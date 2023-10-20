News
Japan’s Railgun Performs First Test Firing At Sea
Japan says it successfully test fired its medium-caliber maritime electromagnetic railgun via an offshore platform. According to its Acquisition Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA), this was the first time any country had accomplished such a goal. The test would be an important step forward for the technology, with Japan aiming to utilize it both at sea and on land.
ATLA, which is part of Japan’s Ministry of Defense, teamed up with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) for the test. Hard details about what this involved precisely, and when it took place, remain limited.
https://twitter.com/atla_kouhou_en/status/1714204202266919004
Video footage of the railgun in action during the testing released by ATLA shows it firing projectiles from various angles.
Existing specifications for ATLA’s medium-sized electromagnetic railgun prototype — first seen in May of this year — highlight that the weapon is able to fire 40mm steel projectiles weighing 320g (or 0.7lb). At their most basic level, as The War Zone has indicated previously, railguns rely on electromagnets rather than chemical propellants to fire projectiles at very high velocities, even into the hypersonic realm.
ATLA’s railgun can fire rounds at a velocity of around 2,230m/s (Mach 6.5), as Shepard reports, and uses five megajoules (MJ), or 5 million joules (J) of charge energy. ATLA intends for it to eventually run on 20 MJ of charge energy.
At present, we don’t know for sure which vessels Japan might ultimately mount future railguns to, if they actually turn into an operational reality. However, the country has previously pointed to the possibility of mounting them on at least some JMSDF destroyers. Back in 2015, for example, when the JMSDF’s first 27DD or 27DDG ships emerged — subvariants of the Atago class guided-missile destroyers — Japan Marine United (JMU) suggested the vessels could be equipped with an electromagnetic railgun due to the improved power-generating capabilities of these ships.
An artist’s conception of a railgun installed on a 27DDG ship, seen below, shows the weapon engaging a range of air- and sea-based targets.
As well as being mounted on destroyers, it’s possible the weapons could also find their way onto Japan’s in-development multi-purpose missile defense vessels. Japan has invested heavily in the procurement of ballistic missile defense, or BMD, warships, in recent years, for use against a growing range of air- and sea-based threats, which you can read more about in these past War Zone pieces.
The speeds at which projectiles can be fired from railguns would likely make them an attractive option for targeting a wide range of aerial threats at sea, including incoming hypersonic cruise, and possibly even hypersonic ballistic, missiles. It has also been reported that ATLA intends to mount a number of railguns atop land-based trucks to similarly target hypersonic missiles.
The mid-caliber size of this railgun concept would potentially limit these capabilities to highly localized point defense of ships and high-value land targets. Other railgun concepts, like that of the U.S. Navy, which is now defunct after much hype, are based on much larger caliber designs that, while far more capable, require more complex systems and far more power and cooling than something like what Japan is testing. Still, even at 40mm, there are still major hurdles to overcome to realize a operational naval railgun system of any kind.
The road to test-firing a working example of the weapon has been a long time coming for ATLA. In 1990 the agency’s Ground Systems Research Centre (GSRC) began working on a basic, smaller 16mm railgun. Then, around 2016, efforts to develop an example designed to perform anti-air and anti-ship capabilities were initiated. Video footage of a proof-of-concept example was released by ATLA in 2018, which showcased a small-caliber developmental railgun along with related support and test equipment, which can be seen below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKEaXWQ72-ou0026t=24s
Later in May 2022, ATLA’s GSRC concluded a $47.9 million (6.5 billion Japanese Yen) contract with Japan Steel Works for research and development of a prototype railgun, which was unveiled in May of 2023 as mentioned previously.
Despite this, Japan’s development of railguns remains more crucial than ever given the growing scale of threats it faces in the Indo-Pacific. North Korea’s growing arsenal of missiles — including hypersonic weapons — pose an immediate danger to Japan. Just last year, North Korea fired a ballistic missile over the island nation before it landed further east in the Pacific Ocean. For Japan, the missile threat from Pyongyang is clearly not an idle one, with the country publicly vowing it will destroy any North Korean missile that enters its airspace. North Korea’s cruise missile capabilities are also rapidly evolving, putting Japan’s ships at greater risk.
Moreover, Japan also faces challenges in the region from China, and that country’s expanding missile capabilities. In particular, Japan has claims to islets in the East China Sea, such as the Senkaku Islands, which would likely be targeted by China if a conflict between the two countries were to unfold. China’s anti-ship missile arsenal is more diverse than any other country and is rapidly evolving, too.
It should be noted that Japan’s commitment to developing electromagnetic railgun technology has continued despite its abandonment by the U.S. military. The U.S.’s research into advancing two electromagnetic railgun designs, one from BAE Systems and one from General Atomics, began in 2005. This was brought to an end when funding was removed as part of the Navy’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget, the reasons for which can be explored in this War Zone piece.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi-BDIu_umou0026embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrive.com%2Fu0026source_ve_path=MjM4NTEu0026feature=emb_title
Since then, Shigenori Mishima, vice commissioner and chief technology officer at ATLA, has indicated the possibility that U.S. contractors could join Japan’s less ambitious railgun program in the future. This could well provide the U.S. military with an indirect way back into railgun technology development.
Other countries currently working towards fielding railguns include China and Turkey. That China has been developing its own railgun was first noted back in 2018, following the appearance of a Chinese naval railgun in an advanced state of development. China claims to have developed a system that can fire a 124-kg (273-lb) projectile at a speed of 700 km (435 m) per-hour in less than 0.05 seconds. The country envisions that the technology will be a core component of its future naval assets. There is still no proof as to what this railgun prototype actually achieved, but, like that of the U.S. Navy, it also was a large caliber weapon.
Japan’s efforts to field an operational maritime electromagnetic railgun clearly have a long ways to go still, and significant hurdles will need to be jumped over in order to achieve something truly operational. The issues with corrosive saltwater, constant shocking, extreme heat and cold, and other factors that are unavoidable in the maritime environment will have to be overcome, as well. However, the recent test does constitute an important step towards that goal.
We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for what comes next.
‘It’s going to be bad for you,’ Las Vegas teen says he was threatened about viral video involving bicyclist
Note: 8 News Now has chosen to redact the names of several witnesses, including a juvenile.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenager who received video from a crime spree that left a bicyclist dead testified to a grand jury that he was threatened by a suspect’s sister and had to withdraw from high school because he had interactions that caused him to become fearful, documents said.
A grand jury indicted Jesus Ayala, 18; and Jzamir Keys, 16 on the following charges, which carry enhancements because the victims were over the age of 60: murder with use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury.
Additional charges without the enhancement include battery with use of a deadly weapon, residential burglary, three counts of grand larceny auto and three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. All of the charges are felonies.
Ayala was also charged with gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.
Grand jury transcripts obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators reveal testimony from witnesses.
A ninth-grade student who attended Shadow Ridge High School testified that Keys sent him a video on Instagram from the alleged crime spree on Aug. 14, the day it occurred.
“I was shocked,” the teenager said. He also testified that he did not show the video to his parents or police, but officers showed up at his home and found the video by searching his cell phone.
Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani asked the teen if he had received any types of threats since the inception of the case. The teen said that the sister of Keys came up to him in school and warned, “It’s going to be bad for you.”
Las Vegas Metro police initially believed the teen was a suspect, according to the grand jury transcripts.
Video, which went viral, showed a driver intentionally hitting cyclist Andy Probst, 64, while the passenger recorded cell phone video. Probst, a retired police chief from California, was later pronounced dead. Metro police identified Ayala as the driver and Keys as the passenger.
Earlier that morning, police said the teens hit a 72-year-old cyclist who survived. Keys was the driver and Ayala was the passenger as he recorded video, according to detectives. The 8 News Now Investigators first reported that police found video where one teen is heard saying, “bump him” three times.
A hit-and-run involving a car on the road moments before Probst was hit was also on video.
The 72-year-old bicyclist who survived also testified.
“I noticed headlights in the rearview mirror, and as he came closer he came over into the bike lane and kept drifting farther and farther over so I moved over as far as I could up against the curb and he hit me,” the bicyclist said.
He said that he did not know if he fell unconscious.
“First thing I didn’t know they were going to hit me. I didn’t know if they were going to ask for directions or what,” he testified. “They started blowing the horn and then they hit me. And it was louder and I thought, I was just kind of surprised that I got hit and then I remember rolling.”
He also said that he had road rash and an injured left knee from the crash.
“There’s pain like the bone is rubbing or I don’t know what’s wrong with it,” he said.
He also testified that he began his ride around 5 a.m. and was wearing a helmet and an orange shirt so that drivers could see him.
Several witnesses testified about finding Probst on the ground after he was hit.
One woman said that his helmet was cracked in half.
A driver testified that he was the victim of a hit-and-run while driving his vehicle.
“That black car came around the corner off of Tenaya and almost ran into me, sideswiped me there,” he said.
Shortly after, he saw Probst.
“I saw the man laying in the road and it was a pretty gory scene there,” he testified. “And I asked, it was a female, I said was it a black car and she said yes, it was a black car that did this.”
All three of the vehicles Ayala and Keys are accused of stealing are Hyundai models.
Las Vegas Metro police Officer Michael Johnson testified about Ayala’s arrest. After Probst and the 72-year-old cyclist were hit, Johnson said that he was given a brief description of two males involved in at least one of the crashes, one who was wearing a blue ski mask and the other who was wearing a red ski mask. A call was broadcast involving a stolen vehicle that crashed into a tattoo shop off of Craig Road and Rancho Drive, he said.
“I hit my lights and sirens they start running from me,” Johnson testified. Ayala was taken into custody. The second suspect had gotten away, he said.
Johnson testified that Ayala told him that “he would be out in 30 days.” Johnson said he responded that “He’ll probably be moved from juvenile to an adult facility within 30 days.”
Ayala responded, “It’s just a hit-and-run, it’s just a slap on the wrist,” according to Johnson.
The teens are also accused of breaking into a home to steal spray paint cans.
A neighbor testified that as she was taking her daughter to school, she saw the teens commit the burglary, called 911, and tried to follow the teens but lost them.
The teens stole a 2019 Hyundai Elantra, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, and a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, according to the indictment. Las Vegas Metro Fatal Detail Detective Joshua Trail testified that he found a pair of needle-nose pliers and a screwdriver in one of the stolen vehicles.
Las Vegas Metro homicide Det. Ronnel Sioson testified that on Aug. 29, his team was notified by the fatal detail team, which investigates fatal and near-fatal crashes, that a case that they were handling was a homicide.
“They were notified by a school resource officer who provided video for them,” Sioson said.
Medical examiner Stephanie Yagi testified that she had determined that Probst died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death as an accident. However, after a forensic investigator supervisor showed her video footage which showed the circumstances surrounding Probst’s death, she changed the manner to homicide.
Keys was represented by criminal defense attorney Dan Hill who said the family of Keys hired him. Ayala was represented by public defender David Westbrook.
If convicted, the maximum penalty the teens could receive would be life in prison with the possibility of parole. By law, the death penalty cannot be pursued against a defendant unless they are 18 or older at the time of the crime. Life without parole is also taken off the table for defendants under the age of 18.
The teens were expected back in court on Oct. 24.
Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of ‘highly concerning’ aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has released footage of some of the more than 180 intercepts of U.S. warplanes by Chinese aircraft that have occurred in the last two years — more than the total amount over the previous decade and part of a trend U.S. military officials called concerning.
The photos and video were released in advance of a soon-to-be issued annual report by the Pentagon on the China’s military power and the security threats it may pose to partners in the Indo-Pacific.
The Pentagon has tried for years to posture itself to be ready for a potential conflict with China over Taiwan even as it now finds itself supporting allies in two hot wars, Ukraine in Europe and Israel in the Middle East.
Admiral John Acquilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said at a Pentagon press briefing Tuesday that despite the U.S. surging carrier strike groups and amphibious ships to support Israel, and now almost 20 months of war in Ukraine, the command has what it needs to deter China.
“I haven’t had one piece of equipment or force structure depart” his command, he said, referring to ships, aircraft and military units. “We have been taking a number of steps to strengthen our commitment to the region, strengthen our deterrence in the region and we will continue to do that.”
The officials said the Chinese flights were risky and aggressive in nature, but stopped short of calling most of them unsafe — a specific term that is used only in the most egregious cases. Still the officials said it was important to release the footage and call out the behavior because they said it was part of a larger trend of regional intimidation by China that could accidentally lead to conflict.
“All of these examples we’ve released today underscore the coercive intent of (China) by engaging in behaviors particularly in international airspace,” said Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs. “The bottom line is that in many cases, this type of operational behavior can cause active and dangerous accidents” and can lead inadvertently to conflict, Ratner said.
Palestinians clash with Abbas’ West Bank forces after Gaza hospital strike
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Palestinian security forces in Ramallah fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters throwing rocks and chanting against on Tuesday, as popular anger boiled over after a deadly Gaza hospital attack that Palestinians blamed on Israel.
The strike on Gaza’s Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital, which officials said killed about 500 people, was the deadliest single incident in Gaza since Israel launched a campaign in retaliation for a deadly Hamas gun rampage through Israeli communities.
Israel’s military denied responsibility for the strike, blaming it on a failed Palestinian militant rocket launch. The strike drew condemnation from the West and the Arab world, and protests were staged at Israel’s embassies in Turkey and Jordan and near the U.S. embassy in Lebanon.
In the West Bank, where Abbas was returning on Tuesday after canceling a planned meeting in Jordan with U.S. President Joe Biden, hundreds of demonstrators marched in Ramallah’s central Manara Square, with some chanting in support of Hamas militant leaders.
Clashes with Palestinian security forces also broke in the West Bank cities of Nablus, Tubas and Jenin, a northern city that was the focus of major Israeli military operations earlier this year, according to witnesses.
The outbreak of West Bank protests highlights long-simmering Palestinian anger against Abbas, whose forces have long faced criticism for coordinating with Israel on security in the territory.
(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
