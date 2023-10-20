News
Analysis-US throws Nvidia a lifeline while choking off China’s chipmaking future
By Stephen Nellis and Max A. Cherney
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – While stripping China’s access to key U.S. artificial intelligence chips, the Biden administration’s sweeping new rules also quietly threw Nvidia, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a potential lifeline to preserve lucrative business in one of the world’s biggest chip markets.
Buried deep in more than 400 pages of rules issued on Tuesday, officials at the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said they are open to the semiconductor industry’s input for finding ways to keep sending AI chips to China for small and medium-sized systems.
The rules were designed to curtail China’s ability to exploit American chips to build massive supercomputers that can be used to create technologies similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and could also be used for military purposes, officials said.
Thomas Krueger, a former U.S. National Security Council export control official, said “the organizing principle for all these rules is to keep them focused on those capabilities that can enable Chinese military systems. They’re not interested in going after broad consumer applications. They’re really trying to thread that needle.”
U.S. officials asked for input in devising a “tamperproof” way to keep systems that might contain up to 256 AI chips from being strung together into a supercomputer.
“This approach could constrain (controlled AI chips) from being used to train large dual-use AI foundation models with capabilities of concern, while allowing AI training capabilities at a small or medium scale,” the BIS wrote.
Nvidia, Intel and AMD declined to comment. Nvidia shares closed down 4.67% on Tuesday after the new rules were announced.
The other primary gift that U.S. officials gave Nvidia, Intel and AMD was hobbling their most capable Chinese competitors.
New rules will make it nearly impossible for Moore Threads and Biren, two well-funded Chinese startups founded by Nvidia veterans, to have their designs manufactured using cutting-edge chipmaking technology.
That means whatever Nvidia is able to sell to China will likely be Chinese buyers’ best legal option.
“Our assumption is that (Nvidia) will quickly redesign a chip to meet new standards with relatively immaterial disruptions to the current business outlook,” analysts at investment bank Piper Sandler wrote in a note to clients.
TOOL RULES TIGHTENED
As part of the new rules published on Tuesday that take effect in 30 days, U.S. officials targeted China’s chip manufacturers by restricting the export of advanced chipmaking equipment known as immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines if they contain any American parts.
“What they’re really doing is closing all the doors,” TechInsights analyst Dan Hutcheson said, adding the new rules close off a substantial amount of potential future developments. “They’re basically trying to future-proof the document.”
The DUV machines are not produced by any American toolmakers, but are made by Japan’s Nikon and the Netherlands’ ASML.
The DUV rules announced on Tuesday codified diplomatic work between the U.S., Japan and the Netherlands to institute similar controls on sending the machines to China, said Clete Willems, a trade and policy attorney with Akin Gump.
While immersion DUV machines cannot product cutting-edge chips, they can come close and are likely what was recently used by Huawei’s chip manufacturing partners to create a new smartphone chip for its Mate 60 Pro, according to analysts.
“This control alone will constrain China’s ability to expand advanced node semiconductor manufacturing for many years,” said Gregory Allen, a director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
“If spare parts and components for the equipment can be effectively controlled, the new regulations may degrade the advanced node manufacturing facilities that China currently has in operation.”
Instead of the broad swaths of tools blocked by last year’s export restrictions, officials on Tuesday narrowed them to target specific technologies and techniques found in the complex machines needed to build advanced transistor designs, according to David Kanter, President of Real World Insights.
By narrowing the equipment that is blocked, the rules allow the toolmakers to sell equipment that is made to build much older chips without fear of running afoul of the government restrictions.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Max A. Cherney in San Francisco; Editing by Kenneth Li and Jamie Freed)
Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests staged
By Ece Toksabay and Ali Kucukgocmen
ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish protesters staged fresh anti-Israel demonstrations on Wednesday as Turkey was set to declare three days of mourning following a blast that killed large numbers of Palestinians at a Gaza hospital.
Palestinian officials said the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital was caused by an Israeli air strike. Israel blamed the blast on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.
President Tayyip Erdogan called the explosion “the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values”.
Turkey’s presidential communications office quickly branded Israel’s claim “#FakeNews” on social media platform X.
Erdogan declared three days of mourning in Turkey late on Wednesday for the Palestinians killed at the hospital in Gaza.
Overnight Turks marched with Palestinian flags and chanted slogans denouncing Israel in at least a dozen Turkish cities, including outside the Israeli embassy in the capital Ankara.
Police used pepper spray and water cannon to disperse thousands of protesters who tried to enter the compound of Israel’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city. Five people were detained, the Istanbul governor’s office said.
Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) issued a warning against travel to Turkey, citing fears that Israelis would be targeted by those angry at the war. It also urged Israeli citizens in Turkey to leave as soon as possible.
Following the NSC’s appeal, Israeli airlines arranged flights from Istanbul late on Wednesday for Israelis who want to leave Turkey.
“I want to be at home. That’s all,” an Israeli woman, who declined to give her name, told Reuters while queuing for the flight check-in at Istanbul Airport.
On Wednesday, there was a large security presence around the consulate, with hundreds of police officers and around 10 water cannon vehicles deployed behind a line of metal barriers. Police conducted identity checks on those seeking to pass through.
Protesters held fresh demonstrations near consulates of Israel and the United States in Istanbul on Wednesday evening. In Ankara, a few hundred protesters marched following a symbolic funeral prayer held for those killed in the hospital.
The U.S. consulate in southern city of Adana will remain closed until further notice and U.S. government personnel have been instructed to minimise movements in Turkey due to protests, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara said in a statement.
Political analysts said the Gaza hospital blast could have dire consequences for ties between Israel and Turkey.
“Ankara is now likely to assume a much harder anti-Israel stance…,” said Wolfango Piccoli at Teneo.
“Erdogan may even decide to abandon the rapprochement with Israel, which was initiated in 2022 after more than 10 years of fraught ties between the two countries… A deterioration in relations between Turkey and Israel would also likely impact Turkey-U.S. ties, creating further stress between the two NATO allies at a volatile time.”
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Mert Ozkan and Huseyin Hayatsever in Ankara, Bulent Usta, Dilara Senkaya, Daren Butler, Ali Kucukgocmen, Umit Bektas and Mehmet Emin Caliskan in Istanbul, Steven Scheer in Jerusalem; Editing by Gareth Jones and Sandra Maler)
Putin filmed in China accompanied by officers with Russian nuclear briefcase
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Rare footage was shown on Wednesday of Russian President in Beijing accompanied by officers carrying the so-called nuclear briefcase which can be used to order a nuclear strike.
Putin, after a meeting with Chinese in Beijing, was filmed walking to another meeting surrounded by security and followed by two Russian naval officers in uniform each carrying a briefcase. The camera zooms in on one of the briefcases.
Russia’s nuclear briefcase is traditionally carried by a naval officer. Known as the “Cheget” (named after Mount Cheget in the Caucasus Mountains), the briefcase is with the president at all times but is rarely filmed.
“There are certain suitcases without which no trip of Putin’s is complete,” the Kremlin correspondents of state news agency RIA said in a post on Telegram under the footage.
In another clip, Putin walks out of a meeting in Beijing with the naval officers again filmed just a few paces from Putin who grins as he walks down some stairs.
The U.S. president also has such a device – called the “nuclear football”. The satchel holds the codes the president would use to authenticate an order to launch nuclear missiles should he or she not be at the White House.
The Ukraine war has raised tensions between Moscow and Washington to the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis just as China seeks to bolster its nuclear arsenal to accord with its status as an emerging superpower.
Russia’s parliament took the first step on Tuesday towards revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and its top lawmaker warned the United States that Moscow might even abandon the pact altogether.
Essentially, the briefcase is a secure communication tool that links the president to his military top brass and thence to rocket forces via the highly secret “Kazbek” electronic command-and-control network. Kazbek supports another system known as “Kavkaz”.
The Russian defence minister, currently Sergei Shoigu, also has a nuclear briefcase. The chief of the general staff, currently Valery Gerasimov, may also have one.
Footage shown by Russia’s Zvezda television channel in 2019 showed what it said was one of the briefcases with an array of buttons.
In a section called “command” there are two buttons: a white “launch” button and a red “cancel” button. The briefcase is activated by a special flashcard, according to Zvezda.
One of the nuclear briefcases used by former Russian is displayed in the Yeltsin Museum in Yekaterinburg.
Putin is visiting Beijing on his second known trip outside the former Soviet Union since the Ukraine war began in February 2022.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Nick Macfie)
G-string-clad prostitutes prowl San Diego streets; families, businesses forced to scramble
Prostitution in San Diego has exploded since a controversial California law went into effect this year. As a result, businesses have taken on additional security costs and have warned customers they will likely see near-naked women and pimps if they visit the area, a business owner told Fox News Digital.
“Costs for business, costs for security. We’ve had to put lights — at our cost — on the roof to try to deter them, and because of the bill, the lights now help them when they want to come in front of my building to shake and do different things … so they get attention versus being in the dark,” a San Diego business owner told Fox News Digital.
The business owner spoke to Fox News Digital on the condition of anonymity out of concern that pimps or prostitutes in the area might retaliate against the business owner’s vehicles, property or employees. The business owner has been operating at the same location for the last 25 years.
“They’ll break into cars, they’ll pop tires. We’ve had a neighbor …. who had his vehicle broken into multiple times and stolen the tools out of it,” the business owner said.
NEARLY NAKED PROSTITUTES PROWL STREETS IN BROAD DAYLIGHT, BUT CALIFORNIA LAW TIES POLICE HANDS: MAYOR
“Due to the Safer Streets Act, local business owners now need to hide their identity while exposing the problems that the bill has created, which was never a problem before,” the business owner added.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 357 in July 2022, which repealed a previous law that banned loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution. The bill was championed as one that would help protect transgender women from being targeted by police.
“The author brought forth this legislation because the crime of loitering has disproportionately impacted Black and brown women and members of the LGBTQ community,” the governor said when signing the bill into law.
“To be clear, this bill does not legalize prostitution. It simply revokes provisions of the law that have led to disproportionate harassment of women and transgender adults. While I agree with the author’s intent, and I am signing this legislation, we must be cautious about its implementation. My administration will monitor crime and prosecution trends for any possible unintended consequences and will act to mitigate any such impacts.”
The law took effect in January this year, which the business owner argued emboldened prostitutes and pimps to prowl city streets for johns with few repercussions.
“It makes me still blush at times. These are some very confident women. … They are wearing G-strings. …. Their breasts are completely exposed. There was one that was wearing a Letterman’s jacket and nothing else,” the business owner said.
CALIFORNIA PROSTITUTION LAW ALLOWS SEX ABUSE TO ‘RUN RAMPANT’ IN LOS ANGELES STREETS, VICTIM ADVOCATES WARN
A concentrated area on the city’s Dalbergia Street has long been a hot spot for sex solicitation and sits near San Diego’s border with the neighboring town of National City. National City’s mayor, Ron Morrison, spoke to Fox News Digital earlier this month to highlight how prostitution has also become more pronounced since SB 357 began making headlines, adding police essentially have their hands tied from addressing the crime.
“Senate Bill 357 … for all intents and purposes, made prostitution legal because what it said is that officers can no longer contact people based on the idea of loitering for the purpose of prostitution. So, it basically tells the police your hands are off,” Morrison said.
SUSPECTED PROSTITUTION RING MOVES INTO CA NEIGHBORHOOD OUTSIDE CATHOLIC SCHOOL: ‘PIMP IS BLOCKING MY DRIVEWAY’
The San Diego business owner described scenes akin to a gritty crime thriller, where pimps play loud music in cars as prostitutes walk the streets in heels. When the women find a john, they’ll drive to a local hotel or around the block if the john’s request is “something that can be done quicker.”
“It’s the residents that are feeling the most of this. There’s children that are having to step over byproducts. Parents are having to explain to children why, at 7:30 in the morning, when they’re going to school, that there’s two women in G-strings shaking their butts and showing their breasts and trying to stop vehicles,” the business owner said.
With the clocks falling back an hour next month, the business owner predicted the situation will go “from bad to worse” as more prostitutes hit the streets.
The business owner stressed that the hands of police are tied from doing much to deter the crime and argued that politicians in the city have taken a hands-off approach. City council member Vivian Moreno has not personally visited local businesses to hear their concerns, the business owner said, while Democratic Mayor Todd Gloria has said “not a word” about the issue to the business owner or others in the area.
NATIONWIDE PUSH TO LIBERALIZE PROSTITUTION LAWS PROMPTS CONCERNS ABOUT HUMAN TRAFFICKING
“I have yet to have anybody from the local city council’s office contact anybody here in the neighborhood, come by, try to say, ‘Hey, we’re trying to help. How can we put some resources in like maybe some additional lights, maybe some additional cameras?'” the business owner said.
“Mayor Gloria has visited the area and has spoken publicly about the issue,” the mayor’s office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, The office also touted how the police department has carried out sting operations, including one earlier this year that netted 48 arrests in San Diego County.
“The criminals who were taken down as part of this operation abused and exploited women for their own enrichment,” Gloria said at a news conference this year following the sting operation. “We will continue to disrupt these criminal operations that seek to do our people in our communities harm.
San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit told local media this month that SB 357’s repercussions with crime were “all predictable.”
“This was all predictable. We’ve seen shootings down there. We’ve seen stabbings,” Nisleit told 10 News. “Part of the predictable consequences of this very bad bill is now you’re having a community being impacted. They don’t feel safe in their own homes.”
AS CALIFORNIA POLICE FIGHT RAMPANT PROSTITUTION, JOHNS LINE UP LIKE THEY’RE AT ‘FAST-FOOD DRIVE-THROUGH’
Local media attention has even made traffic in the area worse as out-of-town johns catch wind of San Diego’s sex workers.
“Every time we get a local news story, the traffic increases. The prostitutes don’t go away. It’s not like, ‘We better lay low for a little while.’ We get additional traffic because of out-of-town johns now notice, ’Hey, look what we can do,’” the business owner said.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS
He’s hoping the law gets repealed, especially if local leaders visit the area to see firsthand how residents and business owners live in fear for their safety and are forced to spend more on security systems or even clean vomit and feces from the streets.
The business owner is now even warning customers of the issue and sends employees to meet some female clients who are hesitant to travel to the prostitution hot spot.
Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom’s office and Councilmember Moreno but did not receive comment on SB 357 and prostitution issues in San Diego.
