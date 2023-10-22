News
Canadian PM says India’s actions making life hard for millions of people
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Prime Minister said on Friday the Indian government’s crackdown on Canadian diplomats was making normal life difficult for millions of people in both countries.
Trudeau spoke a day after Canada said it had withdrawn 41 diplomats following an Indian threat to unilaterally revoke their status.
New Delhi is angry that Trudeau last month suggested Indian agents might have been involved in the June murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada. India denies the allegation.
“The Indian government is making it unbelievably difficult for life as usual to continue for millions of people in India and in Canada. And they’re doing it by contravening a very basic principle of diplomacy,” Trudeau said.
“It’s something that has me very concerned for the wellbeing and happiness of millions of Canadians who trace their origins to the Indian subcontinent,” he told reporters at a televised press conference in Brampton, Ontario.
Trudeau said the expulsion of some of Canada’s diplomats will hamper travel and trade and pose difficulties for Indians studying in Canada.
Around two million Canadians, 5% of the overall population, have Indian heritage. India is by far Canada’s largest source of global students, making up for roughly 40% of study permit holders.
The Indian foreign ministry earlier rejected the idea it had violated the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.
“The state of our bilateral relations, the much higher number of Canadian diplomats in India, and their continued interference in our internal affairs warrant a parity in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa,” it said in a statement. Canada now has 21 diplomats remaining in India.
The U.S State Department on Friday backed Canada in the dispute over diplomats.
“We have urged the Indian government not to insist upon a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation,” said spokesperson Matthew Miller.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; additional reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Rod Nickel)
News
Monstrous ‘zombie catfish’ are appearing in US waterways. What’s causing it?
Warning: These photos may be disturbing to some readers.
A creature some are calling a “zombie catfish” is showing up in U.S. waterways, and biologists have an unnerving explanation.
Yes, they are real catfish, but they’re also afflicted with a bacterial infection that makes it appear their skin is melting, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The infection is known as “hole in the head disease,” the department said in an Oct. 18 Facebook post.
“Catfish affected with (it) often are seen swimming in tight circles, spiraling, spinning, and tail chasing. This erratic behavior is the result of nervous system impairment resulting from inflammation of the brain,” the department wrote.
“Affected fish may become lethargic and swim slowly near the edge of the pond, or they may hang in the water column with the head up and tail down. Catfish with (the disease) tend to stop eating shortly after becoming infected.”
The highly infectious disease, officially known as enteric septicemia of catfish (ESC), “now extends to all states where catfish farming is practiced,” according to a report by the Southern Regional Aquatic Center. A number of factors are blamed, including overstocking, improper diet and poor water quality.
Reaction to the photo shared by Georgia officials has ranged from horror to questions about the impact on humans.
“Hot grease will kill anything,” Jeff Turkett wrote.
“I promise you — when I tell people ‘something is impacting the catfish’ I will have everyone’s full attention because people can relate to what’s on their plate quickly,” Cassandra Loftlin posted.
“What does it do to people who eat these fish? It can’t be good,” Traci Tribble Spires asked.
So will humans end up looking the same way if they eat the fish?
Nope, experts say.
“The causative bacterium of ESC … is strictly a pathogen of fish and does not infect mammals or humans so there is no concern of zoonotic infection,” the Southern Regional Aquatic Center says.
A golden egg? Mysterious shiny orb seen on seafloor off Alaska stumps ocean explorers
A ‘version of a twilight zone’ hides among rare rocks in NC forest. How it got there
Strange behavior of whales may be source of medieval sea monster legend, report says
News
Analysis-US chip curbs give Huawei a chance to fill the Nvidia void in China
By Josh Ye
HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. measures to limit the export of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China may create an opening for Huawei Technologies to expand in its $7 billion home market as the curbs force Nvidia to retreat, analysts say.
While Nvidia has historically been the leading provider of AI chips in China with a market share exceeding 90%, Chinese firms including Huawei have been developing their own versions of Nvidia’s best-selling chips, including the A100 and the H100 graphics processing units (GPU).
Huawei’s Ascend AI chips are comparable to Nvidia’s in terms of raw computing power, analysts and some AI firms such as China’s iFlyTek say, but they still lag behind in performance.
Jiang Yifan, chief market analyst at brokerage Guotai Junan Securities, said another key limiting factor for Chinese firms was the reliance of most projects on Nvidia’s chips and software ecosystem, but that could change with the U.S. restrictions.
“This U.S. move, in my opinion, is actually giving Huawei’s Ascend chips a huge gift,” Jiang said in a post on his social media Weibo account.
This opportunity, however, comes with several challenges.
Many cutting edge AI projects are built with CUDA, a popular programming architecture Nvidia has pioneered, which has in turn given rise to a massive global ecosystem that has become capable of training highly sophisticated AI models such as OpenAI’s GPT-4.
Huawei own version is called CANN, and analysts say it is much more limited in terms of the AI models it is capable of training, meaning that Huawei’s chips are far from a plug-and-play substitute for Nvidia.
Woz Ahmed, a former chip design executive turned consultant, said that for Huawei to win Chinese clients from Nvidia, it must replicate the ecosystem Nvidia created, including supporting clients to move their data and models to Huawei’s own platform.
Intellectual property rights are also a problem, as many U.S. firms already hold key patents for GPUs, Ahmed said.
“To get something that’s in the ballpark, it is 5 or 10 years,” he added.
Huawei and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
COMPUTING POWER
If Huawei manages to grab Nvidia’s market share, it could claim another victory against the United States, which has targeted the firm with export controls since 2019.
Huawei rolled out the first Ascend GPUs that year and it is one of a number of products – such as its Harmony operating system – that the company says are entirely homegrown.
Over the past year, the telecoms giant has shown signs that it is beating back against the U.S. curbs by unveiling an advanced smartphone chip and making claims of breakthroughs in chip design tools.
It has also set its sights on becoming a key provider of computing power for AI, with Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou saying last month that Huawei wanted to build a computing base for China and give the world a “second option”, in a veiled reference to dominant provider the United States.
Huawei’s partners in China so far include iFlyTek, a leading Chinese AI software company which is using the Ascend 910 to train its AI models. IFlyTek was also blacklisted by the United States in 2019.
On Thursday, during iFlyTek’s earnings call, Senior Vice President Jiang Tao said the Ascend 910B’s capabilities were “comparable to Nvidia’s A100” and announced that it was developing a general-purpose AI infrastructure in China alongside Huawei.
“Our partnership now aims to enable domestically developed LLMs to be built with both homegrown hardware and software technology,” Jiang said.
Other partners include state-owned software firms Tsinghua Tongfang and Digital China. At a conference in July, Huawei said its AI chips now help power more than 30 large language models (LLM) in China, which is going through a generative AI craze and currently has more than 130 LLMs.
Charlie Chai, an analyst with 86Research, said Nvidia’s ecosystem dominance was not “an insurmountable obstacle if domestic players are given sufficient time and a big customer base”.
China’s self-sufficiency push, which has been championed by President Xi Jinping, is likely to aid this. “In short, a small disruption to near-term supplies, but a big boost to the long-term self-sufficiency agenda,” Chai added.
($1 = $1.0000)
(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Brenda Goh and Miral Fahmy)
News
‘You Are Genocide Supporters… F— CNN’
In a real-time reminder of the dangers of covering international conflict, CNN anchor was reporting live from the West Bank city of Ramallah when a man accosted her on-air to voice criticism of the network’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas War.
“You are genocide supporters. You are not welcome here, genocide supporters,” said a man who came up to Sidner while she was in the middle of reporting on air. “Fuck CNN! Fuck CNN! Genocide supporters.” The scene was transmitted live during “CNN This Morning,” the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed network’s regular A.M. program
More from Variety
Sidner maintained her composure, but there were a few moments on screen when CNN’s cameras appeared to be forced back from her. Security personnel were seen moving in to her position, and, after a few moments, escorting her away from the scene. She continued to respond to anchor Erin Burnett, on the ground in Tel Aviv even as she was walking away.
“We’re fine.” said Sidner, flanked by security agents. “But what you are seeing is the heightened fear, anger, frustration with what is happening in general.”
Sidner is a former international correspondent who has lived in the region and covered Israel and Gaza for years, dating back to 2014. She was part of a team that won a Peabody award for CNN’s coverage of the Arab Spring, and has been recognized in the past for work done in Libya while reporting in the midst of rebel fighters during the fall of Tripoli. In 2011 Sidner shared the Achievement of the Year Award from SKY WFTV Women in Film & Television in the United Kingdom for her war coverage in Libya.
Alyssah Farah Griffin, the former Trump White House staffers who is now a CNN contributor, praised Sidner on social media, citing incredible composure and poise.”
Best of Variety
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Click here to read the full article.
Canadian PM says India’s actions making life hard for millions of people
Monstrous ‘zombie catfish’ are appearing in US waterways. What’s causing it?
Analysis-US chip curbs give Huawei a chance to fill the Nvidia void in China
‘You Are Genocide Supporters… F— CNN’
Chinese, Russian vessels in vicinity of Baltic Sea links damage -vessel tracking data
4 Sorority Sisters Killed in Crash by Speeding BMW Driver: Cops
Fleeing Motorcyclist Taken Out By Bystander In Truck
OUCH! Mitt Romney Has A Scathing Theory About Sean Hannity
Suspect Accused of Killing Maryland Judge Had Just Lost Custody of His Kids
A man was overweight, depressed, and unhealthy. Doing a ‘year of the opposite’ changed everything.
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Interesting Articles
Canadian PM says India’s actions making life hard for millions of people
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp OTTAWA...
Monstrous ‘zombie catfish’ are appearing in US waterways. What’s causing it?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Warning:...
Analysis-US chip curbs give Huawei a chance to fill the Nvidia void in China
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
‘You Are Genocide Supporters… F— CNN’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp In...
Chinese, Russian vessels in vicinity of Baltic Sea links damage -vessel tracking data
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
4 Sorority Sisters Killed in Crash by Speeding BMW Driver: Cops
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Four...
Fleeing Motorcyclist Taken Out By Bystander In Truck
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Read...
OUCH! Mitt Romney Has A Scathing Theory About Sean Hannity
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Sen....
Suspect Accused of Killing Maryland Judge Had Just Lost Custody of His Kids
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
A man was overweight, depressed, and unhealthy. Doing a ‘year of the opposite’ changed everything.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Travis...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Fearing China, South Korea targets contractors on Taiwan navy submarines
-
News5 days ago
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon just told the investing world
-
News6 days ago
4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners
-
News6 days ago
This billionaire says the US will need to change Social Security, cut federal health insurance to deal with its worsening debt crisis — are you ready?
-
News6 days ago
Retired Israeli general who rescued his family under siege from Hamas is being compared on social media to Liam Neeson’s character in ‘Taken’
-
News6 days ago
This city cut traffic deaths to zero after making a major change to its driving rules — here’s why other cities should take note
-
News6 days ago
An American mom and daughter are missing in Israel. Their family says Hamas is holding them hostage
-
Gaming3 days ago
Where to buy Kaspersky Internet Security?