Finnish police complete on-site probe at damaged Baltic Sea pipeline
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Finnish police said on Thursday they had completed their crime scene investigation into the damage to a subsea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.
The Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia ruptured earlier this month in what authorities said may have been a deliberate act of sabotage, cutting off the flow of gas between the two countries until April at least.
Police said in a statement samples collected at the site in cooperation with Finland’s armed forces and coast guard would now be analysed.
“Although the scene investigation into the damage in the gas pipeline has been completed, investigations and the presence of authorities still continue in the area,” the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation said.
“Subsequently the area surrounding the damage will be widely examined,” they added.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Enraged White Man with Unleashed Pitbull Threatens Delivery Woman In Viral Video Sparking Outrage
A food delivery person posted a video online of a white man threatening to drag her out of his vehicle after she told him to get away from her car.
The video has gone viral and prompted outrage as the unknown woman cries out tremblingly and begs for him to get away from her.
Within 56 seconds, a white-haired man is seen intimidating the delivery person, who says she just wants to complete the order.
The man appears to be in front of his property, allowing his pet pitbull to roam free. She says the fact that the dog was running unleashed is why she cannot make the drop.
“I’m trying to do a delivery,” she says. “And he won’t grab his pitbull dog. I can’t get out to do the delivery because of this racist man right here.”
“All I did was ask him to [grab the dog]. He keeps coming to my car,” she yells.
“Don’t come to my car, sir, don’t come to my car,” she repeats repeatedly.

Aggressively, he marches over to her car and rants. He seems to tell her to get off his driveway, to which she replies, “I’m not on your driveway. Sir, please get away from me.”
He argues that he is on his own property and can come close to her despite her insisting she is actually parked on his neighbor’s side. That man inserts that he owns both properties.
“Please get away from my car … please, please, please,” she continues to beg when he blurts out, “I’ll drag you out of that car!”
At this point, she says, “Please get away from my car before I shoot you.”
Video of the altercation has garnered nearly 290,000 views on the social media platform X.
Some users pointed out how outrageous it was that the woman was threatened while just trying to do her job, including one who asked, “Can someone please tell me where it is safe to simply be Black?”
Others believed the woman might want to consider getting a different job if she is that afraid of dogs.
“So wait… he’s at home minding his business, and you want him to remove his dog so you can deliver food?” another comment read. “Um… that’s not how that works. If you’re afraid of dogs, you have no business delivering anything.”
A theme that came up several times was the importance of knowing one’s rights, particularly in situations like this.
“We as a people need to learn the laws related to self-defense. Some states have stand-your-ground laws. In my opinion, she had the right to defend herself with force…,” one X user wrote.
“She had the legal right to be on the property delivering food. She also could have decided not to make the delivery and shared the reason with her delivery company and the local police,” he continued.
However, it is unclear where the food was meant to be delivered, and the woman has since deleted the video.
Sidney Powell pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia and agrees to cooperate
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday over efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election in Georgia, becoming the second defendant in the sprawling case to reach a deal with prosecutors.
Powell, who was charged alongside Trump and 17 others with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law, entered the plea just a day before jury selection was set to start in her trial. She pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors accusing her of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties.
As part of the deal, she will serve six years of probation, will be fined $6,000 and will have to write an apology letter to Georgia and its residents. She also recorded a statement for prosecutors and agreed to testify truthfully against her co-defendants at future trials.
Powell was initially charged with racketeering and six other counts as part of a wide-ranging scheme to keep the Republican president in power after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. Prosecutors say she also participated in an unauthorized breach of elections equipment in a rural Georgia county elections office.
The plea deal makes Powell the most prominent known person to be working with prosecutors investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. Her cooperation in the case and participation in strategy talks threaten to expose the former president and offer insight on what he was saying and doing in the critical period after the election.
Above all, the guilty plea is a remarkable about-face for a lawyer who, perhaps more than anyone else, strenuously pushed baseless conspiracy theories about a stolen election in the face of extensive evidence to the contrary. She also has important knowledge about high-profile events, including a news conference she participated in on behalf of Trump and his campaign shortly after the election and on a White House meeting she attended in mid-December of 2020 in which prosecutors say ways to influence the outcome of the election were discussed.
Powell’s only comments in court came in response to routine questions from prosecutor Daysha Young and the judge.
There was a moment of levity when Young asked, “How old are you, ma’am?”
“Oh gosh,” Powell said with a chuckle. “Sixty-eight, despite my astonishingly youthful countenance.”
But Powell was solemn and succinct when Young asked, “How do you plead to the six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties?”
“Guilty,” Powell said, her hands folded in front of her on the defense table.
, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, called Powell’s plea a “significant win” for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
“This is somebody who was at ground zero of these allegations and a lawyer who is pleading guilty,” he said. “This is very significant.”
Fishwick also said Powell’s plea is helpful to Jack Smith, the Justice Department’s special counsel.
Powell is referenced, though not by name, as one of six unindicted co-conspirators in Smith’s federal case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the election. That indictment notes how Trump had privately acknowledged to others that Powell’s unfounded claims of election fraud were “crazy,” yet nonetheless he promoted and embraced a lawsuit that Powell filed against the state of Georgia that included what prosecutors said were “far-fetched” and baseless assertions.
Barry Coburn, a Washington-based lawyer for Powell, declined to comment Thursday.
Powell gained notoriety for threatening in a Fox Business interview in November 2020 to “release the Kraken,” invoking a mythical sea monster when talking about a lawsuit she planned to file to challenge the results of the presidential election. Similar suits she filed in several states were promptly dismissed.
She was about to go on trial with lawyer Kenneth Chesebro after each filed a demand for a speedy trial. Jury selection was still set to begin Friday for Chesebro to go on trial by himself, though prosecutors said earlier that they also planned to look into the possibility of offering him a plea deal.
Jury selection was set to start Friday. Chesebro’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Thursday on whether he would also accept a plea deal.
A lower-profile defendant in the case, bail bondsman Scott Graham Hall, last month pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to five years of probation and agreed to testify in further proceedings.
Steve Sadow, the lead attorney for Trump in the Georgia case, expressed confidence that Powell’s plea wouldn’t hurt his own client’s case.
“Assuming truthful testimony in the Fulton County case, it will be favorable to my overall defense strategy,” he said.
Prosecutors allege that Powell conspired with Hall and others to access election equipment without authorization and hired computer forensics firm SullivanStrickler to send a team to Coffee County, in south Georgia, to copy software and data from voting machines and computers there. The indictment says a person who is not named sent an email to a top SullivanStrickler executive and instructed him to send all data copied from Dominion Voting Systems equipment in Coffee County to an unidentified lawyer associated with Powell and the Trump campaign.
Trial dates have not been set for the 16 remaining defendants, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a Trump lawyer, and Mark Meadows, who was the Trump White House’s chief of staff.
Willis has faced some criticism over her wide-ranging indictment and use of the state’s anti-racketeering law to charge so many defendants. Some people had speculated that, if her case did not go well, it could undermine Smith’s case, Fishwick said.
“This certainly shows that at least, as of today, it’s not undermining it. In fact, it’s strengthening his case,” Fishwick said.

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington and Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta contributed to this report.
Thousands of remote IT workers sent wages to North Korea to help fund weapons program, FBI says
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thousands of information technology workers contracting with U.S. companies have for years secretly sent millions of dollars of their wages to North Korea for use in its ballistic missile program, FBI and Department of Justice officials said.
The Justice Department said Wednesday that IT workers dispatched and contracted by North Korea to work remotely with companies in St. Louis and elsewhere in the U.S. have been using false identities to get the jobs. The money they earned was funneled to the North Korean weapons program, FBI leaders said at a news conference in St. Louis.
Court documents allege that North Korea’s government dispatched thousands of skilled IT workers to live primarily in China and Russia with the goal of deceiving businesses from the U.S. and elsewhere into hiring them as freelance remote employees. The workers used various techniques to make it look like they were working in the U.S., including paying Americans to use their home Wi-Fi connections, said Jay Greenberg, special agent in charge of the St. Louis FBI office.
Greenberg said any company that hired freelance IT workers “more than likely” hired someone participating in the scheme. An FBI spokeswoman said Thursday that the North Koreans contracted with companies across the U.S. and in some other countries.
“We can tell you that there are thousands of North Korea IT workers that are part of this,” spokeswoman Rebecca Wu said.
Federal authorities announced the seizure of $1.5 million and 17 domain names as part of the investigation, which is ongoing.
FBI officials said the scheme is so prevalent that companies must be extra vigilant in verifying whom they are hiring, including requiring interviewees to at least be seen via video.
“At a minimum, the FBI recommends that employers take additional proactive steps with remote IT workers to make it harder for bad actors to hide their identities,” Greenberg said in a news release.
The IT workers generated millions of dollars a year in their wages to benefit North Korea’s weapons programs. In some instances, the North Korean workers also infiltrated computer networks and stole information from the companies that hired them, the Justice Department said. They also maintained access for future hacking and extortion schemes, the agency said.
Officials didn’t name the companies that unknowingly hired North Korean workers, say when the practice began, or elaborate on how investigators became aware of it. But federal authorities have been aware of the scheme for some time.
In May 2022, the State Department, Department of the Treasury, and the FBI issued an advisory warning of attempts by North Koreans “to obtain employment while posing as non-North Korean nationals.” The advisory noted that in recent years, the regime of Kim Jong Un “has placed increased focus on education and training” in IT-related subjects.
John Hultquist, the head of threat intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, said North Korea’s use of IT freelancers to help fund the weapons program has been in play for more than a decade, but the effort got a boost from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the post-COVID world has created a lot more opportunity for them because freelancing and remote hiring are a far more natural part of the business than they were in the past,” Hultquist said.
North Korea also uses workers in other fields to funnel money back for the weapons program, Hultquist said, but higher pay for tech workers provides a more lucrative resource.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are high as North Korea has test-fired more than 100 missiles since the start of 2022 and the U.S. has expanded its military exercises with its Asian allies, in tit-for-tat responses.
The Justice Department in recent years has sought to expose and disrupt a broad variety of criminal schemes aimed at bolstering the North Korean regime, including its nuclear weapons program.
In 2016, for instance, four Chinese nationals and a trading company were charged in the U.S. with using front companies to evade sanctions targeting North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistics initiatives.
Two years ago, the Justice Department charged three North Korean computer programmers and members of the government’s military intelligence agency in a broad range of global hacks that officials say were carried out at the behest of the regime. Law enforcement officials said at the time that the prosecution highlighted the profit-driven motive behind North Korea’s criminal hacking, a contrast from other adversarial nations like Russia, China and Iran that are generally more interested in espionage, intellectual property theft or even disrupting democracy.
In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an exponential increase in production of nuclear weapons and for his country to play a larger role in a coalition of nations confronting the United States in a “new Cold War,” state media said.
In February, United Nations experts said that North Korean hackers working for the government stole record-breaking virtual assets last year estimated to be worth between $630 million and more than $1 billion. The panel of experts said in a report that the hackers used increasingly sophisticated techniques to gain access to digital networks involved in cyberfinance, and to steal information that could be useful in North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs from governments, individuals and companies.

Eric Tucker in Washington, D.C, contributed to this report.
