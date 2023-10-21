News
300-year-old painting stolen by an American soldier during World War II returned to German museum
CHICAGO (AP) — After a stopover in the U.S. that lasted the better part of a century, a baroque landscape painting that went missing during World War II was returned to Germany on Thursday.
The FBI handed over the artwork by 18th century Austrian artist Johann Franz Nepomuk Lauterer to a German museum representative in a brief ceremony at the German Consulate in Chicago, where the pastoral piece showing an Italian countryside was on display.
Art Recovery International, a company focused on locating and recovering stolen and looted art, tracked down the elusive painting after a person in Chicago reached out last year claiming to possess a “stolen or looted painting” that their uncle brought back to the U.S. after serving in World War II.
The painting has been missing since 1945 and was first reported stolen from the Bavarian State Painting Collections in Munich, Germany. It was added to the database of the German Lost Art Foundation in 2012, according to a statement from the art recovery company.
“The crux of our work at Art Recovery International is the research and restitution of artworks looted by Nazis and discovered in public or private collections. On occasion, we come across cases, such as this, where allied soldiers may have taken objects home as souvenirs or as trophies of wars,” said Christopher Marinello, founder of Art Recovery International.
“Being on the winning side doesn’t make it right,” he added.
The identity of the Chicago resident who had the painting was not shared. The person initially asked Marinello to be paid for the artwork.
“I explained our policy of not paying for stolen artwork and that the request was inappropriate,” Marinello said.
“We also know that someone tried to sell the painting in the Chicago art market in 2011 and disappeared when the museum put forth their claim.”
But with the help of the FBI Art Crime Team, attorneys, and the museum, Marinello negotiated an unconditional surrender of the artwork.
The painting, titled “Landscape of Italian Character,” will now reunite with its counterpart, which shares similar motifs and imagery, according to the museum.
The two paintings together form a panoramic scene featuring shepherds and travelers with their goats, cows, donkeys and sheep at a ford in a river.
The pair will soon be displayed together for the first time since World War II at the Alte Pinakothek in Munich, according to Bernd Ebert, the museum’s chief curator of Dutch and German baroque paintings.
Retrieving a long-lost painting “is actually a very rare moment for us,” Ebert said. “It’s exciting.”
The Vienna-born artist, Lauterer, lived from 1700 to 1733.
When war broke out in 1939, many Bavarian museum collections were evacuated to safe locations in the region, but the Lauterer painting has been missing since the beginning of the war, suggesting the possibility that it had been looted, according to the museum.
The Bavarian State Painting Collections first started searching for the painting between 1965 and 1973, but no clues about its location emerged until decades later.
Ebert, who flew from Munich to Chicago to retrieve the painting, will carefully bubble-wrap the centuries-old landscape to take it back home, where it will be touched up and restored after an eventful several decades.
Luckily, Ebert said, it should fit in his suitcase.
___
Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted after being racially targeted by gate agent
DENVER (AP) — Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted for disturbing the peace over a dispute with an airline employee who he alleges targeted him because of his race.
Attorneys for Wayans, who is Black, made the allegations in a court filing Thursday that asked for dismissal of the case stemming from a luggage dispute at Denver’s airport.
Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace, a municipal violation, in June, police said. According to the court filing, a United Airlines gate agent told him he could not get on a flight to Kansas City with three bags. The gate agent apparently tried to physically block Wayans from getting on the flight after he consolidated his luggage into two bags to conform with airline policy, the filing said. He boarded anyway and was later asked to get off the plane before it departed.
While Wayans worked to rearrange his luggage, the gate agent kept allowing white passengers with three bags to board the flight, according to the court filing, which included still photos of surveillance video of white passengers with yellow arrows pointing to each of their bags. About 140 people boarded the flight, it said, many with three bags and oversized bags which violated the airline’s policy.
Wayans’ lawyers say the gate agent racially discriminated against him and that Denver prosecutors, by continuing to pursue charges against him, are perpetuating that discrimination and denying his right to equal protection under the law.
“The City of Denver’s position is an affront to constitutional and social equity principles,” Wayans’ lawyers said.
City Attorney Kerry Tipper said her office does not comment on pending cases. United did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
In a statement issued by United in June to questions about what happened to Wayans, the airline said an unnamed customer “pushed past” an employee at the jet bridge and attempted to board the plane.
According to statements recorded on police body camera and cited in the filing, the gate agent told officers that Wayans “shoved” “pushed” or “elbowed” him as the comedian boarded the plane, which Wayans’ lawyers say is a lie. They say Wayans may have brushed shoulders with the agent as he boarded.
The police officers who investigated were doubtful that any crime had been committed, according to the filing, but the gate agent asked that charges be pursued.
Identity of mysterious ‘mermaid globster’ that washed up in Papua New Guinea ‘is anyone’s guess,’ experts say
A ghostly white lump of rotten flesh in the shape of a mermaid recently washed ashore on an island in Papua New Guinea — and experts baffled.
The strange sea creature was likely a marine mammal, but its exact origins are unclear, experts told Live Science.
The mysterious mass was discovered Sept. 20 by locals on Simberi Island — a small volcanic island with a population of around 1,000 people in the Bismarck Sea in New Ireland Province, according to a Facebook post by New Irelanders Only (NIO).
It is known as a globster — an unidentified organic mass that washes ashore. The origin of these mystery lumps is hard to pin down because much of the corpse has rotted away and most are missing body parts that have fallen off at sea. In this case, most of the creature’s head and large chunks of its flesh are missing.
There is no information on the size and weight of the corpse because it was not properly measured before locals buried it, NIO representatives told Live Science. And no one collected DNA samples, which makes a proper identification almost impossible.
Experts were also unable to identify it from the images alone.
Helene Marsh, an environmental scientist at James Cook University in Australia, told Live Science it looks like a marine mammal. “After that it is anyone’s guess,” she added.
Sascha Hooker, a marine mammal expert at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, narrowed it down further. “It looks like a very decomposed cetacean to me,” she told Live Science. Cetaceans, or whales and dolphins, are known to turn this color when their skin falls off, she added.
The most common cetaceans in the area are short-finned pilot whales (Globicephala macrorhynchus), spinner dolphins (Stenella longirostris), pantropical spotted dolphins (Stenella attenuata) and sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus), according to a 2021 study in the journal Pacific Science.
Erich Hoyt, a researcher at Whale and Dolphin Conservation in the U.K. and author of several books on cetaceans, agrees that the globster could be a small whale. However, he believes that it could also be a dugong, or “sea cow,” that is known to graze on sea grasses in shallow waters in Papua New Guinea.
Other experts also suggested it could be one of the pudgy marine mammals, which have previously inspired stories of mermaids. “My best estimate is that it might be a Dugong,” said Jens Currie, chief scientist of the Pacific Whale Foundation in Hawaii. Based on what’s left of the head, it looks too wide to be a cetacean, he added. And “the amount of blubber also indicates a marine mammal and not a shark,” Currie said.
But not everyone thinks that the globster was a marine mammal.
Gavin Naylor, a marine biologist at the University of Florida who runs the International Shark Attack Files, thinks the remains could be from a large shark. Although “it is a little weird that all of the skin appears to have rotted off,” he told Live Science.
Other shark experts disagree.
“At first, I was leaning toward a large shark, but now that I’ve spent a bunch of time looking at this, I am more confident it is a cetacean” due shape of the tail and location of the flippers, said Gregory Skomal, a marine biologist at the University of Boston and head of the shark program at Massachusetts Marine Fisheries. The vertebrae, which are exposed in one of the images, also look more like a whale’s backbone than a shark’s cartilaginous spine, he told Live Science.
Skomal also spotted what “looks like a trachea,” or windpipe, hanging from the animal near where its head was. If true, this would rule out a shark.
But whatever it is, it has likely “been dead for weeks,” Hoyt said.
Former officer who shot Breonna Taylor points gun at suspect during arrest in new job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police officer fired for his role in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor collided with a suspect’s truck and pointed his gun at the man during an arrest in a rural Kentucky town where he now works as a sheriff’s deputy.
Carroll County Deputy Myles Cosgrove rammed the suspect’s truck before pointing a gun at the man on Monday, witnesses told a Louisville newspaper. Those accounts contradicted the local sheriff, who said the collision was accidental and his actions were justified because he was approached by at least five angry people after the crash.
Cosgrove was one of two officers whose bullets struck Taylor, a Black emergency medical technician, during a botched 2020 raid. An FBI analysis determined Cosgrove likely fired the fatal shot and he lost his job as a Louisville officer for violating use of force policies in her death.
Cosgrove was responding Monday to a report of a flatbed trailer stolen from another county and brought to a mobile home subdivision, Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Gosser said Thursday. Gosser said the owner of the trailer had spotted it attached to the suspect’s truck, followed the truck to the subdivision and reported it to police.
Gosser said Cosgrove responded and his sheriff’s cruiser “accidentally” collided with the suspect’s truck as the suspect was attempting to flee the subdivision, an account that some witnesses at the scene disputed.
“That was completely an accident,” Gosser said in an interview Thursday. He said Cosgrove’s actions after the collision, including drawing and pointing his gun at people, was appropriate.
Cosgrove was fired by Louisville police in 2021 for violating use of force policies and started working as a sheriff’s deputy earlier this year. His hire was controversial due to his role in Taylor’s killing and attracted a small protest in front of the county courthouse in April.
After the collision with the suspect Monday, Cosgrove drew his gun and pointed it toward the suspect, who is white, and others who were moving toward him “in an aggressive manner,” according to Gosser and a state police report. Another responding officer said he arrived to a “crowd of individuals screaming and causing a disturbance.” The allegedly stolen trailer was later found by police nearby. Gosser said it had been ditched by the suspect before the encounter with Cosgrove.
A witness to the crash Monday said he believes Cosgrove initiated the collision.
“He hit him pretty hard,” Jackie McCormack told The Courier Journal. “He just straight rammed him.”
Gosser said the suspect had accelerated to leave the subdivision. Cosgrove’s cruiser also struck a parked car after hitting the truck.
Three people were ultimately arrested Monday, including the truck’s driver, who was charged with endangerment of a police officer, criminal mischief and fleeing police. Two other women were charged with disorderly conduct.
During the Taylor raid, Cosgrove and another officer, Jonathan Mattingly, fired shots into Taylor’s hallway after her boyfriend shot fired a single shot that hit Mattingly in the leg. Taylor’s boyfriend said he thought an intruder was breaking in when the police knocked down the door with a battering ram. The raid helped set off nationwide police brutality protests that summer.
Cosgrove was fired by Louisville police for violating use of force policies for shooting 16 times during the Taylor raid without identifying a target. He and Mattingly were not indicted on any charges by a state grand jury in 2020, and a two-year investigation by the FBI also cleared Cosgrove and Mattingly of any criminal wrongdoing.
At the time of Cosgrove’s hiring in April, Gosser cited the fact that he was not charged criminally in the Taylor case, along with his character.
“He is polite and courteous with the public and gets along with his peers; and he is a problem solver who exhibits professionalism and excellent judgment,” Gosser said in a statement to media outlets.
