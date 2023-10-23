News
Greta Thunberg Was Targeted for an Octopus. Then Israel Chimed In
Two weeks into the horrific war between Israel and Hamas, the state of online discourse has descended from “generally bad and stupid” to “unfathomably dumb and borderline dangerous.” Case in point: recent allegations that environmental activist , after posting a “Stand with Gaza” sign and demanding a ceasefire, was actually posting a Nazi dogwhistle. Later, the official X account for the Israeli government piled on, too.
On Friday, Thunberg posted a photo on social media of her holding a “Stand with Gaza” sign accompanied by other activists holding similar pro-Palestinian messaging. The caption on her post on X read, “Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.” In the original post, she was seen with a light-blue stuffed octopus on her shoulder.
Predictably, many criticized her post for failing to condemn the terrorist group Hamas’s Oct. 7 surprise on Israel, which left at least 1,400 people dead, many of whom were civilians. Perhaps less predictably, however, others focused on the octopus, interpreting it to be a kraken, a mythical, multi-tentacled sea beast that was occasionally used in Nazi iconography.
“What does the Kraken next to you on the couch mean @GretaThunberg?,” one account with more than 1,000 retweets wrote. “The Kraken was, and is, a well-known sign of the Nazis for the anti-semitic term international finance judaism.” The post included an image from a 1938 Nazi propaganda cartoon showing a person as an octopus whose tentacles are encircling the globe, with a Star of David over their head. (The image appears to be depicting Winston Churchill, who was not Jewish — but to be fair, the Mogen David over the octopus’s head doesn’t indicate the artist had warm and generous feelings toward Jews.)
In a follow-up tweet, Thunberg, who is autistic, clarified that the plush octopus on her shoulder was not a reference to a (frankly, somewhat historically obscure) anti-Semitic canard, but to a common toy used by neurodivergent people to express their feelings. “It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of,” she wrote. “The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings. We are of course against any type of discrimination, and condemn antisemitism in all forms and shapes. This is non-negotiable. That is why I deleted the last post.”
It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of. The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings.
We are of course…
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 20, 2023
This explanation did not, however, prevent the state of Israel’s official Twitter account from calling out Thunberg for her post. “@GretaThunberg, Hamas doesn’t use sustainable materials for their rockets which have BUTCHERED innocent Israelis,” the post reads. “The victims of the Hamas massacre could have been your friends. Speak up.” The post contained images of missing Israelis such as Agam Berger, Nik Beizer, and Roni Eshel, who are all 19.
Of course, Thunberg was not making a point about whether Hamas’s munitions manufacturing practices are green-compliant; she was calling for a ceasefire to prevent more people from being killed, a position that is shared by many peace groups all over the world.
Carnival Worker Hangs 30 Feet Up to Protect Child
A carnival worker hung 30 feet in the air to protect a little girl. This happened at the Groves Pecan Festival in Groves, Texas. Eyewitnesses say the ride operator was helping a 12-year-old girl get into the cabin when a strong gust of wind sent it skyward. The man’s legs dangled as he tried to protect the child from falling out of the ride’s open door. It reportedly took around 3 minutes before other fair workers got control of the stuck machinery and were able to bring them down.
Turkey says Biden’s Israel visit amounted to approval of destruction in Gaza
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish Foreign Minister said on Friday that a visit by U.S. President to Israel this week amounted to U.S. approval of the destruction in Gaza, and added this was “noted by history”.
Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Fidan said Israel had “changed the narrative” about its involvement in a blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday, and added he hoped a summit in Cairo on Saturday would yield an agreement to stop Israel’s offensive.
“Of course, Biden coming there under these circumstances and being in a position, in a way, of approving the destruction in Gaza, is being noted by history,” Fidan said. “For many, this is not a surprise, but it creates a perception that may cause many different outcomes for America.”
He also said Turkey was proposing a guarantorship system to counterparts to find a lasting solution to the conflict, adding Turkey was ready to be a guarantor for the Palestinian side. He also called on other regional countries to be involved in this.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Burcu Karakas; Editing by Chizu NOmiyama)
Jordan out as speaker candidate in secret ballot after top ally warned death threats “will continue”
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is out as the Republican Party’s speaker designee after losing a secret ballot shortly after losing his third attempt to be elected speaker on the House floor Friday.
With only 194 votes — compared to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ 210 — Jordan fell dramatically short of the majority needed to secure the speaker’s gavel in the absence of four lawmakers, according to The Washington Post. Twenty-five Republicans opposed Jordan on in the latest vote, a figure up from 20 in Tuesday’s count and 22 in Wednesday’s total.
Republicans held a caucus meeting after the vote where a majority of members voted against Jordan, meaning the party will look for a new candidate next week. “122-86 was the final tally,” Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported. “Jordan went down handily.”
The House has been without a speaker for 17 days following former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s, R-Calif., ouster, a move propelled by the same GOP in-fighting between the far-right and moderate factions that’s delayed the elevation of the California Republican’s replacement. As the GOP’s internal division belabors the process of electing a new leader for the chamber, lawmakers are also stalled in responding to any legislation brought to the floor, including the $106 billion in aid President Joe Biden is requesting for Ukraine and Israel.
But casting a darkening shadow over the Ohio Republican’s repeated, failed bids for the speakership are the mounting number of death threats against Republican holdouts coming from his far-right allies.
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., became the latest member of Congress to report he got death threats in connection with his refusal to support Jordan’s effort, The Hill reports. Buck, who voted for Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn. in all three ballots this week, told NBC Thursday that his office received four death threats out of the 20,000 phone calls his team had fielded. He also noted that he lost office space over his stance.
“I’ve been evicted from my office in Colorado. I have notice of an eviction because the landlord is mad with my voting record on the Speaker issue,” Buck told the outlet. “And everybody in the conference is getting this. Family members have been approached and threatened. All kinds of things are going on. There’s going to be some tension.”
Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa; Drew Ferguson, R-Ga.; and Don Bacon, R-Neb. also reported being threatened for not backing the Ohio Republican.
Bacon, a Republican centrist who doubled down on his opposition to Jordan in the face of the threats, told the Associated Press that the barrage of harassing text messages and phone calls led his wife to sleep with a loaded gun near her bedside one night.
“Ferguson told the conference that he‘s had to have a sheriff stationed at his daughter’s school over death threats from the far right. Also one at his house,” a senior GOP source told Axios reporter Juliegrace Brufke.
Per a senior GOP source, “Ferguson told the conference that he‘s had to have a sheriff stationed at his daughter’s school over death threats from the far right. Also one at his house.”
— Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) October 19, 2023
CNN also obtained an alarming voicemail threatening the wife of an unnamed GOP congressman who opposed Jordan, Mediaite reports.
“Why is your husband such a pig?” the call began before descending into a profane, vitriolic threat. “Why would he get on TV and make an a—hole of himself? Because he’s a deep-state prick? Because he doesn’t represent the people? So what we’re gonna do is we’re going f—king follow you all over the place. We’re gonna be up your ass f—king nonstop. We are now Antifa.”
The caller went on to deride the congressman using a homophobic slur and restated their vow to follow the wife “to every appointment you have, everything you f—king do” and bombard her with messages after claiming to have doxxed her.
“Jim Jordan or more conservative or you’re going to be f—king molested like you can’t ever imagine,” the caller concluded. “And again, non-violently. You won’t go to the beauty parlor. You must be a b—h to marry a f—king ugly motherf—er like that.”
Despite the severity of the threats leveled against their colleagues, some of Jordan’s allies have chosen to minimize them altogether and even blame the holdouts for the vitriol they’re facing.
In a meeting Thursday between the Freedom Caucus co-founder and his opponents, his close ally, Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, said that it’s not Jordan’s supporters’ fault that the holdouts are receiving death threats but theirs for voting against him, sources told Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman. That harassment “will continue as long as people oppose Jordan for speaker,” Davidson added per Sherman.
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., a top ally of the Ohioan, dismissed the threats against his colleagues to reporters outside the chamber Friday, dubbing them “another red herring.”
“All of us in Congress receive death threats. I don’t know if that’s a newsflash for anybody here, there are people out in the world that dislike us and threaten us. That’s nothing new. It’s nothing new to any member of Congress. We all know it,” he said per Mediaite.
“They didn’t seem to mind, no one in this town seemed to mind the pressure campaign from all the lobbyists and the special interests in Washington, D.C. in January,” Perry added. “But suddenly, now they mind all the calls, and the emails, and the texts, and the letters, and the visits from their own constituents.”
Rep. Perry on threats against GOP members who voted against Jordan:
“All of us in Congress receive death threats. I don’t know if that’s a newsflash for anybody here. There are people out in the world that dislike us and threaten us, that’s nothing new … another red herring.” pic.twitter.com/Cjh1iDRahk
— Alejandro Alvarez 🫡 (@aletweetsnews) October 20, 2023
Earlier Friday, Perry had already made his stance on the GOP holdouts known, writing on X, formerly Twitter, “If you’re not voting for Jim Jordan, you at least owe it to the American People to tell them the REAL REASON.”
If you’re not voting for Jim Jordan, you at least owe it to the American People to tell them the REAL REASON.
— RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) October 20, 2023
Jordan, whose allies were blamed for “bullying” tactics and pressure campaigns in the days leading up to this week’s votes in an effort to get support from those opponents, condemned the “abhorrent” threats and harassment being directed toward his colleagues in a Wednesday tweet, calling for them to stop.
No American should accost another for their beliefs.
We condemn all threats against our colleagues and it is imperative that we come together.
Stop. It’s abhorrent.
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 18, 2023
After Friday’s third failed vote, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, during an appearance on CNN reflected on the attacks being leveled against opposing Republicans and the attention the GOP’s internal unrest over the speakership is taking from their real work.
“These attacks have become extremely vicious. They’re different,” he told Jake Tapper. “I’ve been a subject of a lot of attacks from the far-right. These are different, and they have entrenched the opposition. They’re not moving.”
Crenshaw went on to predict that any votes held over the weekend would “definitely backfire” on Jordan as he’d likely lose more supporters.
“I think the conference needs a reset. The reset was proposed yesterday frankly, which was to empower Speaker pro tempore McHenry with temporary powers to simply bring bills to the floor,” he explained, adding “That would allow us to reset — stop yelling at each other, stop pretending that its the people’s work when you’re just in a room yelling at each other about who’s the most popular. That’s not the people’s work. The people’s work is what we do on committees. We legislate.”
