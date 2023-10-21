News
At Donald Trump’s civil trial, appraiser recalls Eric Trump’s ‘lofty’ views on property value
NEW YORK (AP) — The spotlight at former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial turned Thursday to his son Eric, with testimony and documents suggesting the scion envisioned a “lofty” value for a suburban golf course and was actively involved in appraisals he has said he doesn’t remember.
The trial stems from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ claims that Donald Trump, his company and executives, including , fraudulently inflated asset values on financial statements given to lenders, insurers and others. The defendants deny the allegations, and the 2024 Republican presidential front-runner says the values actually were underestimated.
About a decade ago, Trump’s companies sought appraisals of two of their properties in New York’s suburban Westchester County — the Trump National Golf Club and an estate known as Seven Springs, according to documents and testimony Thursday.
At the time, the companies were considering what are known as conservation easements on the properties, according to David McArdle, an appraiser with the commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. A conservation easement is essentially an agreement to forgo development in exchange for a tax break.
McArdle said he was asked in 2013 to figure out what the golf course would be worth if 71 high-end townhomes were built there, and he got substantial input from Eric Trump, who’s an executive vice president at the Trump Organization.
“Of course Eric Trump has lofty ideas on value,” assuming the townhouses would easily sell for $1,000 per square foot, McArdle wrote in an email to a fellow appraiser at the time.
Eric Trump subsequently sent McArdle suggestions of properties to use for comparison, while arguing that none had “close to the amount, quality or kind of amenities” of the Trump course in Briarcliff Manor, New York.
As McArdle settled on a value around $45 million, he and lawyers for the Trump company strategized in email about how to present it to their client.
McArdle said Thursday that Eric Trump may have had a “more lofty value” in mind, but a higher number wouldn’t have been credible. The email discussion was a leadup “to finally tell Eric he should accept this value from the professionals,” McArdle testified.
McArdle then got a message from Eric Trump, saying that he’d spoke to one of the lawyers and telling McArdle to hold off sending the appraisal until further notice.
Trump’s financial statements went on to list the golf course at values sometimes topping $100 million, according to James’ lawsuit. The villas weren’t built.
Donald Trump floated various plans over the years for Seven Springs, a historic mansion and 213-acre property that spans three Westchester County towns. After his development proposals met opposition, he pursued an easement.
McArdle was hired in 2014, through a lawyer for Trump’s companies, to evaluate Seven Springs’ value. The appraiser said the exercise assumed the estate could be divided into about two dozen building lots for luxury homes.
Once again, McArdle said, Eric Trump touted the property’s attributes to him and suggested a supposedly comparable spread — a Connecticut development where lots sold for as much as $3 million apiece.
“He had a very high opinion of his property,” said McArdle, who said he eventually advised in a phone call that Seven Springs was worth up to $50 million. Eric Trump was included in and responded to emails arranging for McArdle to present his view.
A few months later, Donald Trump’s financial statements valued Seven Springs at over $160 million, according to James’ lawsuit.
When asked about McArdle in pretrial testimony this year, Eric Trump said he only “vaguely” recognized the man’s name and didn’t recall much, if anything, about the appraisals of Seven Springs or the golf course.
“I pour concrete. I operate properties,” Eric Trump said. “I don’t focus on appraisals between a law firm and Cushman.”
Defense lawyer Lazaro Fields, in questioning McArdle, sought to establish that it’s not uncommon for owners to talk up their properties’ value to appraisers and for their opinions to differ.
“Absolutely,” McArdle said, “but ultimately, we’re the ones calling the value.”
Both Eric and Donald Trump have attended some of the trial but weren’t there Thursday, when the court also heard about a $160 million refinancing loan on a Trump-owned Wall Street office building in 2015.
An internal document prepared by lender Ladder Capital said the “deal strengths” included Trump’s stated net worth of nearly $5.8 billion, over $300 million of it in cash and other liquid assets — figures that reflected Trump’s 2014 financial statement.
“The net worth statement is one of many things that we look at in the underwriting process. I wouldn’t say it was a key factor … it was a factor,” Ladder Capital executive Jack Weisselberg testified, explaining that “liquidity was what we were really paying attention to.”
Weisselberg is the son of former Trump company finance chief Allen Weisselberg.
The state attorney general is seeking $250 million and a ban on Trump and other defendants doing business in New York.
In a pretrial ruling, Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump and his company engaged in fraud, and the judge ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies. An appeals court has since at least temporarily blocked enforcement of that aspect of the ruling. If upheld, it could strip the ex-president of control over Trump Tower and other marquee properties.
Both Engoron and James are Democrats.
___
Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.
‘Run my bus a certain way’
A 68-year-old Oklahoma bus driver lost his job and faces charges for child abuse and kidnapping for refusing to let students leave with their parents until they sat and quieted down.
A Broken Arrow Public Schools spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Thomas Young was in their employ for about a year, and was fired following the Oct. 13 incident.
The bus driver was on a new route, the district said, which may have contributed to the tense incident; the district said there had been no previous complaints about Young.
In surveillance footage provided by the district, Young can be heard attempting to reason with a bus full of middle school students, who can be heard clamoring in the background.
SCHOOL BUS DRIVER INVOLVED IN CRASH THAT KILLED STUDENT HAD MULTIPLE RECENT ACCIDENTS: REPORT
“Quiet, everybody be quiet,” Young can be heard saying in the 13-minute segment. “I’m not moving until I don’t hear any speaking.”
READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP
“I can pull over,” Young can be heard saying before parking the bus near East 61st Street and Lynn Lane in Broken Arrow. “Fine, I’ll pull over. I don’t care.”
The students can be heard screaming and crying for help in the subsequent nine minutes. At one point, Young can be seen outstretching his arm to prevent a child from exiting the bus.
Banging can be heard outside the vehicle; per a Broken Arrow Police Department press release, some of the students’ alleged legal guardians were waiting outside.
‘LITTLE OLD GRANNY’ BUS DRIVER WHO REAMED OUT UNRULY KIDS SHOCKED BY OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT: ‘I’M NOBODY’
Parents can also be heard shouting and asking for Young’s name, which he refuses to provide, and threatening to have him fired; at one point, Young can be heard telling people outside the bus that the kids “are not listening.”
“Let us off,” one student can be heard saying.
“No. Sit down,” Young said. “I don’t care. I don’t care if your mom’s there. It makes no difference to me. You’re not going with your mom.”
Another student tells the driver, “I need off, my parents are here,” to which the driver responds, “No.”
‘CARTEL’ KIDNAPPERS USED FLORIDA AIRBNB, FAKE BADGES, POLICE LIGHTS TO ABDUCT AND WATERBOARD THE WRONG GUY
“You think you can get away with stuff,” Young continued. “I run my bus a certain way. I don’t care what the other bus drivers do – you obey me.”
As students began escaping the bus through its emergency exits, Young pulled into the parking lot near East 61st Street and Elm Street, where he was ultimately confronted by police.
Per calls to police and witnesses cited by News Channel 8, children were reportedly jumping out of an emergency exit while Young was driving, leading to the child abuse charge.
The bus was moving between 3 and 10 miles per hours when Young drove into the parking lot, Capt. Josh McCoy told the local outlet.
ALABAMA WOMAN FACES JAIL FOR FALSELY CLAIMING SHE WAS ABDUCTED; EXPERT SAYS HOAXES ON RISE DUE TO SOCIAL MEDIA
“Holding the kids against their will, and the fact that those children were jumping from the school bus while he continued to drive… even at a slow speed, endangered them,” said McCoy.
When the bus comes to a halt, Young unfastens his seat belt and stands up to address the students still onboard.
“You can see that I don’t care what parents do,” he said. “If they smack the bus, I don’t care. I don’t care if they get violent and break the window. It makes no difference to me, I have [someone from the school administration] coming now. I will win every time.”
Broken Arrow schools spokesperson Tara Thompson told Fox 23 that Young “put kids in danger” and the district “cannot have that.”
“I want parents to know we do take the safety of their children very seriously, which is why that person is no longer employed with us,” Thompson said.
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
But whether Young’s charges stick amid the “chaotic situation happening on that bus” is another matter, Oklahoma criminal defense attorney Tommy Adler told News Channel 8.
“You can see him trying to reestablish control and reestablish order on that bus. I mean, just because some kid demands to get off a moving bus on a public roadway doesn’t mean that the driver has to let that child off immediately.”
Young is currently incarcerated at Tulsa County Jail with bail set at $60,000, per online records. It is unclear whether he has retained counsel or when he is due in court.
Original article source: Bus driver accused of kidnapping but video may tell different story: ‘Run my bus a certain way’
Why some women ‘want to want to have sex’ but don’t experience desire
What happens when your desire to have sex isn’t there — but you want it to be? Some women experiencing this low to no sex drive may be diagnosed with hyposexual desire disorder, or HSDD.
It’s important to note that HSDD is no longer an official diagnosis, as the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders removed HSDD from its fifth and most recent edition in 2013, replacing it with the more all-encompassing umbrella term female sexual interest/arousal disorder (FSIAD).
Still, the HSDD term has stuck around and is still used by many sex therapists.
“Drug companies still use HSDD, and some therapists still use the term too. I prefer to call it ‘diminished desire,’ in that your desire is lower than you like,” says Laurie Mintz, sexual psychologist and author of the book Becoming Cliterate: Why Orgasm Equality Matters — and How to Get It. “The difference between HSDD and FSIAD is that … with HSDD, you say you have ‘lost desire.’ With FSIAD, you also have trouble getting aroused.”
Previously, people who were diagnosed with HSDD had to meet several conditions, according to Jordan Rullo, clinical psychologist and certified sex therapist at the women’s health app Flo. They must have little to no sexual fantasy or desire for sexual activities for at least six months as well as marked distress about this lack of desire. In addition, this lack of desire can’t be exclusively caused by a medical issue (such as menopause), an issue in one’s relationship or a psychological issue (like depression).
“Typically, women with HSDD report that they have no interest in having sex, either solo or with a partner, and it bothers them,” she explains. “Women in my office with HSDD often say they ‘want to want to have sex.’”
It’s this piece — that the lack of interest is bothersome — that distinguishes HSDD (and FSIAD, for that matter) from asexuality. People who are asexual do not have sexual desire, or have very low sexual desire — and wouldn’t be diagnosed with something like HSDD, because they’ve always had that level of desire.
Still, HSDD is complicated because there’s no “right” amount of desire. “When people say they have diminished desire, they often mean they have lower desire than their partner, or than their former self,” says Mintz.
What are some reasons for low desire?
Whether someone is concerned that they have HSDD or not, there are plenty of reasons why someone might experience low sexual desire, says sex therapist Deb Laino, author of The Missing Link: A Fusion of Sexuality, Psychology, Lifespan Development and You. These can range from health issues, such as hormonal imbalances or the use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a class of medications prescribed to treat depression. However, diminished desire may also be the result of a traumatic experience around sex, which can make you no longer interested in engaging with that part of yourself.
In order to get someone back to a level of sexual desire they’re more comfortable with, one must look at a holistic image of their health, lifestyle and relationship. That might mean testing one’s hormones to see if there is an issue, or seeking a sex therapist who can help them navigate emotions around sex.
Mintz says it’s also important to note that sometimes when people believe they have no desire, they really mean they do not have spontaneous desire — “either in general or in the presence of their partner.” Spontaneous desire means feeling desire without much external stimuli — like, say, if your partner just walked into the room. Responsive desire, on the other hand, refers to feeling desire only after you’ve already engaged in a sexual modality, such as when you and your partner begin kissing and touching. While spontaneous desire is more common early in a relationship, Mintz says, that “limerence phase” is actually a biochemical event that lasts only “six months to two years on average.”
“It’s normative for one’s desire to decrease both with age and the length of a relationship,” Mintz says. “A lot of people don’t know that, and they say, ‘Oh, my gosh, what’s wrong with me? What’s wrong with my relationship?’ But if more people knew this, they would be less upset.”
If more people knew that there are two kinds of desire, they may put less pressure on themselves, explains Mintz.
“Responsive desire is an equally legitimate form of desire,” she says. “It’s when you say, ‘I’m open to the idea of sex, in my mind, even though my body might not be, because I know it will be good when it gets going.’ If people knew that, they could schedule sexual encounters. As I say to my clients, ‘Have sex to get horny, rather than be horny to have sex. Reverse the equation.’ For many women, the actual desire follows the sex, rather than the reverse. A lot of people who do say they have diminished desire may be lacking knowledge about how actual desire works.”
Finnish police complete on-site probe at damaged Baltic Sea pipeline
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Finnish police said on Thursday they had completed their crime scene investigation into the damage to a subsea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.
The Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia ruptured earlier this month in what authorities said may have been a deliberate act of sabotage, cutting off the flow of gas between the two countries until April at least.
Police said in a statement samples collected at the site in cooperation with Finland’s armed forces and coast guard would now be analysed.
“Although the scene investigation into the damage in the gas pipeline has been completed, investigations and the presence of authorities still continue in the area,” the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation said.
“Subsequently the area surrounding the damage will be widely examined,” they added.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)
At Donald Trump's civil trial, appraiser recalls Eric Trump's 'lofty' views on property value
'Run my bus a certain way'
Why some women 'want to want to have sex' but don't experience desire
Finnish police complete on-site probe at damaged Baltic Sea pipeline
Enraged White Man with Unleashed Pitbull Threatens Delivery Woman In Viral Video Sparking Outrage
Sidney Powell pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump's loss in Georgia and agrees to cooperate
Thousands of remote IT workers sent wages to North Korea to help fund weapons program, FBI says
Why Egypt and other Arab countries are unwilling to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza
The US Supreme Court notched big conservative wins. It's a key issue in Pennsylvania's fall election
China must master a difficult form of warfare before it can take on the US Navy
