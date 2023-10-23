Earn Money
How Can I Make Money During This Recession?
How can I make money? That is a common question during this recession. But people like to make extra money or better money in the best of times. But during a recession, it is a serious matter indeed. I was born in 1932 which was the worst year of the depression. As I remember so was the next year and the next. It really didn’t end until the economy of WWII started to kick in. Nobody knows when this one will end even though it is “officially” over. With the deficits maybe never.
To answer the question, “How can I make money?” I have tried to break it down in to a few general categories as follow:
Find a Job
The immediate way to gain or increase income is to get a job, or a better job, or an extra job. I notice on sad stories on TV that many have two or three jobs. These are usually low-paying jobs that don’t quite bring in the bacon. Usually the person lost a good high-paying job and then had to take what he or she could find to support the family and to pay off all those bills created when times were “good.”
If you need a job learn this: Most all jobs are obtained through contacts. So to answer your question, “How can I make money?” then renew your contacts and make new contacts. For example you might call an old friend and tell him that you are out of work. Ask if he knows where you might find a job. Ask if he can help you. Then till him to let others know you are out of work and would appreciate any help he might give you. Ask if he knows a person who might be able to help you.
I am not going into the details of obtaining a job but I will list some thoughts on the matter:
1.You need an appointment for a job interview. Say you write a note to a manager you know in a local company. Ask for an interview. In your letter give some details of your educational details and employment background but mainly say how you think you could help the company if you were employed. Always give a phone number where you can be reached. Ask in your letter for the person to call you at the number for further discussion and to set up an appointment.
2.Have a resume. That is were the nitty-gritty goes. But be careful what you write. Don’t put things in there that would not be discussed in a business-like interview. Keep your religion and political activities out of the resume. Also, your hobbies are not that interesting. The purpose of a resume is to focus on the job you are trying to obtain. If you are looking for work in more than one area, then you need more than one resume. Give your vita (birth date, etc.) and contact information, the job you are applying for, the experience you have in that area, your education, any publications and activities in organizations that support your request.
3.Even if you go to an interview for a construction worker, dress like you are going to church right after the interview. Make sure you are shaved if you are a man, have your shoes polished, and that your tie is straight, not gaudy, and that you shake hands with a firm but not too-strong grip, and that you have a big smile on your face.
4.During the interview, listen carefully to what is being said. Pickup on things you can elaborate on. Avoid areas that are not of interest to the interviewer. Be enthusiastic but not overly so.
5.Ask for the job. Don’t start off asking about the salary before you get the job. Even then wait for the offer before you respond.
There are many resources to help you improve your chances of obtaining a better-paying job. Go to your library and search the net. Resume formats are readily available. Also don’t neglect employment services in your areas including resources your church or club might have available. Spread your wings!
Start a Local Business
Many new businesses are started during recessions. People are desperate to get something going. The self-reliant rely on there own skills or expertise.
There are many resources to help you get started in a new business. First start by talking to your banker. Ask him if he knows of business start-up opportunities in your area. Are there business that you might be able to take over?
Go to your local colleges and university and talk to people who are assigned to help small businesses. Talk to your Chamber of Commerce and local business clubs. Most important, talk to other business owners. Tell them that you are thinking of starting a business and ask for pit-falls to watch for, how to get financing, how to choose a location, what local business cost are, how he got started, what help he received on start-up, and let him do most of the talking. Who does he know that could help you?
Once you have decided which business you would like to start, write a business plan. Your local resources will help you prepare it. Some colleges and organizations offer classes to help you get going. These are usually taught by retired business people who know what they are talking about. One you have your plan, have your banker look it over. Ask your banker for help with financing. The Small Business Administration may insure your loan. To get such a loan, start with your banker.
In your business plan, state the objectives of your business in regard to your suppliers, your customers, and the community. Describe what you plan to provide to your customers including good service. Your business plan should not only discuss products, manufacturing, and financing but also how you are going to promote your business. After all is said and done, you must get customers in your door. After you get things going, you may want to offer products and services on the Internet but don’t get the cart before the horse.
Work at Home Using Online Sources
The question, “How can I make money?” is loved by Internet gurus. They make millions every year by providing get-rich-quick schemes that don’t work. Most all Internet marketers I know have been scammed in this way. But scams are rampant in all kinds of businesses so you must be vigilant. You can always check out a program on the Internet if you think it is scam. Just remember that if you put “Is the Joe Blow plan a scam,” Joe Blow himself will be in there still, trying to sway you. Look for an independent review who link does not lead to Joe Blow’s landing page because the writer is an affiliate of Joe Blow.
Remember that if you are going to be an Internet marketer that Joe Blow is your competition, not your friend. He will bleed you dry. He first give you a gift. That puts you on his mailing list. Then he sells you his scheme. You find the scheme does not work. He sells you additional products that are sure to work but don’t. Then he offers to mentor you on a personal until he has your last penny.
Although many folks go into Internet marketing, most fail. The reason is that it takes training to become an Internet or affiliate marketer. The process is free for the most part. You need a web page and an affiliate link. Free methods of marketing are available but most marketers use article writing. You can get your affiliate links by the dozens at no charge at Click-Bank, Commission Junction and other such sites. It’s all about traffic and pre-selling. Here is the process in a nutshell:
1.You decide what areas or markets to enter based on your knowledge and experience.
2.You make sure the markets you select are producing income to Internet marketers. To do this, you find keywords that people are searching for by using a keyword tool of which there are several good ones on the Internet. You see how much advertising is paid out for each keyword, how many visitors there are, and how much competition there is.
3.You choose products to promote. You make up an information page on the keyword subject. You do not try to sell on this page. You just try to warm the reader up so he will click on your affiliate link. If the keyword is “fishing for trout,” then you must give relevant information on fly fishing. You put your link at the end of the article. It might say, “Click Here for information on great fishing lures that I use myself.”
4.You write an article about fishing and in your resource box you link to your web page. You promote your article on your blog and on social sites and in emails.
5.You give something away on your web page. To get the free item the reader leaves his or her first name and email address. You use a code from Aweber or such that provides the free product, and then sends scheduled emails to the reader about fishing. You suggest your products in your emails.
It takes more training then I have given you here, but you have the idea.
Conclusion
This article is too short to give definitive answers to the question, “How can I earn money,” but I hope I have given you an idea of things you can pursue.
Good Hunting!
Fly Old Glory!
Earn Money Online With CPA Offers
If you have been exploring different ways to earn money online, then perhaps you have heard of CPA marketing. CPA stands for Cost per Action, and it’s a form of marketing where the affiliate gets paid when the leads generated perform a certain action. Some of the most common CPA offers are those requiring email submits, zip submits, or filling out a form requesting more information. Since these offers are free for the end user, it’s relatively easy to make money from them.
One of the ways that people make money from CPA marketing is by building landing pages and then sending traffic to them. Most of the time, these landing pages are simple one pages sites that give a little teaser information to the reader, and then direct them to another page. This is usually where they need to perform the action so that the affiliate gets paid. As long as the landing page isn’t misleading, the visitor will usually follow through and the affiliate will get paid a buck or two for that lead.
Many people focus on the email and zip submits particularly since no one really gives that much thought to entering such information. They usually only pay $1 to $2 per lead, but imagine getting 100 people to do your offer in a day. That can amount to a sizable income, and in a short amount of time. There are some CPA offers that pay considerably more than a couple of dollars per lead, but these generally involve dating offers. If you can drive traffic from an audience who would be interested in such an offer, then you stand to earn as much as $25 or more per person that signs up for the offer!
When you start talking about several dozens of people signing up for a dating offer that pays such a high rate, then you’re really in the money. If you could get just 4 people to your landing page a day that actually signed up for the offer, you’d still be raking in $100 a day. That’s pretty good for the little amount of work that’s required. It’s probably a lot more than you’d be making with your day job, that’s for sure.
How can I make money?...
Earn Money Online With CPA Offers
If you have been exploring...
Profitable Way to Earn Money Online
