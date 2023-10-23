News
California Cop Pummels Black Woman In the Face After She Crashes Car In Shocking Video. He Has a History of Violent Arrests
A white Vallejo Police Department officer was recorded punching a Black woman in the face after she was involved in a car accident in Vallejo, California, on Oct. 13.
TikTok user Romyr Hamilton was nearby during the arrest and recorded the footage on a cellphone.
The footage captured Ofc. Colin Eaton forcibly removing the woman from her vehicle, slamming her against a cement truck, and punching her when she was on the ground near the 100 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane. The woman was reportedly a shoplifting suspect, according to the Open Vallejo.
Eaton is a six-year veteran of the police department and has a history of violent arrests.
“He punched me in my face,” yelled the woman.
Hamilton shared the video on TikTok, and it went viral. “Once she was on the ground, I think the punch was unnecessary,” said Hamilton. “She was just in a car accident. She’s still a human being. She may be hurt.”
The woman and another suspect were reportedly taken to the hospital before being brought to the Solano County Jail. The Vallejo Police Department released a statement alleging that the woman was a burglary suspect who had “attempted to flee” and ran a red light, which they said caused the collision.
“The officer tried to pin the suspect against the cement truck, but she resisted and attempted to flee the scene,” read the statement. “The officer conducted a control hold take down to prevent her from running. Once the suspect was on the ground, she continued to actively resist, pivoting her body and gauging the officer’s arm in an attempt to escape, prompting him to strike her once to gain immediate compliance. Thus, the officer was able to detain the suspect.”
The Vallejo Police Department also shared a picture of the merchandise reportedly found in the crashed vehicle.
Eaton has a violent arrest history and has been disciplined for use of force by the department. Eaton was on the scene when he and five other officers shot and killed 20-year-old musician Willie McCoy as he was awakened while sleeping in his vehicle back in 2019. The ex-marine fired 13 of the 55 bullets into McCoy’s car, according to the Vallejo Sun.
On April 19, 2020, Eaton violently arrested a man who was accused of exposing himself. “I will f—k you up,” he said. “Sit down. I will f—k you up.” Eaton was suspended for 80 hours for violating policy by putting his booted foot on the man’s head for more than a minute after he’d been restrained.
“Your foot on the suspect’s head for nearly a minute and a half after he had been restrained violated Vallejo Police Department Policy 300.5 ‘Use of Force,’” read the notice of discipline report.
Eaton also arrested 20-year-old Deyana Jenkins, McCoy’s niece, in 2019 and used a Taser on her, despite her claiming that she did not resist. Jenkins could be heard screaming as her friend cried, “They got my sister on the ground! Oh my God. Deyana, I’m sorry! Help! Somebody help! Help!”
On Oct. 16, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against the city of Vallejo and the Vallejo Police Department at Vallejo City Hall, claiming that the department’s officers regularly violate the constitutional rights of its residents.
“I saw the video. It was disturbing, and it was concerning,” said Bonta. “There will be an opportunity for investigation, review, oversight — also legal accountability, if necessary.”
The city of Vallejo is now subject to a five-year consent decree that will force the department to implement reform.
Greta Thunberg Was Targeted for an Octopus. Then Israel Chimed In
Two weeks into the horrific war between Israel and Hamas, the state of online discourse has descended from “generally bad and stupid” to “unfathomably dumb and borderline dangerous.” Case in point: recent allegations that environmental activist , after posting a “Stand with Gaza” sign and demanding a ceasefire, was actually posting a Nazi dogwhistle. Later, the official X account for the Israeli government piled on, too.
On Friday, Thunberg posted a photo on social media of her holding a “Stand with Gaza” sign accompanied by other activists holding similar pro-Palestinian messaging. The caption on her post on X read, “Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.” In the original post, she was seen with a light-blue stuffed octopus on her shoulder.
Predictably, many criticized her post for failing to condemn the terrorist group Hamas’s Oct. 7 surprise on Israel, which left at least 1,400 people dead, many of whom were civilians. Perhaps less predictably, however, others focused on the octopus, interpreting it to be a kraken, a mythical, multi-tentacled sea beast that was occasionally used in Nazi iconography.
“What does the Kraken next to you on the couch mean @GretaThunberg?,” one account with more than 1,000 retweets wrote. “The Kraken was, and is, a well-known sign of the Nazis for the anti-semitic term international finance judaism.” The post included an image from a 1938 Nazi propaganda cartoon showing a person as an octopus whose tentacles are encircling the globe, with a Star of David over their head. (The image appears to be depicting Winston Churchill, who was not Jewish — but to be fair, the Mogen David over the octopus’s head doesn’t indicate the artist had warm and generous feelings toward Jews.)
In a follow-up tweet, Thunberg, who is autistic, clarified that the plush octopus on her shoulder was not a reference to a (frankly, somewhat historically obscure) anti-Semitic canard, but to a common toy used by neurodivergent people to express their feelings. “It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of,” she wrote. “The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings. We are of course against any type of discrimination, and condemn antisemitism in all forms and shapes. This is non-negotiable. That is why I deleted the last post.”
It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of. The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings.
We are of course…
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 20, 2023
This explanation did not, however, prevent the state of Israel’s official Twitter account from calling out Thunberg for her post. “@GretaThunberg, Hamas doesn’t use sustainable materials for their rockets which have BUTCHERED innocent Israelis,” the post reads. “The victims of the Hamas massacre could have been your friends. Speak up.” The post contained images of missing Israelis such as Agam Berger, Nik Beizer, and Roni Eshel, who are all 19.
Of course, Thunberg was not making a point about whether Hamas’s munitions manufacturing practices are green-compliant; she was calling for a ceasefire to prevent more people from being killed, a position that is shared by many peace groups all over the world.
Carnival Worker Hangs 30 Feet Up to Protect Child
A carnival worker hung 30 feet in the air to protect a little girl. This happened at the Groves Pecan Festival in Groves, Texas. Eyewitnesses say the ride operator was helping a 12-year-old girl get into the cabin when a strong gust of wind sent it skyward. The man’s legs dangled as he tried to protect the child from falling out of the ride’s open door. It reportedly took around 3 minutes before other fair workers got control of the stuck machinery and were able to bring them down.
Turkey says Biden’s Israel visit amounted to approval of destruction in Gaza
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish Foreign Minister said on Friday that a visit by U.S. President to Israel this week amounted to U.S. approval of the destruction in Gaza, and added this was “noted by history”.
Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Fidan said Israel had “changed the narrative” about its involvement in a blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday, and added he hoped a summit in Cairo on Saturday would yield an agreement to stop Israel’s offensive.
“Of course, Biden coming there under these circumstances and being in a position, in a way, of approving the destruction in Gaza, is being noted by history,” Fidan said. “For many, this is not a surprise, but it creates a perception that may cause many different outcomes for America.”
He also said Turkey was proposing a guarantorship system to counterparts to find a lasting solution to the conflict, adding Turkey was ready to be a guarantor for the Palestinian side. He also called on other regional countries to be involved in this.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Burcu Karakas; Editing by Chizu NOmiyama)
