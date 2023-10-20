News
I Killed Natalee Holloway, Then Watched Porn
After almost two decades, the mystery of what happened to Alabama teen Natalee Holloway in Aruba has been solved: Joran van der Sloot confessed to her parents that he beat her to death and then went home and watched porn.
Van der Sloot, a 36-year-old Dutch citizen, has long been the prime suspect in the 18-year-old 2005 disappearance. In federal court on Wednesday, it was revealed that he finally admitted to being her killer.
The revelation came as Van der Sloot pleaded guilty to trying to extort money from Holloway’s mother in exchange for information about her daughter’s death and the location of her remains. He was sentenced to 240 months in prison for the 2010 scheme.
During the hearing, prosecutors announced that van der Sloot confessed during an interview with the feds and to Holloway’s parents. He showed his first scintilla of remorse in 18 years in court, claiming he was born-again.
“I would like to take this chance to apologize to the Holloway family, to apologize to my own family, to say I hope the statement I provided brings some kind of closure to everyone involved,” van der Sloot said in court, according to AL.com. He added that he has “opened his heart” to Jesus Christ. “I am no longer that person I was back then.”
The Twisted True-Crime Life of Joran van der Sloot
Beth Holloway, the teenager's mother, confirmed to the court that van der Sloot confessed and told him "you terminated her dreams, her potential, her possibilities, when you bludgeoned her to death in 2005." Court documents show that van der Sloot bashed her head in with a cinderblock after she refused his sexual advances on the beach. Van der Sloot said he then went home and watched pornography after snuffing out her child's life, Beth Holloway added.
“You didn’t get what you wanted from Natalee, your sexual satisfaction, so you brutally killed her,” Beth Holloway said.
“I paid my daughter’s killer money. That’s shocking. I don’t think anyone can really wrap their mind around what that means,” she added, referring to the extortion charges.
Before sentencing van der Sloot, Judge Anna Manasco revealed that the Holloway family “will not find” the teenager’s remains, but did not provide further details. After the hearing, Beth Holloway told reporters outside of court that van der Sloot revealed “after killing her on the beach in Aruba, he put her into the water—and that was the last that he ever saw her.” She added that she is confident that van der Sloot carried out the murder alone, but declined to provide more details about his confession.
Van der Sloot was serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the 2010 murder of another woman when he was extradited to Alabama in June to face charges in the extortion case.
“You have brutally murdered two women who refused your sexual advances,” the judge said, calling his crimes “heinous.”
His guilty plea and confession are the most dramatic turn in a true-crime saga that has been in the headlines since Holloway vanished on a high school graduation trip. She was last seen leaving a club in Aruba with van der Sloot, then 19, and twin brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe.
In a transcript of van der Sloot’s confession, he describes how Holloway asked to go back to the hotel that night—but he pushed her to take a walk with him. Alone with Holloway, van der Sloot said they started kissing on the beach before she told him she wanted to stop.
“I insist. I keep feeling her up either way,” van der Sloot said. At that point, Holloway kneed him in the crotch.
In response, van der Sloot said he kicked her “extremely hard” in the face. Then, he used a cinderblock on the beach to “smash her head in with it completely.” Scared, he said, he picked up Holloway’s body and walked into the ocean with her until he was knee-deep. He pushed her into the water and then walked home, he said.
Joran van der Sloot Beaten in Peruvian Prison, Lawyer Says
When Holloway did not show up for her flight home, a chaperone called her mother, who began a quest for the truth of what happened to her daughter that has lasted nearly two decades.
Van der Sloot and the Kalpoes were arrested within days—and the Dutchman changed his version of events several times, first saying that the trio took Holloway to the beach and dropped her off at the hotel, later claiming one of the twins raped her at the beach. After three months in custody, the trio was released for lack of evidence and van der Sloot returned to the Netherlands.
Two years later, Aruban prosecutors charged the trio with involvement in the involuntary manslaughter of Holloway, but once again they were freed due to a lack of direct evidence that Holloway died from a violent crime and that they were responsible.
In March 2010, van der Sloot reached out to Beth Holloway’s attorney, claiming to have information about the whereabouts of her child’s remains and promised to reveal where the body was buried in exchange for $250,000. The lawyer traveled to Aruba to let van der Sloot drive him to a house where he claimed the remains would be found in the concrete foundation. Van der Sloot was then given $10,000 cash and wired another $15,000 from Beth’s account later.
He did not know at the time that he was being recorded when he met with the Holloway family lawyer as part of a sting operation. That would lead to his indictment in Alabama on charges of extortion with wire fraud.
But it would be years before he could be extradited. In May 2010, van der Sloot killed a young woman named Stephany Flores in Peru and was arrested after he fled to Chile. He was jailed in Peru for that crime until an extradition agreement brought it back to the U.S. this summer. He will likely return to Peru to finish his sentence for murder before serving time in the U.S. for extortion.
“Today, I can tell you with certainty that after 18 years, Natalee’s case is solved,” Beth Holloway said outside of court. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.”
A former Microsoft HR VP explains why you already lost when you made the threat
Chris Williams is a former Microsoft VP of HR and a podcaster, consultant, and TikTok creator.
Williams writes that if the threat surprises your manager, it’s poor communication on your end.
If you’re a frequent complainer, your manager may welcome your departure.
In more than 40 years in business and leadership, including being the former vice president of human resources at Microsoft, I’ve seen a lot of employees threaten to leave. It rarely ends like they dreamed. Here’s why.
Being frustrated in your job is not unusual. There are minor irritations of technical issues or difficult colleagues. And there are longer-term, career-limiting frustrations. Maybe you get all the worst assignments. Or you never get the promotion you feel you deserve. Or you’re not paid what you want. Frustration seems to be a part of many jobs.
When that boils up to a head, you might feel you need to issue an ultimatum and threaten to leave unless changes are made. Maybe you’re demanding a new role or a better title, or maybe it’s more money.
But you’ve had it. “Do this or else,” you say. What happens now? Probably not what you thought.
It helps to look at this from your manager’s side of the fence to see what they might be thinking when you threaten to leave. Let’s look at three situations.
1. Surprise!
If your threat comes as a surprise to your manager, this is a huge red flag. They reel back, thinking, “Where did this come from?”
Their immediate reaction will almost certainly not be to grant your demand to try to save you. They’ll want to understand what’s really going on. Why are you so frustrated that leaving seems to be the only choice?
And more importantly, they’ll want to understand why you didn’t bring this up long before now. Why did this come to a boil without them knowing it was this bad?
If the threat to leave comes as a surprise, it’s not a reflection on the company or your manager. It’s a reflection on you. You’ve done a terrible job of communicating your issues.
Your threat to leave seems rash and irrational. That’s not a good look. One that’s unlikely to work to your advantage.
2. You Again?
If you’re a frequent complainer, your threat is just more of the same. It feels like a Groundhog Day situation (see the Bill Murray movie of the same name). The manager is thinking, “Oh no, not you again.”
You’ve made your feelings known many times before. The company has made it clear they can’t do what you need. The money isn’t there, they don’t have the job you want, you are just not the right person, whatever.
Threatening to leave just seems like the next step in your long, extended tantrum.
To be honest, most managers welcome your threat to leave. At least it puts an end to the chorus of woe you keep expressing.
Don’t be surprised if the manager accepts your offer and helps you pack up your things.
3. Bye!
Sometimes, your threat is seen as a resignation in disguise. You’ve been making all kinds of not-too-subtle noises about your frustration. Rumors are everywhere you’re looking for other jobs. You are often inexplicably absent, perhaps interviewing?
From the manager’s perspective, you’ve already decided to leave. This threat is just a last-ditch effort on your part to get… well, it’s unclear what you want.
If you threaten to leave with another job in hand, what’s a manager to do? They could perhaps match the pay and the title, but they can’t match the company, the role, or the situation. Each company is unique, and each team and role is as different as a snowflake.
If it’s all about the money, it’s only worse. You’re saying the only thing keeping you is money. What’s to stop the same conversation from coming up in a year or six months? Nothing.
If you’re seen as already gone and are now resorting to threats, your manager will often recognize the futility of any effort to rescue you.
The threat feels like blackmail
In any of these cases, your threat to leave feels like blackmail — do this “or else.” Quite often, in the company’s eyes, “else” doesn’t seem so bad.
If you are vital to some effort — the only person with the keys to the finalization of some project — perhaps a counteroffer would be made to keep you around long enough to finish the task.
But it’s only seen as a stopgap. As soon as the project is over, you can be sure that you’ll never be given such power in the future. The company won’t get into that situation again. Only a reckless manager would trap themselves repeatedly. They are reminded that the lingering cloud of blackmail is future threats.
In almost every case, when you make the threat, you’ve already lost.
Even if they meet your demands, it’s only temporary. All trust is gone, and your future at that company is limited. You’ll be forever seen as a risk to leave. Even if they grant your demands, they’ll be looking beyond you.
Learn to negotiate without threats
Again, I get it; you’re frustrated. The better solution is not to threaten but to negotiate. If you have another offer you’re willing to take, handle it very openly.
Spend time to clearly understand your value and impact on the company. Find a way to put that in terms that are meaningful to the company. Usually, that’s money, but it could be in customer impact, market presence, or internal efficiencies. Find a way to express those in money terms, too.
Have a good discussion with your manager about how you’d like to work something out. Let them know this isn’t a threat but that you’ve got to be realistic here. Outline what you consider to be reasonable compensation for that value. Clearly define why that role, that title, or that money is appropriate for the impact you provide.
Use this to work with your manager on a fair value exchange — one that works to both your and the company’s benefit — calmly, clearly, and with professional intent. This kind of clear, open, and straightforward negotiation is speaking in the language of business. It’s a reflection of your balanced and reasoned approach to the work.
The job market has changed
Perhaps in years past, when tenures were longer and keeping employees was a vital concern, things were different.
But today, with people moving between jobs all the time, tenure is lean. Replacing you is easier. The “else” side of “do this or else” seems like not a big deal to the company.
It turns out that increasing fluidity in the job marketplace cuts both ways. And it limits your leverage when you threaten to leave.
So just don’t. To paraphrase Yoda: Leave or do not. There is no threat.
Chris Williams is a former vice president of HR at Microsoft and a leadership advisor, podcaster, TikTok creator, and author.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Putin reacts to delivery of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine
Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has reacted to the delivery of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, calling it a "mistake" made by the US, and assuming that the Russians would be able to down them.
Source: Putin at a press conference following his visit to China
Quote from Putin: “Of course, we will be able to repel these attacks (ATACMS missile – ed.). War is war. The most important thing is that this will not change the situation on the frontline.”
Details: Putin believes that the delivery of missiles by the United States to Ukraine is their “mistake” because it seems to prolong “Ukraine’s agony”.
Background:
-
The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck air bases near occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk on the night of 16-17 October. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two helicopters at their landing sites, an ammunition storage point and an artillery vehicle belonging to the Russians.
-
On 17 October, The Wall Street Journal reported that over the past few days, the United States had secretly sent a “small number” of long-range ATACMSmissiles to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Defence Forces had already used them to strike two airfields in Russian-occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk.
-
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in his evening address on Tuesday 17 October that Ukrainian forces had used American ATACMS long-range missiles.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Analysis-US throws Nvidia a lifeline while choking off China’s chipmaking future
By Stephen Nellis and Max A. Cherney
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – While stripping China’s access to key U.S. artificial intelligence chips, the Biden administration’s sweeping new rules also quietly threw Nvidia, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a potential lifeline to preserve lucrative business in one of the world’s biggest chip markets.
Buried deep in more than 400 pages of rules issued on Tuesday, officials at the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said they are open to the semiconductor industry’s input for finding ways to keep sending AI chips to China for small and medium-sized systems.
The rules were designed to curtail China’s ability to exploit American chips to build massive supercomputers that can be used to create technologies similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and could also be used for military purposes, officials said.
Thomas Krueger, a former U.S. National Security Council export control official, said “the organizing principle for all these rules is to keep them focused on those capabilities that can enable Chinese military systems. They’re not interested in going after broad consumer applications. They’re really trying to thread that needle.”
U.S. officials asked for input in devising a “tamperproof” way to keep systems that might contain up to 256 AI chips from being strung together into a supercomputer.
“This approach could constrain (controlled AI chips) from being used to train large dual-use AI foundation models with capabilities of concern, while allowing AI training capabilities at a small or medium scale,” the BIS wrote.
Nvidia, Intel and AMD declined to comment. Nvidia shares closed down 4.67% on Tuesday after the new rules were announced.
The other primary gift that U.S. officials gave Nvidia, Intel and AMD was hobbling their most capable Chinese competitors.
New rules will make it nearly impossible for Moore Threads and Biren, two well-funded Chinese startups founded by Nvidia veterans, to have their designs manufactured using cutting-edge chipmaking technology.
That means whatever Nvidia is able to sell to China will likely be Chinese buyers’ best legal option.
“Our assumption is that (Nvidia) will quickly redesign a chip to meet new standards with relatively immaterial disruptions to the current business outlook,” analysts at investment bank Piper Sandler wrote in a note to clients.
TOOL RULES TIGHTENED
As part of the new rules published on Tuesday that take effect in 30 days, U.S. officials targeted China’s chip manufacturers by restricting the export of advanced chipmaking equipment known as immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines if they contain any American parts.
“What they’re really doing is closing all the doors,” TechInsights analyst Dan Hutcheson said, adding the new rules close off a substantial amount of potential future developments. “They’re basically trying to future-proof the document.”
The DUV machines are not produced by any American toolmakers, but are made by Japan’s Nikon and the Netherlands’ ASML.
The DUV rules announced on Tuesday codified diplomatic work between the U.S., Japan and the Netherlands to institute similar controls on sending the machines to China, said Clete Willems, a trade and policy attorney with Akin Gump.
While immersion DUV machines cannot product cutting-edge chips, they can come close and are likely what was recently used by Huawei’s chip manufacturing partners to create a new smartphone chip for its Mate 60 Pro, according to analysts.
“This control alone will constrain China’s ability to expand advanced node semiconductor manufacturing for many years,” said Gregory Allen, a director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
“If spare parts and components for the equipment can be effectively controlled, the new regulations may degrade the advanced node manufacturing facilities that China currently has in operation.”
Instead of the broad swaths of tools blocked by last year’s export restrictions, officials on Tuesday narrowed them to target specific technologies and techniques found in the complex machines needed to build advanced transistor designs, according to David Kanter, President of Real World Insights.
By narrowing the equipment that is blocked, the rules allow the toolmakers to sell equipment that is made to build much older chips without fear of running afoul of the government restrictions.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Max A. Cherney in San Francisco; Editing by Kenneth Li and Jamie Freed)
