A former Microsoft HR VP explains why you already lost when you made the threat
Chris Williams is a former Microsoft VP of HR and a podcaster, consultant, and TikTok creator.
Williams writes that if the threat surprises your manager, it’s poor communication on your end.
If you’re a frequent complainer, your manager may welcome your departure.
In more than 40 years in business and leadership, including being the former vice president of human resources at Microsoft, I’ve seen a lot of employees threaten to leave. It rarely ends like they dreamed. Here’s why.
Being frustrated in your job is not unusual. There are minor irritations of technical issues or difficult colleagues. And there are longer-term, career-limiting frustrations. Maybe you get all the worst assignments. Or you never get the promotion you feel you deserve. Or you’re not paid what you want. Frustration seems to be a part of many jobs.
When that boils up to a head, you might feel you need to issue an ultimatum and threaten to leave unless changes are made. Maybe you’re demanding a new role or a better title, or maybe it’s more money.
But you’ve had it. “Do this or else,” you say. What happens now? Probably not what you thought.
It helps to look at this from your manager’s side of the fence to see what they might be thinking when you threaten to leave. Let’s look at three situations.
1. Surprise!
If your threat comes as a surprise to your manager, this is a huge red flag. They reel back, thinking, “Where did this come from?”
Their immediate reaction will almost certainly not be to grant your demand to try to save you. They’ll want to understand what’s really going on. Why are you so frustrated that leaving seems to be the only choice?
And more importantly, they’ll want to understand why you didn’t bring this up long before now. Why did this come to a boil without them knowing it was this bad?
If the threat to leave comes as a surprise, it’s not a reflection on the company or your manager. It’s a reflection on you. You’ve done a terrible job of communicating your issues.
Your threat to leave seems rash and irrational. That’s not a good look. One that’s unlikely to work to your advantage.
2. You Again?
If you’re a frequent complainer, your threat is just more of the same. It feels like a Groundhog Day situation (see the Bill Murray movie of the same name). The manager is thinking, “Oh no, not you again.”
You’ve made your feelings known many times before. The company has made it clear they can’t do what you need. The money isn’t there, they don’t have the job you want, you are just not the right person, whatever.
Threatening to leave just seems like the next step in your long, extended tantrum.
To be honest, most managers welcome your threat to leave. At least it puts an end to the chorus of woe you keep expressing.
Don’t be surprised if the manager accepts your offer and helps you pack up your things.
3. Bye!
Sometimes, your threat is seen as a resignation in disguise. You’ve been making all kinds of not-too-subtle noises about your frustration. Rumors are everywhere you’re looking for other jobs. You are often inexplicably absent, perhaps interviewing?
From the manager’s perspective, you’ve already decided to leave. This threat is just a last-ditch effort on your part to get… well, it’s unclear what you want.
If you threaten to leave with another job in hand, what’s a manager to do? They could perhaps match the pay and the title, but they can’t match the company, the role, or the situation. Each company is unique, and each team and role is as different as a snowflake.
If it’s all about the money, it’s only worse. You’re saying the only thing keeping you is money. What’s to stop the same conversation from coming up in a year or six months? Nothing.
If you’re seen as already gone and are now resorting to threats, your manager will often recognize the futility of any effort to rescue you.
The threat feels like blackmail
In any of these cases, your threat to leave feels like blackmail — do this “or else.” Quite often, in the company’s eyes, “else” doesn’t seem so bad.
If you are vital to some effort — the only person with the keys to the finalization of some project — perhaps a counteroffer would be made to keep you around long enough to finish the task.
But it’s only seen as a stopgap. As soon as the project is over, you can be sure that you’ll never be given such power in the future. The company won’t get into that situation again. Only a reckless manager would trap themselves repeatedly. They are reminded that the lingering cloud of blackmail is future threats.
In almost every case, when you make the threat, you’ve already lost.
Even if they meet your demands, it’s only temporary. All trust is gone, and your future at that company is limited. You’ll be forever seen as a risk to leave. Even if they grant your demands, they’ll be looking beyond you.
Learn to negotiate without threats
Again, I get it; you’re frustrated. The better solution is not to threaten but to negotiate. If you have another offer you’re willing to take, handle it very openly.
Spend time to clearly understand your value and impact on the company. Find a way to put that in terms that are meaningful to the company. Usually, that’s money, but it could be in customer impact, market presence, or internal efficiencies. Find a way to express those in money terms, too.
Have a good discussion with your manager about how you’d like to work something out. Let them know this isn’t a threat but that you’ve got to be realistic here. Outline what you consider to be reasonable compensation for that value. Clearly define why that role, that title, or that money is appropriate for the impact you provide.
Use this to work with your manager on a fair value exchange — one that works to both your and the company’s benefit — calmly, clearly, and with professional intent. This kind of clear, open, and straightforward negotiation is speaking in the language of business. It’s a reflection of your balanced and reasoned approach to the work.
The job market has changed
Perhaps in years past, when tenures were longer and keeping employees was a vital concern, things were different.
But today, with people moving between jobs all the time, tenure is lean. Replacing you is easier. The “else” side of “do this or else” seems like not a big deal to the company.
It turns out that increasing fluidity in the job marketplace cuts both ways. And it limits your leverage when you threaten to leave.
So just don’t. To paraphrase Yoda: Leave or do not. There is no threat.
Chris Williams is a former vice president of HR at Microsoft and a leadership advisor, podcaster, TikTok creator, and author.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Putin reacts to delivery of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine
, the President of Russia, has reacted to the delivery of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, calling it a “mistake” made by the US, and assuming that the Russians would be able to down them.
Source: Putin at a press conference following his visit to China
Quote from Putin: “Of course, we will be able to repel these attacks (ATACMS missile – ed.). War is war. The most important thing is that this will not change the situation on the frontline.”
Details: Putin believes that the delivery of missiles by the United States to Ukraine is their “mistake” because it seems to prolong “Ukraine’s agony”.
Background:
The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck air bases near occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk on the night of 16-17 October. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two helicopters at their landing sites, an ammunition storage point and an artillery vehicle belonging to the Russians.
On 17 October, The Wall Street Journal reported that over the past few days, the United States had secretly sent a “small number” of long-range ATACMSmissiles to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Defence Forces had already used them to strike two airfields in Russian-occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in his evening address on Tuesday 17 October that Ukrainian forces had used American ATACMS long-range missiles.
Analysis-US throws Nvidia a lifeline while choking off China’s chipmaking future
By Stephen Nellis and Max A. Cherney
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – While stripping China’s access to key U.S. artificial intelligence chips, the Biden administration’s sweeping new rules also quietly threw Nvidia, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a potential lifeline to preserve lucrative business in one of the world’s biggest chip markets.
Buried deep in more than 400 pages of rules issued on Tuesday, officials at the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said they are open to the semiconductor industry’s input for finding ways to keep sending AI chips to China for small and medium-sized systems.
The rules were designed to curtail China’s ability to exploit American chips to build massive supercomputers that can be used to create technologies similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and could also be used for military purposes, officials said.
Thomas Krueger, a former U.S. National Security Council export control official, said “the organizing principle for all these rules is to keep them focused on those capabilities that can enable Chinese military systems. They’re not interested in going after broad consumer applications. They’re really trying to thread that needle.”
U.S. officials asked for input in devising a “tamperproof” way to keep systems that might contain up to 256 AI chips from being strung together into a supercomputer.
“This approach could constrain (controlled AI chips) from being used to train large dual-use AI foundation models with capabilities of concern, while allowing AI training capabilities at a small or medium scale,” the BIS wrote.
Nvidia, Intel and AMD declined to comment. Nvidia shares closed down 4.67% on Tuesday after the new rules were announced.
The other primary gift that U.S. officials gave Nvidia, Intel and AMD was hobbling their most capable Chinese competitors.
New rules will make it nearly impossible for Moore Threads and Biren, two well-funded Chinese startups founded by Nvidia veterans, to have their designs manufactured using cutting-edge chipmaking technology.
That means whatever Nvidia is able to sell to China will likely be Chinese buyers’ best legal option.
“Our assumption is that (Nvidia) will quickly redesign a chip to meet new standards with relatively immaterial disruptions to the current business outlook,” analysts at investment bank Piper Sandler wrote in a note to clients.
TOOL RULES TIGHTENED
As part of the new rules published on Tuesday that take effect in 30 days, U.S. officials targeted China’s chip manufacturers by restricting the export of advanced chipmaking equipment known as immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines if they contain any American parts.
“What they’re really doing is closing all the doors,” TechInsights analyst Dan Hutcheson said, adding the new rules close off a substantial amount of potential future developments. “They’re basically trying to future-proof the document.”
The DUV machines are not produced by any American toolmakers, but are made by Japan’s Nikon and the Netherlands’ ASML.
The DUV rules announced on Tuesday codified diplomatic work between the U.S., Japan and the Netherlands to institute similar controls on sending the machines to China, said Clete Willems, a trade and policy attorney with Akin Gump.
While immersion DUV machines cannot product cutting-edge chips, they can come close and are likely what was recently used by Huawei’s chip manufacturing partners to create a new smartphone chip for its Mate 60 Pro, according to analysts.
“This control alone will constrain China’s ability to expand advanced node semiconductor manufacturing for many years,” said Gregory Allen, a director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
“If spare parts and components for the equipment can be effectively controlled, the new regulations may degrade the advanced node manufacturing facilities that China currently has in operation.”
Instead of the broad swaths of tools blocked by last year’s export restrictions, officials on Tuesday narrowed them to target specific technologies and techniques found in the complex machines needed to build advanced transistor designs, according to David Kanter, President of Real World Insights.
By narrowing the equipment that is blocked, the rules allow the toolmakers to sell equipment that is made to build much older chips without fear of running afoul of the government restrictions.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Max A. Cherney in San Francisco; Editing by Kenneth Li and Jamie Freed)
Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests staged
By Ece Toksabay and Ali Kucukgocmen
ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish protesters staged fresh anti-Israel demonstrations on Wednesday as Turkey was set to declare three days of mourning following a blast that killed large numbers of Palestinians at a Gaza hospital.
Palestinian officials said the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital was caused by an Israeli air strike. Israel blamed the blast on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.
President Tayyip Erdogan called the explosion “the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values”.
Turkey’s presidential communications office quickly branded Israel’s claim “#FakeNews” on social media platform X.
Erdogan declared three days of mourning in Turkey late on Wednesday for the Palestinians killed at the hospital in Gaza.
Overnight Turks marched with Palestinian flags and chanted slogans denouncing Israel in at least a dozen Turkish cities, including outside the Israeli embassy in the capital Ankara.
Police used pepper spray and water cannon to disperse thousands of protesters who tried to enter the compound of Israel’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city. Five people were detained, the Istanbul governor’s office said.
Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) issued a warning against travel to Turkey, citing fears that Israelis would be targeted by those angry at the war. It also urged Israeli citizens in Turkey to leave as soon as possible.
Following the NSC’s appeal, Israeli airlines arranged flights from Istanbul late on Wednesday for Israelis who want to leave Turkey.
“I want to be at home. That’s all,” an Israeli woman, who declined to give her name, told Reuters while queuing for the flight check-in at Istanbul Airport.
On Wednesday, there was a large security presence around the consulate, with hundreds of police officers and around 10 water cannon vehicles deployed behind a line of metal barriers. Police conducted identity checks on those seeking to pass through.
Protesters held fresh demonstrations near consulates of Israel and the United States in Istanbul on Wednesday evening. In Ankara, a few hundred protesters marched following a symbolic funeral prayer held for those killed in the hospital.
The U.S. consulate in southern city of Adana will remain closed until further notice and U.S. government personnel have been instructed to minimise movements in Turkey due to protests, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara said in a statement.
Political analysts said the Gaza hospital blast could have dire consequences for ties between Israel and Turkey.
“Ankara is now likely to assume a much harder anti-Israel stance…,” said Wolfango Piccoli at Teneo.
“Erdogan may even decide to abandon the rapprochement with Israel, which was initiated in 2022 after more than 10 years of fraught ties between the two countries… A deterioration in relations between Turkey and Israel would also likely impact Turkey-U.S. ties, creating further stress between the two NATO allies at a volatile time.”
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Mert Ozkan and Huseyin Hayatsever in Ankara, Bulent Usta, Dilara Senkaya, Daren Butler, Ali Kucukgocmen, Umit Bektas and Mehmet Emin Caliskan in Istanbul, Steven Scheer in Jerusalem; Editing by Gareth Jones and Sandra Maler)
