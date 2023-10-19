News
We toured the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, which can house 75 aircraft (but doesn’t have urinals)
The USS Gerald R. Ford is the world’s largest aircraft carrier.
It is the first of the Ford-class carriers and the most technologically advanced carrier to date.
The US has sent the carrier toward Israel to deter any potential escalation in the ongoing conflict.
The USS Gerald R. Ford is the US Navy’s newest and largest aircraft carrier — in fact, it’s the world’s largest.
Commissioned in July 2017, it is the first of the Ford-class carriers, which are more technologically advanced than Nimitz-class carriers.
It has an improved hull design and weapons stowage, a new weapons elevator, more space on the flight deck, a new electromagnetic-powered aircraft-launch system, three times the electrical-generation capacity of any previous carrier, and a lot more.
The USS Gerald R. Ford launched on its first deployment in 2023 to the Mediterranean. The carrier and its strike force are en route toward Israel to provide support after an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas killed 1,400 people.
Israel responded with a series of airstrikes on Gaza and most recently issued an evacuation order over the weekend, ordering 1.1 million people out of northern Gaza within a 24-hour deadline. The counter-attack from Israel has killed nearly 3,000 Palestinian people and injured more than 10,000 in Gaza, according to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
As of October 10, 2023, the USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike force have arrived in the east Mediterranean Sea to “deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war,” according to a statement from the US Central Command.
Take a look inside the supercarrier when it was docked in Virginia’s Naval Station Norfolk in 2017.
We first saw the USS Gerald R. Ford from shore as it was stationed at a harbor in Naval Station Norfolk. The Ford stands about 134 feet tall.
It was docked next to the USS George W. Bush, seen below, as well as the USS Truman and USS Lincoln.
US Navy spokesman Corey Todd Jones, who showed us around the Ford, led us past a security checkpoint, which we were not allowed to photograph, to the entrance seen below.
The entrance led to a massive hangar bay, where aircraft are stored when not in use.
This short video below gives a better look.
This is one of the advanced weapons elevators, which connect to the flight deck and allows sailors to move ordnance from the magazines to the aircrafts.
We were not allowed to photograph down the elevator because it’s classified, but you can read more about the elevators here.
A statue of former President Gerald R. Ford — the carrier’s namesake — stands in the hangar bay. Ford served as a navigation officer on the USS Monterey during World War II. His shipmates credited him with saving the ship during a bad storm, Jones said.
Jones said that a large wave almost washed Ford overboard the Monterey, but his foot got caught on a drain, preventing him from going over. The drain is immortalized in the statue.
Jones then took us up to the flight deck, which is 256 feet wide and 1,092 feet long.
And this short video shows the flight deck from the other side.
There weren’t any aircraft on the flight deck except for the “dud” seen below, an F/18 Hornet that has been stripped of its engine and components. It’s now used by the signalmen to practice flight deck operations and moving aircrafts.
The afterburners have been stripped.
Here’s a closer look of the hollowed-out engine.
This E-2C Hawkeye flew over us outside of Norfolk Naval Station earlier in the day. Hawkeyes are US spy planes that are often assigned to carriers.
Carriers are always assigned a Carrier Air Wing, which generally consists of about nine squadrons and five different kinds of the following aircraft.
Read more about the Carrier Air Wings here.
This compartment, which can be raised and lowered, is called the Integrated Catapult Control System or “bubble.” Officers in here launch the jets after getting the all clear from the signalmen.
There are a number of Bomb Jettison Ramps, or emergency evacuation “chutes,” which sailors can use to offload misfired ordnance.
These shoots were added to carriers after the 1967 fire aboard the USS Forrestal. The Forrestal was in the Gulf of Tonkin when an F-4 Phantom misfired a rocket, resulting in a huge fire that killed more than 100 sailors.
The sides of the flight deck can be rather perilous as it completely drops off into open waters on most sides.
The Ford is also equipped with multiple Sea Sparrows, which are short-range antiaircraft and missile systems.
As well as Rolling Airframe Missile systems.
Here’s another angle of the RAM.
There are also Close-In Weapons Systems aboard, but they were covered up.
From here, Jones took us up in the tower.
We entered the flight-deck control, where the handling officer manages the arrangement of aircraft. This task is done on computers now, which we weren’t allowed to photograph, but it used to be done on this “Ouija board,” still used as a backup.
When notable people visit the Ford, like President Donald Trump, they often autograph US currency, which are then placed along the borders of the Ouija board.
We then went up to the bridge, where the ship is navigated.
The Ford is powered by two nuclear reactors that can bring it to speeds of over 30 mph.
This is the lead helm, which controls the speed and steering. It’s all digital, but there’s an actual steering wheel below for back up.
The navigation officer sits next to the chart table. The ship is navigated digitally and with the paper charts, Jones said.
This two-minute video shows Jones explaining more about the Bridge and its devices.
We also got a great view of the Truman and Lincoln carriers from the bridge.
At this point, we had been onboard for a couple hours and our time was up. But on the way out, we saw one of the bathrooms. And it’s true: The Ford doesn’t have urinals.
You can read more about why the Ford doesn’t have urinals here.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Wisconsin Republicans reject eight Evers appointees, including majority of environmental board
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate voted Tuesday to fire eight state board appointees from Democratic Gov. ‘ administration, including a majority of the panel that sets the state’s environmental and wildlife policies.
In a series of votes that fell mostly along party lines, the Senate rejected confirmation for four members of the Natural Resources Board, as well as a Democratic elections commissioner who tried earlier this year to prevent the Senate from voting to fire the state’s top elections official, a nonpartisan role. Republicans also rejected nomination of a medical board chair who has supported abortion rights, Evers’ former spokesperson who was reappointed to the Council on Domestic Abuse, and a member of an agricultural board whose appointment was opposed by dairy and business groups.
For years, Evers and Senate Republicans have clashed over gubernatorial appointments. GOP lawmakers refused to act on many of the governor’s nominations during his first term, and policy board members appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker have blocked Evers’ picks by refusing to step down when their terms expired.
“This is insanity, and this is an issue of democracy — Republicans have to stop doing this,” Evers said in a statement. “These Wisconsinites are completely qualified to do the job they’ve been asked to do, and they are volunteering their time, talent, and expertise without pay to serve their neighbors and our state.”
Minutes after the Senate voted, Evers named new appointees to replace each of the rejected board members.
Gubernatorial appointees are allowed to serve before being confirmed, but a Senate vote to reject confirmation carries the effect of firing them.
“When does this end? Is this precedent-setting that every legislative body has this kind of relationship with the executive branch?” Democratic Sen. Brad Pfaff said on the Senate floor. Pfaff’s confirmation as Evers’ agriculture secretary, a Cabinet-level appointment, was rejected by Senate Republicans in 2019 — a move that hadn’t happened in the state for decades.
The Senate’s rejection Tuesday of Sharon Adams, Dylan Jennings, Sandra Dee Naas and Jim VandenBrook briefly left the seven-person Natural Resources Board without enough members to vote on anything and raised concerns about delaying consideration of the Department of Natural Resource’s contentious wolf management plan. Evers appointed Todd Ambs, Robin Schmidt, Patty Schachtner and Douglas Cox to the board on Tuesday afternoon.
Rejection of Joseph Czarnezki’s appointment to the Wisconsin Elections Commission comes in retaliation for his decision in June to join the two other Democratic elections commissioners in abstaining from a vote on reappointing the agency’s administrator, Meagan Wolfe. That move forced a deadlock on the commission and blocked Wolfe’s nomination from continuing to the Senate, angering Republican leaders who have vowed to oust her.
Republicans have argued that the Democratic elections commissioners broke the law by not voting.
“Wisconsinites will not stand for public servants who are unqualified or refuse to follow the law,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, a Republican, said in a statement.
Evers appointed former Eau Claire city clerk Carrie Riepl on Tuesday to replace Czarnezki on the commission.
Republican Sen. Rob Cowles was the only lawmaker to cross party lines in the confirmation votes, siding with Democrats in support of Czarnezki and the four DNR policy board appointees.
Dr. , a former Democratic state lawmaker now serving as chair of the state Medical Examining Board, was rejected after GOP lawmakers questioned him in a public hearing about why the board had not taken steps to discipline doctors who perform abortions. Wasserman, who has previously been confirmed by the Senate three times, has spoken in favor of abortion rights and is one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit to overturn Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban.
Evers appointed Dr. Steven Leuthner, a neonatologist and bioethicist who teaches at the Medical College of Wisconsin, to replace Wasserman.
The Senate also voted to fire Melissa Baldauff, a Democratic strategist and former Evers aide who co-chairs the Council on Domestic Abuse, and Jerry Halverson, who was appointed by Evers’ agriculture secretary to a board that hears challenges to decisions on where to build livestock facilities.
___
Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
Canadian prime minister calls reported Israeli strike on hospital ‘unacceptable’
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister on Tuesday said a reported Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza was “horrific and absolutely unacceptable.”
Trudeau made his remarks when asked about the strike, which health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said had killed hundreds of people.
Canada has stressed that Israel must abide by international law as it strikes back against Hamas over attacks that killed more than 1,300 people.
“The news coming out of Gaza is horrific and absolutely unacceptable … international law needs to be respected in this and in all cases. There are rules around wars and it’s not acceptable to hit a hospital,” Trudeau told reporters.
Israel’s military said it did not have any details on the reported bombing.
(This story has been corrected to clarify that PM Trudeau was reacting to reports of an Israeli strike, in the headline)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Rod Nickel)
Former Central Bucks student, top-ranked swimmer, 17, dies in Bucks County car crash
A top-ranking competitive swimmer and former Central Bucks East High School student died Friday in a single-vehicle crash on New Road in Northampton, a family friend confirmed Monday.
Marcus , 17, of Buckingham, recently committed to attending Penn State and planned to train for the Olympics in the near future, said Dmitriy Kichin, of Doylestown.
Papanikolaou is survived by his parents, Pete and Christina Papanikolaou, his younger brother Maximus, his grandparents Simizar and Ivan and Vasiliki and George, according to an online obituary from the Sannutti Funeral Home.
A viewing will be held on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church located at 6501 Bustleton Ave. in Philadelphia. Papanikolaou will be interred at All Saints Cemetery at 291 Durham Road in Newtown Township.
Kichin created a GoFundMe page for the family that had reached $19,230 as of early Tuesday afternoon.
“A parent can never plan for the loss of a child, and no one can even imagine the pain they are in,” Kichin said. “We are asking for donations to help this loving family with funeral expenses and to help them manage their necessary life expenditures over the next few months so they can stay home as they grieve the loss of their son and continue to provide for and support his brother.”
Papanikolaou made his mark at Central Bucks East and beyond
Papanikolaou had been training to be a swimmer since he was 8, according to Filimonov Aleksandr, head coach of the BeFirst Swim Team.
“As a coach, I learned many things from him. I was amazed by his concentration and calmness before the start. He calmed me down more than I did him,” Aleksandr said in a Facebook post recently.
Sports tracking websites like SwimCloud and SwimmingRank rated Papanikolaou’s times at events among some of the highest in Pennsylvania and beyond.
Papanikolaou placed first in the 100 meter freestyle with a time of 51.97 seconds at the Eastern Zone Senior Championships at the Burt Flickenger Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York, in early August.
Papanikolaou’s name appears at least 10 times in Courier Times and Intelligencer sports section over the past few years, being named one of the “top 20 boys swimmers to watch” in 2022 after an impressive sophomore season of wins at regional and state championships.
Aleksandr, an international swim champ, called Papanikolaou “the top swimmer in America.”
“(Papanikolaou) will forever remain a champion and an example for all young athletes,” Aleksandr said.
Between his training, education and “being a teenager,” Kichin said Papanikolaou was always eager to help a small busisness his family runs.
“This boy, this teenagaer, he would show up to help his dad with his small business and never once did he utter a word of complaint.”
Kichin did not name the business.
Papanikolaou spent the last year as home-school student to focus on training, with several universities across the country courting him, Kichin said.
Ultimately, Papanikolaou chose Penn State to stay close to his family, Kichin said.
“Our hearts go out to Marcus Papanikolaou’s family, friends and loved ones. He was a tremendous young man and will be missed by many in the swimming community,” Penn State head coach Tim Murphy said Wednesday. “Even though he did not have a chance to begin his Penn State career, he will always be part of our program.”
This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Former Central Bucks swimmer and Penn State commit killed in crash
