Missing man’s remains among those found on suspected serial killer’s estate
Allen Livingston’s family searched for answers for more than 30 years after Livingston, then 27, disappeared in 1993. His mother always had a hunch that he had been murdered by suspected Indiana serial killer Herbert Baumeister. This week, his family finally got closure.
Livingston’s DNA was matched to a sample from remains found on Baumeister’s estate at Fox Hollow Farm, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said.
Eight bodies were identified on the property when the case was opened in 1996, but DNA technology was not advanced enough to identify the other remains at the time.
“Hearing about Allen was a little roller coaster of feelings,” said Eric Pranger, Livingston’s cousin, who requested that the case be reopened last year. “We’re happy because we got closure and we were able to identify him but sad because we had to relive it a bit.”
Investigators believe Baumeister frequented gay bars to lure men to his home and kill them. He has been linked to the disappearance of at least 16 men since 1980. He killed himself at age 49 in July 1996 before investigators had a chance to question him, leaving families like Livingston’s with no answers.
Pranger said Livingston’s mother lost hope of finding her son over the years because every time she would call to check on his case, there was no new information. He said Sharon Livingston had always had a gut feeling that her son was at Fox Hollow Farms — a feeling Pranger called a “mother’s intuition.”
When the case was reopened, she submitted a DNA sample to the coroner’s office. Last year, she told NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis that the search for her son had become more urgent for her after she was diagnosed with cancer.
“I do not have my son’s remains, and until I have that, it will be unfinished for me, and I hope I get them before I pass away,” Sharon told WTHR last November.
She finally has those remains. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison called her Monday to let her know her son had been identified.
He said a leg bone from Allen Livingston was among 44 sets of remains in the first batch his team submitted for DNA testing.
“What are the odds that of our first identification from 10,000 pieces of bone would be to that family that made the initial call?” Jellison said.
Investigators still do not know how many people will be identified.
Krista Latham, a University of Indianapolis forensic anthropologist, helped determine which sets of remains had the best chance of producing a DNA profile to submit to the state police lab.
When the remains were recovered in 1996, DNA technology was expensive and far more rudimentary. It required a large volume of skeletal material, and tests were not as individualizing as they are today, Latham said. Her lab has been involved with the case since the initial excavation.
Today’s DNA technology — which uses nuclear rather than mitochondrial DNA — is much more sensitive, and it can use very small samples of skeletal materials to generate very individualized profiles.
“It’s that increased sensitivity in the DNA technology that’s really allowed for us to investigate skeletal material in a way that wasn’t possible before,” Latham said.
She said another part of the remains are difficult to identify even with today’s technological capabilities, mostly because they were burned or crushed before recovery. Some are as small as a fingernail.
Four other DNA profiles were also identified in the same batch as Livingston’s, but they cannot be matched to a missing person because of a lack of reference samples from family members.
Jellison, Latham and Pranger encourage other families who had loved ones go missing from the 1980s to the mid-’90s to provide samples.
“It’ll keep your mind from wondering where your loved one really is,” Pranger said. “Instead, you’ll have solid proof that they’ve been found.”
All the remains are being preserved in a temperature-controlled secure evidence room at the University of Indianapolis’ Anthropology and Archaeology Department, where they have been for the past 27 years.
“This first identification is important, but what it taught us is that what we’re doing is right,” Jellison said. “Now it’s time to get our nose back to the grindstone, because we know now that we can produce some results.”
This article was originally published on NBCNews.com
Mel Gibson Posted Israel’s ‘End’ Was Coming, Adding ‘That’s Why They Want to Destroy Everything in the Way’?
Claim:
An image shows a Facebook post from actor Mel Gibson that references Israel with the words, “Soon the end and they know it, that’s why they want to destroy everything in the way.”
Rating:
In mid-October 2023, amid ongoing developments in the war in Israel and Gaza, online users shared an image of a purported Facebook post that claimed actor Mel Gibson had made a statement in support of Palestinians.
The supposed post included an image of an altered Israeli flag with an hourglass, as if to say that the country’s time was running out. The words next to Gibson’s name read, “Soon the end and they know it, that’s why they want to destroy everything in the way.”
The post apparently referenced the fact that Israel had continued to conduct airstrikes in Gaza while at the same time preparing its military for a ground assault. The war plans came in the wake of a surprise attack carried out in Israel by the militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.
However, the truth was that Gibson had no public-facing social media accounts. We also found no credible reporting that published the remark as belonging to Gibson. Further, the first few words of the caption appeared to have been a poor translation to English by the person who created the post.
While it’s true that Gibson had expressed some anti-Semitic views in the past, the post in question was fake.
The independent Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar also debunked the same fake Gibson post, calling it “false and fabricated.”
For the latest news regarding developments from Israel and Gaza, we recommend live updates from The Associated Press.
Sources:
Federman, Josef, and Issam Adwan. “Hamas Surprise Attack out of Gaza Stuns Israel and Leaves Hundreds Dead in Fighting, Retaliation.” The Associated Press, Oct. 7, 2023, https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-gaza-hamas-rockets-airstrikes-tel-aviv-11fb98655c256d54ecb5329284fc37d2.
Jobain, Najib, et al. “Gaza Awaits Aid from Egypt as Israel Readies Troops for Ground Assault.” The Associated Press, Oct. 19, 2023, https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-gaza-hamas-war-b084e9c453cc99f7bec6f66d7b5913d9.
“Live Updates: Gaza Health Ministry Asks Anyone with Spare Liter of Fuel to Help out Hospitals.” The Associated Press, Oct. 19, 2023, https://apnews.com/live/israel-hamas-war-news-10-19-2023.
“Mel Gibson Addresses Accusations of Anti-Semitism.” ABC News, Oct. 12, 2006, https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/LegalCenter/story?id=2557656&page=1.
“منشور للممثل الأميركي ميل غيبسون عن ‘نهاية قريية’ للصهاينة؟ إليكم الحقيقة FactCheck#.” An-Nahar, Oct. 19, 2023, https://www.annahar.com/arabic/النهارتتحقق/282687/منشور-للممثل-الأميركي-ميل-غيبسون-عن-نهاية-قريية-للصهاينة-إليكم-الحقيقة-factcheck.
300-year-old painting stolen by an American soldier during World War II returned to German museum
CHICAGO (AP) — After a stopover in the U.S. that lasted the better part of a century, a baroque landscape painting that went missing during World War II was returned to Germany on Thursday.
The FBI handed over the artwork by 18th century Austrian artist Johann Franz Nepomuk Lauterer to a German museum representative in a brief ceremony at the German Consulate in Chicago, where the pastoral piece showing an Italian countryside was on display.
Art Recovery International, a company focused on locating and recovering stolen and looted art, tracked down the elusive painting after a person in Chicago reached out last year claiming to possess a “stolen or looted painting” that their uncle brought back to the U.S. after serving in World War II.
The painting has been missing since 1945 and was first reported stolen from the Bavarian State Painting Collections in Munich, Germany. It was added to the database of the German Lost Art Foundation in 2012, according to a statement from the art recovery company.
“The crux of our work at Art Recovery International is the research and restitution of artworks looted by Nazis and discovered in public or private collections. On occasion, we come across cases, such as this, where allied soldiers may have taken objects home as souvenirs or as trophies of wars,” said Christopher Marinello, founder of Art Recovery International.
“Being on the winning side doesn’t make it right,” he added.
The identity of the Chicago resident who had the painting was not shared. The person initially asked Marinello to be paid for the artwork.
“I explained our policy of not paying for stolen artwork and that the request was inappropriate,” Marinello said.
“We also know that someone tried to sell the painting in the Chicago art market in 2011 and disappeared when the museum put forth their claim.”
But with the help of the FBI Art Crime Team, attorneys, and the museum, Marinello negotiated an unconditional surrender of the artwork.
The painting, titled “Landscape of Italian Character,” will now reunite with its counterpart, which shares similar motifs and imagery, according to the museum.
The two paintings together form a panoramic scene featuring shepherds and travelers with their goats, cows, donkeys and sheep at a ford in a river.
The pair will soon be displayed together for the first time since World War II at the Alte Pinakothek in Munich, according to Bernd Ebert, the museum’s chief curator of Dutch and German baroque paintings.
Retrieving a long-lost painting “is actually a very rare moment for us,” Ebert said. “It’s exciting.”
The Vienna-born artist, Lauterer, lived from 1700 to 1733.
When war broke out in 1939, many Bavarian museum collections were evacuated to safe locations in the region, but the Lauterer painting has been missing since the beginning of the war, suggesting the possibility that it had been looted, according to the museum.
The Bavarian State Painting Collections first started searching for the painting between 1965 and 1973, but no clues about its location emerged until decades later.
Ebert, who flew from Munich to Chicago to retrieve the painting, will carefully bubble-wrap the centuries-old landscape to take it back home, where it will be touched up and restored after an eventful several decades.
Luckily, Ebert said, it should fit in his suitcase.
___
Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted after being racially targeted by gate agent
DENVER (AP) — Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted for disturbing the peace over a dispute with an airline employee who he alleges targeted him because of his race.
Attorneys for Wayans, who is Black, made the allegations in a court filing Thursday that asked for dismissal of the case stemming from a luggage dispute at Denver’s airport.
Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace, a municipal violation, in June, police said. According to the court filing, a United Airlines gate agent told him he could not get on a flight to Kansas City with three bags. The gate agent apparently tried to physically block Wayans from getting on the flight after he consolidated his luggage into two bags to conform with airline policy, the filing said. He boarded anyway and was later asked to get off the plane before it departed.
While Wayans worked to rearrange his luggage, the gate agent kept allowing white passengers with three bags to board the flight, according to the court filing, which included still photos of surveillance video of white passengers with yellow arrows pointing to each of their bags. About 140 people boarded the flight, it said, many with three bags and oversized bags which violated the airline’s policy.
Wayans’ lawyers say the gate agent racially discriminated against him and that Denver prosecutors, by continuing to pursue charges against him, are perpetuating that discrimination and denying his right to equal protection under the law.
“The City of Denver’s position is an affront to constitutional and social equity principles,” Wayans’ lawyers said.
City Attorney Kerry Tipper said her office does not comment on pending cases. United did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
In a statement issued by United in June to questions about what happened to Wayans, the airline said an unnamed customer “pushed past” an employee at the jet bridge and attempted to board the plane.
According to statements recorded on police body camera and cited in the filing, the gate agent told officers that Wayans “shoved” “pushed” or “elbowed” him as the comedian boarded the plane, which Wayans’ lawyers say is a lie. They say Wayans may have brushed shoulders with the agent as he boarded.
The police officers who investigated were doubtful that any crime had been committed, according to the filing, but the gate agent asked that charges be pursued.
