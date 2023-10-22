Mack Trucks fires back at striking UAW’s new demands

President Biden doesn’t just want new money to assist with wars in Ukraine and Israel. He also wants billions to confront China.

Following an address to the nation, where he exhorted Americans to support his efforts in Ukraine and Israel, President Biden announced the complete details of his administration’s request to Congress on Friday.

Within the nearly $106 billion supplemental funding request to Congress is an ask for $7.4 billion toward China-focused efforts by his administration.

The money would be divided between $3.4 billion for America’s submarines that operate in the region, $2 billion for new financing efforts to counter China’s economic might, and another $2 billion for State Department foreign military efforts.

If approved, the money could flow toward Taiwan and other US allies in the region and potentially re-inflame US-China tensions after a year of tense back and forth between the two superpowers.

This money is crucial, national security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Friday, as part of “efforts to maintain peace and stability” in the Indo-Pacific region adding that the new funds would represent “significant new resources to help [US allies] build the capabilities necessary to meet emerging challenges.” President Joe Biden addressed the nation on security threats from the Oval Office on October 19. (JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (JONATHAN ERNST via Getty Images)

Of course, the administration’s funding request will have to navigate the dysfunction on Capitol Hill first, as lawmakers in the House of Representatives still remain deadlocked on a replacement for the ousted Kevin McCarthy after more than two weeks.

“The world is watching and the American people rightly expect their leaders to come together and deliver on these priorities,” wrote Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young in a letter to Congress on the package — which also includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine, more than $20 billion for the Middle East, and more than $10 billion for America’s southern border.

Due to the ongoing chaos on Capitol Hill, her letter had to be addressed to Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the speaker pro tempore of the House of Representatives. McHenry has adamantly maintained he has no power to consider the request until House Republicans agree on a plan for going forward.

Where the $7.4 billion focused on China would go

If approved, much of the money would be directed toward the US Navy’s public shipyards to build up the US’s capacity to stand up to China militarily.

The money would accelerate the building of attack submarines to patrol in the Indo-Pacific and help fulfill an ongoing security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the US, Biden officials said. The USS North Carolina docks at a port on the outskirts of Perth in Australia this summer as part of routine patrols in the Indo-Pacific region. (TONY MCDONOUGH/AFP via Getty Images) (TONY MCDONOUGH via Getty Images)

The Biden administration is also asking for $2 billion to “provide a credible alternative to the People’s Republic of China’s coercive and unsustainable financing for developing countries around the world,” according to a fact sheet.

The administration says the money could be leveraged to unlock up to $21 billion in new lending opportunities through the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

A third tranche of the money would allot $2 billion toward general military readiness efforts in the region.

The Biden administration didn’t outline precisely how much of the funds would go to Taiwan, with the political status of the island a long-running source of tension. Sullivan underlined Friday that the funds would be spread across the entire region and not be exclusive to Taiwan.

Biden himself also noted in his address to the nation that his larger national security effort has at least one eye on China, especially the $61.4 billion he wants to use for Ukraine’s war.

“If we walk away and let Putin erase Ukraine’s independence, would-be aggressors around the world would be emboldened to try the same,” he said from the Oval Office, saying the chaos could spread both to the Indo-Pacific as well as to the Middle East.

Ben Werschkul is a Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

