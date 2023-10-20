News
Hundreds mourn as Israeli family of 5 that was slain together is laid to rest
GAN YAVNE, Israel (AP) — An Israeli family of five whose bodies were discovered in each other’s arms after being killed by Hamas militants were buried together in a funeral attended by hundreds of mourners.
Family and friends bid farewell Tuesday to the Kotz family — a couple and their three children who were gunned down in their home at kibbutz Kfar Azza during the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion of southern Israel. They were buried side by side in a graveyard 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Jerusalem.
Aviv and Livnat Kotz, their daughter, Rotem, and sons, Yonatan and Yiftach, were found dead on a bed embracing each other, a family member said.
The family had moved to Israel from Boston and built the home four years ago at the kibbutz where Aviv had grown up, his wife’s sister, Adi Levy Salma, told the Israeli news outlet Ynet.
“We told her it’s dangerous, but she did not want to move away, as it was her home for life,” Levy Salma said.
With Israel simultaneously in a state of war and mourning, the funeral was one of many being held.
More than 3,400 people have been killed on the Palestinian side, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and funerals there have been a fixture of daily life, with men running through streets carrying bodies in white sheets and shouting “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”
In Israel, grieving family members and friends bid farewell to Shiraz Tamam, an Israeli woman who was among at least 260 people gunned down as heavily armed militants stormed an electronic music festival.
Mourners, most wearing black tops and some in sunglasses, wiped away tears and held each other as they said goodbye to Tamam before her shroud-wrapped body was buried at a cemetery in Holon, in central Israel.
With more than 1,400 killed in Israel and many still unidentified, the funerals will continue for days or longer as the nation tries to cope with the trauma of the attacks that exposed glaring weaknesses in a defense system some thought impenetrable.
Many families awoke on the day of the attacks to air raid sirens and rockets sailing overhead.
Adi Levy Salma said her family rushed to their safe room at their home in Gedera and she texted her sister to see if she was OK.
But Livnat Kotz didn’t reply and didn’t answer phone calls. Levy Salma was more concerned when her niece, Rotem, didn’t respond.
“Then we started getting reports of terrorists who infiltrated the kibbutz,” Levy Salma said. “It was at that moment we realized something bad had happened. Their friends and neighbors picked up, but they didn’t. We were very worried.”
At the Kotz family’s funeral, soldiers and civilians sobbed. Graves were piled high with flowers.
Livnat died a week short of her 50th birthday, her sister said. She worked to popularize old crafts and incorporate them into the school system. Her husband was a vice president at Kafrit Industries, a plastics manufacturer, the company said.
Rotem was a military training instructor in the Israeli Defense Forces. The boys played basketball at the Hapoel Tel Aviv Youth Academy.
“Amazing children with enormous hearts,” Levy Salma said. “Their whole lives were ahead of them.”
News
Woman becomes Israeli folk hero for plying Hamas militants with snacks until rescue mission arrives
JERUSALEM (AP) — When Hamas militants toting grenades appeared in her living room, Rachel Edri served them tea and Moroccan cookies until police stormed in and killed the attackers.
Edri’s tale of quick-witted survival during the Israel-Hamas war has turned the 65-year old woman into an unlikely folk hero in Israel. For many, she has come to symbolize the ingenuity of everyday Israelis left to fend for themselves as militants turned sleeping southern communities into bloodbaths on Oct. 7.
After an early-morning air-raid siren, Edri returned from a bomb shelter in her hometown of Ofakim to find a band of Hamas militants in her living room. As gunfire raged outside, Edri’s home saw a 20-hour tete-a-tete between hospitality and brutality.
“One of the terrorists said to me: ‘You remind me of my mother.'”
“I told him, ‘I am really like your mother. I will help you, I will take care of you. What do you need?’” Edri told Ynet.
After one of the grenade-toting gunmen struck Edri across the face with the butt of his gun, Edri soothed him. She served the militants canned pineapple, tea and her signature Moroccan cookies. She sang them Arabic songs, and they replied with Hebrew ones. She offered the men Coke Zero — when they said they preferred Coca Cola, she obliged.
“After they drank and ate, they became much calmer,” Edri told Ynet. “I started having conversations, and at one point I even forgot for a moment that they were terrorists.”
After 17 hours, a rescue team was able to rescue Edri and her husband with the help of their son, Eviatar. A local policeman himself, Eviatar gave the team a sketch of the house, helping the rescuers surprise the militants and fatally shoot them. With the house heavily damaged, Edri has been relocated to a hotel in central Israel.
On Wednesday, she was one of several Israelis invited to meet with President Joe Biden during his whirlwind visit to Israel. She beamed and hugged Biden, as Biden thanked her for defending the country.
For plying the militants with snacks Edri has been touted online and in national media as the consummate Jewish mother, a play on the stereotype of a women who overfeeds guests. Israelis have also compared Edri to the biblical character of Yael, who slays an evil general by offering him food before killing him in his sleep.
The militants from the Gaza Strip blew through Israel’s highly fortified separation wall and entered Ofakim and more than 20 other border communities, killing at least 48 residents of Ofakim.
A group of civilians bearing pistols fought back Hamas militants armed with assault riots.
“They fought like lions here,” said Yoni Shalem, a man who lives down the street from Edri, describing the bravery of his neighbors. “Not the policemen, not the army — they did nothing. The only reason we’re alive is because of other citizens who came to protect us.”
Edri’s brother, Shimon Koram, said he was not surprised when he heard how Edri had managed to avoid near-certain death. Before the war, Edri was known for her hospitality and generosity, Koram said, working at a nearby military base cooking meals for soldiers.
The two were raised in a working class family in Ofakim with 12 siblings, he said, a childhood that taught them how to be scrappy.
“We learned to survive and acquired the wisdom of life like street cats,” Shimon said. “You can see that in how she acted. ”
News
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice won’t appear in court over impeachment advice
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who fought a subpoena ordering her to appear in court in a lawsuit related to advice she gave about possible impeachment of a current liberal justice will not have to provide testimony, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington decided against holding a hearing where evidence would be taken from the former justice and others. Instead, Remington told attorneys he will first hear arguments on whether the lawsuit alleging open meetings violations should be dismissed.
That hearing will take place Thursday.
Republican lawmakers have threatened possible impeachment of current Justice related to comments she made during the campaign calling GOP-drawn legislative maps “rigged” and “unfair.” She joined with the liberal majority of the court in agreeing to hear a lawsuit supported by Democrats that seeks to overturn the GOP maps and enact new ones.
Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker asked three former conservative Supreme Court justices for advice on impeachment. Two of the three told him that impeaching Protasiewicz was not warranted. The third, former Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, has not said what her advice was and Vos has repeatedly refused to disclose it.
All three of the former justices have said they met only once and each acted independently. They have denied that they constitute a governmental body subject to Wisconsin’s open meetings law.
The liberal watchdog group American Oversight filed a lawsuit alleging that the three former justices had violated both the state open meetings and open records laws. American Oversight wants the judge to order the former justices to meet in public and to release records related to their work. It was also seeking attorneys fees.
The judge decided Wednesday that before taking testimony, he must first decide whether the case should be dismissed as moot. He said two of the former justices have said their work is done, so there may no longer be any question of open meeting violations.
“There’s no sense of urgency to act before the committee meets again because each deny there is a committee and everyone, at least except perhaps Justice Roggensack, is saying they don’t intend to meet again,” Remington said.
American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg said there were more facts the group wanted to know to ensure the open meetings law was being followed. She said Vos created a “mess” by announcing that he was forming the secret panel, but wouldn’t say who was on it and that its work would be done quickly.
His comments required the fast filing of a lawsuit “to figure out what was going on and ensure the public understood what the secret panel was doing and what opinions it was giving,” Westerberg said.
As part of that effort, American Oversight subpoenaed Roggensack last week compelling her to attend a hearing in the case that was scheduled for this Thursday. On Monday, she asked to be released from the subpoena and on Wednesday the judge agreed.
The judge also dismissed pending subpoenas for one of the other former justices, Jon Wilcox, and Vos’ attorney. American Oversight already excused the subpoena for former Justice David Prosser, who submitted his emailed advice to Vos on impeachment, voicemail messages from Roggensack and text messages in response to the group’s open records request.
Neither Wilcox, Roggensack, nor Vos’ office have responded to its requests for records, American Oversight said.
Prosser, Wilcox and Roggensack all say they met once for lunch to discuss the Vos request on impeachment. They all said that they separately advised Vos and did not collaborate on their advice.
Roggensack said in a court filing that she told Vos she had been researching the issue on her own “because I found the topic to be interesting and because I had not previously considered the standards for impeachment of a Supreme Court justice.”
Roggensack said she never considered Vos’s request to mean she was becoming part of a governmental body or committee as American Oversight alleged in its lawsuit.
Vos himself called the effort a panel when he announced in September that he was seeking their advice.
Vos originally said he was considering impeachment if Protasiewicz did not recuse herself from the redistricting case. She didn’t recuse. Vos didn’t move to impeach her, following the advice against impeachment from the former justices. But now he’s suggesting he may attempt to impeach her if she does not rule in favor of upholding the current Republican maps.
The Wisconsin Constitution reserves impeachment for “corrupt conduct in office, or for crimes and misdemeanors.”
News
Driver accused of killing 4 Pepperdine students released from custody hours after deadly crash
A driver is facing manslaughter charges after authorities say he struck and killed four Pepperdine University students on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 21600 block of PCH, near La Costa Beach and east of the Malibu Pier, authorities said.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials identified the driver as Fraser Michael Bohm during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.
Bohm, 22, had been released from custody pending further investigation, Deputy Roger Schalkx said.
The first victim to be identified by family members was 20-year-old Los Angeles native Niamh Rolston. Rolston was a business major at Pepperdine and was set to graduate with the class of 2024.
Her 21st birthday would have been next month, her family said.
Pepperdine is located roughly four miles north of where the crash occurred.
“No day is more devastating to a tightly knit university community than the day that forces us to come together in grief and sorrow,” Pepperdine President Jim Gash said in a statement. “One of the greatest mysteries of life is when and why our time on this earth is cut short. In such times, we hold firm to our faith in the God who sustains and nourishes us even when -and especially when- we experience life’s most significant losses.”
Investigators said Bohm was speeding in his dark-colored BMW westbound on PCH when he lost control, sideswiped several parked vehicles, and crashed into a group of young women who were walking in the area.
Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.
Bohm was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. A DUI investigation is still pending, LASD said.
Witnesses say that they saw the driver get out of his wrecked car unharmed before being pinned to the ground by several people.
A woman who has lived in the area for many years told KTLA that the stretch of Pacific Coast Highway is known as “Dead Man’s Curve” due to the high number of accidents, nearly all of which involve speeding drivers.
“Every six months there’s another accident,” the woman, who did not want to appear on camera, told KTLA 5’s Carlos Herrera. “There was one three months ago, there was one four months ago, and they are all within these five to six houses.”
Video appears to show L.A. police cruiser hit another officer during chase
The woman believes that the only way to stop the crashes is to modify the road physically or lower the speed limit.
“They need to put flashers up … or put some road bumps, or lower it down to 35 miles per hour,” she said. “Because nobody goes 45, everybody goes 55.”
Sheriff’s Department Captain Jennifer Seeto echoed the same sentiment at Wednesday’s news briefing.
“There are too many people on this stretch of highway that have been killed,” she said. “We are working with the community … to make sure that people are educated about the dangers of PCH, and to slow down.”
Seeto said the department is considering speed cameras, similar to the ones set to be installed in three other Southern California cities.
For the victims’ families, friends and Pepperdine classmates, however, no traffic improvements can mitigate their loss.
“In the days ahead, we will come together in meaningful ways to honor and celebrate the lives of the remarkable individuals lost to this unthinkable tragedy,” Gash said. “We will harness the strength found in the bonds of friendship and the community that unites us.”
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Hundreds mourn as Israeli family of 5 that was slain together is laid to rest
Woman becomes Israeli folk hero for plying Hamas militants with snacks until rescue mission arrives
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice won’t appear in court over impeachment advice
Driver accused of killing 4 Pepperdine students released from custody hours after deadly crash
RFK Jr. spent years stoking fear and mistrust of vaccines. These people were hurt by his work
I Killed Natalee Holloway, Then Watched Porn
A former Microsoft HR VP explains why you already lost when you made the threat
Putin reacts to delivery of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine
Analysis-US throws Nvidia a lifeline while choking off China’s chipmaking future
Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests staged
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Interesting Articles
Hundreds mourn as Israeli family of 5 that was slain together is laid to rest
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp GAN...
Woman becomes Israeli folk hero for plying Hamas militants with snacks until rescue mission arrives
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp JERUSALEM...
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice won’t appear in court over impeachment advice
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp MADISON,...
Driver accused of killing 4 Pepperdine students released from custody hours after deadly crash
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
RFK Jr. spent years stoking fear and mistrust of vaccines. These people were hurt by his work
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp When...
I Killed Natalee Holloway, Then Watched Porn
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp After...
A former Microsoft HR VP explains why you already lost when you made the threat
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Chris...
Putin reacts to delivery of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Vladimir...
Analysis-US throws Nvidia a lifeline while choking off China’s chipmaking future
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests staged
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Trending
-
News7 days ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News6 days ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News6 days ago
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice
-
News3 days ago
Fearing China, South Korea targets contractors on Taiwan navy submarines
-
News4 days ago
This billionaire says the US will need to change Social Security, cut federal health insurance to deal with its worsening debt crisis — are you ready?
-
News4 days ago
4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners
-
News7 days ago
See how much of the partial solar eclipse will be visible in your city
-
News4 days ago
Retired Israeli general who rescued his family under siege from Hamas is being compared on social media to Liam Neeson’s character in ‘Taken’