Wildlife experts said the dog may have chased the kangaroo into the river and that the animal then turned to defend itself.
“The normal response of a kangaroo, when chased by a perceived predator, is to flee in fright,” said Lisa Palma, the chief executive officer of Wildlife Victoria, an animal rescue service and conservation organisation.
“Kangaroos are wild animals and, as such, will view human beings, and dogs, as predators.”
Mr Moloney is also a mixed martial arts and Brazilian jujitsu instructor and said he had received a fair bit of ribbing since the incident.
“I’m getting a lot of people sending me messages [asking] ‘what are we doing now, roo-jitsu?’” he said.
Eastern grey kangaroos are powerfully built and can lean back on their tails to box each other during fights. Large adults can weigh 120lbs and when standing erect, reach up to seven feet tall.
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.
Houston Power Couple Sentenced to a Combined 35 Years In Federal Workman’s Comp Fraud Scheme
A Houston power couple has been sentenced to a combined 35 years in federal prison after being convicted of fraud.
Now, one of the businesses that the duo once owned is fighting to divorce its good name from its headline-grabbing scandal
John Cruise and his wife, LaShonia Johnson, once jointly owned both the Phil & Derek’s Restaurant and Jazz Lounge and the Assurance Consolidated Pharmacy. The husband also owned the Injured Federal Workers Advocate Association (IFWAA). When the couple went down for running a scam through two of the businesses, the eatery, which had been a popular destination for African-Americans in the city, experienced struggle and had to assume new ownership.
Cruise and Johnson conspired with 11 other people in a complicated scheme to defraud the United States Department of Labor’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (DOL-OWCP) and TRICARE, a health care program for military personnel, by recruiting injured federal workers and claimants to join IFWAA in return for complimentary support in their workers’ compensation claims.
Trending Today:
The group siphoned almost $126 million in this effort.
The operation included one additional pharmacy owner, a physician, two pharmacists, and three patient recruiters. Four other defendants also were named by the Justice Department.
According to a press release from the Justice Department, “The defendants submitted false and fraudulent claims to the OWCP and TRICARE for prescriptions for compounded and other drugs prescribed to injured federal workers and members of the armed forces.”
“The defendants also paid kickbacks to patient recruiters and physicians to prescribe these drugs. The defendants chose the particular compounds and other drugs based not on the patients’ medical needs but in light of the amount of reimbursement for the drugs,” the statement added. “The drugs were then mailed to patients, even though the patients often never requested, wanted, or needed them.”
According to a newsletter from the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Labor, the operation overlapped multiple states from 2014 to 2018.
Cruise and Johnson were hit with the hardest sentences for their significant involvement in the scheme. Cruise received a 20-year prison term and was ordered to pay around $32 million in restitution. His wife, Johnson, was sentenced to 15 years and also required to pay $32 million in restitution, mirroring her husband’s penalty.
Many people took to social media to comment on the couple’s fate.
“One thing for certain, two things for sure. The feds gone catch up to you every time!” one social media user wrote.
“Hate to see it” and “Being a scammer ain’t worth it,” others said.
“This is completely sad, however, folks without melanin have been doing ish like this for years! I don’t respect anyone that has to abuse someone’s healthcare but we seem to get stiffer punishments,” wrote another.
Phil & Derek’s also launched a new campaign with the new owner.
Fans of the restaurant seem grateful that this soul food staple did not go under because its previous owners did.
“See, I was skeptical when I heard about the new management, but baby, we are coming this weekend!” one patron said.
“Just went and the food is still good. I’m still dreaming about that peach cobbler,” another wrote.
Read the original story here.
Watch rare footage of huge crocodile eating baby hippo with umbilical cord still attached
Rare...
Trump committed egregious intelligence breach, ex-UK spy tells court
By...
Australian man sparred with 'jacked' kangaroo to save his drowning dog
An...
Houston Power Couple Sentenced to a Combined 35 Years In Federal Workman's Comp Fraud Scheme
A...
Ukraine's new American missiles may have devastated the Russian airforce
While...
Footage Shows Hamas in Southern Gaza Ahead of Attacks on Kerem Shalom
Footage...
I Sat Next To A Gun 'Fanatic' On A Plane. When I Told Him What My Job Is, Things Got Interesting.
"I...
'This is a very, very significant deposit'
When...
Russian regular troops are literally done
As...
US releases asylum seekers on the streets. Some suburbs bear the burden
By...
