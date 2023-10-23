Man who died after heart problem was dismissed as anxiety was seen by physician’s associate

A 25-year-old who died from a heart haemorrhage after being diagnosed with a panic attack had been seen by a non-medical school trained physician associate (PA) but not a doctor, it has emerged.

Ben Peters, 25, attended the emergency department at Manchester Royal Infirmary on the morning of 11 Nov 2022 with chest pain, arm ache, a sore throat and shortness of breath.

While waiting, he endured a “severe episode of vomiting”.

Peters was diagnosed with a panic attack and gastric inflammation by the PA and sent home with two medications, after a supervising consultant, who the coroner found never reviewed the patient in person, agreed with the diagnosis.

Less than 24 hours later, Peters died from a rare complication of the heart that had resulted in a tear of the heart’s major artery, known as aortic dissection, and led to a fatal haemorrhage.

The Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust (TADCT) says around 2,000 people in Britain die from the condition each year, which can be “reliably diagnosed or excluded” using a CT scan, but “misdiagnosis affects one-third of patients”.

A prevention of future deaths notice issued by Chris Morris, the area coroner for Greater Manchester South, written to Manchester University Foundation Trust, said: “It is a matter of concern that despite the patient’s reported symptoms, in view of his age and extensive family history of cardiac problems, Mr Peters was discharged from the Ambulatory Care Unit without being examined or reviewed in person by a doctor.

“It is a further matter of concern that no policy or protocol exists within the Trust as to when patients may or may not be discharged from the Ambulatory Care Unit without a medical review taking place.”

“In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken,” Mr Morris wrote.

Peters was seen by a PA, a role that requires two years of postgraduate training, but no formal medical training, and is currently unregulated. The coroner did not attribute blame to the PA.

Fatal misdiagnosis

The coroner’s warning comes after Emily Chesterton, 30, died when a fatal blood clot was misdiagnosed as a sprain by a PA that she had seen twice, but thought was a GP.

Meanwhile, Peter Marshall, 69, was misdiagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome that turned out to be bowel cancer.

The cases has led to calls for clearer guidance, regulation and “scope of practice” by senior doctors, including at the Royal Colleges of GPs and Anaesthetists, which would ensure there are boundaries and limits on what tasks PAs can conduct.

The Royal College of Physicians will hold a council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

Peters, who was on the cusp of qualifying as a solicitor, underwent an ECG and chest x-ray, but was never reviewed in person by a consultant or doctor.

In its response, MFT said PAs were “professional practitioners” but that it is the “responsibility of the supervising consultant to ensure that the level of supervision is appropriate to the knowledge and skills of each individual PA”.

The consultant “was acting in the same way as he would have had the case been presented to him by a junior doctor or nurse clinician,” the letter said, adding that an assessment by other consultants determined they would have made the same decision.

Since Peters’ death his family have worked with charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) to raise awareness and money.

His family have had their hearts checked, and his father was able to have preventative surgery after doctors found he had the same vulnerability.

Mr Graham Cooper, trustee at TADCT and past president at the Society for Cardiothoracic Surgery, told The Telegraph: “We know Ben’s tragic story all too well. Uncertainty plagues the diagnosis of acute aortic dissection, and misdiagnosis affects about one-third of patients.

“Just over half of UK emergency departments have a policy for diagnosing aortic dissection, and fewer than half provide dedicated teaching on the subject,” he added. “Through our education, we know that paramedics and other healthcare practitioners, with appropriate training, can recognise the symptoms of aortic dissection.”

A spokesman for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust said: “We would again express our condolences to Ben’s family for their very great loss. The coroner concluded that Ben had died as a consequence of complications arising from an underlying heart defect which had not been diagnosed.

“Following the inquest, the coroner asked for more information. Several senior clinicians, including our joint medical director, our associate medical director for clinical governance at MRI and separate consultants in emergency medicine, acute medicine and crdiology, all reviewed Ben’s presentation and investigation results. They concluded that there was nothing to indicate any suggestion of aortic dissection or rupture, and agreed that they would have adopted the same approach to management had they been caring for him themselves.

“The physician associate discussed the clinical picture with the consultant physician in acute medicine. The consultant agreed with the diagnosis and plan and prescribed the discharge medication himself, a process which followed all appropriate guidance. We are wholly committed to providing safe and effective care to all patients delivered in accordance with national guidance. Sadly, this was an extremely rare and tragic case.”

