Why Egypt and other Arab countries are unwilling to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza
CAIRO (AP) — As desperate Palestinians in sealed-off Gaza try to find refuge under Israel’s relentless bombardment in retaliation for Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 attack, some ask why neighboring Egypt and Jordan don’t take them in.
The two countries, which flank Israel on opposite sides and share borders with Gaza and the occupied West Bank, respectively, have replied with a staunch refusal. Jordan already has a large Palestinian population.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi made his toughest remarks yet on Wednesday, saying the current war was not just aimed at fighting Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, “but also an attempt to push the civilian inhabitants to … migrate to Egypt.” He warned this could wreck peace in the region.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II gave a similar message a day earlier, saying, “No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt.”
Their refusal is rooted in fear that Israel wants to force a permanent expulsion of Palestinians into their countries and nullify Palestinian demands for statehood. El-Sissi also said a mass exodus would risk bringing militants into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, from where they might launch attacks on Israel, endangering the two countries’ 40-year-old peace treaty.
Here is a look at what is motivating Egypt’s and Jordan’s stances.
A HISTORY OF DISPLACEMENT
Displacement has been a major theme of Palestinian history. In the 1948 war around Israel’s creation, an estimated 700,000 Palestinians were expelled or fled from what is now Israel. Palestinians refer to the event as the Nakba, Arabic for “catastrophe.”
In the 1967 Mideast war, when Israel seized the West Bank and Gaza Strip, 300,000 more Palestinians fled, mostly into Jordan.
The refugees and their descendants now number nearly 6 million, most living in camps and communities in the West Bank, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. The diaspora has spread further, with many refugees building lives in Gulf Arab countries or the West.
After fighting stopped in the 1948 war, Israel refused to allow refugees to return to their homes. Since then, Israel has rejected Palestinian demands for a return of refugees as part of a peace deal, arguing that it would threaten the country’s Jewish majority.
Egypt fears history will repeat itself and a large Palestinian refugee population from Gaza will end up staying for good.
NO GUARANTEE OF RETURN
That’s in part because there’s no clear scenario for how this war will end.
Israel says it intends to destroy Hamas for its bloody rampage in its southern towns. But it has given no indication of what might happen afterward and who would govern Gaza. That has raised concerns that it will reoccupy the territory for a period, fueling further conflict.
The Israeli military said Palestinians who followed its order to flee northern Gaza to the strip’s southern half would be allowed back to their homes after the war ends.
Egypt is not reassured.
El-Sissi said fighting could last for years if Israel argues it hasn’t sufficiently crushed militants. He proposed that Israel house Palestinians in its Negev Desert, which neighbors the Gaza Strip, until it ends its military operations.
“Israel’s lack of clarity regarding its intentions in Gaza and the evacuation of the population is in itself problematic,” said Riccardo Fabiani, Crisis Group International’s North Africa Project Director. “This confusion fuels fears in the neighborhood.”
Egypt has pushed for Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, and Israel said Wednesday that it would, though it didn’t say when. According to United Nations, Egypt, which is dealing with a spiraling economic crisis, already hosts some 9 million refugees and migrants, including roughly 300,000 Sudanese who arrived this year after fleeing their country’s war.
But Arab countries and many Palestinians also suspect Israel might use this opportunity to force permanent demographic changes to wreck Palestinian demands for statehood in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which was also captured by Israel in 1967.
El-Sissi repeated warnings Wednesday that an exodus from Gaza was intended to “eliminate the Palestinian cause … the most important cause of our region.” He argued that if a demilitarized Palestinian state had been created long ago in negotiations, there would not be war now.
“All historical precedent points to the fact that when Palestinians are forced to leave Palestinian territory, they are not allowed to return back,” said H.A. Hellyer, a senior associate fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “Egypt doesn’t want to be complicit in ethnic cleansing in Gaza.”
Arab countries’ fears have only been stoked by the rise under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of hard-right parties that talk in positive terms about removing Palestinians. Since the Hamas attack, the rhetoric has become less restrained, with some right-wing politicians and media commentators calling for the military to raze Gaza and drive out its inhabitants. One lawmaker said Israel should carry out a “new Nakba” on Gaza.
WORRIES OVER HAMAS
At the same time, Egypt says a mass exodus from Gaza would bring Hamas or other Palestinian militants onto its soil. That might be destabilizing in Sinai, where Egypt’s military fought for years against Islamic militants and at one point accused Hamas of backing them.
Egypt has backed Israel’s blockade of Gaza since Hamas took over in the territory in 2007, tightly controlling the entry of materials and the passage of civilians back and forth. It also destroyed the network of tunnels under the border that Hamas and other Palestinians used to smuggle goods into Gaza.
With the Sinai insurgency largely put down, “Cairo does not want to have a new security problem on its hands in this problematic region,” Fabiani said.
El-Sissi warned of an even more destabilizing scenario: the wrecking of Egypt and Israel’s 1979 peace deal. He said that with the presence of Palestinian militants, Sinai “would become a base for attacks on Israel. Israel would have the right to defend itself … and would strike Egyptian territory.”
“The peace which we have achieved would vanish from our hands,” he said, “all for the sake of the idea of eliminating the Palestinian cause.”
The US Supreme Court notched big conservative wins. It’s a key issue in Pennsylvania’s fall election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s current conservative majority has delivered major victories for conservatives — and now liberal discontent over those rulings is playing a major role in Pennsylvania’s top-of-the-ballot election this fall.
The Democrat running for an open seat on Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has told audiences over and over that the nation’s highest court poses a threat to rights that Democrats have fought for, now with three appointees by giving it a 6-3 conservative majority.
Dan McCaffery, the Democrat, portrays his candidacy as a bulwark against a U.S. Supreme Court majority that he says is undoing federally protected rights and leaving it to states to fill the vacuum.
“We couldn’t do anything about the appointments of a federal judge, but in Pennsylvania we fight back, and the reason we fight back and the way we fight back is by getting judges elected,” McCaffery told an online audience of the Rev. Alyn E. Waller of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Philadelphia.
Still, the campaign reflects the new reality in which political polarization is moving more deeply into the courts. Especially where state high court justices are elected, advocates across the political divide have come to realize the importance of controlling the courts at every level, on everything from abortion politics to civil rights to redistricting.
Abortion rights, for example, were the dominant theme in this year’s only other state Supreme Court contest, with the fate of Wisconsin’s abortion ban on the line. A Democratic-backed Milwaukee judge won the high stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race, ensuring liberals would take over majority control of the court for the first time in 15 years.
That election followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade and end nearly a half-century of federal abortion protections — igniting court battles over abortion rights at the state level.
On the ballot in Pennsylvania, McCaffery’s opponent for the seat is Republican Carolyn Carluccio, and the election won’t change the fact the state high court has a Democratic majority, currently 4-2.
But the U.S. Supreme Court is perhaps McCaffery’s most frequent target when he is asked about the race, his candidacy or the courts.
“The U.S. Supreme Court, if nothing else, they have really crystallized in Americans’ minds how important electing judges and judges who share your values to these courts that will either protect those rights or will scale those rights back,” McCaffery told another Democratic audience.
Like in Wisconsin’s race, Democrats in Pennsylvania’s high court race have drummed on the court’s abortion ruling, making it a key avenue to attack Carluccio. McCaffery frequently raises that decision and a couple others in trying to make the case that other rights are on the line as well.
To the audience at Waller’s predominantly Black Enon Tabernacle church, McCaffery noted that the U.S. Supreme Court in June had struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring that race cannot be a factor.
At other times, he has pointed to a defeat for gay rights in which the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples.
Carluccio suggested McCaffery is a hypocrite.
“I think it’s a little bit ironic that he talks about them, he mentions three judges in particular, calls them activist judges, says ‘they’re taking away all these rights’ and all this, and yet he’s willing to go out there and say that ‘I won’t put up with this’ and ‘the document is living,'” Carluccio said in an interview. “It’s almost like he wants to have his cake and eat it, too.”
Carluccio declined to discuss her views on issues or the U.S. Supreme Court.
McCaffery, however, says Carluccio will be just like the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservatives on a state bench that has been pivotal in major voting rights cases, including rejecting GOP-drawn congressional districts as unconstitutionally gerrymandered and rejecting a Republican effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the battleground state after Trump, a Republican, lost to Joe Biden, a Democrat.
McCaffery’s targeting of the highest court comes at an important time for the institution.
Ethical questions are swirling around the court, and public trust in the institution has dipped to a 50-year low.
About one-third of Americans say they have hardly any confidence in the people running the U.S. Supreme Court, with Democrats (50%) and Independents (39%) more likely than Republicans (18%) to say this, according to an October poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The court’s rightward shift, however, has not necessarily brought with it a higher penchant to override court precedent or laws.
Jonathan Adler, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, said the current court is overturning precedent and striking down legislation at a significantly slower rate than its post-war predecessors.
“That’s different than what a lot of people assume,” Adler said in an interview.
The courts of Chief Justices Earl Warren and Warren E. Burger that McCaffery sees as expanding rights were far more aggressive than the current court, led by John Roberts, Adler said.
The current composition of the court is relatively new, however, and the court’s conservative majority could become more aggressive over time, as litigants work to bring cases to it, Adler said.
McCaffery warns about that, pointing to Justice Clarence Thomas’ call last year for his colleagues to do more and to revisit the court’s cases acknowledging rights to same-sex marriage, gay sex and contraception.
“These are issues that are basically being slowly stripped away, like the layers of an onion,” McCaffery said in a livestreamed Pennlive.com editorial board interview. “And they’re being thrown back into state courts.”
___
AP polls and surveys reporter Linley Sanders in Washington contributed to this report. Follow Marc Levy at twitter.com/timelywriter.
China must master a difficult form of warfare before it can take on the US Navy
Submarines could decide Taiwan’s fate. If recent war games are at all accurate, the US Navy’s fleet of 54 stealthy, heavily-armed nuclear-powered attack submarines could sink scores of troop transports and blunt any Chinese invasion across the 100-mile-wide Taiwan Strait.
And working in conjunction with US Air Force bombers firing long-range cruise missiles, the subs could even end the invasion – and decisively resolve three-quarters of a century of escalating tension between Taiwan and China.
The prospect of an undersea defeat of Beijing’s central strategic aim – the destruction of Taiwanese democracy – should only grow more likely in coming years as Taiwan adds its own new submarines, eight diesel-electric models, to the defensive fleet.
The open question is whether the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy can develop weapons and tactics for hunting down the subs before the subs hunt down the PLAN’s invasion fleet. It might be the most important question in the most important strategic rivalry in the world today.
The best answer to that question is an unsatisfying one. Maybe. But is Beijing willing to risk everything on a maybe?
Anti-submarine warfare is hard. It might even be one of the hardest missions in all of modern warfare. The oceans are vast, singing with natural noise and dense with layers of alternating cold and warm, salty and less-salty water. All of these qualities make it easy for a 380-foot-long Virginia-class submarine to hide with its 135 sailors and three dozen torpedoes and missiles.
Unless the PLAN can deploy patrol planes, helicopters, warships, submarines, satellites and undersea sensors to find and sink the US fleet’s Virginia-, Los Angeles-, Seawolf-class subs, the vessels should be able to strike at will. The Royal Navy plans to base one of its Astute-class attack boats in the Far East, too, and under the Aukus pact the US and UK nuclear-powered subs will be joined in time by Australian ones.
The US Defense Department is confident it can win the undersea fight.
“The PLAN is … improving its anti-submarine-warfare capabilities through the development of its surface combatants and special mission aircraft, but it continues to lack a robust deep-water ASW capability,” the Pentagon concluded in its 2022 report on China’s military capabilities.
As of 2008, Chinese sources generally concurred with the Pentagon’s assessment. While encouraged by the PLAN’s development of anti-submarine mines and surface ships dragging sonar arrays, one Chinese analyst bemoaned a key weakness in the Chinese navy’s ASW force. Patrol planes.
“Our country at the present stage does not have an ASW maritime patrol aircraft …. but the number of submarines in our peripheral seas is increasing, and their technological sophistication is also increasing,” Tai Feng wrote. “This contradiction is becoming more obvious every day, creating a grim situation.”
In the 15 years since Tai wrote this analysis, the PLAN has added a few ASW planes to its force-structure. This small fleet of probably fewer than 20 Y-8Q aircraft can’t patrol everywhere. For comparison, the US Navy devotes more than 120 P-8s to the same mission.
But the PLAN is honing patrol methods to mitigate its shortage of ASW planes. It’s been flying more and more Y-8Q sorties southeast of Taiwan, including over the Luzon Strait between Taiwan and The Philippines. The strait is a natural chokepoint for submarines sailing between the Pacific Ocean and South China Sea.
If the small Chinese anti-sub force can intercept American subs while they’re en route to the Taiwan Strait, it doesn’t have to fight them in the Taiwan Strait. It’s a gamble. But the Chinese navy might not have much choice but to pick a risky ASW strategy – and hope it gets lucky.
Beijing’s safest bet might be to wait. The American submarine force could get a lot smaller in the coming years as older Los Angeles-class subs, built at a rapid clip in the 1980s and ‘90s, wear out and decommission – and new Virginias commission too slowly to keep pace
The most recent edition of the US Navy’s shipbuilding plan projects that the US attack sub force will decline from 54 vessels today to just 46 in 2030 before beginning to grow again. The Pentagon is weighing options for making up this shortfall: keeping older boats longer or buying new boats faster. And new Taiwanese subs could help fill the gap.
Still, it’s an opportunity for the PLAN. If defeating submarines is the Chinese navy’s priority – and it should be, if taking Taiwan is its ultimate goal – it would want to battle the fewest possible number of subs. But waiting until 2030 is another gamble. A lot can change in seven years to alter the balance of power between Taiwan and China, and between the United States and China.
Those changes could favor China. Or they could favor Taiwan and the USA.
As long as American submarines are the dominant military force around Taiwan, Beijing’s military options for a conquest of Taiwan are mostly bad. Its unenviable task … is choosing between them. The only alternative is to not invade.
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.
Bottle of ‘most sought-after Scotch whisky’ to come under hammer at Sotheby’s in London next month
LONDON (AP) — A bottle of what Sotheby’s is calling “the most sought-after Scotch whisky” is set to go up for auction next month, with an estimated price of up to 1.2 million pounds ($1.4 million), the auction house said Thursday.
It said the 96-year-old bottle of single malt from distiller Macallan — The Macallan Adami 1926 — will come under the hammer in London on Nov. 18, with a price estimate above 750,000 pounds. Advance bidding will begin Nov. 1.
A version of The Macallan 1926 was sold by Sotheby’s in 2019 for 1.5 million pounds, a record for any bottle of wine or spirit. The appearance of three different bottle variations of the whisky at auctions in 2018 and 2019 led to the record being broken three times.
“The Macallan 1926 is the one whisky that every auctioneer wants to sell and every collector wants to own,” said Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s global head of spirits. “I am extremely excited to bring a bottle to a Sotheby’s auction for the first time since we set the record for this vintage four years ago.”
After being aged in sherry casks over six decades, just 40 bottles of The Macallan 1926 were bottled, making them the distillery’s oldest vintage.
Sotheby’s said some of the 40 were offered to Macallan clients, with up to 14 decorated with Macallan’s iconic Fine and Rare label, including the record-breaker. Twelve of the bottles, including the one being sold next month, had their labels designed by Italian painter Valerio Adami.
The bottle going up for sale is the first to have undergone reconditioning by the distillery ahead of auction. This included replacing the cork and applying new glue to the corners of the bottle labels.
