Newsmax Angrily Cuts Away From Biden’s Oval Office Address
Newsmax cut away from President Joe Biden’s Oval Office address Thursday because the president “started to go into some victory laps on his policy,” host said on the air. As Biden was outlining the importance of the U.S. helping to fund both the Ukrainian and Israeli war efforts, the disappointed-sounding host cut in. “We really wanted to hear some American resolve. We wanted to hear the American president talk to the world and make it very clear that we Americans aren’t going to put up with what happened in Israel. What I heard was a little bit different, and then he started to go into some victory laps on his policy, which is a good time for us to pull out,” he said. Bolling then spoke with two guests—former advisers in the Trump administration and Trump campaign, respectively—who criticized Biden’s 15-minute address, which was shown in full by MSNBC, CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox News, and even One America News Network.
Biden’s risky scramble to keep gas prices down
If you think President Biden doesn’t care about gasoline prices, you haven’t been following his Venezuela policy.
Okay, hardly anybody follows US policy toward Venezuela. But it suddenly has direct implications for pump prices and for Biden’s reelection odds.
With little fanfare, the Biden administration on Oct. 18 eased sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector, which should allow the beleaguered socialist nation to export more oil to the United States and to global markets. Venezuela is one of the world’s most oil-rich countries, but incompetent, repressive dictators and US sanctions have wrecked much of the industry and left it pumping a fraction of its potential.
The Biden administration says the sanctions relief is aimed at cajoling Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro into holding free-ish elections next year. The deal has a six-month shelf life and can either be extended or canceled, based on whether Maduro seems to be abiding by the terms.
But there’s good reason to think the Biden administration cares about oil supplies at least as much as the prospect for democracy in Latin America. Research firm ClearView Energy Partners thinks Venezuela is one of four sources of additional oil the Biden administration has been trying to draw on to the market for the last several months. Two other sources — Iran and Saudi Arabia — may now be off the table due to the mushrooming war between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas. The fourth source is Russian crude, via relaxed enforcement of a US-led price cap scheme that went into effect last December.
Venezuela generates about 800,000 barrels of oil per day, less than 1% of global production. A suspension of US sanctions could boost Venezuelan output by 200,000 to 300,000 barrels per day, according to analyst estimates gathered by S&P Global. Much of that could end up coming to the United States to be refined into gasoline and other products.
The United States imports about 150,000 barrels of oil per day from Venezuela — a scant 1.8% of all imports and less than 1% of total consumption. If that doubled, as seems possible, Venezuela would still be a niche supplier. Yet small changes in supply can move prices up or down when the market is tight, as it is now. If nothing else, a bit more oil from Venezuela might ease upward pressure, assuming broader supply and demand trends remained stable.
The Biden administration must think it’s worth the trouble to coax a bit more Venezuelan oil on to the market, since the move carries political risk. Republicans immediately bashed Biden for coddling a dictator and begging an oppressive socialist country for more oil instead of producing it at home.
The six-month time frame for the easing of Venezuela sanctions gives Biden some breathing room to reinstate them next spring, if Maduro reneges or oil prices seem comfortably under control. It’s a safe bet, however, that voters care more about keeping gas prices down than elections in Venezuela, and that the new Biden policy will stand. “Higher prices could risk backlash from voters everywhere,” ClearView noted in an Oct. 18 analysis.
As for domestic production, Biden has put new restrictions on where US fossil firms can drill. But that affects future production, not current supply. He did kill the Keystone XL pipeline that would have moved oil from Canada to the US Gulf Coast, but much of that oil gets to the United States in other ways, and Canada remains America’s top source of foreign oil, by far.
Unlike Venezuela and the majority of major oil-producing countries, US production rests with the private sector, not with the federal government. US energy firms got crushed during the COVID pandemic in 2020, and these days they prefer to lock in profits instead of investing in new wells, which risks overproduction along with plunging prices and profits. Even so, high prices are coaxing US firms to drill more, and domestic oil production is likely to hit a new record high late this year or early in 2024.
Biden hamstrung himself somewhat by drawing down the US strategic oil reserve in 2022, when gas prices hit $5 per gallon. That reserve is now at a 40-year low, leaving Biden almost no room to tap it further — especially with a Middle East war underway, which raises the risk of a genuine energy crisis.
Before Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, the Biden administration had been quietly easing its enforcement of sanctions on Iran, allowing the Islamic theocracy to export more oil. But it may now have to reverse that policy, given that Iran is Hamas’ biggest funder. There was also hope Saudi Arabia might pump more in 2024, as part of a normalization agreement with Israel. But that deal now seems indefinitely delayed, if not dead.
That has made the Biden administration more tolerant of Russian oil exports, even if Russia is selling oil above the $60 price cap the United States and other advanced democracies imposed last December. The administration says it is beefing up enforcement of the price cap, but new actions seem limited, and the group of countries enforcing the price cap has rejected calls to lower it, to further dent the oil revenues Russia needs to finance its war in Ukraine. A senior Biden administration official recently explained to Yahoo Finance that a key goal is “keeping oil prices stable,” and if the price cap were lower, Russia might sell less.
Biden can only do so much to control oil and gasoline prices. They could rise — perhaps by a lot — if there’s a broader Middle East war that involves Iran or other major oil producers. They could also fall if global tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East unexpectedly ease and there are no fresh wars anytime soon. A recession would also bring energy prices down, if only because anxious consumers close their wallets. If there’s any bottom line, it’s that pain at the pump will cause Biden pain at the polls — and he clearly knows it.
Rick Newman is a senior columnist for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @rickjnewman.
China weighs options to blunt U.S. sanctions in a Taiwan conflict
By Eduardo Baptista
BEIJING (Reuters) – In a war with the U.S. over Taiwan, China would need to create a global network of companies under U.S. sanctions, seize American assets within its borders, and issue gold-denominated bonds, according to Chinese government-affiliated researchers studying the Western response to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions against Moscow have prompted hundreds of Chinese economists, financiers, and geopolitical analysts to examine how China should mitigate extreme scenarios, including loss of access to U.S. dollars, according to a Reuters review of more than 200 Chinese-language policy papers and academic articles published since February 2022.
“In the context of intensified Sino-U.S. strategic competition and the Taiwan Strait conflict, we should be wary of the U.S. replicating this financial sanction model against China,” wrote Chen Hongxiang, a researcher at a branch of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) in eastern Jiangsu province.
China, he said, should “prepare for a rainy day” to ensure its financial and economic stability.
The specificity of the scenarios and potential countermeasures are being reported for the first time by Reuters.
In assessing Russia’s experience, many of the researchers warn that China’s much larger economy and dependence on advanced foreign technology and commodity imports mean a sanctions fight with the West could be far more destructive. Some doubled down on the view that increasing interdependence could be a better approach than pulling up the shutters.
Senior U.S. military officers have said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the People’s Liberation Army to be prepared to invade Taiwan by 2027. Beijing has not ruled out using force to take the island, though it has never shared details about war preparations.
But discussions about U.S. sanctions, including from researchers within China’s foreign and financial policy establishment, surged 50% in the 12 months following the start of the war in Ukraine compared with the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a review of China National Knowledge Infrastructure, the country’s largest database of academic literature.
“Analysing various possible scenarios and coming up with China’s prevention, response and countermeasures are undoubtedly a top priority for China’s policymakers,” Yu Yongding, an economist and former central bank adviser, wrote in a journal article in July 2022.
Reuters contacted all the researchers named in this story directly or through their institutions but most declined to comment or did not respond. Yu referred Reuters to an op-ed he wrote on decoupling.
The PBOC said in a statement that the research papers written by its employees represent their personal views. The central bank did not address questions about its sanctions planning.
China’s State Council Information Office did not respond to queries about Beijing’s contingency planning.
LOOKING TO MOSCOW
The freezing of more than $300 billion in Russian central bank foreign currency assets and the removal of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank payments system last year have particularly worried Chinese experts, given China’s more than $3 trillion in foreign exchange reserves and its export-dependent economy.
“The risk that China’s overseas reserve assets may be frozen seems more imminent,” wrote Wang Yongli, general manager of China International Futures, one of the country’s largest commodities and financial futures brokerage businesses.
Wang and several PBOC researchers wrote in articles that if the U.S. implemented Russia-style sanctions on China, Beijing should freeze U.S. investment and pension funds and seize the assets of U.S. companies. The papers did not name individual companies as potential targets.
Researchers have also formulated unconventional solutions to China’s dependence on the U.S. dollar, partly inspired by Moscow’s policies.
The Beijing-based China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), which counts former commerce ministers among its leaders, published several analyses on lessons China should learn from Russia.
Sun Xiaotao, a CCIEE researcher, published an article in February that argues China should push for more gold-denominated trade to prevent major fluctuations of the yuan – echoing the Russian central bank’s decision to increase its gold reserves by one million ounces since the Ukraine war began.
Reuters could not determine the extent to which the think tanks influence China’s decision-making, but they are known to brief and write reports for leading officials.
Some of China’s policies align with the papers’ recommendations. Central bank data earlier in October showed the PBOC increased its official gold reserves for the 11th consecutive month.
ENERGY AND ALLIANCES
Besides financial sanctions, Russia’s response to Western pressure on its oil, gas, metals, and chips industry has given food for thought to Chinese researchers.
Mou Lingzhi, an academic at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, wrote in January that Russia’s demand that its natural gas be paid for in roubles should spur China to accelerate the promotion of yuan pricing of commodities such as lithium, which is crucial for electric vehicle batteries.
Central bank researchers have echoed the point, with one from a PBOC branch in the island province of Hainan, Xia Fan, writing last November that China should “accelerate the process of international energy settlement” in yuan to weaken the dollar’s dominance in the oil market.
Researchers at China Minmetals Corporation, one of the country’s top miners, wrote in June that emergency plans to guarantee supplies of iron, copper, nickel, and other strategic metals were needed, noting that Russian nickel products were suspended from the London Metals Exchange as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.
Other researchers called for a new economic grouping that could protect China in a sanctions tit-for-tat.
Ye Yan, an economist at China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company, wrote in January that the cheaper Russian oil China has enjoyed as a result of Western sanctions had created a model for a future “anti-sanctions corporate network” that would allow member countries to trade discounted goods.
Chinese researchers also suggested Beijing exploit cracks within the European Union and between the U.S. and its allies. One foreign analyst said there could be a lack of unity in the West.
“Achieving broad international consensus for a sanctions coalition on China would be orders of magnitude harder than for Russia due to the much larger volume of investments there and reliance on its market,” said Martin Chorzempa, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.
SEEKING SOLUTIONS
Some analysts have highlighted the limits of yuan internationalisation, arguing instead that China should blunt sanctions by increasing its economic links with the U.S. and its allies.
Yu, the former PBOC adviser, wrote in his 2022 paper that it was unlikely the U.S. would seize trillions of dollars or refuse to pay the principal and interest on Treasury bills China holds.
“Due to the close economic and financial ties between China and the United States, the United States will not do something like ‘kill a thousand enemies and injure eight hundred of its own,'” Yu wrote.
Wang, the China International Futures official, made a similar argument last year, noting that gold was not a practical replacement of dollar reserves because of the costs and risks associated with the transport and storage of large quantities of the metal.
In light of these issues, many of the researchers suggest Beijing further open domestic financial markets to tie the interests of the U.S., its allies, as well as companies from these countries with China, increasing the costs of sanctions.
Partly in response to this, the EU and U.S. have sought to derisk and diversify supply chains and on-shore production of chips. But these policies would take time to bear fruit, Chorzempa said.
“China’s much more pronounced role in global value chains would also give it more opportunities for circumvention (of sanctions), and its ability to substitute foreign technology for indigenous production is far stronger than Russia’s”, he said.
Chen, the PBOC researcher, considered the “nuclear” option of China’s excision from SWIFT, and concluded that increasing cooperation with the U.S. was the best way to shield China.
“The mutual penetration of the Chinese and American economies will inevitably weaken the willingness to impose financial sanctions,” he wrote.
(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; editing by David Crawshaw)
Exclusive-US Army charges Private Travis King with desertion over dash into North Korea
By Phil Stewart
(Reuters) -The U.S. Army has charged Private with crimes ranging from desertion for running into North Korea in July to assault against fellow soldiers and solicitation of child pornography, according to documents obtained by Reuters.
The Army’s case against King, which has not been previously reported, includes eight distinct charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, setting up a substantial legal battle for the 23-year-old soldier after his release from North Korean custody in September.
The Army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a statement provided by a family spokesperson, King’s mother, Claudine Gates, expressed her unconditional love and asked that her son “be afforded the presumption of innocence.”
“The man I raised, the man I dropped off at boot camp, the man who spent the holidays with me before deploying did not drink,” Gates said. “A mother knows her son, and I believe something happened to mine while he was deployed. The Army promised to investigate what happened at Camp Humphreys, and I await the results.”
For weeks, the U.S. Army has deferred questions about whether King would face disciplinary action, saying its priority has been on ensuring the soldier received the proper care after being held for two months by North Korea.
His release by North Korea in September followed weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations that led the Swedish government to retrieve King in North Korea and bring him across the border into China for a handoff to the U.S. ambassador.
King was flown to a military hospital in Texas on Sept. 28 for medical evaluations, including for his mental health.
Details are still scarce about King’s treatment in North Korean custody and the soldier has not publicly explained why he fled to one of the world’s most reclusive nations on July 19.
But the Army’s charge sheet accuses him of broad misconduct before that incident, including an attempted escape from U.S. military custody on October 2022.
King was accused of soliciting a Snapchat user in July 2023 to “knowingly and willingly produce child pornography.” He was also accused of possession of child pornography.
He was also charged with insubordination for leaving his base after curfew and drinking alcohol in violation of Army regulations.
King’s family has hired a legal team to defend him that includes Franklin Rosenblatt, who served as lead military defense counsel during the court martial proceedings against Bowe Bergdahl, family spokesperson Jonathan Franks said in a statement.
Bergdahl was an Army sergeant who was held for five years by the Taliban after walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
“I am grateful for the extraordinary legal team representing my son, and I look forward to my son having his day in court,” King’s mother, Claudine Gates, said in her statement.
King, who joined the Army in January 2021, had faced two allegations of assault in South Korea. He pleaded guilty to assault and destroying public property for damaging a police car during a profanity-laced tirade against Koreans, according to court documents.
Instead of paying a fine, King opted for more than a month in South Korean detention.
King had already been due to face disciplinary action in the United States after his release from South Korean detention. He was on his way home when he slipped away from Seoul’s international airport and made his way to a civilian tour of the border area between North and South Korea.
Then King sprinted across the border into North Korea. He was immediately taken into North Korean custody.
The third charge against King was desertion. The Army said King left the Army in South Korea with the intention of staying away permanently “and did remain so absent in desertion until on or about 27 September 2023.”
(Reporting by Phil Stewart. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
