News
Analysis-US chip curbs give Huawei a chance to fill the Nvidia void in China
By Josh Ye
HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. measures to limit the export of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China may create an opening for Huawei Technologies to expand in its $7 billion home market as the curbs force Nvidia to retreat, analysts say.
While Nvidia has historically been the leading provider of AI chips in China with a market share exceeding 90%, Chinese firms including Huawei have been developing their own versions of Nvidia’s best-selling chips, including the A100 and the H100 graphics processing units (GPU).
Huawei’s Ascend AI chips are comparable to Nvidia’s in terms of raw computing power, analysts and some AI firms such as China’s iFlyTek say, but they still lag behind in performance.
Jiang Yifan, chief market analyst at brokerage Guotai Junan Securities, said another key limiting factor for Chinese firms was the reliance of most projects on Nvidia’s chips and software ecosystem, but that could change with the U.S. restrictions.
“This U.S. move, in my opinion, is actually giving Huawei’s Ascend chips a huge gift,” Jiang said in a post on his social media Weibo account.
This opportunity, however, comes with several challenges.
Many cutting edge AI projects are built with CUDA, a popular programming architecture Nvidia has pioneered, which has in turn given rise to a massive global ecosystem that has become capable of training highly sophisticated AI models such as OpenAI’s GPT-4.
Huawei own version is called CANN, and analysts say it is much more limited in terms of the AI models it is capable of training, meaning that Huawei’s chips are far from a plug-and-play substitute for Nvidia.
Woz Ahmed, a former chip design executive turned consultant, said that for Huawei to win Chinese clients from Nvidia, it must replicate the ecosystem Nvidia created, including supporting clients to move their data and models to Huawei’s own platform.
Intellectual property rights are also a problem, as many U.S. firms already hold key patents for GPUs, Ahmed said.
“To get something that’s in the ballpark, it is 5 or 10 years,” he added.
Huawei and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
COMPUTING POWER
If Huawei manages to grab Nvidia’s market share, it could claim another victory against the United States, which has targeted the firm with export controls since 2019.
Huawei rolled out the first Ascend GPUs that year and it is one of a number of products – such as its Harmony operating system – that the company says are entirely homegrown.
Over the past year, the telecoms giant has shown signs that it is beating back against the U.S. curbs by unveiling an advanced smartphone chip and making claims of breakthroughs in chip design tools.
It has also set its sights on becoming a key provider of computing power for AI, with Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou saying last month that Huawei wanted to build a computing base for China and give the world a “second option”, in a veiled reference to dominant provider the United States.
Huawei’s partners in China so far include iFlyTek, a leading Chinese AI software company which is using the Ascend 910 to train its AI models. IFlyTek was also blacklisted by the United States in 2019.
On Thursday, during iFlyTek’s earnings call, Senior Vice President Jiang Tao said the Ascend 910B’s capabilities were “comparable to Nvidia’s A100” and announced that it was developing a general-purpose AI infrastructure in China alongside Huawei.
“Our partnership now aims to enable domestically developed LLMs to be built with both homegrown hardware and software technology,” Jiang said.
Other partners include state-owned software firms Tsinghua Tongfang and Digital China. At a conference in July, Huawei said its AI chips now help power more than 30 large language models (LLM) in China, which is going through a generative AI craze and currently has more than 130 LLMs.
Charlie Chai, an analyst with 86Research, said Nvidia’s ecosystem dominance was not “an insurmountable obstacle if domestic players are given sufficient time and a big customer base”.
China’s self-sufficiency push, which has been championed by President Xi Jinping, is likely to aid this. “In short, a small disruption to near-term supplies, but a big boost to the long-term self-sufficiency agenda,” Chai added.
($1 = $1.0000)
(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Brenda Goh and Miral Fahmy)
News
‘You Are Genocide Supporters… F— CNN’
In a real-time reminder of the dangers of covering international conflict, CNN anchor was reporting live from the West Bank city of Ramallah when a man accosted her on-air to voice criticism of the network’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas War.
“You are genocide supporters. You are not welcome here, genocide supporters,” said a man who came up to Sidner while she was in the middle of reporting on air. “Fuck CNN! Fuck CNN! Genocide supporters.” The scene was transmitted live during “CNN This Morning,” the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed network’s regular A.M. program
More from Variety
Sidner maintained her composure, but there were a few moments on screen when CNN’s cameras appeared to be forced back from her. Security personnel were seen moving in to her position, and, after a few moments, escorting her away from the scene. She continued to respond to anchor Erin Burnett, on the ground in Tel Aviv even as she was walking away.
“We’re fine.” said Sidner, flanked by security agents. “But what you are seeing is the heightened fear, anger, frustration with what is happening in general.”
Sidner is a former international correspondent who has lived in the region and covered Israel and Gaza for years, dating back to 2014. She was part of a team that won a Peabody award for CNN’s coverage of the Arab Spring, and has been recognized in the past for work done in Libya while reporting in the midst of rebel fighters during the fall of Tripoli. In 2011 Sidner shared the Achievement of the Year Award from SKY WFTV Women in Film & Television in the United Kingdom for her war coverage in Libya.
Alyssah Farah Griffin, the former Trump White House staffers who is now a CNN contributor, praised Sidner on social media, citing incredible composure and poise.”
Best of Variety
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Click here to read the full article.
News
Chinese, Russian vessels in vicinity of Baltic Sea links damage -vessel tracking data
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO (Reuters) – A Chinese container vessel and a Russian-flagged ship investigated over damage to a gas pipeline in the Gulf of Finland were also present at the sites, and at around the time two telecoms cables sustained damage, vessel tracking data showed.
Early on Oct. 8, a gas pipeline and a telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia were broken, in what Finnish investigators say may have been deliberate sabotage.
On Tuesday, Sweden said a third link, connecting Stockholm to Tallinn, had been damaged at roughly the same time as the other two.
The incidents have stoked concerns about the security of energy supply in the wider Nordic region, prompted NATO to ramp up patrols in the Baltic Sea and Helsinki to contact Moscow and Beijing via diplomatic channels about the incidents.
TWO SHIPS
Only two ships were present at all three sites around the approximate time when the damage occurred, according to data from MarineTraffic, a ship-tracking and maritime analytics provider.
The ships are: the NewNew Polar Bear, a Chinese container ship travelling between China and Europe via the Northern Sea Route in the Arctic, and the Sevmorput, a nuclear-powered cargo vessel transiting between Murmansk and St. Petersburg.
Finnish investigators, in charge of the pipeline investigation, are probing both ships, as well as others, they said on Tuesday.
Based on vessel tracking data, Reuters matched the ships’ path with the locations where the damage occurred at all three sites.
The locations match the movements of military and service vessels deployed to investigate the incidents.
Finnish and Estonian authorities have also established restricted navigation zones around the incident sites in the Gulf of Finland.
In the first incident, which involved the Swedish-Estonian telecoms cable, the NewNew Polar Bear passed over the link at 1813 EET (1513 GMT) on Oct. 7, while the Sevmorput passed over the cable at 2008 EET, some 4 km (2.6 nautical miles) to the west of the incident site.
The cable’s operator, Arelion, said the incident occurred in the “afternoon of Oct. 7”. It declined to give a specific time.
In the second incident, involving the gas pipeline linking Finland and Estonia, the NewNew Polar Bear passed over the infrastructure at 0120 EET on Oct. 8 (2220 GMT on Oct. 7), while the Sevmorput passed over it eight minutes earlier, at 0112 EET.
The time the NewNew Polar Bear crossed the pipeline matches the time when Norwegian seismologists registered a small seismic event in the pipeline’s vicinity.
The pipeline’s operators, Gasgrid and Elering, have said the gas leak occurred between 0100 and 0200 EET on Oct. 8 (2200-2300 GMT, Oct. 7).
In the third incident, on the Finland-Estonia telecoms link, the NewNew Polar Bear crossed it at 0249 EET on Oct. 8 (2349 GMT, Oct. 7), while the Sevmorput crossed it at 0226 EET the same day (2326 GMT, Oct. 7).
The cable’s operator, Elisa, has declined to say when the damage occurred. The Estonian Navy said the cable was damaged about two hours after the Balticconnector incident.
NewNew Shipping, the owner and operator of the NewNew Polar Bear, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters
The Russian authority responsible for nuclear-powered vessels, Atomflot, has denied to Reuters that one of its ships had been involved. On Friday it declined to give fresh comment.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed as “rubbish” the idea that Russia damaged the Finnish-Estonia gas pipeline.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, additional reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm, Beijing and Moscow newsrooms; editing by Gwladys Fouche and Jonathan Oatis)
News
4 Sorority Sisters Killed in Crash by Speeding BMW Driver: Cops
Four Pepperdine University sorority sisters were killed in a crash along a notorious stretch of highway in California. The crash happened along what’s known as “Dead Man’s Curve” on the Pacific Coast Highway. The sorority sisters were standing on the side of the road when cops say a speeding driver of a BMW lost control. Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams and Peyton Stewart were headed to a party when they were killed. Cops charged the driver, Fraser Bohm, with vehicular manslaughter.
Analysis-US chip curbs give Huawei a chance to fill the Nvidia void in China
‘You Are Genocide Supporters… F— CNN’
Chinese, Russian vessels in vicinity of Baltic Sea links damage -vessel tracking data
4 Sorority Sisters Killed in Crash by Speeding BMW Driver: Cops
Fleeing Motorcyclist Taken Out By Bystander In Truck
OUCH! Mitt Romney Has A Scathing Theory About Sean Hannity
Suspect Accused of Killing Maryland Judge Had Just Lost Custody of His Kids
A man was overweight, depressed, and unhealthy. Doing a ‘year of the opposite’ changed everything.
China says US Pentagon report on nuclear warheads distorts facts
Billions of crabs went missing around Alaska. Scientists now know what happened to them
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Interesting Articles
Analysis-US chip curbs give Huawei a chance to fill the Nvidia void in China
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
‘You Are Genocide Supporters… F— CNN’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp In...
Chinese, Russian vessels in vicinity of Baltic Sea links damage -vessel tracking data
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
4 Sorority Sisters Killed in Crash by Speeding BMW Driver: Cops
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Four...
Fleeing Motorcyclist Taken Out By Bystander In Truck
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Read...
OUCH! Mitt Romney Has A Scathing Theory About Sean Hannity
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Sen....
Suspect Accused of Killing Maryland Judge Had Just Lost Custody of His Kids
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
A man was overweight, depressed, and unhealthy. Doing a ‘year of the opposite’ changed everything.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Travis...
China says US Pentagon report on nuclear warheads distorts facts
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp BEIJING...
Billions of crabs went missing around Alaska. Scientists now know what happened to them
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Billions...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Fearing China, South Korea targets contractors on Taiwan navy submarines
-
News5 days ago
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon just told the investing world
-
News6 days ago
This billionaire says the US will need to change Social Security, cut federal health insurance to deal with its worsening debt crisis — are you ready?
-
News6 days ago
4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners
-
News6 days ago
Retired Israeli general who rescued his family under siege from Hamas is being compared on social media to Liam Neeson’s character in ‘Taken’
-
News6 days ago
This city cut traffic deaths to zero after making a major change to its driving rules — here’s why other cities should take note
-
News6 days ago
An American mom and daughter are missing in Israel. Their family says Hamas is holding them hostage
-
News7 days ago
A student was excited to move to Florida for college. Then she realized she’d applied to Miami University — in Ohio.