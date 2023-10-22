News
China weighs options to blunt U.S. sanctions in a Taiwan conflict
By Eduardo Baptista
BEIJING (Reuters) – In a war with the U.S. over Taiwan, China would need to create a global network of companies under U.S. sanctions, seize American assets within its borders, and issue gold-denominated bonds, according to Chinese government-affiliated researchers studying the Western response to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions against Moscow have prompted hundreds of Chinese economists, financiers, and geopolitical analysts to examine how China should mitigate extreme scenarios, including loss of access to U.S. dollars, according to a Reuters review of more than 200 Chinese-language policy papers and academic articles published since February 2022.
“In the context of intensified Sino-U.S. strategic competition and the Taiwan Strait conflict, we should be wary of the U.S. replicating this financial sanction model against China,” wrote Chen Hongxiang, a researcher at a branch of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) in eastern Jiangsu province.
China, he said, should “prepare for a rainy day” to ensure its financial and economic stability.
The specificity of the scenarios and potential countermeasures are being reported for the first time by Reuters.
In assessing Russia’s experience, many of the researchers warn that China’s much larger economy and dependence on advanced foreign technology and commodity imports mean a sanctions fight with the West could be far more destructive. Some doubled down on the view that increasing interdependence could be a better approach than pulling up the shutters.
Senior U.S. military officers have said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the People’s Liberation Army to be prepared to invade Taiwan by 2027. Beijing has not ruled out using force to take the island, though it has never shared details about war preparations.
But discussions about U.S. sanctions, including from researchers within China’s foreign and financial policy establishment, surged 50% in the 12 months following the start of the war in Ukraine compared with the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a review of China National Knowledge Infrastructure, the country’s largest database of academic literature.
“Analysing various possible scenarios and coming up with China’s prevention, response and countermeasures are undoubtedly a top priority for China’s policymakers,” Yu Yongding, an economist and former central bank adviser, wrote in a journal article in July 2022.
Reuters contacted all the researchers named in this story directly or through their institutions but most declined to comment or did not respond. Yu referred Reuters to an op-ed he wrote on decoupling.
The PBOC said in a statement that the research papers written by its employees represent their personal views. The central bank did not address questions about its sanctions planning.
China’s State Council Information Office did not respond to queries about Beijing’s contingency planning.
LOOKING TO MOSCOW
The freezing of more than $300 billion in Russian central bank foreign currency assets and the removal of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank payments system last year have particularly worried Chinese experts, given China’s more than $3 trillion in foreign exchange reserves and its export-dependent economy.
“The risk that China’s overseas reserve assets may be frozen seems more imminent,” wrote Wang Yongli, general manager of China International Futures, one of the country’s largest commodities and financial futures brokerage businesses.
Wang and several PBOC researchers wrote in articles that if the U.S. implemented Russia-style sanctions on China, Beijing should freeze U.S. investment and pension funds and seize the assets of U.S. companies. The papers did not name individual companies as potential targets.
Researchers have also formulated unconventional solutions to China’s dependence on the U.S. dollar, partly inspired by Moscow’s policies.
The Beijing-based China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), which counts former commerce ministers among its leaders, published several analyses on lessons China should learn from Russia.
Sun Xiaotao, a CCIEE researcher, published an article in February that argues China should push for more gold-denominated trade to prevent major fluctuations of the yuan – echoing the Russian central bank’s decision to increase its gold reserves by one million ounces since the Ukraine war began.
Reuters could not determine the extent to which the think tanks influence China’s decision-making, but they are known to brief and write reports for leading officials.
Some of China’s policies align with the papers’ recommendations. Central bank data earlier in October showed the PBOC increased its official gold reserves for the 11th consecutive month.
ENERGY AND ALLIANCES
Besides financial sanctions, Russia’s response to Western pressure on its oil, gas, metals, and chips industry has given food for thought to Chinese researchers.
Mou Lingzhi, an academic at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, wrote in January that Russia’s demand that its natural gas be paid for in roubles should spur China to accelerate the promotion of yuan pricing of commodities such as lithium, which is crucial for electric vehicle batteries.
Central bank researchers have echoed the point, with one from a PBOC branch in the island province of Hainan, Xia Fan, writing last November that China should “accelerate the process of international energy settlement” in yuan to weaken the dollar’s dominance in the oil market.
Researchers at China Minmetals Corporation, one of the country’s top miners, wrote in June that emergency plans to guarantee supplies of iron, copper, nickel, and other strategic metals were needed, noting that Russian nickel products were suspended from the London Metals Exchange as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.
Other researchers called for a new economic grouping that could protect China in a sanctions tit-for-tat.
Ye Yan, an economist at China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company, wrote in January that the cheaper Russian oil China has enjoyed as a result of Western sanctions had created a model for a future “anti-sanctions corporate network” that would allow member countries to trade discounted goods.
Chinese researchers also suggested Beijing exploit cracks within the European Union and between the U.S. and its allies. One foreign analyst said there could be a lack of unity in the West.
“Achieving broad international consensus for a sanctions coalition on China would be orders of magnitude harder than for Russia due to the much larger volume of investments there and reliance on its market,” said Martin Chorzempa, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.
SEEKING SOLUTIONS
Some analysts have highlighted the limits of yuan internationalisation, arguing instead that China should blunt sanctions by increasing its economic links with the U.S. and its allies.
Yu, the former PBOC adviser, wrote in his 2022 paper that it was unlikely the U.S. would seize trillions of dollars or refuse to pay the principal and interest on Treasury bills China holds.
“Due to the close economic and financial ties between China and the United States, the United States will not do something like ‘kill a thousand enemies and injure eight hundred of its own,'” Yu wrote.
Wang, the China International Futures official, made a similar argument last year, noting that gold was not a practical replacement of dollar reserves because of the costs and risks associated with the transport and storage of large quantities of the metal.
In light of these issues, many of the researchers suggest Beijing further open domestic financial markets to tie the interests of the U.S., its allies, as well as companies from these countries with China, increasing the costs of sanctions.
Partly in response to this, the EU and U.S. have sought to derisk and diversify supply chains and on-shore production of chips. But these policies would take time to bear fruit, Chorzempa said.
“China’s much more pronounced role in global value chains would also give it more opportunities for circumvention (of sanctions), and its ability to substitute foreign technology for indigenous production is far stronger than Russia’s”, he said.
Chen, the PBOC researcher, considered the “nuclear” option of China’s excision from SWIFT, and concluded that increasing cooperation with the U.S. was the best way to shield China.
“The mutual penetration of the Chinese and American economies will inevitably weaken the willingness to impose financial sanctions,” he wrote.
(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; editing by David Crawshaw)
News
Exclusive-US Army charges Private Travis King with desertion over dash into North Korea
By Phil Stewart
(Reuters) -The U.S. Army has charged Private with crimes ranging from desertion for running into North Korea in July to assault against fellow soldiers and solicitation of child pornography, according to documents obtained by Reuters.
The Army’s case against King, which has not been previously reported, includes eight distinct charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, setting up a substantial legal battle for the 23-year-old soldier after his release from North Korean custody in September.
The Army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a statement provided by a family spokesperson, King’s mother, Claudine Gates, expressed her unconditional love and asked that her son “be afforded the presumption of innocence.”
“The man I raised, the man I dropped off at boot camp, the man who spent the holidays with me before deploying did not drink,” Gates said. “A mother knows her son, and I believe something happened to mine while he was deployed. The Army promised to investigate what happened at Camp Humphreys, and I await the results.”
For weeks, the U.S. Army has deferred questions about whether King would face disciplinary action, saying its priority has been on ensuring the soldier received the proper care after being held for two months by North Korea.
His release by North Korea in September followed weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations that led the Swedish government to retrieve King in North Korea and bring him across the border into China for a handoff to the U.S. ambassador.
King was flown to a military hospital in Texas on Sept. 28 for medical evaluations, including for his mental health.
Details are still scarce about King’s treatment in North Korean custody and the soldier has not publicly explained why he fled to one of the world’s most reclusive nations on July 19.
But the Army’s charge sheet accuses him of broad misconduct before that incident, including an attempted escape from U.S. military custody on October 2022.
King was accused of soliciting a Snapchat user in July 2023 to “knowingly and willingly produce child pornography.” He was also accused of possession of child pornography.
He was also charged with insubordination for leaving his base after curfew and drinking alcohol in violation of Army regulations.
King’s family has hired a legal team to defend him that includes Franklin Rosenblatt, who served as lead military defense counsel during the court martial proceedings against Bowe Bergdahl, family spokesperson Jonathan Franks said in a statement.
Bergdahl was an Army sergeant who was held for five years by the Taliban after walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
“I am grateful for the extraordinary legal team representing my son, and I look forward to my son having his day in court,” King’s mother, Claudine Gates, said in her statement.
King, who joined the Army in January 2021, had faced two allegations of assault in South Korea. He pleaded guilty to assault and destroying public property for damaging a police car during a profanity-laced tirade against Koreans, according to court documents.
Instead of paying a fine, King opted for more than a month in South Korean detention.
King had already been due to face disciplinary action in the United States after his release from South Korean detention. He was on his way home when he slipped away from Seoul’s international airport and made his way to a civilian tour of the border area between North and South Korea.
Then King sprinted across the border into North Korea. He was immediately taken into North Korean custody.
The third charge against King was desertion. The Army said King left the Army in South Korea with the intention of staying away permanently “and did remain so absent in desertion until on or about 27 September 2023.”
(Reporting by Phil Stewart. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
News
Missing man’s remains among those found on suspected serial killer’s estate
Allen Livingston’s family searched for answers for more than 30 years after Livingston, then 27, disappeared in 1993. His mother always had a hunch that he had been murdered by suspected Indiana serial killer Herbert Baumeister. This week, his family finally got closure.
Livingston’s DNA was matched to a sample from remains found on Baumeister’s estate at Fox Hollow Farm, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said.
Eight bodies were identified on the property when the case was opened in 1996, but DNA technology was not advanced enough to identify the other remains at the time.
“Hearing about Allen was a little roller coaster of feelings,” said Eric Pranger, Livingston’s cousin, who requested that the case be reopened last year. “We’re happy because we got closure and we were able to identify him but sad because we had to relive it a bit.”
Investigators believe Baumeister frequented gay bars to lure men to his home and kill them. He has been linked to the disappearance of at least 16 men since 1980. He killed himself at age 49 in July 1996 before investigators had a chance to question him, leaving families like Livingston’s with no answers.
Pranger said Livingston’s mother lost hope of finding her son over the years because every time she would call to check on his case, there was no new information. He said Sharon Livingston had always had a gut feeling that her son was at Fox Hollow Farms — a feeling Pranger called a “mother’s intuition.”
When the case was reopened, she submitted a DNA sample to the coroner’s office. Last year, she told NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis that the search for her son had become more urgent for her after she was diagnosed with cancer.
“I do not have my son’s remains, and until I have that, it will be unfinished for me, and I hope I get them before I pass away,” Sharon told WTHR last November.
She finally has those remains. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison called her Monday to let her know her son had been identified.
He said a leg bone from Allen Livingston was among 44 sets of remains in the first batch his team submitted for DNA testing.
“What are the odds that of our first identification from 10,000 pieces of bone would be to that family that made the initial call?” Jellison said.
Investigators still do not know how many people will be identified.
Krista Latham, a University of Indianapolis forensic anthropologist, helped determine which sets of remains had the best chance of producing a DNA profile to submit to the state police lab.
When the remains were recovered in 1996, DNA technology was expensive and far more rudimentary. It required a large volume of skeletal material, and tests were not as individualizing as they are today, Latham said. Her lab has been involved with the case since the initial excavation.
Today’s DNA technology — which uses nuclear rather than mitochondrial DNA — is much more sensitive, and it can use very small samples of skeletal materials to generate very individualized profiles.
“It’s that increased sensitivity in the DNA technology that’s really allowed for us to investigate skeletal material in a way that wasn’t possible before,” Latham said.
She said another part of the remains are difficult to identify even with today’s technological capabilities, mostly because they were burned or crushed before recovery. Some are as small as a fingernail.
Four other DNA profiles were also identified in the same batch as Livingston’s, but they cannot be matched to a missing person because of a lack of reference samples from family members.
Jellison, Latham and Pranger encourage other families who had loved ones go missing from the 1980s to the mid-’90s to provide samples.
“It’ll keep your mind from wondering where your loved one really is,” Pranger said. “Instead, you’ll have solid proof that they’ve been found.”
All the remains are being preserved in a temperature-controlled secure evidence room at the University of Indianapolis’ Anthropology and Archaeology Department, where they have been for the past 27 years.
“This first identification is important, but what it taught us is that what we’re doing is right,” Jellison said. “Now it’s time to get our nose back to the grindstone, because we know now that we can produce some results.”
This article was originally published on NBCNews.com
News
Mel Gibson Posted Israel’s ‘End’ Was Coming, Adding ‘That’s Why They Want to Destroy Everything in the Way’?
Claim:
An image shows a Facebook post from actor Mel Gibson that references Israel with the words, “Soon the end and they know it, that’s why they want to destroy everything in the way.”
Rating:
In mid-October 2023, amid ongoing developments in the war in Israel and Gaza, online users shared an image of a purported Facebook post that claimed actor Mel Gibson had made a statement in support of Palestinians.
The supposed post included an image of an altered Israeli flag with an hourglass, as if to say that the country’s time was running out. The words next to Gibson’s name read, “Soon the end and they know it, that’s why they want to destroy everything in the way.”
The post apparently referenced the fact that Israel had continued to conduct airstrikes in Gaza while at the same time preparing its military for a ground assault. The war plans came in the wake of a surprise attack carried out in Israel by the militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.
However, the truth was that Gibson had no public-facing social media accounts. We also found no credible reporting that published the remark as belonging to Gibson. Further, the first few words of the caption appeared to have been a poor translation to English by the person who created the post.
While it’s true that Gibson had expressed some anti-Semitic views in the past, the post in question was fake.
The independent Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar also debunked the same fake Gibson post, calling it “false and fabricated.”
For the latest news regarding developments from Israel and Gaza, we recommend live updates from The Associated Press.
Sources:
Federman, Josef, and Issam Adwan. “Hamas Surprise Attack out of Gaza Stuns Israel and Leaves Hundreds Dead in Fighting, Retaliation.” The Associated Press, Oct. 7, 2023, https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-gaza-hamas-rockets-airstrikes-tel-aviv-11fb98655c256d54ecb5329284fc37d2.
Jobain, Najib, et al. “Gaza Awaits Aid from Egypt as Israel Readies Troops for Ground Assault.” The Associated Press, Oct. 19, 2023, https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-gaza-hamas-war-b084e9c453cc99f7bec6f66d7b5913d9.
“Live Updates: Gaza Health Ministry Asks Anyone with Spare Liter of Fuel to Help out Hospitals.” The Associated Press, Oct. 19, 2023, https://apnews.com/live/israel-hamas-war-news-10-19-2023.
“Mel Gibson Addresses Accusations of Anti-Semitism.” ABC News, Oct. 12, 2006, https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/LegalCenter/story?id=2557656&page=1.
“منشور للممثل الأميركي ميل غيبسون عن ‘نهاية قريية’ للصهاينة؟ إليكم الحقيقة FactCheck#.” An-Nahar, Oct. 19, 2023, https://www.annahar.com/arabic/النهارتتحقق/282687/منشور-للممثل-الأميركي-ميل-غيبسون-عن-نهاية-قريية-للصهاينة-إليكم-الحقيقة-factcheck.
China weighs options to blunt U.S. sanctions in a Taiwan conflict
Exclusive-US Army charges Private Travis King with desertion over dash into North Korea
Missing man’s remains among those found on suspected serial killer’s estate
Mel Gibson Posted Israel’s ‘End’ Was Coming, Adding ‘That’s Why They Want to Destroy Everything in the Way’?
300-year-old painting stolen by an American soldier during World War II returned to German museum
Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted after being racially targeted by gate agent
Identity of mysterious ‘mermaid globster’ that washed up in Papua New Guinea ‘is anyone’s guess,’ experts say
Former officer who shot Breonna Taylor points gun at suspect during arrest in new job
SBF Made $9 Billion Disappear. This Forensic Accountant Found It
Elon Musk says ‘we dug our own grave’ with the Cybertruck as he warns Tesla faces enormous production challenges
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Interesting Articles
China weighs options to blunt U.S. sanctions in a Taiwan conflict
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Exclusive-US Army charges Private Travis King with desertion over dash into North Korea
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Missing man’s remains among those found on suspected serial killer’s estate
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Allen...
Mel Gibson Posted Israel’s ‘End’ Was Coming, Adding ‘That’s Why They Want to Destroy Everything in the Way’?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Claim:...
300-year-old painting stolen by an American soldier during World War II returned to German museum
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp CHICAGO...
Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted after being racially targeted by gate agent
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp DENVER...
Identity of mysterious ‘mermaid globster’ that washed up in Papua New Guinea ‘is anyone’s guess,’ experts say
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Former officer who shot Breonna Taylor points gun at suspect during arrest in new job
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp LOUISVILLE,...
SBF Made $9 Billion Disappear. This Forensic Accountant Found It
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Elon Musk says ‘we dug our own grave’ with the Cybertruck as he warns Tesla faces enormous production challenges
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Tesla...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Fearing China, South Korea targets contractors on Taiwan navy submarines
-
News5 days ago
4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners
-
News6 days ago
This billionaire says the US will need to change Social Security, cut federal health insurance to deal with its worsening debt crisis — are you ready?
-
News6 days ago
Retired Israeli general who rescued his family under siege from Hamas is being compared on social media to Liam Neeson’s character in ‘Taken’
-
News6 days ago
This city cut traffic deaths to zero after making a major change to its driving rules — here’s why other cities should take note
-
News4 days ago
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon just told the investing world
-
News7 days ago
North Korea raises the specter of nuclear strike over US aircraft carrier’s arrival in South Korea
-
News5 days ago
An American mom and daughter are missing in Israel. Their family says Hamas is holding them hostage