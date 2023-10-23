News
Denver wants case against Marlon Wayans stemming from luggage dispute dismissed
DENVER (AP) — Denver prosecutors asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a case against stemming from a luggage dispute with an airline employee who the actor and comedian said targeted him because of his race.
The city attorney’s office’s request comes a day after Wayans, who is Black, asked for the case to be dismissed and accused prosecutors of perpetuating the discrimination he faced by continuing with the case. Assistant City Attorney Katie Conner did not directly explain why prosecutors wanted the case dismissed, but she suggested that information gathered by Wayans’ lawyers about white passengers being allowed to violate United Airlines’ luggage limit played a role.
One of Wayans’ lawyers, David M. Beller, said a judge has granted the request. He applauded the city’s decision.
“Our community does not need one more innocent Black man wrongfully accused and wrongfully convicted,” Beller said. “I hope this inspires everyone to be more aware of their own implicit and explicit bias.”
A spokesperson for the city attorney’s office did not return an email seeking comment.
Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace, a municipal violation, in June, police said.
According to Wayans’ motion to dismiss the case, a United Airlines gate agent told him he could not get on a flight to Kansas City with three bags. The gate agent tried to physically block Wayans from getting on the flight after he consolidated his luggage into two bags to conform with airline policy, according to the filing. Wayans boarded anyway and was later asked to get off the plane before it departed.
While Wayans was working to rearrange his luggage, the gate agent kept allowing white passengers with three bags to board the flight, according to the court filing, which included still photos from surveillance video of white passengers with yellow arrows pointing to each of their bags. About 140 people boarded the flight, the filing said, many with three bags and oversized bags that violated the airline’s policy.
According to statements recorded on police body camera and cited in the filing, the gate agent told officers that Wayans “shoved,” “pushed” or “elbowed” him as the comedian boarded the plane, which Wayans’ lawyers said was a lie. They say Wayans may have brushed shoulders with the agent as he boarded. In the filing to dismiss the case, Conner said Wayans “brushed past” the gate agent to get on the plane.
The police officers who investigated were doubtful that any crime had been committed, according to Wayans’ filing, but the gate agent asked that charges be pursued.
In the city’s motion to dismiss the case, Conner noted that she had reviewed the information gathered by Wayans’ lawyers and met with the gate agent on Thursday to go over each photo included in Wayans’ filing.
“As a result of information gathered during that interview, it is the undersigned city attorney’s determination that, while probable cause existed at the time of the issuance of the complaint against Mr. Wayans, it is not in the interests of justice to proceed in this case,” Conner said.
Ilhan Omar breaks down in fit of rage aimed at Biden, Democrat leadership over support for Israel
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., broke down in a fit of rage Friday aimed at President Biden and Democrat leadership over their support for Israel amid the war with Hamas.
Her angry comments came during a press conference held outside the U.S. Capitol alongside a few fellow members of the far-left “Squad” calling for a ceasefire in the war.
“How is it that we have a president who is talking about releasing hostages, who is talking about getting American citizens out of Israel, but could not get himself to say, I want to save and work to save the hundreds, thousands of Americans stuck in Gaza. What is wrong with you?” Omar said after claiming Israel had dropped more bombs on Gaza in the last 10 days than the U.S. did across an entire year in Afghanistan.
‘SQUAD’ DEMOCRAT DECLARES ‘ALL LIVES DO MATTER’ WHILE CALLING FOR CEASEFIRE IN ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
“How is this possible? Wait, so [are] certain Americans’ lives [more] important than another? Is the American that is living in Gaza less important than the one living in Israel? How is it that you’re telling American citizens to go to the south of Gaza, but you can’t tell Netanyahu not to bomb the south because there are Americans there?” she said.
Omar claimed it was “painful and scary” to work alongside other Democrats who she said were blaming all Muslims for the violence. It was unclear who she was referencing, but progressive Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., had taken aim at members of the “Squad” last week over what he called a “reprehensible and repulsive” response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
TLAIB FACES CALLS TO BE BARRED FROM ISRAEL BRIEFINGS AFTER ‘MISINFORMATION’ ABOUT GAZA HOSPITAL EXPLOSION
“And not a single condemnation comes from our caucus leadership or any member of Congress,” she said. “How is it — how is it that we are serving in a body, serving in a body where there are members who condemn us for asking for a peace, for cease fire, the most simplest thing?”
Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for comment.
Prior to her appearance at the press conference, Omar was pressed by Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn over her support for a ceasefire against terrorists whose aim is to wipe out the existence of Jews.
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ADMITS DOXXED US SPECIAL FORCES SOLDIERS IN ISRAEL, APOLOGIZES
Omar ignored the questions before saying, “Ignore this crazy lady, don’t worry about her,” as she boarded an elevator.
On Thursday, Omar was forced to walk back comments blaming Israel for the Gaza hospital explosion that U.S. intelligence determined was not from a projectile launched by the Israeli Defense Forces. However, she failed to offer an apology.
California Cop Pummels Black Woman In the Face After She Crashes Car In Shocking Video. He Has a History of Violent Arrests
A white Vallejo Police Department officer was recorded punching a Black woman in the face after she was involved in a car accident in Vallejo, California, on Oct. 13.
TikTok user Romyr Hamilton was nearby during the arrest and recorded the footage on a cellphone.
The footage captured Ofc. Colin Eaton forcibly removing the woman from her vehicle, slamming her against a cement truck, and punching her when she was on the ground near the 100 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane. The woman was reportedly a shoplifting suspect, according to the Open Vallejo.
Eaton is a six-year veteran of the police department and has a history of violent arrests.
“He punched me in my face,” yelled the woman.
Hamilton shared the video on TikTok, and it went viral. “Once she was on the ground, I think the punch was unnecessary,” said Hamilton. “She was just in a car accident. She’s still a human being. She may be hurt.”
The woman and another suspect were reportedly taken to the hospital before being brought to the Solano County Jail. The Vallejo Police Department released a statement alleging that the woman was a burglary suspect who had “attempted to flee” and ran a red light, which they said caused the collision.
“The officer tried to pin the suspect against the cement truck, but she resisted and attempted to flee the scene,” read the statement. “The officer conducted a control hold take down to prevent her from running. Once the suspect was on the ground, she continued to actively resist, pivoting her body and gauging the officer’s arm in an attempt to escape, prompting him to strike her once to gain immediate compliance. Thus, the officer was able to detain the suspect.”
The Vallejo Police Department also shared a picture of the merchandise reportedly found in the crashed vehicle.
Eaton has a violent arrest history and has been disciplined for use of force by the department. Eaton was on the scene when he and five other officers shot and killed 20-year-old musician Willie McCoy as he was awakened while sleeping in his vehicle back in 2019. The ex-marine fired 13 of the 55 bullets into McCoy’s car, according to the Vallejo Sun.
On April 19, 2020, Eaton violently arrested a man who was accused of exposing himself. “I will f—k you up,” he said. “Sit down. I will f—k you up.” Eaton was suspended for 80 hours for violating policy by putting his booted foot on the man’s head for more than a minute after he’d been restrained.
“Your foot on the suspect’s head for nearly a minute and a half after he had been restrained violated Vallejo Police Department Policy 300.5 ‘Use of Force,’” read the notice of discipline report.
Eaton also arrested 20-year-old Deyana Jenkins, McCoy’s niece, in 2019 and used a Taser on her, despite her claiming that she did not resist. Jenkins could be heard screaming as her friend cried, “They got my sister on the ground! Oh my God. Deyana, I’m sorry! Help! Somebody help! Help!”
On Oct. 16, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against the city of Vallejo and the Vallejo Police Department at Vallejo City Hall, claiming that the department’s officers regularly violate the constitutional rights of its residents.
“I saw the video. It was disturbing, and it was concerning,” said Bonta. “There will be an opportunity for investigation, review, oversight — also legal accountability, if necessary.”
The city of Vallejo is now subject to a five-year consent decree that will force the department to implement reform.
Greta Thunberg Was Targeted for an Octopus. Then Israel Chimed In
Two weeks into the horrific war between Israel and Hamas, the state of online discourse has descended from “generally bad and stupid” to “unfathomably dumb and borderline dangerous.” Case in point: recent allegations that environmental activist , after posting a “Stand with Gaza” sign and demanding a ceasefire, was actually posting a Nazi dogwhistle. Later, the official X account for the Israeli government piled on, too.
On Friday, Thunberg posted a photo on social media of her holding a “Stand with Gaza” sign accompanied by other activists holding similar pro-Palestinian messaging. The caption on her post on X read, “Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.” In the original post, she was seen with a light-blue stuffed octopus on her shoulder.
Predictably, many criticized her post for failing to condemn the terrorist group Hamas’s Oct. 7 surprise on Israel, which left at least 1,400 people dead, many of whom were civilians. Perhaps less predictably, however, others focused on the octopus, interpreting it to be a kraken, a mythical, multi-tentacled sea beast that was occasionally used in Nazi iconography.
“What does the Kraken next to you on the couch mean @GretaThunberg?,” one account with more than 1,000 retweets wrote. “The Kraken was, and is, a well-known sign of the Nazis for the anti-semitic term international finance judaism.” The post included an image from a 1938 Nazi propaganda cartoon showing a person as an octopus whose tentacles are encircling the globe, with a Star of David over their head. (The image appears to be depicting Winston Churchill, who was not Jewish — but to be fair, the Mogen David over the octopus’s head doesn’t indicate the artist had warm and generous feelings toward Jews.)
In a follow-up tweet, Thunberg, who is autistic, clarified that the plush octopus on her shoulder was not a reference to a (frankly, somewhat historically obscure) anti-Semitic canard, but to a common toy used by neurodivergent people to express their feelings. “It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of,” she wrote. “The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings. We are of course against any type of discrimination, and condemn antisemitism in all forms and shapes. This is non-negotiable. That is why I deleted the last post.”
It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of. The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings.
We are of course…
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 20, 2023
This explanation did not, however, prevent the state of Israel’s official Twitter account from calling out Thunberg for her post. “@GretaThunberg, Hamas doesn’t use sustainable materials for their rockets which have BUTCHERED innocent Israelis,” the post reads. “The victims of the Hamas massacre could have been your friends. Speak up.” The post contained images of missing Israelis such as Agam Berger, Nik Beizer, and Roni Eshel, who are all 19.
Of course, Thunberg was not making a point about whether Hamas’s munitions manufacturing practices are green-compliant; she was calling for a ceasefire to prevent more people from being killed, a position that is shared by many peace groups all over the world.
