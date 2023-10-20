News
Jim Jordan Again Fails To Pin Down 217 Votes For Speaker
WASHINGTON — A second effort by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to win the House speaker’s gavel fell short Wednesday when he couldn’t get 217 votes from his Republican colleagues.
Jordan lost 22 Republicans ― two more than on Tuesday.
The loss, at the start of the House’s third week without a speaker, may add momentum to a move to give acting Speaker Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) more clearly defined power as a way to get the chamber to start considering bills again.
But that prospect would require Republican buy-in, which is far from certain, and likely the support of some Democrats, who would have their own demands in exchange.
Jordan can try again — it took Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) 15 tries to become speaker in January — but it’s unclear how Jordan could win over the moderate coalition arrayed against him.
Several Republicans said this week they resented the pressure they received from Jordan allies in right-wing media and other fans of the combative House Freedom Caucus founder.
“I think some of the pressure campaigns have backfired,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), who backs Jordan, said Tuesday on Fox News, citing conversations with his colleagues.
Others complained that Jordan became the GOP’s speaker-designee through underhanded means after another Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), beat Jordan for the job in an internal election last week.
Republicans have been leaderless since dumping McCarthy earlier this month, and without a speaker, the House has ceased to function. The chamber can’t even pass the kind of symbolic pro-Israel resolution that normally the body would approve almost reflexively when that country came under attack.
Some Republicans have said they should make a deal with Democrats to temporarily empower McHenry to move legislation. Though Jordan, who opposed the idea, suggested that it be put to a vote Wednesday, it was not taken to the floor.
Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said his caucus did not formally discuss how it would respond to that proposal in Democrats’ meeting Wednesday.
“If there’s a real proposal in front of us, it will have to reconvene and have that conversation,” he said.
Jordan is a major backer of former President Donald Trump, using the House Judiciary Committee as a war room to defend Trump from his various criminal indictments. Before, he helped Trump coordinate his response to losing the 2020 presidential election and spoke with Trump by phone on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob attacked the Capitol.
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), who voted against Jordan on Tuesday and Wednesday, told HuffPost Jordan had been overly “knowledgeable and involved in the whole challenging the election.”
Jordan did manage to flip two lawmakers who had voted against him Tuesday ― Reps. Doug LaMalfa of California and Victoria Spartz of Indiana ― to his side, though this was not enough to offset more defections from him.
LaMalfa told HuffPost that he supported Jordan, adding that he had voted for McCarthy previously as a protest over his historic ouster. LaMalfa said he would support Jordan going forward and that it was up to Jordan to decide how long he wanted to keep trying.
“Jim should have his day to decide how many more rounds he wants to go, if he’s gaining or not,” LaMalfa said.
After the vote Wednesday, Republicans wandered out of the Capitol unsure what they would do. The earliest that another vote might happen is Thursday at noon; Jordan did not respond to a question about whether he would give up.
“We have to wait for our Speaker-designate Jordan to make his decision on what he wants to do next,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said.
The powers that McHenry has now as speaker pro tempore are subject to debate. The House rule that made McHenry the acting speaker limits him to exercising “such authorities of the Office of Speaker as may be necessary and appropriate” to get a permanent speaker elected.
Democrats have contended that McHenry’s power is limited because the rule was adopted in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, when lawmakers were worried about a mass casualty event that could impair Congress and result in it being unable to meet. Some Republicans are also wary of interpreting the rule as allowing for a strong acting speaker.
McHenry has mostly kept his duties limited to opening and closing the House chamber and overseeing the floor votes to elect a new speaker, closer to the weak reading of his role.
The holding pattern in the House will likely end within the next week or two, either by electing a new speaker or empowering McHenry.
A supplemental spending bill totaling about $100 billion in aid for Israel and Ukraine, as well as other priorities, is expected to be sent to the Senate next week. If the Senate clears it before a new House speaker is elected, that could force the issue.
“If we don’t have a speaker, we can’t bring a bill up on the floor,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.
News
Don’t Mail a Check or Other Financial Docs on This Day of the Week
Many people send important financial documents — such as checks, money orders and tax returns — in the mail. While this method might not be as fast as, say, emailing them, it may be more secure. This is because personal information sent via email is more vulnerable to hackers than physical ones. Emailing documents also might leave you more susceptible to identity theft or fraud.
Also See: 19 Dangerous Scam Phone Numbers and Area Code To Avoid
Learn: 3 Simple Steps You Must Take To Shield Yourself from Identity Theft
But even mailing out documents isn’t a foolproof method of getting them where they need to be. After all, your documents and the information in them still could get lost or stolen. There also could be delays when sending them, particularly if you choose a busy time of the day or week.
The next time you decide to mail a check or other important financial documents, think twice before sending them on certain days of the week. More than that, make sure you’re using the most secure method possible to protect your information and prevent any issues from occurring.
Also see how to protect your paycheck from fraud.
Best Days To Mail Financial Documents: Monday Through Thursday
Even though the local post office might be open or the mail carrier could be collecting mail on other days, the best days to send financial documents is during the week. In particular, Mondays through Thursdays are likely to be your best bet if you want to ensure quicker delivery times.
“In my experience, the best days to mail financial documents are early in the week — Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday,” said Rahul Paragi, founder of NamesPilot.com. “The postal service has fewer items to process on those days, so letters and packages tend to move through the system faster.”
This holds true when sending non-financial documents as well.
Nicole Beauchamp, a senior global real estate advisor and licensed associate real estate broker at Engel & Völkers, added that she sends other types of documents during the middle of the week as well.
“I typically try to do Tuesday to Thursday when sending things,” she said.
Maximize Your Paycheck: Best Banks for Early Direct Deposit
Worst Days To Mail Financial Documents: Friday through Sunday
While Friday might seem like a good day to send your important documents, you might want to hold off until the following week. This is because Fridays tend to be busier and, depending on what time you drop off your docs, you could miss the mail pickup for the week.
“Fridays are notoriously bad for mail pickup and delivery,” Paragi said. “I’d avoid mailing anything time-sensitive on Thursdays or Fridays as there is more risk of it getting stuck over the weekend. Similarly, right before or after a holiday can cause delays.”
Saturday is also a day that is generally best avoided, unless you’re not in a rush to get your documents to where they need to be. Of course, if you miss your opportunity to send things during the week, the weekend might be your only option. Just be aware that there could be significant delays.
And, unsurprisingly, you also might want to avoid sending anything time-sensitive or important on Sunday. Not only are most post offices closed on this day of the week, meaning your mail would have to wait until Monday to go out anyway, but you also won’t be able to use any in-person postal services.
Strategies To Ensure Safe and Quick Arrival of Documents
When sending anything in the mail, but especially when sending important financial documents, prioritizing their secure, timely arrival is key. Here are some ways to make sure your paperwork reaches its destination without any issues or delays:
-
Track them. By tracking your documents, you can keep abreast of where they are and when they’re expected to arrive. “To ensure secure, timely delivery, use trackable shipping like certified mail or a delivery service like UPS with tracking numbers,” Paragi said. “This allows you to verify the location of your package.”
-
Confirm the information. Even a minor error in the spelling of the recipient’s name or the address can prevent your documents from arriving on time — if at all. “Always double-check addresses and include full names,” Paragi said.
-
Get proof of delivery. “If something is critically important and I need proof of delivery, I will opt for a return receipt,” Beauchamp said. This can give you peace of mind when sending personal or confidential documents. It also can help ensure you know if something does come up, like the mail gets lost or delayed.
-
Send your documents as soon as possible. While you can’t always prevent delays, sending your paperwork early can minimize stress if it happens to arrive a couple of days late. “When I am sending important financial documents,” Beauchamp said, “I always think of timing in terms of when delivery is required and who will need to receive it — and I try to allow for delays or rerouting.”
-
Go to the post office. Putting your documents in your mailbox works if you’re not too concerned about security or timeliness. But if you’re sending something important, you’re better off going to a post office. “Go during off-peak hours if possible to avoid long lines,” Paragi said. “Hand it directly to a postal worker so it gets scanned into the system right away.”
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Don’t Mail a Check or Other Financial Docs on This Day of the Week
News
Hundreds mourn as Israeli family of 5 that was slain together is laid to rest
GAN YAVNE, Israel (AP) — An Israeli family of five whose bodies were discovered in each other’s arms after being killed by Hamas militants were buried together in a funeral attended by hundreds of mourners.
Family and friends bid farewell Tuesday to the Kotz family — a couple and their three children who were gunned down in their home at kibbutz Kfar Azza during the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion of southern Israel. They were buried side by side in a graveyard 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Jerusalem.
Aviv and Livnat Kotz, their daughter, Rotem, and sons, Yonatan and Yiftach, were found dead on a bed embracing each other, a family member said.
The family had moved to Israel from Boston and built the home four years ago at the kibbutz where Aviv had grown up, his wife’s sister, Adi Levy Salma, told the Israeli news outlet Ynet.
“We told her it’s dangerous, but she did not want to move away, as it was her home for life,” Levy Salma said.
With Israel simultaneously in a state of war and mourning, the funeral was one of many being held.
More than 3,400 people have been killed on the Palestinian side, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and funerals there have been a fixture of daily life, with men running through streets carrying bodies in white sheets and shouting “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”
In Israel, grieving family members and friends bid farewell to Shiraz Tamam, an Israeli woman who was among at least 260 people gunned down as heavily armed militants stormed an electronic music festival.
Mourners, most wearing black tops and some in sunglasses, wiped away tears and held each other as they said goodbye to Tamam before her shroud-wrapped body was buried at a cemetery in Holon, in central Israel.
With more than 1,400 killed in Israel and many still unidentified, the funerals will continue for days or longer as the nation tries to cope with the trauma of the attacks that exposed glaring weaknesses in a defense system some thought impenetrable.
Many families awoke on the day of the attacks to air raid sirens and rockets sailing overhead.
Adi Levy Salma said her family rushed to their safe room at their home in Gedera and she texted her sister to see if she was OK.
But Livnat Kotz didn’t reply and didn’t answer phone calls. Levy Salma was more concerned when her niece, Rotem, didn’t respond.
“Then we started getting reports of terrorists who infiltrated the kibbutz,” Levy Salma said. “It was at that moment we realized something bad had happened. Their friends and neighbors picked up, but they didn’t. We were very worried.”
At the Kotz family’s funeral, soldiers and civilians sobbed. Graves were piled high with flowers.
Livnat died a week short of her 50th birthday, her sister said. She worked to popularize old crafts and incorporate them into the school system. Her husband was a vice president at Kafrit Industries, a plastics manufacturer, the company said.
Rotem was a military training instructor in the Israeli Defense Forces. The boys played basketball at the Hapoel Tel Aviv Youth Academy.
“Amazing children with enormous hearts,” Levy Salma said. “Their whole lives were ahead of them.”
News
Woman becomes Israeli folk hero for plying Hamas militants with snacks until rescue mission arrives
JERUSALEM (AP) — When Hamas militants toting grenades appeared in her living room, Rachel Edri served them tea and Moroccan cookies until police stormed in and killed the attackers.
Edri’s tale of quick-witted survival during the Israel-Hamas war has turned the 65-year old woman into an unlikely folk hero in Israel. For many, she has come to symbolize the ingenuity of everyday Israelis left to fend for themselves as militants turned sleeping southern communities into bloodbaths on Oct. 7.
After an early-morning air-raid siren, Edri returned from a bomb shelter in her hometown of Ofakim to find a band of Hamas militants in her living room. As gunfire raged outside, Edri’s home saw a 20-hour tete-a-tete between hospitality and brutality.
“One of the terrorists said to me: ‘You remind me of my mother.'”
“I told him, ‘I am really like your mother. I will help you, I will take care of you. What do you need?’” Edri told Ynet.
After one of the grenade-toting gunmen struck Edri across the face with the butt of his gun, Edri soothed him. She served the militants canned pineapple, tea and her signature Moroccan cookies. She sang them Arabic songs, and they replied with Hebrew ones. She offered the men Coke Zero — when they said they preferred Coca Cola, she obliged.
“After they drank and ate, they became much calmer,” Edri told Ynet. “I started having conversations, and at one point I even forgot for a moment that they were terrorists.”
After 17 hours, a rescue team was able to rescue Edri and her husband with the help of their son, Eviatar. A local policeman himself, Eviatar gave the team a sketch of the house, helping the rescuers surprise the militants and fatally shoot them. With the house heavily damaged, Edri has been relocated to a hotel in central Israel.
On Wednesday, she was one of several Israelis invited to meet with President Joe Biden during his whirlwind visit to Israel. She beamed and hugged Biden, as Biden thanked her for defending the country.
For plying the militants with snacks Edri has been touted online and in national media as the consummate Jewish mother, a play on the stereotype of a women who overfeeds guests. Israelis have also compared Edri to the biblical character of Yael, who slays an evil general by offering him food before killing him in his sleep.
The militants from the Gaza Strip blew through Israel’s highly fortified separation wall and entered Ofakim and more than 20 other border communities, killing at least 48 residents of Ofakim.
A group of civilians bearing pistols fought back Hamas militants armed with assault riots.
“They fought like lions here,” said Yoni Shalem, a man who lives down the street from Edri, describing the bravery of his neighbors. “Not the policemen, not the army — they did nothing. The only reason we’re alive is because of other citizens who came to protect us.”
Edri’s brother, Shimon Koram, said he was not surprised when he heard how Edri had managed to avoid near-certain death. Before the war, Edri was known for her hospitality and generosity, Koram said, working at a nearby military base cooking meals for soldiers.
The two were raised in a working class family in Ofakim with 12 siblings, he said, a childhood that taught them how to be scrappy.
“We learned to survive and acquired the wisdom of life like street cats,” Shimon said. “You can see that in how she acted. ”
Jim Jordan Again Fails To Pin Down 217 Votes For Speaker
Don’t Mail a Check or Other Financial Docs on This Day of the Week
Hundreds mourn as Israeli family of 5 that was slain together is laid to rest
Woman becomes Israeli folk hero for plying Hamas militants with snacks until rescue mission arrives
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice won’t appear in court over impeachment advice
Driver accused of killing 4 Pepperdine students released from custody hours after deadly crash
RFK Jr. spent years stoking fear and mistrust of vaccines. These people were hurt by his work
I Killed Natalee Holloway, Then Watched Porn
A former Microsoft HR VP explains why you already lost when you made the threat
Putin reacts to delivery of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Interesting Articles
Jim Jordan Again Fails To Pin Down 217 Votes For Speaker
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp WASHINGTON...
Don’t Mail a Check or Other Financial Docs on This Day of the Week
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp sshepard...
Hundreds mourn as Israeli family of 5 that was slain together is laid to rest
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp GAN...
Woman becomes Israeli folk hero for plying Hamas militants with snacks until rescue mission arrives
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp JERUSALEM...
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice won’t appear in court over impeachment advice
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp MADISON,...
Driver accused of killing 4 Pepperdine students released from custody hours after deadly crash
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
RFK Jr. spent years stoking fear and mistrust of vaccines. These people were hurt by his work
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp When...
I Killed Natalee Holloway, Then Watched Porn
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp After...
A former Microsoft HR VP explains why you already lost when you made the threat
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Chris...
Putin reacts to delivery of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Vladimir...
Trending
-
News7 days ago
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
-
News6 days ago
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
-
News6 days ago
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice
-
News3 days ago
Fearing China, South Korea targets contractors on Taiwan navy submarines
-
News4 days ago
This billionaire says the US will need to change Social Security, cut federal health insurance to deal with its worsening debt crisis — are you ready?
-
News7 days ago
See how much of the partial solar eclipse will be visible in your city
-
News4 days ago
4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners
-
News4 days ago
Retired Israeli general who rescued his family under siege from Hamas is being compared on social media to Liam Neeson’s character in ‘Taken’