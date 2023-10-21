News
Man gets life sentence for killing 2 officers and wounding 5 in South Carolina ambush
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A 79-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for fatally ambushing police at his South Carolina home.
Frederick Hopkins killed two officers, including the lead investigator in a sexual abuse case involving his son, and wounded five others in 2018. The Vietnam veteran, who was awarded medals for marksmanship, fired from a sniper’s nest he set up behind an oak desk in the sunken den of his home in an upscale Florence neighborhood, said prosecutor Ed Clements.
The families of the officers killed and the wounded all asked for the life sentence after Hopkins agreed to plead guilty and prosecutors promised not to seek the death penalty.
Many of them hoped for the life sentence was short and uncomfortable for Hopkins, who entered court in a wheelchair.
“I’m sure he will have a swell time in prison for the few remaining months and years he has left. And after that I hope he enjoys the fires of hell,” said Florence County deputy Sarah Miller, who spent 16 days in the hospital recovering from her wounds.
Hopkins was waiting for officers that day. They let his family know investigators were coming with a search warrant because someone in the home reported being sexually abused by Hopkins’ adult son.
Miller said the officers arrived in polo shirts and knocked twice with no answer on Oct. 3, 2018. Hopkins suddenly opened the door and started firing.
Florence County Sheriff’s deputy Farrah Turner was the main investigator in the sex abuse case. Miller said after seeing Turner was wounded, Hopkins shot her before retreating inside. She would undergo nine surgeries, including the amputation of her legs, because of blood loss, before dying from her injuries 19 days later.
Officers rushed to try to help but Hopkins, using a high-powered rifle pointed down his street that was straight for blocks, kept picking them off.
Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed with a bullet to the chest fired from at least 300 yards (275 meters) away, investigators said.
One officer kept waving the dozens of would-be rescuers pouring into the neighborhood away from the line of fire. An armored military vehicle had to be brought in from dozens of miles away to rescue the wounded, who were put on the beds of pickup trucks to be taken to ambulances. It took at least 30 minutes.
Miller and others hurt said they watched time pass on their cellphones, listening to dozens of shots being fired and not daring to make a noise because there might be other people waiting to finish them off. Most of the shots from police were fired into a second story window because the officers couldn’t pinpoint where the gunfire was coming from, Clements said.
Hopkins pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder last week in an unannounced hearing more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from where the shootings took place.
He was sentenced to life for both murder charges and the maximum of 30 years in prison for each attempted murder charge.
Hopkins said he was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder that night from a firefight in 1970 where 27 men in his 101st Airborne Division were killed. His defense introduced a report from David Ferrier, a private investigator who works with Vietnam veterans, who reviewed his military and health records.
After reading the report, Hopkins stopped insisting he was acting in self defense and agreed to plead guilty, defense attorney Boyd Young said.
Ferrier’s report cited a long history of PTSD claims from Hopkins since his 1977 medical discharge from the Army and cited a doctor saying he appeared to have the onset of dementia shortly before the shooting.
“While they can in no way ameliorate the tragedy of his actions I firmly believe they provide a genesis for the explosion which resulted in the death of these two officers,” Ferrier wrote.
That defense irritated many of the victims and their families.
“I served in two wars. Never have I mistaken anybody for being my enemy. You shot me from over 300 yards — lined up the sight, looked down the barrel and pulled the trigger,” Florence police officer Travis Scott said. “Last time I checked, I didn’t look like somebody who you were fighting in a war in Vietnam.”
The sexual abuse case against Hopkins’ son moved foreword and 33-year-old Seth Hopkins is serving 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2019 to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Hopkins, an attorney who agreed to give up his law license in 1984 after he was accused of taking $18,000 of fees improperly, had interrupted previous hearings with rants about how the legal system was railroading him or to insult the prosecutor.
On Thursday, he said nothing at all in court.
Defense lawyers, prosecutors and the judge kept much of the case away from reporters. In June, they all agreed to close the courtroom to the media and the public during pre-trial hearings and kept all motions and records off South Carolina’s public court records site.
Clements said the families of the dead and the wounded officers agreed to the life sentence, knowing at 79 Hopkins was never going to see the execution chamber.
“If anybody deserves the death penalty it might be Mr. Hopkins,” Clements said. “We had what we needed to go for the death penalty. We just didn’t have enough time.”
When Hopkins was told of Turner’s death weeks after the shooting, he replied he was just taking out the trash, according to his monitored phone calls from jail.
Turner’s mother had no pity for him either.
“I hope the general population treats you in the manner you truly deserve for the rest of your worthless natural life,” Katie Godwin said in a statement read in court by her niece.
Racial gaps in math have grown. A school tried closing theirs by teaching all kids the same classes
Hope Reed was seeing stark disparities a decade ago at her high school in the suburbs of Columbia, South Carolina.
Nearly half the school’s students were white, but the freshman remedial math classes were made up of almost all students of color. Reed, then chair of the math department at Blythewood High School, intervened with an experiment.
She taught a ninth-grade remedial class and used the regular Algebra 1 curriculum with nearly 50 students. They were honors students, and they were going to do honors work, she recalled telling them.
At the end of the year, about 90% of the students passed. The experiment convinced Reed that detracking — or getting rid of classes that separate students by achievement level — could be a key to narrowing gaps in math performance. The school then tried going a step further, enrolling all ninth-graders in the same level of math class.
___
The Education Reporting Collaborative, a coalition of eight newsrooms, is documenting the math crisis facing schools and highlighting progress. Members of the Collaborative are AL.com, The Associated Press, The Christian Science Monitor, The Dallas Morning News, The Hechinger Report, Idaho Education News, The Post and Courier in South Carolina, and The Seattle Times.
___
Racial achievement gaps have worsened in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruptions to learning. Math scores dropped for Black 13-year-olds far more than white 13-year-olds between the 2019-2020 and 2022-2023 school years, according to data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report Card.
Addressing those disparities is critical for strengthening students’ understanding of math, and for increasing their access to higher-paying jobs in STEM fields. Schools that have implemented detracking have aimed to level the playing field by exposing all students to the same higher concepts and standards.
Step into any American school and you’ll most likely find tracked classes, especially for math.
The practice took root during the 20th century. Following immigration waves, desegregation orders and the inclusion of special education students in classes, tracking separated those students deemed fit for higher learning from those seem as less intelligent, said Kevin Welner, an educational policy professor at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Tracking continues to reflect larger societal inequalities given that students from marginalized backgrounds often come to kindergarten or first grade already with measured achievement gaps.
Studies of schools that have detracked classes show achievement gaps have been narrowed with varying levels of success, Welner said. He pointed to the Rockville Centre school district on New York’s Long Island as the gold standard. In the 1990s, it got rid of many tracked classes in its middle school and high school, and provided training for teachers to handle students of varying levels in the same classroom. As a result, the district has seen more students take more advanced classes.
When Reed expanded detracking across ninth-grade math classes in the 2014-15 school year at Blythewood High, an additional class was also added for students who would have been placed in lower-level math classes. Those students received algebra lessons in the morning, and then took Algebra 1 with their full class.
The additional learning time offered a boost in confidence for students, Reed said.
“They didn’t go in there just blindsided, lost,” she said.
The extra math seminar also ensured the pace of learning did not slow down for students who would have been in a higher-level class.
Among the ninth-graders enrolled in the math seminar in 2014-205 was Kianna Livingston. Initially, she believed she wasn’t good at math. But Livingston, who is Black, said her confidence grew with her skills.
Livingston recalled feeling so assured of her math knowledge that she would help other students.
“It really allowed me to really own my leadership skills,” she said.
At the end of the school year — and to her surprise — she was recommended for honors Geometry the following year.
Still, tracking returned to Blythewood’s math classes.
A small group of students continued to struggle with the material despite the support from the math seminar, Reed said. By the middle of the 2014-15 school year, she realized they might fail and not receive math credit. So those students were moved to a slower-paced algebra class.
That tension highlights what some education experts say is one troubling aspect of detracking: The approach lacks flexibility for when students need more support.
“If you have kids who are really struggling at mathematics, they really need to be identified and probably treated differently in terms of curriculum and instruction than kids who are just sailing through math courses,” said Tom Loveless, an education researcher and former senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who has studied detracking for three decades
Loveless cited San Francisco as an example where detracking hasn’t helped. Since the school district eliminated tracks in middle and high schools starting in 2014, gaps between Black and Latino students and their white peers in San Francisco have only widened, he said.
Reed, who now works with just freshmen at Blythewood, said she still believes in detracking. The school’s end-of-course passing rate has never been as high as it was in 2014-15, when for at least half a year the school had completely detracked Algebra 1.
The average score for Black students on the exam was 80, up two points from the year prior. The average for white students was 83, an increase by less than one point from the year prior.
But after that first year, the school approached the setup differently. Rather than moving struggling students to another math class midyear, teachers started the school year with two lower-track math classes. The last remnant of her program, the math seminar, ended with the last school year due to changes in the school schedule.
Reed is keen on seeing this year’s end-of-course data to see how it compares with previous years, but she isn’t critical of the changes. At the core of her efforts, she said, is a desire to give all students the opportunity to try higher-level math classes.
“They just need to know they matter,” she said.
___
The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Woman uses child as decoy to steal purse at North Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas – The Austin Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of package and vehicle theft in North Austin last month.
The woman is accused of entering an apartment pool at The Pearl Apartments on West Koenig Lane with a seven-year-old just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.
The woman used the child as a decoy while she scouted out the residents’ belongings, then stole a purse that contained keys and several credit cards.
The woman and child left, but the woman returned later that night wearing different clothing. She and two additional masked suspects stole the victim’s vehicle using the stolen keys and took random packages from the mailroom.
The woman is described as a white female in her mid 30s with a medium build. She has a tattoo on her left ankle which she later attempted to conceal with a lavender ankle brace. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt that said “Jessy and the Boys” on the front.
APD is also looking for a white 2002 Toyota Camry.
Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
Jim Jordan Again Fails To Pin Down 217 Votes For Speaker
WASHINGTON — A second effort by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to win the House speaker’s gavel fell short Wednesday when he couldn’t get 217 votes from his Republican colleagues.
Jordan lost 22 Republicans ― two more than on Tuesday.
The loss, at the start of the House’s third week without a speaker, may add momentum to a move to give acting Speaker Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) more clearly defined power as a way to get the chamber to start considering bills again.
But that prospect would require Republican buy-in, which is far from certain, and likely the support of some Democrats, who would have their own demands in exchange.
Jordan can try again — it took Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) 15 tries to become speaker in January — but it’s unclear how Jordan could win over the moderate coalition arrayed against him.
Several Republicans said this week they resented the pressure they received from Jordan allies in right-wing media and other fans of the combative House Freedom Caucus founder.
“I think some of the pressure campaigns have backfired,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), who backs Jordan, said Tuesday on Fox News, citing conversations with his colleagues.
Others complained that Jordan became the GOP’s speaker-designee through underhanded means after another Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), beat Jordan for the job in an internal election last week.
Republicans have been leaderless since dumping McCarthy earlier this month, and without a speaker, the House has ceased to function. The chamber can’t even pass the kind of symbolic pro-Israel resolution that normally the body would approve almost reflexively when that country came under attack.
Some Republicans have said they should make a deal with Democrats to temporarily empower McHenry to move legislation. Though Jordan, who opposed the idea, suggested that it be put to a vote Wednesday, it was not taken to the floor.
Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said his caucus did not formally discuss how it would respond to that proposal in Democrats’ meeting Wednesday.
“If there’s a real proposal in front of us, it will have to reconvene and have that conversation,” he said.
Jordan is a major backer of former President Donald Trump, using the House Judiciary Committee as a war room to defend Trump from his various criminal indictments. Before, he helped Trump coordinate his response to losing the 2020 presidential election and spoke with Trump by phone on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob attacked the Capitol.
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), who voted against Jordan on Tuesday and Wednesday, told HuffPost Jordan had been overly “knowledgeable and involved in the whole challenging the election.”
Jordan did manage to flip two lawmakers who had voted against him Tuesday ― Reps. Doug LaMalfa of California and Victoria Spartz of Indiana ― to his side, though this was not enough to offset more defections from him.
LaMalfa told HuffPost that he supported Jordan, adding that he had voted for McCarthy previously as a protest over his historic ouster. LaMalfa said he would support Jordan going forward and that it was up to Jordan to decide how long he wanted to keep trying.
“Jim should have his day to decide how many more rounds he wants to go, if he’s gaining or not,” LaMalfa said.
After the vote Wednesday, Republicans wandered out of the Capitol unsure what they would do. The earliest that another vote might happen is Thursday at noon; Jordan did not respond to a question about whether he would give up.
“We have to wait for our Speaker-designate Jordan to make his decision on what he wants to do next,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said.
The powers that McHenry has now as speaker pro tempore are subject to debate. The House rule that made McHenry the acting speaker limits him to exercising “such authorities of the Office of Speaker as may be necessary and appropriate” to get a permanent speaker elected.
Democrats have contended that McHenry’s power is limited because the rule was adopted in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, when lawmakers were worried about a mass casualty event that could impair Congress and result in it being unable to meet. Some Republicans are also wary of interpreting the rule as allowing for a strong acting speaker.
McHenry has mostly kept his duties limited to opening and closing the House chamber and overseeing the floor votes to elect a new speaker, closer to the weak reading of his role.
The holding pattern in the House will likely end within the next week or two, either by electing a new speaker or empowering McHenry.
A supplemental spending bill totaling about $100 billion in aid for Israel and Ukraine, as well as other priorities, is expected to be sent to the Senate next week. If the Senate clears it before a new House speaker is elected, that could force the issue.
“If we don’t have a speaker, we can’t bring a bill up on the floor,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.
