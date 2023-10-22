News
A man was overweight, depressed, and unhealthy. Doing a ‘year of the opposite’ changed everything.
Travis Stoliker was struggling with grief, depression, and various health conditions.
One day, he decided to make a change by getting up and making his bed.
This was the start of Stoliker’s “year of the opposite,” which transformed his life.
At the start of 2022, Travis Stoliker felt worse than ever before.
The restaurant owner, who lives in Michigan, had been “completely neglecting” his health when, in the space of six months, three of his close friends unexpectedly died in their 40s.
Losing the first friend in February sent Stoliker into a deep pit of depression and grief. Stoliker, now 43, was overweight and taking lots of medication, his marriage was strained, and he woke up every day feeling sad, he told Insider.
So one day in March 2022, inspired by an episode of “Seinfeld,” he decided simply to start doing the opposite of what he normally would for a year, in the hope of feeling better.
By the end of that year, Stoliker had lost 43 pounds, was taken off all medication, and felt better than ever, and is now sharing his story in the hope of inspiring others.
It all started with making his bed.
Grief led to depression
In February 2022, one of Stoliker’s good friends, whose drinking he’d been worried about for a long time, died from a heart attack related to alcohol. In hindsight, he felt he should have spoken up.
“That experience left me with some guilt and struggling with grief and depression that I had never experienced before,” Stoliker said.
“I knew objectively and logically that my life was amazing,” he said. “I had tons of people around me that loved me, and I just kept waking up sad. Prior to this, I didn’t really understand depression. I kind of thought people should just suck it up and get over it. And I was totally wrong.”
As he tried to process his grief, Stoliker leant on his wife.
“I really put the burden on her to try to solve my grief, and that was just totally unfair and put strain on our marriage,” Stoliker said.
Eating whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted
After selling his tech company in 2015, Stoliker — who has a family history of hypertension and high cholesterol — gained weight and developed high blood pressure, high triglycerides, high cholesterol, and prediabetes, which he took medication to manage.
Stoliker drank alcohol regularly — a glass of wine or Old Fashioned in the evening — smoked marijuana, and his diet consisted mostly of barbecued meats, pizza, chips, and ice cream, he said.
As his own boss, he would stay up late and sleep in until the afternoon every day.
“I never worked out, I ate very poorly,” Stoliker said. “I ate whatever I wanted whenever I wanted.”
Making habits by starting small
When Stoliker decided to make a change in March 2022, he started small, by getting up early and making his bed. He had heard that just doing that can build self-confidence, and he was amazed to find it did.
“No matter what you’ve done for the day, you can come back to your bed and know you accomplished something,” Stoliker said.
It inspired him to do more.
Eating more protein
Next, Stoliker tried habit stacking — the idea that new habits are easier to stick to if they’re attached to an existing habit — starting with flossing after making his bed every morning.
A week later, he quit alcohol, marijuana, and soda, and started doing a seven-minute bodyweight workout from his Apple Watch every morning. It was easy to fit into his day wherever he was, and gradually he started running and weight lifting too.
The first week after quitting his vices was tough: At first, Stoliker struggled without anything to help him “turn off his brain,” he said. But, hoping it would get easier, he stuck with it.
Changing his diet wasn’t easy either, but he decided to be as disciplined as possible but not overly restrictive as he had been in the past, which he had found unsustainable — a hunch backed by research.
Stoliker didn’t follow a specific diet or count calories, but intermittent fasted some days by waiting until the afternoon to eat, meaning he naturally ate less. He also ate a bit less overall, while trying to eat more protein, which helps with feeling full and in turn can reduce overeating, as well as fewer carbs and sugar. This meant he could still eat with his family and didn’t need to avoid certain restaurants.
Experts previously told Insider that when it comes to fat loss, making small lifestyle changes and taking a gradual approach is more sustainable, making it easier to keep the weight off long-term — and this approach applies to building other healthy habits, too.
Feeling better than he had in years
Over time, Stoliker started journaling, tried meditation, and saw a therapist too. While he didn’t find a therapist he clicked with, journaling became an extremely useful tool for keeping him focused and accountable.
“I felt like I was on the top of the world,” Stoliker said. “I felt clear, I felt more motivated, I felt happier.”
Stoliker’s relationship with his wife improved, he became a more attentive father to his five-year-old son, and has begun volunteering for local causes too, he said.
“I would wake up and be ready to go,” Stoliker, who was enjoying mornings for the first time, said. “I’d be excited to get out of bed. I had something to do.”
Stoliker stuck with his new habits while grieving
In July of Stoliker’s “year of the opposite,” two more of his close friends, both in their 40s, suddenly died within 10 days of each other. Stoliker planned both their memorials.
Of course, he was grieving and in shock, while still struggling with depression — which can be hard to shake regardless of lifestyle changes. At times, he found himself in “fits of crying.”
But Stoliker found strength in his new lifestyle, and he stuck with the “year of the opposite.”
Losing 43 pounds in a year
Stoliker soon got hooked on challenging himself, including swimming across a lake, running a half-marathon, doing a 14-minute cold plunge, and holding his breath for 2 minutes and 44 seconds.
In October, Stoliker was cleared of all medical conditions by his doctor and told he could come off all medication.
He was thrilled, and his weight kept coming off too.
In February 2022, Stoliker weighed 221 pounds. By October 2023, he was down to 178.
Weight loss was never Stoliker’s main goal but he knew he had “ballooned.” After changing his diet and lifestyle, he was amazed by how quickly the pounds came off.
His mood is what really kept Stoliker consistent, though. Every night, he tracks different metrics, from whether he ate healthily or was a good father.
Since completing his “year of the opposite,” Stoliker has kept up his new habits for the most part. On one occasion, he missed a workout which led to missing a few more and eating less healthily, Stoliker said.
After those few days, he woke up feeling sad again. Stoliker realized he hadn’t been doing the things that made him happy and got right back to it.
“I can tell now with very strong correlation that when I do these things, when I am disciplined, it’s much more likely that every day I’m going to wake up happy,” Stoliker said.
By challenging himself to step out of his comfort zone, Stoliker’s “year of the opposite” changed his life and got him through a very tough year.
“Through this journey, I overcame depression, transformed my health, and discovered newfound confidence and purpose,” he said.
China says US Pentagon report on nuclear warheads distorts facts
BEIJING (Reuters) – A U.S. Pentagon report saying China will probably have more than 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030 was filled with prejudice and distorts facts, and China had no intention of engaging in a nuclear arms race, its foreign ministry said on Friday.
“First of all, the United States report, like similar reports before it, ignores the facts, is full of prejudice and spreads the theory of the threat posed by China,” ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing in response to a question about the U.S. report.
Mao did not elaborate.
The Pentagon said in an annual report released on Thursday that China had more than 500 operational nuclear warheads in its arsenal, as of May.
“China firmly adheres to a nuclear strategy of self-defence and defence, we have always maintained our nuclear forces at the lowest level required for national security, and we have no intention of engaging in a nuclear arms race with any country,” Mao said.
The report added that China’s Navy had more than 370 ships and submarines, up from the 340 ships last year.
“As long as any country does not use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against China, it will not be threatened by China’s nuclear weapons,” Mao said.
The Pentagon had previously raised alarms about China’s possible growing arsenal, underscoring its intentions to expand its warhead development. In a report last November, it said China would likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035.
(Reporting by Joe Cash; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Billions of crabs went missing around Alaska. Scientists now know what happened to them
Billions of snow crabs have disappeared from the ocean around Alaska in recent years, and scientists now say they know why: Warmer ocean temperatures likely caused them to starve to death.
The finding comes just days after the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the snow crab harvest season was canceled for the second year in a row, citing the overwhelming number of crabs missing from the typically frigid, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea.
The study, published Thursday by scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, found a significant link between recent marine heat waves in the eastern Bering Sea and the sudden disappearance of the snow crabs that began showing up in surveys in 2021.
“When I received the 2021 data from the survey for the first time, my mind was just blown,” said Cody Szuwalski, lead author of the study and fishery biologist at NOAA. “Everybody was just kind of hoping and praying that that was an error in the survey and that next year you would see more crabs.”
“And then in 2022, it was more of a resignation that this is going to be a long road,” Szuwalski told CNN.
That year was the first the US snow crab fishery was closed in Alaska. Catchers have attributed to the population decline to overfishing, but “overfished” is a technical definition that triggers conservation measures, experts told CNN — it doesn’t actually explain the collapse.
“The big take home for me from the paper, and just the whole experience in general, is that historically, fishery scientists had been very worried about overfishing — this has been our white whale, and in a lot of places we really solved that with management,” Szuwalski said. “But climate change is really throwing a wrench into our plans, our models and our management systems.”
For the study, scientists analyzed what could have triggered the disappearance of the snow crabs beginning in 2020 and boiled it down to two categories: the snow crabs either moved or died.
Szuwalski said they looked north of the Bering Sea, west toward Russian waters and even into deeper levels of the oceans, and “ultimately concluded that it was unlikely that the crabs moved, and that the mortality event is probably a big driver.”
They found that warmer temperatures and population density were significantly linked to higher mortality rates among mature crabs.
The reason behind the mortality event: hungrier crabs.
Snow crabs are cold-water species and found overwhelmingly in areas where water temperatures are below 2 degrees Celsius, though they can function in waters up to 12 degrees Celsius, according to the study. Warmer ocean water likely wreaked havoc on the crabs’ metabolism and increased their caloric needs.
The amount of energy crabs needed from food in 2018 — the first year of a two-year marine heat wave in the region — may have been as much as quadrupled compared to the previous year, researchers found. But with the heat disrupting much of the Bering Sea’s food web, snow crabs had a hard time foraging for food and weren’t able to keep up with the caloric demand.
Other species took advantage of this dire situation, said Kerim Aydin, a co-author of the study and fisheries research biologist with NOAA’s Alaska Fisheries Science Center.
Normally, there is a temperature barrier in the ocean that prevents species like Pacific cod from reaching the crabs’ extremely cold habitat. But during the heat wave, the Pacific cod were able to go to these warmer-than-usual waters and ate a portion of what was left of the crab population.
“This was a huge heat wave effect,” Aydin told CNN. “When the heat wave came through, it just created a huge amount of starvation. Other species may have moved in to take advantage of it, and then when the heat wave passed, things are maybe a bit more back to normal — although the crabs have a long road to getting past that even in normal times.”
Temperatures around the Arctic have warmed four times faster than the rest of the planet, scientists have reported. Climate change has triggered a rapid loss in sea ice in the Arctic region, particularly in Alaska’s Bering Sea, which in turn has amplified global warming.
“2018 and 2019 were an extreme anomaly in sea ice in the Bering Sea, something that we’d never seen before,” Szuwalski said. “There was maybe 4% of the coverage of ice that we’ve historically seen, and to know whether or not that’s going to continue going forward is hard to say.”
What’s happening with Alaska’s crabs is proof the climate crisis is rapidly accelerating and impacting livelihoods, Szuwalski said. He knew this was going to happen at some point, but he “didn’t expect it to happen so soon.”
“This was kind of an unexpected, punctuated change in their populations,” he said. “But I think long term, the expectation is that the snow crab population will move north as the ice recedes and in the eastern Bering Sea, we probably won’t see as much of them anymore.”
For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com
China’s Xi tells Vietnam not to forget roots of their friendship
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese leader told Vietnam’s second-highest ranking official on Friday that both countries must not forget the “original intention” of their traditional friendship.
China and the United States have been jostling for influence among Southeast Asian nations including Vietnam, which in September elevated its ties with Washington to a comprehensive strategic partnership, putting its one-time enemy on par with Beijing and Moscow.
China has traditionally strong ties with Vietnam since diplomatic relations were established in 1950, despite a brief war in 1979. Beijing had backed Hanoi’s fight against former colonial ruler France, and later, against Saigon and the United States during the Vietnam War.
“Faced with the ever-changing international situation and arduous domestic development tasks, the two countries must not forget the original intention of their traditional friendship,” Xi told visiting Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong.
Thuong, Vietnam’s No.2 after its Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, held talks with Xi after attending Beijing’s Belt and Road Forum.
“The two sides should adhere to the principle of joint consultation,” Xi told Thuong, adding that China and Vietnam should capitalise on their geographical proximity and complementing industries.
In early October, Reuters reported that Vietnamese and Chinese officials were preparing for a possible trip by Xi to Hanoi either at the end of October or in early November, with work under way on a joint statement to be issued during the visit.
Three Hanoi-based diplomats subsequently said the visit was likely to be postponed to December, with one saying talks on what specifically might be announced at the meeting had not sufficiently progressed.
There was no mention of any Xi visit in the Chinese state media summary of his meeting with Thuong.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said she had no detailed information, when asked at a regular news conference if Vietnam had invited Xi to visit.
On Wednesday, Vietnamese state media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted an invitation from Thuong to visit Vietnam soon, when the two men met on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum.
In September, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Hanoi.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Joe Cash; Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Hanoi; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Tomasz Janowski)
