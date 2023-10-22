News
Mack Trucks fires back at striking UAW’s new demands
Mack Trucks fired back at the striking United Auto Workers, saying it is “not prepared to jeopardize the company” to meet the union’s new economic demands.
Talks resumed Thursday in the 11-day-old strike by 3,900 workers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida. The union’s new demands did not sit well with the company.
“Unfortunately, the new UAW economic demands are completely unrealistic,” Mack President Stephen Roy said in a news release late Thursday. “We’ve already shown that we’re prepared to provide our employees with significantly improved wages. But we are not prepared to jeopardize the company.”
UAW-represented employees voted 73% against a tentative agreement endorsed by local bargainers and UAW International officials.
Mack: UAW ‘ignoring three months of good-faith bargaining’
The demands “seemingly return to day one of negotiations and ignore three months of good-faith bargaining between the parties,” Roy said.
The strike began Oct. 8 at six Volvo Group facilities. They include the Lower Macungie, Pennsylvania, assembly plant that makes all Mack heavy-duty commercial trucks in North America. Mack is part of Volvo Group North America.
An engine plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, and parts distribution centers in Baltimore and Jacksonville, Florida, also are on strike.
Knock-on strike effects at Volvo avoided so far
Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) production in Dublin, Virginia, is so far unaffected. The assembly complex in New River Valley (NRV) makes heavy-duty Volvo VNL and VNR models. The plant also builds the battery-powered VNR Electric day cab.
“Thus far, we’ve managed to minimize the impact to our aftermarket parts support,” Mack spokesperson Kimberly Pupillo said in an email. “The strike has not affected NRV production, but could if it is prolonged.”
A 12-day UAW walkout at Mack in 2019 forced VTNA to halt production because of a lack of engines. The slowing state of Class 8 tractor demand may spare the plant from downtime this time.
“Current weak freight fundamentals and largely sated pent-up tractor market demand make the case for caution,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT Research president and senior analyst.
A nonunion Mack medium-duty truck plant in Roanoke, Virginia, is unaffected by the strike. The company builds Class 6 and 7 MD Series trucks there.
Mack hoped to stay out of UAW skirmish with Detroit Three
Mack wanted to fly below the radar in its union negotiations and stay clear of a UAW strike against the Detroit Three automakers that began Sept. 15.
Now it appears the union, encouraged by defeated Mack worker and unsuccessful UAW International presidential candidate Will Lehman and a Socialist rank-and-file committee, has intertwined the Mack strike with brinkmanship in Detroit. There are 34,000 of 146,000 UAW members striking selected GM, Ford and Stellantis plants while other plants are operating.
UAW International President Sean Fain visited Local 677 in Pennsylvania last weekend. Lehman, meanwhile, walked picket lines in the Detroit area.
Mack said it looks forward to “more realistic proposals” from the union when the two sides resume talks on Monday.
News
Turkey’s Erdogan calls on Israel to stop attacks on Gaza ‘amounting to genocide’
By Tuvan Gumrukcu and Burcu Karakas
ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, which he said amounted to genocide, and urged governments worldwide to work for a humanitarian ceasefire in the region.
Turkey supports Palestinians, backs a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and hosts members of militant group Hamas. It has offered to mediate and has sent humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip that is stuck in Egypt because borders are closed.
While initially condemning civilian deaths and calling for restraint as it sought to repair ties with Israel after years of animosity, Ankara has toughened its stance against Israel as the fighting and humanitarian crisis in Gaza has intensified.
“I repeat my call for the Israeli leadership to never expand the scope of its attacks on civilians and to immediately end its operations amounting to genocide,” Erdogan said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He added Israel was provoking non-regional actors instead of turning back from its mistakes in Gaza, and said that the region needed saving from the “frenzy of madness” supported by Western powers and media. Erdogan also said Ankara was working to end the fighting before it reached “a point of no return”.
“It is clear that security cannot be achieved by massacring children, women, civilians; by bombing hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches,” Erdogan said. “Cruelty does not bring prosperity.”
Later on Friday, Erdogan spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi by phone to discuss the conflict and “the human rights violations committed by Israel against civilians”, the Turkish presidency said.
Erdogan’s office said he told Sisi that “the savagery toward Palestinian lands was deepening, and that the silence of Western countries over the bombing of hospitals, schools, and places of worship was worsening the fire in Gaza.”
Turkish Foreign Minister on Friday criticized Wednesday’s visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to Israel.
“Of course, Biden coming there under these circumstances and being in a position, in a way, of approving the destruction in Gaza, is being noted by history,” Fidan said. “For many, this is not a surprise, but it creates a perception that may cause many different outcomes for America.”
Turkish protesters staged anti-Israel demonstrations across the country this week after a blast that killed large numbers of Palestinians at a Gaza hospital. Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed each other for the explosion.
Israeli diplomats, including its ambassador, have left Turkey after Israel issued a security warning.
Ankara has also been in talks with Hamas to secure the release of civilians the group has taken prisoner, but Fidan was cited as saying on Wednesday that there “is nothing concrete” for now.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Burcu Karakas; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)
News
Biden doesn’t just want aid for Ukraine and Israel. He also wants billions to confront China.
President Biden doesn’t just want new money to assist with wars in Ukraine and Israel. He also wants billions to confront China.
Following an address to the nation, where he exhorted Americans to support his efforts in Ukraine and Israel, President Biden announced the complete details of his administration’s request to Congress on Friday.
Within the nearly $106 billion supplemental funding request to Congress is an ask for $7.4 billion toward China-focused efforts by his administration.
The money would be divided between $3.4 billion for America’s submarines that operate in the region, $2 billion for new financing efforts to counter China’s economic might, and another $2 billion for State Department foreign military efforts.
If approved, the money could flow toward Taiwan and other US allies in the region and potentially re-inflame US-China tensions after a year of tense back and forth between the two superpowers.
This money is crucial, national security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Friday, as part of “efforts to maintain peace and stability” in the Indo-Pacific region adding that the new funds would represent “significant new resources to help [US allies] build the capabilities necessary to meet emerging challenges.”
Of course, the administration’s funding request will have to navigate the dysfunction on Capitol Hill first, as lawmakers in the House of Representatives still remain deadlocked on a replacement for the ousted Kevin McCarthy after more than two weeks.
“The world is watching and the American people rightly expect their leaders to come together and deliver on these priorities,” wrote Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young in a letter to Congress on the package — which also includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine, more than $20 billion for the Middle East, and more than $10 billion for America’s southern border.
Due to the ongoing chaos on Capitol Hill, her letter had to be addressed to Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the speaker pro tempore of the House of Representatives. McHenry has adamantly maintained he has no power to consider the request until House Republicans agree on a plan for going forward.
Where the $7.4 billion focused on China would go
If approved, much of the money would be directed toward the US Navy’s public shipyards to build up the US’s capacity to stand up to China militarily.
The money would accelerate the building of attack submarines to patrol in the Indo-Pacific and help fulfill an ongoing security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the US, Biden officials said.
The Biden administration is also asking for $2 billion to “provide a credible alternative to the People’s Republic of China’s coercive and unsustainable financing for developing countries around the world,” according to a fact sheet.
The administration says the money could be leveraged to unlock up to $21 billion in new lending opportunities through the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
A third tranche of the money would allot $2 billion toward general military readiness efforts in the region.
The Biden administration didn’t outline precisely how much of the funds would go to Taiwan, with the political status of the island a long-running source of tension. Sullivan underlined Friday that the funds would be spread across the entire region and not be exclusive to Taiwan.
Biden himself also noted in his address to the nation that his larger national security effort has at least one eye on China, especially the $61.4 billion he wants to use for Ukraine’s war.
“If we walk away and let Putin erase Ukraine’s independence, would-be aggressors around the world would be emboldened to try the same,” he said from the Oval Office, saying the chaos could spread both to the Indo-Pacific as well as to the Middle East.
News
A jury ends the day without a verdict in the case of a man accused of killing a New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Friday ended its first day of deliberations without issuing a verdict in the case of a man charged with fatally shooting a retired New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail, with prosecutors saying he lied to police to cover up his crimes and defense attorneys saying authorities arrested the wrong person.
Logan Clegg, 27, is charged with second-degree murder for what prosecutors described as “knowingly and recklessly” causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. The couple, who had done international development work, had recently retired and were shot multiple times after going for a walk on the trail near their apartment in the city of Concord on April 18, 2022.
The jury will resume deliberations Monday.
The Reids’ bodies, found several days later, had been dragged into the woods and covered with leaves, sticks and debris, police said. Clegg was living in a tent near the trail at the time. His trial began Oct. 3 and lawyers delivered closing arguments Thursday.
Clegg also is charged with several counts of falsifying physical evidence and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. He said in court Thursday that he was guilty of the latter charge.
After the Reids were reported missing, Clegg, who was questioned by investigators searching for them, provided a false name. He later burned his tent, erased information from his computer and bought a bus ticket out of Concord, prosecutors said.
Investigators eventually found and arrested Clegg in October 2022 in South Burlington, Vermont, with a one-way plane ticket to Berlin, Germany, a fake passport, and a gun in his backpack.
Prosecutors said that his repeated lies, attempt to flee and the gun in his backpack offered clear evidence of his guilt.
“The state has proven to you … that the defendant, and the defendant only, killed Stephen and Wendy,” prosecutor Joshua Speicher said, describing the killing as senseless. “We have proven this beyond a reasonable doubt. We have proven to you how he did it, when he did it, where he did it.”
Speicher added, “What we don’t know is why. We just don’t know.”
Clegg’s lawyers said he did not kill the Reids, and that the only reason he gave police an alias and left New Hampshire was because he had been hiding from the authorities after violating his probation from 2021 on burglary and theft charges in Utah. They said he had already spent time overseas, in Portugal, before moving back to the United States.
Defense attorney Mariana Dominguez said the state’s case was full of holes.
“Logan Clegg is not guilty,” she told the jury in her closing arguments. “Police investigated, but instead of looking at the science and at the evidence with clear eyes, they speculated. They assumed. … They saw only what they wanted to see. They got the wrong guy.”
Clegg’s lawyers said an analysis of shell casings and bullets found in the area could not conclude that his gun fired the shots and that the casings could have come from a variety of guns.
“They have no idea what gun killed the Reids,” Dominguez told the jury, adding that police “only had eyes” for Clegg’s gun.
But prosecutors said the bullets and casings came from Clegg’s gun.
Both sides also gave differing accounts of a woman who was walking on the trail with her dogs and allowed the Reids to pass her and walk ahead. She later heard gunshots, then came across a man on the trail before continuing her hike.
Defense attorneys argued that the man she saw on the trail was not Clegg because the clothing he had on did not match the prosecution’s description.
