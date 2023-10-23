News
Iowa woman who made fake cancer claims on social media must pay restitution but stays out of prison
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who falsely claimed to have cancer and documented her “battle” on social media will stay out of prison after a judge gave her probation and a suspended sentence.
Madison Russo, 20, never had pancreatic cancer, leukemia nor the football-sized tumor wrapped around her spine she that claimed in postings on TikTok, GoFundMe, Facebook and LinkedIn. But over 400 people sent her donations. As part of the 10-year suspended sentence handed down Friday, she was ordered to pay $39,000 in restitution and a $1,370 fine. If she stays out of trouble for three years of probation, she’ll stay free.
The Bettendorf woman pleaded guilty in June to first-degree theft. In court on Friday, Judge John Telleen declined a defense request that would have wiped the conviction off her record if she completes probation successfully. He said people who deal with her in the future should know that she once engaged in a “criminal scheme,” and that “serious crimes must have serious consequences.”
“Through this scheme, you deceived your friends, your family, your community, other cancer victims, charities and strangers who were motivated by your supposedly tragic story to donate to help support you,” the judge said.
Russo told the court she made her story up because she hoped her fake cancer battle would force her troubled family to focus on her.
“A lot of people have made speculation as to why I did this and how somebody who looked like they had everything together could have such a mess,” she said. “I didn’t do this for money or greed. I didn’t do this for attention. I did this as an attempt to get my family back together.”
Her sentence also includes 100 hours of community service. She paid the $39,000 restitution earlier, and the money was being held by the court. GoFundMe has already sent refunds to donors.
Her scam unraveled when medical professionals spotted discrepancies in her story online. Police subpoenaed her medical records and found she had never been diagnosed with cancer at any medical facility in the area. She was arrested in January.
Scott County prosecutor Kelly Cunningham recommended against prison time because Russo had no criminal history, had good grades in college, was employed and was unlikely to reoffend. That bothered Rhonda Miles, who runs a pancreatic cancer foundation in Nashville, Tennessee, that donated to Russo and testified at the hearing.
“It was devastating to sit there and watch the Scott County prosecuting attorney act like a defending attorney, so that was tough,” Miles said. “And I think she’ll have a lot of questions to answer from the locals on that at some point. Why were you defending this girl when you were supposed to be prosecuting?”
Russo apologized to the court and her victims, and said she wished she had sought out help regarding her family.
“I fully acknowledge what I did was wrong. And I’m incredibly sorry,” she said through sobs. “If there was anything I could do to take it back I would. The reality is I can’t.”
Italy’s Meloni urges international community not to fall into Hamas “trap”
CAIRO (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that the international community must avoid an escalation in the war between Israel and Hamas and set a roadmap towards the two states solution.
Meloni made the remarks while speaking in Egypt at the Cairo international summit for peace in the Middle East as Israel prepares a ground assault on Gaza following Hamas attack that killed 1,400 people.
“Although our starting points are far apart, our interests overlap perfectly: that what is happening in Gaza does not become a much wider conflict, a religious war, a clash of civilisations,” Meloni said speaking in Italian.
“I have the impression that this was the real aim of the Hamas attack, not to defend the rights of the Palestinian people, but an attack that would create an unbridgeable gap between the Palestinians and the Israelis, meaning that the target is all of us, and we cannot fall into this trap, which would be very stupid.”
The Italian premier met Palestinian in Cairo before travelling to Tel Aviv to meet Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Meloni and Abbas discussed the need to work hard for a de-escalation of the Israel-Hamas war and for a two-state solution, the Italian leader told journalists, referring to the idea of establishing two separate and independent states, one for Israelis and one for Palestinians.
“I hope that there is a responsibility on the part of whole international community, and it seems to me that there is, to speed up this process and provide a structural solution to the conflict,” Meloni said.
She stressed that a two-state solution must have a clear timeframe.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Alison Williams)
Profitable Way to Earn Money Online
Making money online is a very complex topic. When a search engine gives millions of results while making a search on this topic, it is quite obvious that one can get lost in this huge ocean in the search of success. So it is always advisable to start up step wise rather than trying to engulf the whole. A profitable way to make money online is a challenge for internet marketers. When an internet marketer is looking forward for a profitable way, the first thing he has to do is “research”. The steps for a research will be as below.
– Finding a suitable and profitable niche
– Making a research on the audience
– Choosing a product to promote
– Short listing keywords
– Building campaigns
All these steps are a part of research techniques that need to be done. Once the research has been successful, one can decide the direction in which he would like to move forward. The directions are, “Article Marketing, PPC, Email Marketing, SEO etc. An internet marketer can not be able to earn money and make profit just by doing a research and choosing a direction. There are also some more areas which all should be focused well. One of them is building new strategies for internet marketing. New strategies are always dependent upon discovery, interpreting and developing new methods or tools. To utilize the new strategy in a proper direction, again research is necessary. So, at each step an internet marketer has to do some research and build new ideas or strategies to get more profit.
When an internet marketer is new, the direction that is chosen for campaigning must be the one where there will be less or no investment. Article marketing can be a profitable way to make money online. As in this direction of internet marketing, there is no principal investment. After getting into this direction, a marketer has to build campaigns through articles. These articles are to be written by the marketer and published in some article directories. These articles should be informative and convey the merchant’s message to the readers and also direct them to the merchant’s site. This technique is one of the profitable ways to make money on web.
Article Marketing, though a profitable way to make money online, it is also important to follow the rules and understand the concept. This direction might turn out to be procrastinated and unsuccessful if not followed properly. So, learning and hard work holds their places again at this point.
An Overview of Wrongful Death Under California Personal Injury Statutes
People outside the legal community harbor many misconceptions about California personal injury statutes, California wrongful death statutes and other aspects of the law. Legislators in California and elsewhere write laws with a language all their own, containing Latin phrases, industry-specific usages of common words, long, rambling explanations and codicil that make them devilishly difficult for laymen to understand. This is one of the reasons why people seek the counsel of a personal injury lawyer or a legal professional practicing in another specific field of law.
A simplified definition is that wrongful death occurs when negligence or another type of unjust action on the part of a person or another type of entity results in the death of a person, referred to as a decedent. California wrongful death statutes state that the decedent’s survivors, living dependents and/or beneficiaries can recover monetary damages through wrongful death lawsuits in certain situations. As always, the devil is in the details as the phrase “in certain situations” guarantees liberal, and sometimes confounding, use of the aforementioned codicil lawmakers love so much. However, these details are necessary to define specifically when people can pursue a wrongful death claim in order to prevent frivolous litigation and other abuses of the legal system.
Perhaps the instructions provided to juries in wrongful death cases illustrate the best overview of California wrongful death statutes. There were revisions to these instructions in January 2006. They are referred to as CACI 3921: Wrongful Death (Death of an Adult):
If you decide that [name of plaintiff] has proved [his/her] claim against [name of defendant] for the death of [name of decedent], you also must decide how much money will reasonably compensate [name of plaintiff] for the death of [name of decedent]. This compensation is called “damages.”
[Name of plaintiff] does not have to prove the exact amount of these damages. However, you must not speculate or guess in awarding damages.
The damages claimed by [name of plaintiff] fall into two categories called economic damages and non-economic damages. You will be asked to state the two categories of damages separately on the verdict form.
[Name of plaintiff] claims the following economic damages:
1. The financial support, if any, that [name of decedent] would have contributed to the family during either the life expectancy that [name of decedent] had before [his/her] death or the life expectancy of [name of plaintiff], whichever is shorter;
2. The loss of gifts or benefits that [name of plaintiff] would have expected to receive from [name of decedent];
3. Funeral and burial expenses; and
4. The reasonable value of household services that [name of decedent] would have provided.
This is only a portion of the complete text of CACI 3921, and juries have many, many other factors that they must consider when debating the merits of wrongful death cases and which, if any, damages can and will be awarded.
California wrongful death statutes of limitations vary depending on the specifics surrounding the death and the status of both plaintiffs and defendants. However, the statute of limitations for a wrongful death in California is usually two years from the date of the death with exceptions for cases involving medical malpractice, government entities, whether or not the injured is a minor and many other specific circumstances. The excerpts provided in this article only hint at the complexities of California personal injury statutes. A more thorough overview would include lots of exemptions, clarifications and long lists of the aforementioned codicil. Suffice it to say that when people believe they have a valid wrongful death claim, their first step is consulting with an experienced personal injury attorney who can explain complex California wrongful death laws in language that is clear and simple.
