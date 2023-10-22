News
Chinese, Russian vessels in vicinity of Baltic Sea links damage -vessel tracking data
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO (Reuters) – A Chinese container vessel and a Russian-flagged ship investigated over damage to a gas pipeline in the Gulf of Finland were also present at the sites, and at around the time two telecoms cables sustained damage, vessel tracking data showed.
Early on Oct. 8, a gas pipeline and a telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia were broken, in what Finnish investigators say may have been deliberate sabotage.
On Tuesday, Sweden said a third link, connecting Stockholm to Tallinn, had been damaged at roughly the same time as the other two.
The incidents have stoked concerns about the security of energy supply in the wider Nordic region, prompted NATO to ramp up patrols in the Baltic Sea and Helsinki to contact Moscow and Beijing via diplomatic channels about the incidents.
TWO SHIPS
Only two ships were present at all three sites around the approximate time when the damage occurred, according to data from MarineTraffic, a ship-tracking and maritime analytics provider.
The ships are: the NewNew Polar Bear, a Chinese container ship travelling between China and Europe via the Northern Sea Route in the Arctic, and the Sevmorput, a nuclear-powered cargo vessel transiting between Murmansk and St. Petersburg.
Finnish investigators, in charge of the pipeline investigation, are probing both ships, as well as others, they said on Tuesday.
Based on vessel tracking data, Reuters matched the ships’ path with the locations where the damage occurred at all three sites.
The locations match the movements of military and service vessels deployed to investigate the incidents.
Finnish and Estonian authorities have also established restricted navigation zones around the incident sites in the Gulf of Finland.
In the first incident, which involved the Swedish-Estonian telecoms cable, the NewNew Polar Bear passed over the link at 1813 EET (1513 GMT) on Oct. 7, while the Sevmorput passed over the cable at 2008 EET, some 4 km (2.6 nautical miles) to the west of the incident site.
The cable’s operator, Arelion, said the incident occurred in the “afternoon of Oct. 7”. It declined to give a specific time.
In the second incident, involving the gas pipeline linking Finland and Estonia, the NewNew Polar Bear passed over the infrastructure at 0120 EET on Oct. 8 (2220 GMT on Oct. 7), while the Sevmorput passed over it eight minutes earlier, at 0112 EET.
The time the NewNew Polar Bear crossed the pipeline matches the time when Norwegian seismologists registered a small seismic event in the pipeline’s vicinity.
The pipeline’s operators, Gasgrid and Elering, have said the gas leak occurred between 0100 and 0200 EET on Oct. 8 (2200-2300 GMT, Oct. 7).
In the third incident, on the Finland-Estonia telecoms link, the NewNew Polar Bear crossed it at 0249 EET on Oct. 8 (2349 GMT, Oct. 7), while the Sevmorput crossed it at 0226 EET the same day (2326 GMT, Oct. 7).
The cable’s operator, Elisa, has declined to say when the damage occurred. The Estonian Navy said the cable was damaged about two hours after the Balticconnector incident.
NewNew Shipping, the owner and operator of the NewNew Polar Bear, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters
The Russian authority responsible for nuclear-powered vessels, Atomflot, has denied to Reuters that one of its ships had been involved. On Friday it declined to give fresh comment.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed as “rubbish” the idea that Russia damaged the Finnish-Estonia gas pipeline.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, additional reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm, Beijing and Moscow newsrooms; editing by Gwladys Fouche and Jonathan Oatis)
4 Sorority Sisters Killed in Crash by Speeding BMW Driver: Cops
Four Pepperdine University sorority sisters were killed in a crash along a notorious stretch of highway in California. The crash happened along what’s known as “Dead Man’s Curve” on the Pacific Coast Highway. The sorority sisters were standing on the side of the road when cops say a speeding driver of a BMW lost control. Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams and Peyton Stewart were headed to a party when they were killed. Cops charged the driver, Fraser Bohm, with vehicular manslaughter.
Fleeing Motorcyclist Taken Out By Bystander In Truck
Read the full story on The Auto Wire
If you really want to be stopped by police, or at least to test your skill at running from cops, ride around town on a motorcycle without a license plate. That will for sure attract the attention of law enforcement but you probably won’t like the consequences. This guy who was rolling around Texarkana, Arkansas sure didn’t when an unwitting bystander brought his short-lived pursuit to a shocking conclusion.
This motorcycle chase will have you on the edge of your seat.
Yes, people are still trying to run from Arkansas troopers for some weird reason. While those of us who don’t live within the state’s borders are fascinated by how adept ASP is at running down fleeing suspects, we guess there are enough delusional people in the state who still think they can get away.
At first he just keeps rolling like he doesn’t even notice the trooper going lights and sirens behind him for a few blocks. Without warning, the guy hunkers down presumably to make himself more aerodynamic, twists the throttle, and starts going freeway speeds on surface streets.
Even with these “fancy moves” which are pretty tame for an ASP chase, the trooper keeps up easily. That’s when the guy makes a fateful decision, veering into the light oncoming traffic as he really opens up that throttle.
Just as the coast is clear, a Chevy Silverado that’s ahead of the trooper suddenly turns left onto a side road. That driver turned on his signal but we guess the fleeing suspect didn’t see it. After all, the guy didn’t even hit the brakes, so he plowed into the front driver’s side fender at high speed.
And just like that, the chase was over.
This is just one of the many reasons we tell people not to run from police. No ticket is worth your life or the life of an innocent person. Driving recklessly at high speeds in oncoming traffic gives you little room for error. This man ended in the hospital in bad shape, almost lost his life, all because he wouldn’t pull over and take a citation.
Some have decided to blame this accident on the trooper. Others say it’s the fault of the suspect who ran. Watch the video and let us know who you think caused this crash and what the consequences should be.
OUCH! Mitt Romney Has A Scathing Theory About Sean Hannity
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) thought Fox News’ could be jealous of his former colleague ’s ratings success, and that was perhaps prompting him to become more extreme with his output, according to a new book about the soon-to-be-retired lawmaker.
“I can only imagine that Sean is consumed with Tucker Carlson being ahead of him, and his everyday effort is to find ways to reclaim the throne as the most-watched,” Romney told McKay Coppins for “Romney: A Reckoning,” per a report in CNN’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter on Thursday.
“He’s in the same vein as Tucker. Just not as effective as Tucker — Tucker’s smart,” Romney reportedly added to Coppins.
Romney also lamented Carlson, who, before his April firing, frequently pushed racist conspiracy theories and white supremacist talking points on his widely-watched show, turning the GOP into “the pro-Russian, pro-authoritarian party,” wrote Coppins.
The 2012 Republican presidential nominee also recalled a phone call with Hannity in which the TV personality — who was previously friendly to Romney — blasted him and accused him of trying to appease MSNBC viewers.
“It’s very clear losing the presidency has turned Mitt into a small, angry, and very bitter man,” a Hannity spokesperson told CNN in response. “It’s sad to see.”
