China must master a difficult form of warfare before it can take on the US Navy
Submarines could decide Taiwan’s fate. If recent war games are at all accurate, the US Navy’s fleet of 54 stealthy, heavily-armed nuclear-powered attack submarines could sink scores of troop transports and blunt any Chinese invasion across the 100-mile-wide Taiwan Strait.
And working in conjunction with US Air Force bombers firing long-range cruise missiles, the subs could even end the invasion – and decisively resolve three-quarters of a century of escalating tension between Taiwan and China.
The prospect of an undersea defeat of Beijing’s central strategic aim – the destruction of Taiwanese democracy – should only grow more likely in coming years as Taiwan adds its own new submarines, eight diesel-electric models, to the defensive fleet.
The open question is whether the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy can develop weapons and tactics for hunting down the subs before the subs hunt down the PLAN’s invasion fleet. It might be the most important question in the most important strategic rivalry in the world today.
The best answer to that question is an unsatisfying one. Maybe. But is Beijing willing to risk everything on a maybe?
Anti-submarine warfare is hard. It might even be one of the hardest missions in all of modern warfare. The oceans are vast, singing with natural noise and dense with layers of alternating cold and warm, salty and less-salty water. All of these qualities make it easy for a 380-foot-long Virginia-class submarine to hide with its 135 sailors and three dozen torpedoes and missiles.
Unless the PLAN can deploy patrol planes, helicopters, warships, submarines, satellites and undersea sensors to find and sink the US fleet’s Virginia-, Los Angeles-, Seawolf-class subs, the vessels should be able to strike at will. The Royal Navy plans to base one of its Astute-class attack boats in the Far East, too, and under the Aukus pact the US and UK nuclear-powered subs will be joined in time by Australian ones.
The US Defense Department is confident it can win the undersea fight.
“The PLAN is … improving its anti-submarine-warfare capabilities through the development of its surface combatants and special mission aircraft, but it continues to lack a robust deep-water ASW capability,” the Pentagon concluded in its 2022 report on China’s military capabilities.
As of 2008, Chinese sources generally concurred with the Pentagon’s assessment. While encouraged by the PLAN’s development of anti-submarine mines and surface ships dragging sonar arrays, one Chinese analyst bemoaned a key weakness in the Chinese navy’s ASW force. Patrol planes.
“Our country at the present stage does not have an ASW maritime patrol aircraft …. but the number of submarines in our peripheral seas is increasing, and their technological sophistication is also increasing,” Tai Feng wrote. “This contradiction is becoming more obvious every day, creating a grim situation.”
In the 15 years since Tai wrote this analysis, the PLAN has added a few ASW planes to its force-structure. This small fleet of probably fewer than 20 Y-8Q aircraft can’t patrol everywhere. For comparison, the US Navy devotes more than 120 P-8s to the same mission.
But the PLAN is honing patrol methods to mitigate its shortage of ASW planes. It’s been flying more and more Y-8Q sorties southeast of Taiwan, including over the Luzon Strait between Taiwan and The Philippines. The strait is a natural chokepoint for submarines sailing between the Pacific Ocean and South China Sea.
If the small Chinese anti-sub force can intercept American subs while they’re en route to the Taiwan Strait, it doesn’t have to fight them in the Taiwan Strait. It’s a gamble. But the Chinese navy might not have much choice but to pick a risky ASW strategy – and hope it gets lucky.
Beijing’s safest bet might be to wait. The American submarine force could get a lot smaller in the coming years as older Los Angeles-class subs, built at a rapid clip in the 1980s and ‘90s, wear out and decommission – and new Virginias commission too slowly to keep pace
The most recent edition of the US Navy’s shipbuilding plan projects that the US attack sub force will decline from 54 vessels today to just 46 in 2030 before beginning to grow again. The Pentagon is weighing options for making up this shortfall: keeping older boats longer or buying new boats faster. And new Taiwanese subs could help fill the gap.
Still, it’s an opportunity for the PLAN. If defeating submarines is the Chinese navy’s priority – and it should be, if taking Taiwan is its ultimate goal – it would want to battle the fewest possible number of subs. But waiting until 2030 is another gamble. A lot can change in seven years to alter the balance of power between Taiwan and China, and between the United States and China.
Those changes could favor China. Or they could favor Taiwan and the USA.
As long as American submarines are the dominant military force around Taiwan, Beijing’s military options for a conquest of Taiwan are mostly bad. Its unenviable task … is choosing between them. The only alternative is to not invade.
Bottle of ‘most sought-after Scotch whisky’ to come under hammer at Sotheby’s in London next month
LONDON (AP) — A bottle of what Sotheby’s is calling “the most sought-after Scotch whisky” is set to go up for auction next month, with an estimated price of up to 1.2 million pounds ($1.4 million), the auction house said Thursday.
It said the 96-year-old bottle of single malt from distiller Macallan — The Macallan Adami 1926 — will come under the hammer in London on Nov. 18, with a price estimate above 750,000 pounds. Advance bidding will begin Nov. 1.
A version of The Macallan 1926 was sold by Sotheby’s in 2019 for 1.5 million pounds, a record for any bottle of wine or spirit. The appearance of three different bottle variations of the whisky at auctions in 2018 and 2019 led to the record being broken three times.
“The Macallan 1926 is the one whisky that every auctioneer wants to sell and every collector wants to own,” said Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s global head of spirits. “I am extremely excited to bring a bottle to a Sotheby’s auction for the first time since we set the record for this vintage four years ago.”
After being aged in sherry casks over six decades, just 40 bottles of The Macallan 1926 were bottled, making them the distillery’s oldest vintage.
Sotheby’s said some of the 40 were offered to Macallan clients, with up to 14 decorated with Macallan’s iconic Fine and Rare label, including the record-breaker. Twelve of the bottles, including the one being sold next month, had their labels designed by Italian painter Valerio Adami.
The bottle going up for sale is the first to have undergone reconditioning by the distillery ahead of auction. This included replacing the cork and applying new glue to the corners of the bottle labels.
Evidence shows Hamas militants likely used some North Korean weapons in attack on Israel
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hamas fighters likely fired North Korean weapons during their Oct. 7 assault on Israel, a militant video and weapons seized by Israel show, despite Pyongyang’s denials that it arms the militant group.
South Korean officials, two experts on North Korean arms and an Associated Press analysis of weapons captured on the battlefield by Israel point toward Hamas using Pyongyang’s F-7 rocket-propelled grenade, a shoulder-fired weapon that fighters typically use against armored vehicles.
The evidence shines a light on the murky world of the illicit arms shipments that sanction-battered North Korea uses as a way to fund its own conventional and nuclear weapons programs.
Rocket-propelled grenade launchers fire a single warhead and can be quickly reloaded, making them valuable weapons for guerrilla forces in running skirmishes with heavy vehicles. The F-7 has been documented in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, said N.R. Jenzen-Jones, a weapons expert who works as the director of the consultancy Armament Research Services.
“North Korea has long supported Palestinian militant groups, and North Korean arms have previously been documented amongst interdicted supplies,” Jenzen-Jones told the AP.
Hamas has published images of their fighters with a launcher with a rocket-propelled grenade with a distinctive red stripe across its warhead, and other design elements matching the F-7, said Matt Schroeder, a senior researcher with Small Arms Survey who wrote a guide to Pyongyang’s light weapons.
“It is not a surprise to see North Korean weapons with Hamas,” Schroeder said.
The North Korean F-7 resembles the more widely distributed Soviet-era RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade, with a few noticeable differences. Jenzen-Jones described the F-7 rocket-propelled grenade as “intended to offer a lethal effect against personnel” given its shape and payload, rather than armored vehicles.
Weapons seized by the Israeli military and shown to journalists also included that red stripe and other design elements matching the F-7.
In a background briefing with journalists Tuesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff specifically identified the F-7 as one of the North Korean weapons it believed Hamas used in the attack. The Israeli military declined to answer questions from the AP about the origin and the manufacturer of those rocket-propelled grenades, saying the ongoing war with Hamas prevented it from responding.
North Korea’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment from the AP. However, Pyongyang last week through its state-run KCNA news agency dismissed claims that Hamas used its weapons as “a groundless and false rumor” orchestrated by the United States.
Hamas propaganda videos and photos previously have shown its fighters with North Korea’s Bulsae guided anti-tank missile. Jenzen-Jones said he believed, based on imagery of the weapons wielded by Hamas fighters in the Oct. 7 attack, they also used North Korea’s Type 58 self-loading rifle, a variant of the Kalashnikov assault rifle.
“Many North Korean weapons have been provided by Iran to militant groups, and this is believed to be the primary way by which Palestinian militants have come to possess North Korean weapons,” Jenzen-Jones said.
Iran also has modeled some of its ballistic missiles after North Korean variants.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment. Officials in Iran long have supported Hamas and have praised their assault on Israel.
In December 2009, Thai authorities grounded a North Korean cargo plane reportedly carrying 35 tons of conventional arms, including rockets and rocket-propelled grenades, as it made a refueling stop at a Bangkok airport. Thai officials then said the weapons were headed to Iran. The United States later said in 2012 the shipments interdicted by the Thais had been bound for Hamas.
North Korea also faces Western suspicions that it supplies ammunition, artillery shells and rockets to Russia to support its war on Ukraine. The White House said last week that North Korea recently delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.
Gambrell reported from Jerusalem.
Man gets life sentence for killing 2 officers and wounding 5 in South Carolina ambush
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A 79-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for fatally ambushing police at his South Carolina home.
Frederick Hopkins killed two officers, including the lead investigator in a sexual abuse case involving his son, and wounded five others in 2018. The Vietnam veteran, who was awarded medals for marksmanship, fired from a sniper’s nest he set up behind an oak desk in the sunken den of his home in an upscale Florence neighborhood, said prosecutor Ed Clements.
The families of the officers killed and the wounded all asked for the life sentence after Hopkins agreed to plead guilty and prosecutors promised not to seek the death penalty.
Many of them hoped for the life sentence was short and uncomfortable for Hopkins, who entered court in a wheelchair.
“I’m sure he will have a swell time in prison for the few remaining months and years he has left. And after that I hope he enjoys the fires of hell,” said Florence County deputy Sarah Miller, who spent 16 days in the hospital recovering from her wounds.
Hopkins was waiting for officers that day. They let his family know investigators were coming with a search warrant because someone in the home reported being sexually abused by Hopkins’ adult son.
Miller said the officers arrived in polo shirts and knocked twice with no answer on Oct. 3, 2018. Hopkins suddenly opened the door and started firing.
Florence County Sheriff’s deputy Farrah Turner was the main investigator in the sex abuse case. Miller said after seeing Turner was wounded, Hopkins shot her before retreating inside. She would undergo nine surgeries, including the amputation of her legs, because of blood loss, before dying from her injuries 19 days later.
Officers rushed to try to help but Hopkins, using a high-powered rifle pointed down his street that was straight for blocks, kept picking them off.
Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed with a bullet to the chest fired from at least 300 yards (275 meters) away, investigators said.
One officer kept waving the dozens of would-be rescuers pouring into the neighborhood away from the line of fire. An armored military vehicle had to be brought in from dozens of miles away to rescue the wounded, who were put on the beds of pickup trucks to be taken to ambulances. It took at least 30 minutes.
Miller and others hurt said they watched time pass on their cellphones, listening to dozens of shots being fired and not daring to make a noise because there might be other people waiting to finish them off. Most of the shots from police were fired into a second story window because the officers couldn’t pinpoint where the gunfire was coming from, Clements said.
Hopkins pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder last week in an unannounced hearing more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from where the shootings took place.
He was sentenced to life for both murder charges and the maximum of 30 years in prison for each attempted murder charge.
Hopkins said he was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder that night from a firefight in 1970 where 27 men in his 101st Airborne Division were killed. His defense introduced a report from David Ferrier, a private investigator who works with Vietnam veterans, who reviewed his military and health records.
After reading the report, Hopkins stopped insisting he was acting in self defense and agreed to plead guilty, defense attorney Boyd Young said.
Ferrier’s report cited a long history of PTSD claims from Hopkins since his 1977 medical discharge from the Army and cited a doctor saying he appeared to have the onset of dementia shortly before the shooting.
“While they can in no way ameliorate the tragedy of his actions I firmly believe they provide a genesis for the explosion which resulted in the death of these two officers,” Ferrier wrote.
That defense irritated many of the victims and their families.
“I served in two wars. Never have I mistaken anybody for being my enemy. You shot me from over 300 yards — lined up the sight, looked down the barrel and pulled the trigger,” Florence police officer Travis Scott said. “Last time I checked, I didn’t look like somebody who you were fighting in a war in Vietnam.”
The sexual abuse case against Hopkins’ son moved foreword and 33-year-old Seth Hopkins is serving 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2019 to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Hopkins, an attorney who agreed to give up his law license in 1984 after he was accused of taking $18,000 of fees improperly, had interrupted previous hearings with rants about how the legal system was railroading him or to insult the prosecutor.
On Thursday, he said nothing at all in court.
Defense lawyers, prosecutors and the judge kept much of the case away from reporters. In June, they all agreed to close the courtroom to the media and the public during pre-trial hearings and kept all motions and records off South Carolina’s public court records site.
Clements said the families of the dead and the wounded officers agreed to the life sentence, knowing at 79 Hopkins was never going to see the execution chamber.
“If anybody deserves the death penalty it might be Mr. Hopkins,” Clements said. “We had what we needed to go for the death penalty. We just didn’t have enough time.”
When Hopkins was told of Turner’s death weeks after the shooting, he replied he was just taking out the trash, according to his monitored phone calls from jail.
Turner’s mother had no pity for him either.
“I hope the general population treats you in the manner you truly deserve for the rest of your worthless natural life,” Katie Godwin said in a statement read in court by her niece.
