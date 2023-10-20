News
Fiancé of woman killed by deputies speaks after seeing footage
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Fayette County man is speaking after learning Shelby County deputies will not be charged in the shooting death of his fiancée.
DA releases videos of 3 shot by law enforcement; no charges against officers
Dashcam video released Tuesday showed Shelby County deputies attempting to pull over a white SUV. The driver, 43-year-old Melissa Horton, seemed to comply but appeared to try to take off again and go around another deputy before she was boxed in.
The deputies approached the vehicle with guns drawn. Horton died at the scene.
Horton’s fiancé, Preston Morris, saw the video for the first time Tuesday after District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced the deputies would not face charges in the March shooting.
“To shoot her 15-16 times, a mother of three beautiful kids, 43-year-old woman, and just gun her down like she’s a freaking convict that just robbed a bank, like my goodness,” Morris said.
Deputy-involved shooting in Bartlett: What we know
Morris called police that day from his home in Fayette County after he said Horton pointed a gun at him. He said she was a beautiful person and fantastic mother, but she had a drinking problem and became upset with him that day when he told her she needed help.
He says he never thought it would lead to this.
“They didn’t have to go in there gung-ho and gun her down like a dog. That’s the only thing that bothers me,” Morris said.
Man wants answers after fiancée killed in deputy-involved shooting
According to Mulroy, Horton later pulled that same gun on Shelby County deputies.
“The video shows that, unfortunately, she lifted a shotgun and pointed it towards one of the deputies, so she was armed, and that was one of the main reasons why we decided that criminal charges against the officers or the deputies were not warranted,” Mulroy said.
Morris said he doesn’t believe Horton intended to shoot at the deputies.
“No, I think that. When she’s been drinking, she doesn’t follow commands at all, trust me,” he said.
Morris said he thinks the deputies involved acted in an overly aggressive manner and while they won’t face legal trouble, Morris thinks justice will still be served.
“I think that they’ll have to live with that for the rest of their lives and I think that’s going to be punishment enough because I know they can’t sleep at night, those two that shot her,” he said.
What we know about the deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital
WASHINGTON (AP) — This is what we know about Tuesday’s deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza City.
— In the dark of early evening in Gaza, reports emerged of an explosion at Gaza City’s al-Ahli hospital. Al-Ahli was crowded both with victims of 10 days of Israeli airstrikes and with families and others who have taken refuge on hospital grounds.
— Video that The Associated Press confirmed as being from the hospital showed an orange ball of fire and flames engulfing the building and grounds.
— The video showed the outside of the hospital, where countless Palestinian families had been camping out. Torn bodies covered the grass, with slain children lying among dead adults.
— Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry blamed an Israeli airstrike, and said it killed at least 500 people.
— Israeli authorities soon after denied involvement, saying a misfired Palestinian rocket appeared to blame.
— Outraged over the hospital blast, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan’s King Abdullah II announced they were pulling out of a planned Arab summit Wednesday with President Joe Biden.
— The White House and Jordan’s government announced within hours of the attack that Biden’s meeting with Arab leaders was off.
— Jordan, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt and other Arab nations condemned the hospital attack, or declared days of national mourning. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi declared the hospital explosion “a clear violation of international law … and humanity.”
— Protests erupted in some Arab cities. In Beirut, protesters roamed the city on motorcycles and gathered outside the French embassy and a U.N. facility, in protests against the international community’s response to the civilian deaths in Gaza. Throngs of Jordanians gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in Amman.
Dash cam video shows what led to shooting of exonerated Florida man in Camden County
KINGSLAND, Ga. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has released the dash camera and body camera video related to the death of 53-year-old Leonard Allan Cure.
Cure was pulled over by a Camden County deputy as he drove along Interstate 95 near the Georgia-Florida line on Monday.
The deputy could be heard shouting orders to Cure.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that Cure initially complied with the deputy.
“Put your hands behind your back, or you are getting tased,” the deputy yelled.
“Why am I getting tased?” Cure could be heard asking.
The deputy told him he was under arrest for speeding and reckless driving at 100 mph. The video appears to show Cure freeze before turning around and wrestling with the deputy. The official used a stun gun and baton before ultimately shooting Cure.
Sheriff Jim Proctor and District Attorney Keith Higgins of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit made the decision along with the GBI to release the video to show how the “incident escalated to the point of extreme Use of Force.”
Cure’s brother Michael said he is outraged.
“He did not deserve to die,” he said during the press conference. “It’s so unfortunate that I, along with my family, have to stand before you today in this unfortunate club that these officers create for us.”
The deputy remains on administrative leave pending an investigation being performed by the Camden County district attorney and GBI.
Who is Leonard Allan Cure?
A Black man who spent more than 16 years imprisoned in Florida on a wrongful conviction was fatally shot Monday by a sheriff’s deputy in Georgia during a traffic stop, authorities said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is reviewing the shooting, identified the man as Leonard Allen Cure, 53.
Cure had been represented in his exoneration case by the Innocence Project of Florida. The group’s executive director, Seth Miller, said he was devastated by news of the death, which he heard from Cure’s family.
“I can only imagine what it’s like to know your son is innocent and watch him be sentenced to life in prison, to be exonerated and … then be told that once he’s been freed, he’s been shot dead,” Miller said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a Camden County deputy pulled over Cure as he drove along Interstate 95 near the Georgia-Florida line. He got out of the car at the deputy’s request and cooperated at first but became violent after he was told he was being arrested, a GBI news release said.
The agency said preliminary information shows the deputy shocked Cure with a stun gun when he failed to obey commands, and Cure began assaulting the deputy. The GBI said the deputy again tried using the stun gun and a baton to subdue him, then drew his gun and shot Cure when he continued to resist.
The agency didn’t say what prompted the deputy to pull over Cure’s vehicle.
It is customary for Georgia law enforcement agencies to ask the GBI to investigate shootings involving officers. The agency said it will submit its findings to the district attorney for the coastal Brunswick Judicial Circuit, which includes Camden County.
Miller couldn’t comment specifically on Cure but said he has represented dozens of people convicted of crimes who were later exonerated.
“Even when they’re free, they always struggled with the concern, the fear that they’ll be convicted and incarcerated again for something they didn’t do,” he said.
Cure was convicted of the 2003 armed robbery of a drug store in Florida’s Dania Beach. His conviction came from a second jury after the first one deadlocked. Cure was sentenced to life in prison because he had previous convictions for robbery and other crimes.
In 2020, the Broward State Attorney’s Office new Conviction Review Unit asked a judge to release Cure from prison. Broward’s conviction review team said it found “troubling” revelations that Cure had solid alibis that were previously disregarded and no physical evidence or solid witnesses to put him at the scene.
An independent review panel of five local lawyers concurred with the findings.
Cure was released that April after his sentenced was modified. In December 2020, a judge vacated his conviction and sentence.
“I’m looking forward to putting this situation behind me and moving on with my life,” Cure told the South Florida Sun Sentinel at the time.
In June, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a claims bill granting Cure $817,000 in compensation for his conviction and imprisonment, along with educational benefits.
Miller said Cure, who lived in a suburb of Atlanta, received the money in August.
Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor described Cure as smart, funny and kind.
“After he was freed and exonerated by our office, he visited prosecutors at our office and participated in training to help our staff do their jobs in the fairest and most thorough way possible,” Pryor said in a statement to the Sun Sentinel.
Cure would frequently call to check in on Assistant State Attorney Arielle Demby Berger, the head of the Conviction Review Unit, and offer encouragement to continue to do “the important work of justice,” Pryor said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Wild LAPD bodycam video shows robbery suspect jumping off apartment building
WARNING: The above video is graphic in nature and may be considered disturbing for some viewers.
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department has released wild body camera footage, showing a robbery suspect jumping off the roof of a South Los Angeles apartment building before he was shot by police. Shockingly, the man survived.
It happened back on Sept. 15, after officers were called out to the 1100 block of E. 33rd Street in South LA for reports that a group of men broke into an apartment, tied up someone inside and stole his car keys.
When police got to the scene, they found two of the four suspects — identified as Justice Lockhard and Aaron Flenoy — and took them into custody.
A third suspect, identified as Jeffrey Askew, was seen from an LAPD air unit on the roof of the apartment building. Body camera footage released Sunday showed officers’ view as Askew then jumped off the building, onto a shorter building below, and then plummeting to the ground.
From there, body camera video shows the officers approaching Askew to arrest him, shouting orders at him, asking him to “Don’t move,” and “don’t reach for your waistband.” Seconds later, officers shot Askew both with service guns and less than lethal rounds.
The LAPD shared images as officers approached Askew, showing him holding a small hammer in his hand. According to the department, officers believed Askew was holding a gun, and that’s why he was shot.
After the shooting, LAPD said they were still searching for a fourth robbery suspect, so officers took Askew out of the area to Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. Askew was treated for his wounds and brought to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
SUGGESTED: Uber driver accused of intentionally hitting pedestrians in Long Beach charged with manslaughter
Minutes later, that fourth suspect, identified as Daiyann Henderson, arrested after police said he’d changed his clothes and tried to leave the area.
All four suspects were changed with one count of home invasion robbery, one count of residential burglary, and one count of felony offense against a person over 65 years of age. Flenoy and Henderson were also charged with personal use of a firearm during a felony, according to the LAPD.
The LAPD’s Force Investigation Division are investigating the shooting, which will then be forwarded to Chief Michel Moore, the Board of Police Commissioners and the Inspector General’s office to review the officers’ use of force.
The full LAPD video briefing can be viewed here.
