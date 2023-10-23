Insurance
No More "TV Tears" For Florida Truck-Accident Lawyers
The Florida Bar is cracking down on scores of personal injury lawyers who are using unethical practices to advertise their services through dramatized “testimonials” from personal injury accident victims. The Florida Bar prohibits the use of these types of emotional-based testimonials and even considers any clients gained through this type of promotion to be a violation of their ethical code.
While the use of this type of advertising has not been limited to Florida attorneys in the past, the Florida Bar is leading the way to protect its citizens from this type of “ambulance chasing.” The trauma associated with motor vehicle injuries makes these types of clients especially vulnerable to these types of emotional appeals.
A major category within these types of personal injury claims come from accidents involving commercial trucks. Florida truck-accident lawyers know the trauma that truck accidents can inflict on the families, friends and loved ones of victims of these types of incidents. Accidents involving trucks pose a unique set of challenges and complexities that are not present in the majority of other types of vehicle crashes. It is important, therefore, that you work with an attorney that has experience in handling these types of cases.
While many trucking accidents occur at high speeds on the highway, even low-speed trucking accidents can have devastating results. Because of their size and weight, the consequences of a trucking accident are typically much more damaging than those involving smaller vehicles. A large commercial truck can weigh more than 80,000 pounds and can go up to 75 feet in length. Accidents involving trucks cause more serious injuries and fatalities than any other type of motor vehicle collision.
Twelve percent of all motor vehicle fatalities in the United States are caused by truck accidents. Accidents involving tractor trailer trucks are especially dangerous. Ninety-eight percent of the fatalities involving trucks are the passengers or driver in the other vehicle as opposed those in the truck. According to a 2006 Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration report, there are approximately 141,000 accidents involving trucks every year. The report also noted that over 50% of these accidents were caused directly by the truck driver.
A decision to enlist the legal services of a Florida truck accident lawyer should be based on the reputation and experience of the attorney and not on the emotional-based appeals of ‘testimonial’ advertising. It is important that the lawyer or firm you choose to represent your case is familiar and experienced in dealing with the unique complexities that truck accidents involve.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations require trucking companies to keep a variety of documents or items following an accident involving one of their trucks. As a result, most trucking companies will often have a company representative or investigator at the scene of the accident within hours, sometimes even while the involved vehicles are still at the scene of the accident and possibly even before law enforcement officials arrive at the accident location. Thus, it is very important for the victim of a truck accident to contact a qualified attorney immediately following an accident involving a tractor-trailer or any other type of commercial motor vehicle. If you are a Florida resident or if the accident occurred in the state of Florida, a qualified Florida truck-accident lawyer will be able to provide you with the legal guidance you need to protect your rights as a victim.
As our highways become more and more congested, the number of serious accidents involving trucks is almost certain to rise. In the unfortunate occurrence that you or a loved one are ever involved in an accident involving a tractor trailer or commercial motor vehicle in the state of Florida, it is highly recommended that you contact a reputable Florida truck-accident lawyer immediately.
Florida is leading the way on keeping the ethical practices of truck-accident lawyers in check. The Florida Bar has taken action against at least 34 lawyers across Florida that it found had accepted referrals from testimonial-based advertising sources.
Health
Why Use Life Line Screening?
Summary of Reviews: According to the reviewers, The Life Line Screening program is an absolute must for senior citizens or anyone else concerned about possible blockages or mutations that cause strokes, cancer, bone disease, and heart attacks. Overall, reviewers raved about the life-saving information presented in many of their results, and said they cannot recommend it enough.
LifeLineScreening boasts an easy ultrasound process for checking a slew of important internal health issues, such as blockages, which can lead to aneurysms, heart attacks, stroke, and death.
Without even removing a single item of clothing, you can simply get scanned and get on your way.
Why Use Life Line Screening?
Nine out of 10 Cardiovascular Doctors Support Preventive Health Screenings
In a 2014 study1 nine out of 10 specialists on the front lines of fighting vascular disease identified preventive screening for cardiovascular disease as a valuable health tool for patients with two-plus risk factors. Life Line screenings help you identify those risk factors and the threat they pose to your health before it’s too late. 2014 Ebiquity Research Firm on behalf of Life Line Screening.
AHA Aims to Improve Cardiovascular Health of All Americans by 2020
The American Heart Association is on a mission to improve the heart health of all Americans by 20 percent and reduce deaths from cardiovascular disease and stroke by 20 percent. Life Line Screening supports this goal with affordable, convenient, proactive steps toward prevention –including vascular ultrasounds of carotid and peripheral arteries –so everyone can understand their risks and act on them.
Life Line Screening can provide meaningful benefits for your body and mind. That’s why they say they’re committed to delivering accurate results and recommendations that could give you a healthier advantage in your everyday life:
- Early detection of serious conditions
- Prevention of disease progression
- Peace of mind so you can enjoy life
- Savings with more affordable screenings
- Control, no insurance required
Business
Top Tips To Get The Right Security Firm For Your Needs
In today’s world, where mob crimes are on the rise and impunity is misused largely, the need for security services can not be understated.
That’s precisely why we have witnessed the boom in this industry. With every sunrise, we hear about another atrocity taking place in some parts of the world.
And it only makes sense that more and more individuals and businessmen are on a hunt to find the best security firm. But most of them fail in doing so. There are some best security firms you can find them at security guard training centers.
Since they don’t know what to look for, they often end up making the wrong decision. But, not anymore.
In this article, we will share the top tips to get the right security guards for your needs.
They Must Be Carefully Vetted And Trained
Like any other service, your focus must be to choose a security company/ guards with proper training and skills. This should be the pre-requisite.
When interviewing the top organizations on your list, ask all of them about how they screen their employees. Do they perform background checks? What about criminal checks? How do they train their employees? Is it on-going training?
You need a security team that is trained to deal with all kinds of security emergencies, not a group of quacks.
They Must Be Experienced
Training alone isn’t sufficient to close the deal.
That’s only the first and foremost factor to consider. The second is to check their years of experience and reputation.
Thanks to the internet, this step is pretty is easy.
Go to the web, and read reviews of the company you are considering to hire. Also, make sure to check if they have specific experience working for your industry/ field.
Get in touch with their old clients, and ask a few questions. Were they satisfied with the service? Were the guards professional? If they had to, would they hire the same firm again?
They Must Be Insured And Licensed
Next on the list is License and Insurance.
Before hiring a security firm, confirm their licence (as governed by the state law) and credentials of doing what they are doing.
It’s a no brainer but requires important consideration. Accidents can happen anytime, so make sure the firm has appropriate insurance to deal with them.
If they hesitate to supply this information, make sure you walk away.
Nobody wants to work with a firm that is not genuine.
They Must Have The Right Security Gear
Security guards on duty face more danger than police officers.
As shocking as it may sound, this is true. Since they are the first line of defence against burglars, invaders, and trespassers. It’s common for them to be in harm’s way.
Dealing with emergency, high-risk situations is a part of their job description. That being said, having the right gear is key.
If they don’t have the requisite gear, like pepper spray, taser, flashlight, baton, whistle, gun, handcuffs, digital camera, heated vest, first-aid kit, they will simply be ineffective in performing the role they were hired for.
They Must Be Easy To Contact
A firm’s customer service says a lot about the way they work and their professionalism.
When you rely on outside protection for your home or office, you can’t hire somebody who takes ages to respond.
That said, when looking for a security firm, assess the quality of customer service and support they have.
Are they easily accessible 24*7? Are they strong communicators? Are they informative?
Final Thoughts
Finding security firms on hire isn’t the tricky part! The biggest issue is finding the ones right for your needs — someone you can trust blindly.
Thankfully enough, following these tips, you can choose a reliable security firm.
Hopefully, this article helped you!
Car
A Guide to Shipping Personal Belongings in Your Car
Can you pack personal items in your vehicle during car shipping? It is one of the most asked questions by people who are in the middle of their shifting-to-new-place venture. It does make sense as when you are already shipping your car, then why not add some personal items in the backseat to save some money?
You will be happy to know that many companies don’t even charge extra for transporting a few items, but this doesn’t mean packing your car to the brink. You must be aware of the transporters’ rules and regulations, what’s ideal and allowed based on the method of transportation.
Unless you are a car shipping expert, possibilities are you don’t realize the pitfalls of shipping personal belongings in your car can be. While some companies allow carrying a few lightweight items, some don’t allow carrying a single one. Let’s have everything uncovered when packing your vehicle to the brim with items:
Risk of Theft
It rarely happens that an auto transport carrier takes a straight route from point A to point B while shipping your vehicle. They load and unload many other cars and have multiple stops and overnight stays in the long-distance transports. All this creates the probability of theft of the valuables.
The threat is not very common, but real. A vehicle packed with house goods makes a very obvious target. However, packing belongings below the window level makes them less visible and thus reduce the chances of theft.
Damages
A car standing on top of a trailer is not necessarily a smooth ride. It goes through various environmental factors, so if items in your vehicle are not intact, they can shift too and cause damage to your car. Even if your car is fully insured, you don’t want to cause harm to anything intentionally.
Even if the company allows you to do so, pack items at your own risk. While packing your belongings inside your car, make sure the driver’s seat is entirely clear to easily ship a car and on and off the vehicle from the truck.
Weight Limits
You must contact the car shipping company and ask the transporters about weight limits per vehicle. Whether it’s an open trailer or an enclosed trailer, each vehicle has a certain weight restriction. Crossing that weight limit means you can damage your car and also have to pay much more in fees.
Obviously, some car shipping companies have specific price quotes depending on vehicle sizes. For hatchbacks, you can save money, but for SUVs, you have to pay more. As a rule, transporting companies go as far as telling you to clear your personal belongings from inside the vehicle. On the other side, some companies allow a couple of extra cargoes that weigh 40-80 lbs, which you might have to pay for.
Don’t Put Fragile Items in Your Car
Items in the trunk being shipped might get defected. As far as the carrier’s concern, the trunk is empty, even when it’s not, and therefore they are not obliged to insure items. There is no doubt that your car is fully insured during the entire shipping process, and any damage to your vehicle is covered under the carrier’s insurance. But items in your car won’t be. If they break, it will be on you to fix them or replace them. This is the reason you should avoid putting fragile stuff in your car.
Conclusion
Shipping personal belongings in your vehicle is a thrifty idea, and the risk involved in this is not something to be ignored. If you want to do it anyway, be aware of the policies your transportation company adheres to!
Interesting Articles
Trending
