Driver accused of killing 4 Pepperdine students released from custody hours after deadly crash
A driver is facing manslaughter charges after authorities say he struck and killed four Pepperdine University students on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 21600 block of PCH, near La Costa Beach and east of the Malibu Pier, authorities said.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials identified the driver as Fraser Michael Bohm during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.
Bohm, 22, had been released from custody pending further investigation, Deputy Roger Schalkx said.
The first victim to be identified by family members was 20-year-old Los Angeles native Niamh Rolston. Rolston was a business major at Pepperdine and was set to graduate with the class of 2024.
Her 21st birthday would have been next month, her family said.
Pepperdine is located roughly four miles north of where the crash occurred.
“No day is more devastating to a tightly knit university community than the day that forces us to come together in grief and sorrow,” Pepperdine President Jim Gash said in a statement. “One of the greatest mysteries of life is when and why our time on this earth is cut short. In such times, we hold firm to our faith in the God who sustains and nourishes us even when -and especially when- we experience life’s most significant losses.”
Investigators said Bohm was speeding in his dark-colored BMW westbound on PCH when he lost control, sideswiped several parked vehicles, and crashed into a group of young women who were walking in the area.
Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.
Bohm was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. A DUI investigation is still pending, LASD said.
Witnesses say that they saw the driver get out of his wrecked car unharmed before being pinned to the ground by several people.
A woman who has lived in the area for many years told KTLA that the stretch of Pacific Coast Highway is known as “Dead Man’s Curve” due to the high number of accidents, nearly all of which involve speeding drivers.
“Every six months there’s another accident,” the woman, who did not want to appear on camera, told KTLA 5’s Carlos Herrera. “There was one three months ago, there was one four months ago, and they are all within these five to six houses.”
Video appears to show L.A. police cruiser hit another officer during chase
The woman believes that the only way to stop the crashes is to modify the road physically or lower the speed limit.
“They need to put flashers up … or put some road bumps, or lower it down to 35 miles per hour,” she said. “Because nobody goes 45, everybody goes 55.”
Sheriff’s Department Captain Jennifer Seeto echoed the same sentiment at Wednesday’s news briefing.
“There are too many people on this stretch of highway that have been killed,” she said. “We are working with the community … to make sure that people are educated about the dangers of PCH, and to slow down.”
Seeto said the department is considering speed cameras, similar to the ones set to be installed in three other Southern California cities.
For the victims’ families, friends and Pepperdine classmates, however, no traffic improvements can mitigate their loss.
“In the days ahead, we will come together in meaningful ways to honor and celebrate the lives of the remarkable individuals lost to this unthinkable tragedy,” Gash said. “We will harness the strength found in the bonds of friendship and the community that unites us.”
RFK Jr. spent years stoking fear and mistrust of vaccines. These people were hurt by his work
When 12-year-old Braden Fahey collapsed during football practice and died, it was just the beginning of his parents’ nightmare.
Deep in their grief a few months later, Gina and Padrig Fahey received news that shocked them to their core: A favorite photo of their beloved son was plastered on the cover of a book that falsely argues COVID-19 vaccines caused a spike of sudden deaths among healthy young people.
The book, called “Cause Unknown,” was co-published by an anti-vaccine group led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President John F. Kennedy’s nephew, who is now running for president. Kennedy wrote the foreword and promoted the book, tweeting that it details data showing “ COVID shots are a crime against humanity.”
The Faheys couldn’t understand how Braden’s face appeared on the book’s cover, or why his name appeared inside it.
Braden never received the vaccine. His death in August 2022 was due to a malformed blood vessel in his brain. No one ever contacted them to ask about their son’s death, or for permission to use the photo. No one asked to confirm the date of his death — which the book misdated by a year. When the Faheys and residents of their town in California tried to contact the publisher and author to get Braden and his picture taken out of the book, no one responded.
“We reached out in every way possible,” Gina Fahey told The Associated Press in an emotional interview. “We waited months and months to hear back, and nothing.”
How could a member of one of the most influential political dynasties in American history be involved in such a shoddy, irresponsible project, the Faheys wondered?
Braden’s story is just one example of how Kennedy, son of the late Sen. , has used his famous name to disseminate false information about vaccines and other topics in a time when spreading conspiracy theories has become a powerful way to grow a constituency. An AP examination of his work and its impact found Kennedy has earned money, fame and political clout while leaving people like the Faheys suffering.
Now, Kennedy’s decision to drop his Democratic bid for president and run as an independent gives him a new spotlight in an election that’s currently heading toward a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. There’s concern in both parties that he could emerge as a spoiler who could affect the outcome of the campaign in unexpected ways. And at a time when Republicans in the 2024 race also are sowing doubt about vaccine effectiveness, it threatens to further promote harmful misinformation that already has cost lives.
One mom told AP about how she had delayed important care for her child because she believed Kennedy’s vaccine falsehoods. A former elected leader described being harassed by Kennedy’s followers. Doctors and nurses recounted how his work has hurt people in the U.S. and abroad.
Kennedy’s campaign did not respond to several emails seeking comment for this article, but after AP contacted Kennedy and others involved in the book last week, the president of Skyhorse Publishing, which co-published it, texted the Faheys, offering to talk. Gina Fahey told AP she felt he reached out only after it became clear the situation could harm his reputation.
“There’s still that lack of compassion that was always there from the beginning,” she said, adding that she is hesitant to engage with them now because she doesn’t trust their intentions. “It’s only now that they’re reaching out, days prior to knowing this story is going to be released.”
Braden’s parents have read vicious comments from people who falsely blame vaccines for their son’s death. They say seeing Braden’s memory being misrepresented by Kennedy and others has been deeply painful.
“When you barely feel like you can even come up for air, you just get smacked back down again by this,” Gina Fahey said.
“It’s very manipulative. And you know, he’s making money off of our tragedies,” she said, adding, “How could you want somebody running our country that operates like that?”
___
Many years before anti-vaccine activists exploited the pandemic to bring their ideas to the American mainstream, Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, was among the most influential spreaders of fear and distrust around vaccines. He has long advanced the debunked idea that vaccines cause autism. He has said vaccines had caused a “holocaust,” and has traveled the world spreading false information about the pandemic.
In recent years, Kennedy has used his name and rhetorical skills to build his anti-vaccine group, Children’s Health Defense, or CHD, into an influential force that spreads false and misleading information. An AP investigation previously revealed how Kennedy had capitalized on the pandemic to build CHD into a multimillion-dollar misinformation engine.
One of the ways Kennedy and CHD have made money is through the sale of books. Kennedy’s longtime publisher, Skyhorse, joined with CHD to create a book series that has published titles including “Vax-Unvax,” “Profiles of the Vaccine Injured,” and the book that included Braden Fahey, “Cause Unknown.”
Written by Edward Dowd, a former executive at BlackRock, that book is built on the false premise that sudden deaths of young, healthy people are spiking. Experts say these rare medical emergencies are not new and have not become more prevalent.
“We are just not seeing anything that suggests that,” said Dr. Matthew Martinez, of Atlantic Health System in Morristown Medical Center, who researches cardiac events among professional athletes.
The AP found dozens of individuals included in the book died of known causes not related to vaccines, including suicide, choking while intoxicated, overdose and allergic reaction. One person died in 2019.
AP asked Kennedy’s campaign, CHD, Dowd and Skyhorse president Tony Lyons several questions about the book, including why they chose to feature Braden, why they didn’t speak to his family first and what steps they took to fact check.
The only person to respond was Lyons, who also co-chairs the Kennedy Super PAC American Values 2024.
In emails, Lyons did not address why Braden specifically was chosen for the cover but defended his inclusion by saying that news stories and his obituary did not mention his cause of death.
Hundreds of deaths are cited in the book, though Lyons said it only attributes nine of them to the vaccine. Lyons said Braden’s death and others are never explicitly attributed to the vaccine, and that the book explores many possible reasons for deaths that have appeared in headlines since 2021.
Still, the book several times refers to its “thesis” that mass administration of COVID-19 vaccines caused a spike in deaths. Braden’s parents said his appearance in the context of the book implies he died of the vaccine, putting his death in a false light.
Lyons said he was unaware of the Faheys’ efforts to contact his company and asked AP to share with them his contact information. He said he would make some corrections in future editions, including to Braden’s date of death, but said they were studying whether to remove him from the book or the cover.
Lyons told the AP that Children’s Health Defense has a publishing deal with Skyhorse, though he would not say how much money CHD has received through it.
Kennedy also has a consulting deal with Skyhorse that personally paid him $125,000 since August 2022 for scouting out books for the company, according to a financial disclosure he filed. Lyons said that deal has so far resulted in 27 books of different genres including children’s books, mysteries and cookbooks, but declined to name them.
Lyons also praised Kennedy’s record of environmental work, such as protecting New York’s Hudson River, and other work he’s done to take on powerful corporate interests and what Kennedy sees as government corruption. Those are also topics Kennedy has focused on during his presidential campaign.
The platform Kennedy built for himself has an impact. In a study of verified Twitter accounts from 2021, researchers Francesco Pierri, Matthew DeVerna and others working with Indiana University’s Observatory on Social Media found Kennedy’s personal Twitter account was the top “superspreader” of vaccine misinformation on Twitter, responsible for 13 percent of all reshares of misinformation, more than three times the second most-retweeted account.
The messages Kennedy shares have convinced a significant slice of the public, some of whom attend his campaign events proudly wearing pins with crossed-out syringes or repeating Kennedy’s talking points about vaccine ingredients.
Kennedy’s anti-vaccine organization has a lawsuit pending against a number of news organizations, among them The Associated Press, accusing them of violating antitrust laws by taking action to identify misinformation, including about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines. Kennedy took leave from the group when he announced his run for president but is listed as one of its attorneys in the lawsuit.
___
Many people have staked their lives and the lives of their families on the views espoused by Kennedy and others who oppose vaccines.
The AP spoke to mothers who once identified as anti-vaccine and counted themselves among Kennedy’s most devoted followers.
“I thought he was heroic, because he was saying the things publicly that other people were too afraid to say,” said Lydia Greene.
Greene, who lives in the Canadian province of Alberta, declined all vaccines for her son after buying into the claims by Kennedy and other anti-vaccine “gurus” that vaccines cause autism. When her son started to show signs of autism, Greene discounted it out of hand.
“I couldn’t even see his autism because in the anti-vax movement, autism is the worst outcome that can happen to a child. And when they talk about their vaccinated autistic kids, it’s often with a tone of resentment and how they talk about how their life is ruined, their marriage is ruined, and it’s just this kid is damaged,” Greene said. “And so when my son was different, I couldn’t see that stuff about him.”
She said she did not recognize his condition until she “came out of the rabbit hole of anti-vax.”
“I realized I had wasted so much valuable time where he should have been in occupational therapy, speech therapy, evidence-based therapy for autism,” Greene said.
Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense produces articles, newsletters, books, podcasts, even TV shows on its own CHD.TV. Greene said those articles often validate anxious parents’ fears – no matter how irrational – while making them feel like someone powerful is listening.
Today, Greene believes the group exploited her.
“That’s what CHD does,” Greene said. “They find parents when they’re vulnerable. And hack into that.”
Because of his national profile, Kennedy’s work has ripple effects beyond the most devoted anti-vaccine activists.
Medical professionals told the AP that vaccine disinformation spread by Kennedy and other influencers makes the patients they serve wary about lifesaving vaccinations.
Sharon Goldfarb, is a family nurse practitioner in Berkeley, California, who spent the worst of the pandemic caring for people on society’s margins: people with no homes; people who were living in the country illegally; people with serious mental health needs. She has seen firsthand the consequences of vaccine misinformation and refusal.
“It’s disturbing because he has a huge family name,” Goldfarb said. “When you’re a trusted public figure and you have a trusted family name, you have to answer to a higher authority. … I just don’t get it.”
Dr. Todd Wolynn, a Pittsburgh pediatrician who works to clarify the facts about vaccines on social media, said despite Kennedy’s lack of clinical experience, he has an outsized influence on his followers.
“He uses a very big platform to amplify disinformation that leads people down a path to make a decision that’s not evidence based,” Wolynn said. “And as a result, it puts their own lives, the lives of their children, the lives of their family, in harm’s way.”
Though Kennedy did not respond for this story, he has long said that he is not anti-vaccine, and only wants vaccines to be rigorously tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains that vaccines undergo thorough testing before they are authorized or approved in the U.S. and they are monitored for safety after they are introduced to the public.
COVID-19 vaccines were initially developed under the Trump administration, through the program Operation Warp Speed. But what his Republican-led administration viewed at the time as a point of pride has since become a topic of criticism in Republican circles, including among GOP presidential candidates who have expressed skepticism about the immunizations.
The Republican candidate and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said in a July podcast interview that if he’d had the facts he would not have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19. The administration of fellow GOP candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has broken with CDC guidance to advise Floridians under 65 not to get the latest COVID-19 booster.
That kind of rhetoric, along with the conspiracy beliefs that Kennedy has shared about other subjects, like 5G, “can impact the smooth running of societies,” said Daniel Jolley, a University of Nottingham social psychology professor, who has published several papers on conspiracy thinking and its impacts.
While skepticism is important, proper evaluation of the evidence is key, Jolley said. Anyone pushing conspiracy theories while running for president makes the theories seem normal.
“It’s that kind of rhetoric that I think is really damaging,” Jolley said. “You worry when you think about the next pandemic or the next event or the next issue that’s going to come our way.”
Jolley wonders: Will people listen to doctors or experts next time?
___
Kennedy’s role in legitimizing anti-vaccine activism has not been limited to the U.S. Perhaps the most well-known example was in 2019 on the Pacific island nation of Samoa.
That year, dozens of children died of measles. Many factors led to the wave of deaths, including medical mistakes and poor decisions by government authorities. But people involved in the response who spoke to AP said Kennedy and the anti-vaccine activists he supported made things worse.
In June 2019, Kennedy and his wife, the actress Cheryl Hines, visited Samoa, a trip Kennedy later wrote was arranged by Edwin Tamasese, a Samoan local anti-vaccine influencer.
Vaccine rates had plummeted after two children died in 2018 from a measles vaccine that a nurse had incorrectly mixed with a muscle relaxant. The government suspended the vaccine program for months. By the time Kennedy arrived, health authorities were trying to get back on track.
He was treated as a distinguished guest, traveling in a government vehicle, meeting with the prime minister and, according to Kennedy, many health officials and the health minister.
He also met with anti-vaccine activists, including Tamasese and another well-known influencer, Taylor Winterstein, who posted a photograph of herself and Kennedy on her Instagram.
“The past few days have been profoundly monumental for me, my family and for this movement to date,” she wrote, adding hashtags including #investigatebeforeyouvaccinate.
A few months later, a measles epidemic broke out in Samoa, killing 83 people, mostly infants and children in a population of about 200,000.
Public health officials said at the time that anti-vaccine misinformation had made the nation vulnerable.
The crisis of low vaccination rates and skepticism created an environment that was “ripe for the picking for someone like RFK to come in and in assist with the promotion of those views,” said Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist from New Zealand who worked on the effort to build back trust in the measles vaccine in Samoa.
Petousis-Harris recalled that local and regional anti-vaccine activists took their cues from Kennedy, whom she said “sits at the top of the food chain as a disinformation source.”
“They amplified the fear and mistrust, which resulted in the amplification of the epidemic and an increased number of children dying. Children were being brought for care too late,” she said.
Kennedy’s campaign did not respond to emails seeking comment about Samoa, though he says on his campaign website that he had no role in the outbreak. He also said in an interview for a forthcoming documentary, “ Shot in the Arm,” that he bears no responsibility for the outcome.
“I had nothing to do with people not vaccinating in Samoa. I never told anybody not to vaccinate. I didn’t, you know, go there for any reason to do with that.”
But people who worked on the Samoan measles response told AP the credibility he gave to anti-vaccine forces when he met with them had an impact.
Moelagi Leilani Jackson, a Samoan nurse who worked on the vaccination campaign to stem the scourge of measles, said she remembered that after Kennedy’s visit, the anti-vaccine influencers “got louder.”
“I feel like they felt they had the support of Kennedy. But I also think that Kennedy was very – well, he came in and he left,” she recalled. “And other people picked up the pieces.”
___
A few weeks after his trip to Samoa, Kennedy appeared in Sacramento, California, where lawmakers were debating a bill to make it more difficult to get a vaccine exemption. The bill was sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Richard Pan, a pediatrician.
As a crowd gathered outside the capitol, Kennedy stood to speak. Two large posters behind him featured Pan’s image, with the word “LIAR” stamped across his face in blood-red paint. Pan told AP he felt the staging was intended to incite the crowd against him.
“So he’s rallying to have people attack me, essentially, personally,” said Pan, who is no longer in office.
Within months, one anti-vaccine extremist assaulted Pan, streaming it live on Facebook. Another threw blood at Pan and other lawmakers.
Kennedy has repeatedly brought up the Holocaust when discussing vaccines and public health mandates, comparisons that Pan said amount to an “indirect call to violence” against health advocates.
“Who creates an atmosphere where they think what’s appropriate is to actually physically assault a legislator? It’s people like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.” Pan said.
Pan said it’s one of many instances when Kennedy has whipped people up against public health advocates. Kennedy also wrote a bestselling book attacking infectious disease expert and former top government scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has received death threats.
Those attacks have prompted criticism from Kennedy’s sister Kerry Kennedy, who invoked the Kennedy family history of political violence – their father and uncle were both assassinated – when she told the AP in 2021: “Attacking doctors and scientists is irresponsible because many have received death threats. This can deter people from those professions. Our family knows that a death threat should be taken seriously.”
Kerry Kennedy and three other siblings on Oct. 9 issued a statement denouncing Kennedy’s independent candidacy, calling it “dangerous” and “perilous” to the country.
Pan said that Kennedy’s rhetoric, which often demonizes scientists and health care professionals, is part of a strategy to intimidate and silence them.
“When you call something a holocaust, it is incitement to violence,” Pan said.
“The real consequence of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is we have dead children, and we have people who are in good faith doing their best to try to protect people, including children, who are basically being threatened and even assaulted because of his rhetoric and his lies,” said Pan, who is now running for mayor of Sacramento, a nonpartisan position. “That harms America.”
___
Associated Press video journalist Terry Chea contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
I Killed Natalee Holloway, Then Watched Porn
After almost two decades, the mystery of what happened to Alabama teen Natalee Holloway in Aruba has been solved: Joran van der Sloot confessed to her parents that he beat her to death and then went home and watched porn.
Van der Sloot, a 36-year-old Dutch citizen, has long been the prime suspect in the 18-year-old 2005 disappearance. In federal court on Wednesday, it was revealed that he finally admitted to being her killer.
The revelation came as Van der Sloot pleaded guilty to trying to extort money from Holloway’s mother in exchange for information about her daughter’s death and the location of her remains. He was sentenced to 240 months in prison for the 2010 scheme.
During the hearing, prosecutors announced that van der Sloot confessed during an interview with the feds and to Holloway’s parents. He showed his first scintilla of remorse in 18 years in court, claiming he was born-again.
“I would like to take this chance to apologize to the Holloway family, to apologize to my own family, to say I hope the statement I provided brings some kind of closure to everyone involved,” van der Sloot said in court, according to AL.com. He added that he has “opened his heart” to Jesus Christ. “I am no longer that person I was back then.”
The Twisted True-Crime Life of Joran van der Sloot
, the teenager’s mother, confirmed to the court that van der Sloot confessed and told him “you terminated her dreams, her potential, her possibilities, when you bludgeoned her to death in 2005.” Court documents show that van der Sloot bashed her head in with a cinderblock after she refused his sexual advances on the beach. Van der Sloot said he then went home and watched pornography after snuffing out her child’s life, Beth Holloway added.
“You didn’t get what you wanted from Natalee, your sexual satisfaction, so you brutally killed her,” Beth Holloway said.
“I paid my daughter’s killer money. That’s shocking. I don’t think anyone can really wrap their mind around what that means,” she added, referring to the extortion charges.
Before sentencing van der Sloot, Judge Anna Manasco revealed that the Holloway family “will not find” the teenager’s remains, but did not provide further details. After the hearing, Beth Holloway told reporters outside of court that van der Sloot revealed “after killing her on the beach in Aruba, he put her into the water—and that was the last that he ever saw her.” She added that she is confident that van der Sloot carried out the murder alone, but declined to provide more details about his confession.
Van der Sloot was serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the 2010 murder of another woman when he was extradited to Alabama in June to face charges in the extortion case.
“You have brutally murdered two women who refused your sexual advances,” the judge said, calling his crimes “heinous.”
His guilty plea and confession are the most dramatic turn in a true-crime saga that has been in the headlines since Holloway vanished on a high school graduation trip. She was last seen leaving a club in Aruba with van der Sloot, then 19, and twin brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe.
In a transcript of van der Sloot’s confession, he describes how Holloway asked to go back to the hotel that night—but he pushed her to take a walk with him. Alone with Holloway, van der Sloot said they started kissing on the beach before she told him she wanted to stop.
“I insist. I keep feeling her up either way,” van der Sloot said. At that point, Holloway kneed him in the crotch.
In response, van der Sloot said he kicked her “extremely hard” in the face. Then, he used a cinderblock on the beach to “smash her head in with it completely.” Scared, he said, he picked up Holloway’s body and walked into the ocean with her until he was knee-deep. He pushed her into the water and then walked home, he said.
Joran van der Sloot Beaten in Peruvian Prison, Lawyer Says
When Holloway did not show up for her flight home, a chaperone called her mother, who began a quest for the truth of what happened to her daughter that has lasted nearly two decades.
Van der Sloot and the Kalpoes were arrested within days—and the Dutchman changed his version of events several times, first saying that the trio took Holloway to the beach and dropped her off at the hotel, later claiming one of the twins raped her at the beach. After three months in custody, the trio was released for lack of evidence and van der Sloot returned to the Netherlands.
Two years later, Aruban prosecutors charged the trio with involvement in the involuntary manslaughter of Holloway, but once again they were freed due to a lack of direct evidence that Holloway died from a violent crime and that they were responsible.
In March 2010, van der Sloot reached out to Beth Holloway’s attorney, claiming to have information about the whereabouts of her child’s remains and promised to reveal where the body was buried in exchange for $250,000. The lawyer traveled to Aruba to let van der Sloot drive him to a house where he claimed the remains would be found in the concrete foundation. Van der Sloot was then given $10,000 cash and wired another $15,000 from Beth’s account later.
He did not know at the time that he was being recorded when he met with the Holloway family lawyer as part of a sting operation. That would lead to his indictment in Alabama on charges of extortion with wire fraud.
But it would be years before he could be extradited. In May 2010, van der Sloot killed a young woman named Stephany Flores in Peru and was arrested after he fled to Chile. He was jailed in Peru for that crime until an extradition agreement brought it back to the U.S. this summer. He will likely return to Peru to finish his sentence for murder before serving time in the U.S. for extortion.
“Today, I can tell you with certainty that after 18 years, Natalee’s case is solved,” Beth Holloway said outside of court. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.”
A former Microsoft HR VP explains why you already lost when you made the threat
-
Chris Williams is a former Microsoft VP of HR and a podcaster, consultant, and TikTok creator.
-
Williams writes that if the threat surprises your manager, it’s poor communication on your end.
-
If you’re a frequent complainer, your manager may welcome your departure.
In more than 40 years in business and leadership, including being the former vice president of human resources at Microsoft, I’ve seen a lot of employees threaten to leave. It rarely ends like they dreamed. Here’s why.
Being frustrated in your job is not unusual. There are minor irritations of technical issues or difficult colleagues. And there are longer-term, career-limiting frustrations. Maybe you get all the worst assignments. Or you never get the promotion you feel you deserve. Or you’re not paid what you want. Frustration seems to be a part of many jobs.
When that boils up to a head, you might feel you need to issue an ultimatum and threaten to leave unless changes are made. Maybe you’re demanding a new role or a better title, or maybe it’s more money.
But you’ve had it. “Do this or else,” you say. What happens now? Probably not what you thought.
It helps to look at this from your manager’s side of the fence to see what they might be thinking when you threaten to leave. Let’s look at three situations.
1. Surprise!
If your threat comes as a surprise to your manager, this is a huge red flag. They reel back, thinking, “Where did this come from?”
Their immediate reaction will almost certainly not be to grant your demand to try to save you. They’ll want to understand what’s really going on. Why are you so frustrated that leaving seems to be the only choice?
And more importantly, they’ll want to understand why you didn’t bring this up long before now. Why did this come to a boil without them knowing it was this bad?
If the threat to leave comes as a surprise, it’s not a reflection on the company or your manager. It’s a reflection on you. You’ve done a terrible job of communicating your issues.
Your threat to leave seems rash and irrational. That’s not a good look. One that’s unlikely to work to your advantage.
2. You Again?
If you’re a frequent complainer, your threat is just more of the same. It feels like a Groundhog Day situation (see the Bill Murray movie of the same name). The manager is thinking, “Oh no, not you again.”
You’ve made your feelings known many times before. The company has made it clear they can’t do what you need. The money isn’t there, they don’t have the job you want, you are just not the right person, whatever.
Threatening to leave just seems like the next step in your long, extended tantrum.
To be honest, most managers welcome your threat to leave. At least it puts an end to the chorus of woe you keep expressing.
Don’t be surprised if the manager accepts your offer and helps you pack up your things.
3. Bye!
Sometimes, your threat is seen as a resignation in disguise. You’ve been making all kinds of not-too-subtle noises about your frustration. Rumors are everywhere you’re looking for other jobs. You are often inexplicably absent, perhaps interviewing?
From the manager’s perspective, you’ve already decided to leave. This threat is just a last-ditch effort on your part to get… well, it’s unclear what you want.
If you threaten to leave with another job in hand, what’s a manager to do? They could perhaps match the pay and the title, but they can’t match the company, the role, or the situation. Each company is unique, and each team and role is as different as a snowflake.
If it’s all about the money, it’s only worse. You’re saying the only thing keeping you is money. What’s to stop the same conversation from coming up in a year or six months? Nothing.
If you’re seen as already gone and are now resorting to threats, your manager will often recognize the futility of any effort to rescue you.
The threat feels like blackmail
In any of these cases, your threat to leave feels like blackmail — do this “or else.” Quite often, in the company’s eyes, “else” doesn’t seem so bad.
If you are vital to some effort — the only person with the keys to the finalization of some project — perhaps a counteroffer would be made to keep you around long enough to finish the task.
But it’s only seen as a stopgap. As soon as the project is over, you can be sure that you’ll never be given such power in the future. The company won’t get into that situation again. Only a reckless manager would trap themselves repeatedly. They are reminded that the lingering cloud of blackmail is future threats.
In almost every case, when you make the threat, you’ve already lost.
Even if they meet your demands, it’s only temporary. All trust is gone, and your future at that company is limited. You’ll be forever seen as a risk to leave. Even if they grant your demands, they’ll be looking beyond you.
Learn to negotiate without threats
Again, I get it; you’re frustrated. The better solution is not to threaten but to negotiate. If you have another offer you’re willing to take, handle it very openly.
Spend time to clearly understand your value and impact on the company. Find a way to put that in terms that are meaningful to the company. Usually, that’s money, but it could be in customer impact, market presence, or internal efficiencies. Find a way to express those in money terms, too.
Have a good discussion with your manager about how you’d like to work something out. Let them know this isn’t a threat but that you’ve got to be realistic here. Outline what you consider to be reasonable compensation for that value. Clearly define why that role, that title, or that money is appropriate for the impact you provide.
Use this to work with your manager on a fair value exchange — one that works to both your and the company’s benefit — calmly, clearly, and with professional intent. This kind of clear, open, and straightforward negotiation is speaking in the language of business. It’s a reflection of your balanced and reasoned approach to the work.
The job market has changed
Perhaps in years past, when tenures were longer and keeping employees was a vital concern, things were different.
But today, with people moving between jobs all the time, tenure is lean. Replacing you is easier. The “else” side of “do this or else” seems like not a big deal to the company.
It turns out that increasing fluidity in the job marketplace cuts both ways. And it limits your leverage when you threaten to leave.
So just don’t. To paraphrase Yoda: Leave or do not. There is no threat.
Chris Williams is a former vice president of HR at Microsoft and a leadership advisor, podcaster, TikTok creator, and author.
