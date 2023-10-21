News
Former officer who shot Breonna Taylor points gun at suspect during arrest in new job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police officer fired for his role in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor collided with a suspect’s truck and pointed his gun at the man during an arrest in a rural Kentucky town where he now works as a sheriff’s deputy.
Carroll County Deputy Myles Cosgrove rammed the suspect’s truck before pointing a gun at the man on Monday, witnesses told a Louisville newspaper. Those accounts contradicted the local sheriff, who said the collision was accidental and his actions were justified because he was approached by at least five angry people after the crash.
Cosgrove was one of two officers whose bullets struck Taylor, a Black emergency medical technician, during a botched 2020 raid. An FBI analysis determined Cosgrove likely fired the fatal shot and he lost his job as a Louisville officer for violating use of force policies in her death.
Cosgrove was responding Monday to a report of a flatbed trailer stolen from another county and brought to a mobile home subdivision, Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Gosser said Thursday. Gosser said the owner of the trailer had spotted it attached to the suspect’s truck, followed the truck to the subdivision and reported it to police.
Gosser said Cosgrove responded and his sheriff’s cruiser “accidentally” collided with the suspect’s truck as the suspect was attempting to flee the subdivision, an account that some witnesses at the scene disputed.
“That was completely an accident,” Gosser said in an interview Thursday. He said Cosgrove’s actions after the collision, including drawing and pointing his gun at people, was appropriate.
Cosgrove was fired by Louisville police in 2021 for violating use of force policies and started working as a sheriff’s deputy earlier this year. His hire was controversial due to his role in Taylor’s killing and attracted a small protest in front of the county courthouse in April.
After the collision with the suspect Monday, Cosgrove drew his gun and pointed it toward the suspect, who is white, and others who were moving toward him “in an aggressive manner,” according to Gosser and a state police report. Another responding officer said he arrived to a “crowd of individuals screaming and causing a disturbance.” The allegedly stolen trailer was later found by police nearby. Gosser said it had been ditched by the suspect before the encounter with Cosgrove.
A witness to the crash Monday said he believes Cosgrove initiated the collision.
“He hit him pretty hard,” Jackie McCormack told The Courier Journal. “He just straight rammed him.”
Gosser said the suspect had accelerated to leave the subdivision. Cosgrove’s cruiser also struck a parked car after hitting the truck.
Three people were ultimately arrested Monday, including the truck’s driver, who was charged with endangerment of a police officer, criminal mischief and fleeing police. Two other women were charged with disorderly conduct.
During the Taylor raid, Cosgrove and another officer, Jonathan Mattingly, fired shots into Taylor’s hallway after her boyfriend shot fired a single shot that hit Mattingly in the leg. Taylor’s boyfriend said he thought an intruder was breaking in when the police knocked down the door with a battering ram. The raid helped set off nationwide police brutality protests that summer.
Cosgrove was fired by Louisville police for violating use of force policies for shooting 16 times during the Taylor raid without identifying a target. He and Mattingly were not indicted on any charges by a state grand jury in 2020, and a two-year investigation by the FBI also cleared Cosgrove and Mattingly of any criminal wrongdoing.
At the time of Cosgrove’s hiring in April, Gosser cited the fact that he was not charged criminally in the Taylor case, along with his character.
“He is polite and courteous with the public and gets along with his peers; and he is a problem solver who exhibits professionalism and excellent judgment,” Gosser said in a statement to media outlets.
News
SBF Made $9 Billion Disappear. This Forensic Accountant Found It
A forensic accountant at Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial tried piecing together where $9 billion of missing FTX customer funds went on Wednesday. “Oh, yes,” said the accountant when asked if FTX ever misused customer funds.
Peter Easton, an accounting professor at the University of Notre Dame brought in by the prosecution, says user deposits were reinvested into businesses and real estate, used to make political contributions, and donated to charity, reports CoinDesk Thursday.
Read more
“How could I live with myself if my departure precipitated a fall that could’ve been avoidable?” Singh said in court.
The Head of Engineering had questions about FTX’s finances during his final months at the company. When Singh asked how much the company was short, SBF said this was the “wrong question,” and the better question to ask was “how can we deliver?”
More from Gizmodo
Sign up for Gizmodo’s Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Click here to read the full article.
News
Elon Musk says ‘we dug our own grave’ with the Cybertruck as he warns Tesla faces enormous production challenges
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Cybertruck’s unique design has made scaling up production a challenge.
-
He also said that it will be some time before the Cybertruck is cash flow positive.
-
The pickup has faced numerous delays and production challenges since it was announced in 2019.
Elon Musk said that Tesla “dug its own grave” with the Cybertruck, as he warned that it would take years for the company to ramp up production of the electric pickup.
Speaking on Tesla’s Q3 earnings call on Wednesday, the Tesla CEO said that the Cybertruck’s unique design meant the company faces immense challenges in scaling production, with Tesla aiming to produce a quarter of a million trucks a year by 2025.
“We dug our own grave with the Cybertruck,” Musk said.
It’s “one of those special products that comes along only once in a long while. And special products that come along once in a long while are just incredibly difficult to bring to market to reach volume, to be prosperous,” he added.
Musk said that he wanted to “temper expectations” for the electric truck’s launch, which Tesla announced would be on November 30.
He warned that the challenges of scaling up production meant that it would likely be around 18 months before the Cybertruck is cash flow positive.
“I do want to emphasize that there will be enormous challenges in reaching volume production with the Cybertruck and then making the Cybertruck cashflow positive — this is simply normal,” he said.
“When you’ve got a product with a lot of new technology or any brand new vehicle program, especially one that is as different and advanced as the Cybertruck, you will have problems proportionate to how many new things you’re trying to solve at scale,” he added.
The launch of the Cybertruck comes at a crucial time for Tesla. Although the company dominates the EV market, its market share has slipped in recent years as competitors like Ford and Rivian expand their operations.
The Cybertruck is seen as vital for Tesla to fend off this burgeoning competition. First announced in 2019, the futuristic pickup truck was expected to ship in 2021, but has experienced several delays as Tesla grappled with the vehicle’s unique design and the complexity of producing it at scale.
According to CNBC, Elon Musk sent an email to Tesla employees in August saying that the Cybertruck should be as precisely designed as a Lego brick, with measurements that could not vary by more than 10 microns. A micron is equivalent to one-thousandth of a millimeter.
Earlier versions of the pickup seen in the wild have been called out for scratching and finish issues by prospective buyers, as well as being fingerprint magnets because of their stainless steel body.
Despite this, demand for the Cybertruck is through the roof, according to Musk, who said on Wednesday that over one million people have reserved the truck.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider made outside normal working hours.
Read the original article on Business Insider
News
Alex Jones must pay $1.1 billion of Sandy Hook damages despite bankruptcy
By Dietrich Knauth
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones cannot use his personal bankruptcy to escape paying at least $1.1 billion in defamation damages stemming from his repeated lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre, a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled Thursday.
Bankruptcy can be used to wipe out debts and legal judgments, but not if they result from “willful or malicious injury” caused by the debtor, according to a decision by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston, Texas.
Courts in Connecticut and Texas have already ruled that Jones intentionally defamed relatives of school children killed in the mass shooting, and they have ordered Jones to pay $1.5 billion in damages.
Lopez ruled that more than $1.1 billion of those verdicts, awarded for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, cannot be wiped away in bankruptcy. But he ruled that other parts of the verdicts, including $324 million in attorneys’ fees that were awarded as punitive damages in the Connecticut case, could possibly be discharged.
It was not clear whether those punitive damages were attributable to “willful” and “malicious” lies, or whether they could instead be attributed to merely “reckless” conduct, Lopez wrote. Lopez said he will hold a trial to sort out the precise amount of the damages that could be discharged.
Attorneys for Jones and the Sandy Hook families did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jones’ attorneys had argued that he had not lied and that his conduct was not malicious, saying in court papers that Jones “never said something on air that he did not believe to be true.”
Jones claimed for years that the 2012 killing of 20 students and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, was staged with actors as part of a government plot to seize Americans’ guns. He has since acknowledged the shooting occurred, but plaintiffs said Jones cashed in for years off his lies about the massacre.
Jones and his media company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy protection in December and July last year, respectively.
Jones could face two more defamation trials for plaintiffs who have not yet received a final judgment in their cases.
Lopez ruled Thursday that Jones could not escape the damages to be awarded in one of those cases because Jones has already been found liable for defaming Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, whose six-year-old son Noah was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting. Jones falsely said that Veronique De La Rosa was an actor who “faked” a CNN interview about her son’s death.
(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; editing by Diane Craft, David Gregorio, Alexia Garamfalvi and Rod Nickel)
Former officer who shot Breonna Taylor points gun at suspect during arrest in new job
SBF Made $9 Billion Disappear. This Forensic Accountant Found It
Elon Musk says ‘we dug our own grave’ with the Cybertruck as he warns Tesla faces enormous production challenges
Alex Jones must pay $1.1 billion of Sandy Hook damages despite bankruptcy
‘Morning Joe’ Spots Astonishing Moment Trump Gave The Game Away On Courthouse Lie
At Donald Trump’s civil trial, appraiser recalls Eric Trump’s ‘lofty’ views on property value
‘Run my bus a certain way’
Why some women ‘want to want to have sex’ but don’t experience desire
Finnish police complete on-site probe at damaged Baltic Sea pipeline
Enraged White Man with Unleashed Pitbull Threatens Delivery Woman In Viral Video Sparking Outrage
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Interesting Articles
Former officer who shot Breonna Taylor points gun at suspect during arrest in new job
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp LOUISVILLE,...
SBF Made $9 Billion Disappear. This Forensic Accountant Found It
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Elon Musk says ‘we dug our own grave’ with the Cybertruck as he warns Tesla faces enormous production challenges
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Tesla...
Alex Jones must pay $1.1 billion of Sandy Hook damages despite bankruptcy
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
‘Morning Joe’ Spots Astonishing Moment Trump Gave The Game Away On Courthouse Lie
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
At Donald Trump’s civil trial, appraiser recalls Eric Trump’s ‘lofty’ views on property value
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp NEW...
‘Run my bus a certain way’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Why some women ‘want to want to have sex’ but don’t experience desire
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp What...
Finnish police complete on-site probe at damaged Baltic Sea pipeline
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp STOCKHOLM...
Enraged White Man with Unleashed Pitbull Threatens Delivery Woman In Viral Video Sparking Outrage
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Fearing China, South Korea targets contractors on Taiwan navy submarines
-
News5 days ago
4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners
-
News5 days ago
This billionaire says the US will need to change Social Security, cut federal health insurance to deal with its worsening debt crisis — are you ready?
-
News5 days ago
Retired Israeli general who rescued his family under siege from Hamas is being compared on social media to Liam Neeson’s character in ‘Taken’
-
News6 days ago
North Korea raises the specter of nuclear strike over US aircraft carrier’s arrival in South Korea
-
News5 days ago
This city cut traffic deaths to zero after making a major change to its driving rules — here’s why other cities should take note
-
News4 days ago
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon just told the investing world
-
News7 days ago
6-Year-Old Rescued From Car After Mom Crashes: Cops