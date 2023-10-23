Ilhan Omar breaks down in fit of rage aimed at Biden, Democrat leadership over support for Israel

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., broke down in a fit of rage Friday aimed at President Biden and Democrat leadership over their support for Israel amid the war with Hamas.

Her angry comments came during a press conference held outside the U.S. Capitol alongside a few fellow members of the far-left “Squad” calling for a ceasefire in the war.

“How is it that we have a president who is talking about releasing hostages, who is talking about getting American citizens out of Israel, but could not get himself to say, I want to save and work to save the hundreds, thousands of Americans stuck in Gaza. What is wrong with you?” Omar said after claiming Israel had dropped more bombs on Gaza in the last 10 days than the U.S. did across an entire year in Afghanistan.

‘SQUAD’ DEMOCRAT DECLARES ‘ALL LIVES DO MATTER’ WHILE CALLING FOR CEASEFIRE IN ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR President Biden, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

“How is this possible? Wait, so [are] certain Americans’ lives [more] important than another? Is the American that is living in Gaza less important than the one living in Israel? How is it that you’re telling American citizens to go to the south of Gaza, but you can’t tell Netanyahu not to bomb the south because there are Americans there?” she said.

Advertisement

Omar claimed it was “painful and scary” to work alongside other Democrats who she said were blaming all Muslims for the violence. It was unclear who she was referencing, but progressive Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., had taken aim at members of the “Squad” last week over what he called a “reprehensible and repulsive” response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

TLAIB FACES CALLS TO BE BARRED FROM ISRAEL BRIEFINGS AFTER ‘MISINFORMATION’ ABOUT GAZA HOSPITAL EXPLOSION Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

“And not a single condemnation comes from our caucus leadership or any member of Congress,” she said. “How is it — how is it that we are serving in a body, serving in a body where there are members who condemn us for asking for a peace, for cease fire, the most simplest thing?”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for comment.

Advertisement

Prior to her appearance at the press conference, Omar was pressed by Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn over her support for a ceasefire against terrorists whose aim is to wipe out the existence of Jews.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ADMITS DOXXED US SPECIAL FORCES SOLDIERS IN ISRAEL, APOLOGIZES House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks to the media during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 01, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Omar ignored the questions before saying, “Ignore this crazy lady, don’t worry about her,” as she boarded an elevator.

On Thursday, Omar was forced to walk back comments blaming Israel for the Gaza hospital explosion that U.S. intelligence determined was not from a projectile launched by the Israeli Defense Forces. However, she failed to offer an apology.

Original article source: WATCH: Ilhan Omar breaks down in fit of rage aimed at Biden, Democrat leadership over support for Israel