How Joe Biden’s lifelong bond with Israel shapes war policy
By Matt Spetalnick, Jeff Mason, Steve Holland and Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -When met with Prime Minister and his war cabinet during his visit to Israel, the U.S. president assured them: “I don’t believe you have to be a Jew to be a Zionist, and I am a Zionist.”
The politicians and generals gathered in the ballroom of the Tel Aviv hotel nodded in approval, according to a U.S. official knowledgeable of the closed-door remarks, even as Israel bombarded Gaza in retaliation for a devastating attack by Palestinian Hamas militants and with a ground invasion looming.
Biden, who is of Irish Catholic descent, has used similar words in the past to profess his affinity for Israel. But the moment, which has not been previously reported, illustrates how Biden’s decades as one of the leading “Friends of Israel” in American politics seem to be guiding him during a defining crisis of his presidency.
It also underscores the challenges he faces balancing unwavering support for Israel with persuading Netanyahu – with whom he has a long history – to avoid worsening the civilian death toll and humanitarian meltdown in Gaza as well as complicating further releases of American hostages.
“Biden’s connection to Israel is deeply engrained in his political DNA,” said Aaron David Miller, a former Middle East negotiator who served six secretaries of state in both Democratic and Republican administrations. “Whether he likes it or not, he’s in the midst of a crisis he’ll have to manage.”
Reuters interviewed a dozen current and former aides, lawmakers and analysts, some of whom said Biden’s current wartime embrace of Netanyahu could afford the U.S. leverage to try to moderate Israel’s response in Gaza.
In their private session with aides on Wednesday, the two leaders displayed none of the tensions that have sometimes characterized their meetings, according to a second U.S. official familiar with the talks.
But Biden did pose hard questions to Netanyahu about the coming offensive, including “have you thought through what comes the day after and the day after that?” the official said. U.S. and regional sources have expressed doubt that Israel, which vows to destroy Hamas, has yet crafted an endgame.
Biden’s alignment with the right-wing leader risks alienating some progressives in his Democratic Party as he seeks re-election in 2024, with a growing international outcry against Israel’s tactics also casting some blame on the U.S.
It also has prompted many Palestinians and others in the Arab world to regard Biden as too biased in favor of Israel to act as an even-handed peace broker.
FORGED OVER DECADES
Biden has partly credited his pro-Israel world view to his father, who insisted following World War Two and the Nazi Holocaust there was no doubt of the justness of establishing Israel as a Jewish homeland in 1948.
Biden’s awareness of the persecution of Jews over the centuries and a record high in the number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year could also help explain why Hamas atrocities committed in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel were so disturbing for the 80-year-old president, according to a former U.S. official.
Entering national politics in 1973, Biden spent the next five decades forging his policy positions – iron-clad support for Israel’s security coupled with backing for steps toward Palestinian statehood – as he served as U.S. senator, Barack Obama’s vice president and finally president.
His career was marked by deep engagement with the Israeli-Arab conflict, including an oft-retold encounter with Prime Minister Golda Meir who told the young lawmaker in 1973 on the cusp of the Yom Kippur War that Israel’s secret weapon was “we have no place else to go.”
During his 36 years in the Senate, Biden was the chamber’s biggest recipient in history of donations from pro-Israeli groups, taking in $4.2 million, according to the Open Secrets database.
As vice president, Biden often mediated the testy relationship between Obama and Netanyahu.
Dennis Ross, a Middle East adviser during Obama’s first term, recalled Biden intervening to prevent retribution against Netanyahu for a diplomatic snub during a 2010 visit. Obama, Ross said, had wanted to come down hard over Israel’s announcement of a major expansion of housing for Jews in East Jerusalem, the mostly Arab half of the city captured in the 1967 war.
“Whenever things were getting out of hand with Israel, Biden was the bridge,” said Ross, now at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “His commitment to Israel was that strong … And it’s the instinct we’re seeing now.”
While Biden and Netanyahu profess to be longtime friends, their relationship was frayed in recent months with the White House echoing Israeli opponents of Netanyahu’s plan to curb the powers of the Supreme Court of Israel.
PROGRESSIVE DISSENT
The two now find themselves in an uneasy alliance that could be tested by an Israeli ground offensive.
Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, in an interview with Reuters, expressed confidence that the “arc of time” in Biden and Netanyahu’s relationship would enable them to work together.
But in a veiled swipe, Graham, who spent years as Biden’s Senate colleague, said it was “imperative” he set “red lines” to keep Iran, Hamas’s benefactor, out of the conflict.
Biden has warned Iran not to get involved but has not spelled out consequences.
Hamas gunmen killed 1,400 people and took around 200 hostages, including Americans, when they rampaged through Israeli towns. Israel has since put Gaza under siege. At least 4,385 Palestinians have been killed, Gaza officials said.
While Republicans have shown near-unanimity in endorsing whatever action Israel takes, Biden faces dissent from a faction of progressives pushing for Israeli restraint and a ceasefire.
“President Biden, not all America is with you on this one, and you need to wake up and understand,” Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, told supporters. “We are literally watching people commit genocide.”
But experts say Biden could gain ground among independent voters who share his affinity for Israel.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday showed stronger U.S. public sympathy for Israel than in the past, with support for Israel highest among Republicans at 54%, compared to 37% of Democrats. Younger Americans showed less support for Israel than older Americans.
Biden, facing low approval ratings, and some fellow Democrats are also expected to be wary of running afoul of the main U.S. pro-Israel lobby, AIPAC, a powerful force in U.S. elections.
But the crisis has also stirred criticism of Biden for not devoting enough attention to the plight of Palestinians, whose hopes for statehood have grown ever dimmer under Israeli occupation.
U.S. officials had said the time was not right to resume long-suspended Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, largely because of intransigence on both sides.
“The administration’s neglect of the issue is a key factor in where we are today,” Khaled Elgindy, a former Palestinian negotiations adviser, said.
Biden’s “blank check” for Israel’s assault on Gaza has “shattered, perhaps irreversibly, what little credibility the U.S. had left,” said Elgindy, now at the Middle East Institute in Washington.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Jeff Mason, Steve Holland and Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Suzanne Goldenberg)
Hamas’s hostage-taking handbook reveals secrets of terror-raid planning
Manuals discovered on the bodies of dead Hamas terrorists shows how they were ordered to execute “problematic” hostages with babies designated as specific targets during their surprise attack on Israel.
The Islamist terror group took more than 200 hostages back to Gaza after a murderous rampage through communities in southern Israel, killing around 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
A copy of one guide, obtained by The Telegraph, revealed how Hamas planned to take hostages to use as human shields in firefights with Israel’s armed forces and kill any who posed a threat to their terror attack.
“Kill the problematic and those who post a threat,” the document reads in Arabic.
“Gather some of the hostages in the area and use them as cannon fodder, ensuring they are clearly visible,” it adds.
Israeli officials say the manuals are a sign of the high level of planning by Hamas in the months leading up to the attack on October 7.
“It shows they were very, very task orientated,” Lt Col Peter Lerner, an IDF spokesman, told The Telegraph.
“It wasn’t just haphazardly ‘let’s cross over and kill whoever we walk into’ but rather that we go in, we take, we attack, we abduct, we tie them up… there’s a whole list of things to do.”
The hostage-taking manual recommended gathering the victims in “pre-determined” locations on maps when each of the terrorist squads had finished “cleansing their operating areas”.
Civilian targets
Maps found on the terrorists showed the locations of nurseries, shops and other civilian targets.
The attackers were expected to “kill anyone that may pose a threat or cause a distraction or disturbance”, and blindfold and tie up the others by their wrists and ankles.
Further killings were advocated only as a “last resort”, with the terrorists told to use “firearms, smoke and stun grenades, indirect threats, electric shocks, violence and terrorism” to maintain order.
It said men should be separated from women and babies, confirming that Hamas had long planned to target infants as part of its brutal raid across the border into southern Israel.
Versions of the guide, which was marked “confidential”, were found on the bodies of dead Hamas terrorists, as well as in vehicles abandoned by the group when Israeli forces fought back.
In Israel there is a sense that the attack may have been more devastating than the terror group had thought possible.
Officials believe each Hamas squad was meant to have brought just one or two hostages back with them across the border into Gaza, with a maximum of 30 taken into captivity.
Hundreds of victims
Instead, hundreds of victims were loaded onto the back of pick-up trucks, motorcycles and golf carts as the terrorists caught Israel’s armed forces flat-footed.
And Israeli officials fear the true number of victims taken to Gaza could yet grow beyond the 210 officially announced.
They say there are still 100 people left unaccounted for, with intelligence pointing towards them being alive and held hostage by Hamas.
The terrorists’ guide set out how the expected number of victims taken back across the borders could have been significantly lower.
It appears that Hamas had initially planned for a protracted battle over control of the kibbutzim, with recommendations to “collect as much food and drinks as possible”.
“Do not use your own supplies to feed the hostages, except in emergency situations,” the manual added.
In expectation of an armed stand-off between Hamas and Israeli forces, the terrorists were given orders on how to conduct negotiations.
Only the most senior commanders were allowed to “communicate with the enemy” and were told to stay in close contact throughout with leaders in Gaza.
“Do not engage in negotiations in the field if possible,” the document added, suggesting the ultimate aim was to return to Gaza with captives.
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.
Russia summoned Czech charge d’affaires over response to Hroza attack
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday it had summoned the Czech Republic’s temporary charge d’affaires in Russia, protesting against Prague’s response to an air strike on Hroza in northeastern Ukraine this month that killed dozens.
The ministry said it had summoned the Czech diplomat on Oct. 17 “in response to the recent demarche by the Czech foreign ministry”.
“A decisive protest was lodged and the Russian position on the situation around Ukraine was thoroughly stated, including in the context of Ukrainian fabrications picked up by Prague about the alleged involvement of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the strikes on civilian infrastructure in Hroza,” the ministry said.
The Kremlin said after the attacks that the Russian military does not strike civilian targets in Ukraine.
The ministry went on to criticise Prague’s active support for Kyiv.
Shortly after the attack, the Czech foreign ministry said it would summon Russia’s ambassador.
(Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Mark Heinrich and Toby Chopra)
17 Recent Tinder, Hinge, And Bumble Screenshots That Are So Chaotic, I’m Amazed They’re Actually Real
1.This compliment:
2.These Tinder matches that have a very different energy:
3.This match who believes he can get whoever he wants:
4.This “mommy” opener that didn’t work:
5.This match who didn’t ask a question:
6.This person who had the audacity to swipe right to send this message:
7.And this person who matched TWICE just to say this:
8.This person who had an awful reply:
9.This “funny” date story that’s actually not funny at all:
10.This convo that started off cute:
11.This match who chose to be honest:
12.This dog owner:
13.This person who has riveting conversation skills:
14.This car drama:
15.This guy who sounds like a lovely date:
16.This convo that was messy from the start:
17.And finally, this dude who had the most fascinating insults:
Wow.
H/T: r/Tinder and r/Bumble
How Joe Biden's lifelong bond with Israel shapes war policy
Hamas's hostage-taking handbook reveals secrets of terror-raid planning
Hamas's hostage-taking handbook reveals secrets of terror-raid planning
Russia summoned Czech charge d'affaires over response to Hroza attack
Russia summoned Czech charge d'affaires over response to Hroza attack
17 Recent Tinder, Hinge, And Bumble Screenshots That Are So Chaotic, I'm Amazed They're Actually Real
17 Recent Tinder, Hinge, And Bumble Screenshots That Are So Chaotic, I'm Amazed They're Actually Real
Inside the Search and Sad End for Corrections Officer Vicky White
Inside the Search and Sad End for Corrections Officer Vicky White
Chilling video shows a doomed Russian soldier in a terrifying cat-and-mouse ordeal with a Ukrainian killer drone
Chilling video shows a doomed Russian soldier in a terrifying cat-and-mouse ordeal with a Ukrainian killer drone
San Francisco could get 90% of its homeless off the streets with the country's fiercest housing speculation tax, but landlords are already fighting it tooth and nail
San Francisco could get 90% of its homeless off the streets with the country's fiercest housing speculation tax, but landlords are already fighting it tooth and nail
Jewish and Muslim groups weigh in on Trudeau's take on Gaza hospital bombing
Jewish and Muslim groups weigh in on Trudeau's take on Gaza hospital bombing
Denver wants case against Marlon Wayans stemming from luggage dispute dismissed
Denver wants case against Marlon Wayans stemming from luggage dispute dismissed
Ilhan Omar breaks down in fit of rage aimed at Biden, Democrat leadership over support for Israel
Ilhan Omar breaks down in fit of rage aimed at Biden, Democrat leadership over support for Israel
Ilhan Omar breaks down in fit of rage aimed at Biden, Democrat leadership over support for Israel
