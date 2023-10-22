News
4 Sorority Sisters Killed in Crash by Speeding BMW Driver: Cops
Four Pepperdine University sorority sisters were killed in a crash along a notorious stretch of highway in California. The crash happened along what’s known as “Dead Man’s Curve” on the Pacific Coast Highway. The sorority sisters were standing on the side of the road when cops say a speeding driver of a BMW lost control. Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams and Peyton Stewart were headed to a party when they were killed. Cops charged the driver, Fraser Bohm, with vehicular manslaughter.
Fleeing Motorcyclist Taken Out By Bystander In Truck
If you really want to be stopped by police, or at least to test your skill at running from cops, ride around town on a motorcycle without a license plate. That will for sure attract the attention of law enforcement but you probably won’t like the consequences. This guy who was rolling around Texarkana, Arkansas sure didn’t when an unwitting bystander brought his short-lived pursuit to a shocking conclusion.
This motorcycle chase will have you on the edge of your seat.
Yes, people are still trying to run from Arkansas troopers for some weird reason. While those of us who don’t live within the state’s borders are fascinated by how adept ASP is at running down fleeing suspects, we guess there are enough delusional people in the state who still think they can get away.
At first he just keeps rolling like he doesn’t even notice the trooper going lights and sirens behind him for a few blocks. Without warning, the guy hunkers down presumably to make himself more aerodynamic, twists the throttle, and starts going freeway speeds on surface streets.
Even with these “fancy moves” which are pretty tame for an ASP chase, the trooper keeps up easily. That’s when the guy makes a fateful decision, veering into the light oncoming traffic as he really opens up that throttle.
Just as the coast is clear, a Chevy Silverado that’s ahead of the trooper suddenly turns left onto a side road. That driver turned on his signal but we guess the fleeing suspect didn’t see it. After all, the guy didn’t even hit the brakes, so he plowed into the front driver’s side fender at high speed.
And just like that, the chase was over.
This is just one of the many reasons we tell people not to run from police. No ticket is worth your life or the life of an innocent person. Driving recklessly at high speeds in oncoming traffic gives you little room for error. This man ended in the hospital in bad shape, almost lost his life, all because he wouldn’t pull over and take a citation.
Some have decided to blame this accident on the trooper. Others say it’s the fault of the suspect who ran. Watch the video and let us know who you think caused this crash and what the consequences should be.
OUCH! Mitt Romney Has A Scathing Theory About Sean Hannity
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) thought Fox News’ could be jealous of his former colleague ’s ratings success, and that was perhaps prompting him to become more extreme with his output, according to a new book about the soon-to-be-retired lawmaker.
“I can only imagine that Sean is consumed with Tucker Carlson being ahead of him, and his everyday effort is to find ways to reclaim the throne as the most-watched,” Romney told McKay Coppins for “Romney: A Reckoning,” per a report in CNN’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter on Thursday.
“He’s in the same vein as Tucker. Just not as effective as Tucker — Tucker’s smart,” Romney reportedly added to Coppins.
Romney also lamented Carlson, who, before his April firing, frequently pushed racist conspiracy theories and white supremacist talking points on his widely-watched show, turning the GOP into “the pro-Russian, pro-authoritarian party,” wrote Coppins.
The 2012 Republican presidential nominee also recalled a phone call with Hannity in which the TV personality — who was previously friendly to Romney — blasted him and accused him of trying to appease MSNBC viewers.
“It’s very clear losing the presidency has turned Mitt into a small, angry, and very bitter man,” a Hannity spokesperson told CNN in response. “It’s sad to see.”
Suspect Accused of Killing Maryland Judge Had Just Lost Custody of His Kids
A Maryland circuit court judge was shot dead in his driveway on Thursday night by a man who had a contentious divorce hearing before the judge that day in which he lost custody of his children, Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said Friday.
The suspect, identified by authorities as 49-year-old Pedro Argote, was still at large and considered “armed and dangerous” on Friday.
The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of a shooting in Hagerstown at around 8 p.m. Thursday and found the victim, Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, with “what appeared to be gunshot wounds.”
Albert said Wilkinson’s wife and son were inside their home when he was gunned down on the driveway. He was rushed to a medical facility where he later died.
According to WJLA, Maryland State Police troopers were dispatched to protect other judges on Thursday night. Albert said those protections remained through Friday morning, but he doesn’t believe Argote is a threat to other local judges.
According to The Herald-Mail, Wilkinson had signed an order on Thursday preventing Argote from visiting or contacting his three children.
He also ordered there be no contact between Argote and the children’s mother, gave the mother “sole use and possession of the family home,” and ordered Argote to make a 2009 Mercedes available to the mother for necessary shopping or medical appointments.
The sheriff’s office said they’re now searching for Argote as well as a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450 with the Maryland license plate 4EH0408.
Albert said Friday that Argote did not attend Thursday’s court hearing in person, and cops weren’t aware of any previous threats to Wilkinson.
Michael Gast, a Maryland divorce attorney who represented Argote for three months last summer, told The Daily Beast that he did not pick up any red flags from his client.
“I knew he had a gun and a permit, but he never gave any indication he could be dangerous,” he said.
Albert confirmed that the gun used by Argote was legally purchased.
Tributes to Wilkinson poured in on Friday, with former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan calling his death an act of “horrific violence” that “shakes the foundation of our justice system.”
“Judge Wilkinson was an exceptional judge and was a pillar in our community,” Neil C. Parrott, a former delegate in the Maryland House of Delegates, said in a statement. “The events tonight are catastrophic for Washington County, for Maryland, and for our justice system.”
Maryland State Sen. Paul Corderman, who represents Hagerstown, said in a statement that Wilkinson was a “dedicated public servant and champion for Washington County.”
