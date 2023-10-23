News
San Francisco could get 90% of its homeless off the streets with the country’s fiercest housing speculation tax, but landlords are already fighting it tooth and nail
Most cities have homeless problems and lots of vacant housing units, but everything is magnified in San Francisco. Last year, there were 7,700 people living in shelters or on the street in the city by the bay, according to city figures. Meanwhile, there were more than 60,000 vacant units at the end of 2021, according to a policy analysis from last fall, although that figure included newly built apartments and those awaiting sale. Enter the vacant home tax.
This week, San Francisco formalized a voter-approved law, also known as Proposition M, to crack down on owners of multifamily units that let them sit vacant. The law, which goes into effect in January, could push as many as 7,000 units on the market, according to city estimates—that would be literally 90% of the city’s homeless getting housed, based on the above data. Problem solved?
This could be a big deal for a city of less than a million that has become the face of modern fears of a 1970s-style “doom loop” given its endemic homelessness, ever-present cost-of-living crisis, and famously dysfunctional housing market. But real-estate interests are already fighting the law in state court, claiming their right to not rent their property is enshrined in the Constitution.
“The primary purpose of the law is to fill empty homes,” supervisor Dean Preston, the law’s chief backer, told Fortune Friday. “Holding housing off the market for a long time, when there are people who need housing, is bad for our city,” he said. “Our hope is that [the tax] is enough to change the decision making of the real-estate speculator or the owner of the property.”
Sometimes, developers have a strategy of buying buildings, removing longtime tenants, and then reselling at a profit, Preston said. More recently, some new constructions have failed to sell units amid a market slump, creating “zombie buildings,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported last month.
“We have a situation where we have thousands of people living on the streets homeless, and tens of thousands of units being held off the market,” Preston told Fortune. “We have buildings in my district that have been empty for years.”
The strongest vacancy tax in the U.S.
The tax, which is rather narrow, would apply to between 4,400 and 7,300 units, according to an estimate from the city’s budget analyst. Also known as Proposition M, it exempts single-family homes, duplexes, short-term rentals, nonprofit and institutional housing, such as nursing homes, as well as any apartment used as a primary residence. It also allows for additional time for new buildings awaiting an occupancy certificate or that are rendered uninhabitable by natural disasters.
While a handful of cities, including neighboring Oakland, Washington, D.C., and Vancouver, have passed some form of vacancy taxes, Preston believes San Francisco’s is the most aggressive in the country. And several groups representing landlords, including the San Francisco Apartment Association, Small Property Owners of San Francisco Institute and the San Francisco Association of Realtors sued the city in February, claiming the law violated their constitutional rights.
“The United States Supreme Court has repeatedly held that property-owners’ power to exclude [others from the property] has traditionally been considered one of the most treasured strands in an owner’s bundle of property rights,” the lawsuit argues, quoting from a 1982 decision. San Francisco’s property owners are already overburdened with “legal, administrative, practical and economic impediments to renting,” the suit claims, naming rent-control laws, property registration requirements, and the difficulty in evicting tenants.
In other cases, apartments may sit empty because of high crime or few jobs in the area, but their owners may be loath to drop their asking rent for fear that rent control laws wouldn’t let them raise it in the future, the suit says. Still others may wish to keep a condo to live in a few months out of the year, or live alone in a four-unit building because they don’t want to deal with the hassle of renting to tenants, the suit says, naming situations that apply to two of the plaintiffs.
Under the vacancy tax, owners would be on the hook for $2,500 to $5,000 per empty unit, depending on its size—an amount that increases every year it’s left unoccupied. An empty building of 10 mid-sized apartments (1,000 to 2,000 square feet) would incur a tax of $140,000 by its third year, and the amount would then be indexed to the federal Consumer Price Index.
The tax is directed to fund affordable-housing programs, Preston said, but added that “raising money is not the primary purpose of this measure.”
“If 10,000 units get filled in the next few years, we’ll be happy even if there’s little to no tax revenue,” he said.
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com
Jewish and Muslim groups weigh in on Trudeau’s take on Gaza hospital bombing
Prime Minister is holding off on taking laying the blame over the recent bombing of a hospital in Gaza that left hundreds dead and many more wounded.
Canadians are applying pressure to the prime minister to issue a response to the blast at the al Ahli Arab hospital, especially after allies Israel and the U.S. held Hamas accountable based on their intelligence.
Trudeau has been fielding questions from the media since asking for more time on Thursday.
“Civilian life must always be protected, and international and humanitarian law must always be respected. We are working closely with allies to determine exactly what happened,” PM Trudeau tells media when asked about Gaza hospital blast and if he will visit Israel.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/X9ElNsBzsl
— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) October 19, 2023
During an Ontario press conference on Friday, Trudeau was asked “what evidence are you waiting for” before assigning responsibility in the Gaza hospital bombing.
“We are working with our allies internationally to make sure that we can determine exactly what happened,” said Trudeau.
The prime minister’s comments received a mixed reaction from the public, with a major Jewish advocacy organization urging the government to provide more clarity on the comments made.
“We are calling on the Government of Canada to retract and clarify its earlier comments that can only be interpreted as giving credence to the false narrative of the Hamas terror group,” the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), said to Yahoo News Canada.
On Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry blamed Israel for targeting the hospital in Gaza with airstrikes which resulted in more civilians dying.
Trudeau said it was “absolutely unacceptable” to hit a hospital.
“Using lies and disinformation is a longstanding Hamas tactic. It is further imperative to remember that the Health Ministry in Gaza is run by Hamas, a listed terrorist entity according to Canadian law. Any information published by them, and other Gaza-based ‘government’ sources should, at the very least, be thoroughly vetted before being shared publicly, particularly given efforts by these groups to delegitimize Israel,” CIJA told Yahoo News Canada.
On the contrary, the National Council of Canadian Muslims is imploring Canadians to see all sides of the story before jumping to conclusions.
“We have condemned the Al Ahli hospital attack, period. The focus should be on those who have lost loved ones in a place filled with people looking for shelter from danger. We would point to the recent revelation disclosed by Al Araby TV, that church officials running the hospital said they received three separate warnings from Israeli forces saying that the latter were going to strike the hospital,” NCCM spokesperson Steven Zhou told Yahoo News Canada.
“Furthermore, we want to point observers to the fact that Israeli forces have issued warnings to dozens of hospitals, including Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza City.”
This comes as U.S. President Joe Biden indicated during his visit to Israel on Wednesday that based on what he had seen, it appears as if the strike “was done by the other team.”
“It’s deeply disappointing that, despite the assurances of our US ally and the mounting evidence that Israel was not responsible for the hospital blast, the Prime Minister continues to give weight to the false narrative being pushed by the Hamas terror group,” CIJA said.
Canadian social media users, too, shared their take on how the recent developments in the Middle East are impacting domestic politics considering the next election isn’t too far.
Dear @JustinTrudeau,
This Canadian is proud to have a leader who won’t be bullied into making premature statements that will potentially affect millions of lives.
I applaud your resolve and your steadfast adherence to the principles that make us Canadian.
Thank you.
— Scribulatora (@Scribulatora) October 20, 2023
Some 72 hours after all of Canada’s major allies concluded that Israel was not responsible for the explosion in the parking lot of a hospital in Gaza, Trudeau still can’t bring himself to state the obvious. Clearly the anti-Israel faction of his caucus is more powerful than ever. https://t.co/rYP2KiKi6K
— Lee Humphrey (@tleehumphrey) October 20, 2023
The CIJA maintained that Canadian officials must be responsible in verifying information before making comments, especially in times of war.
“These false, ill-advised statements have fueled hateful rhetoric targeting Jews online and on our streets, including Jewish students on campus and attendees at an antisemitism conference in Ottawa.”
The NCCM, on the other hand, urge Canadian leaders to call for an immediate ceasefire and prevent “unconscionable” killing of thousands of Gaza civilians.
“The killing of thousands of civilians inside of Gaza in unconscionable. The killing of over 1,000 children is utterly appalling and shocking,” NCCM said.
“All our leaders need to take a stand to work for a ceasefire, and a just peace.”
With all eyes set on Ottawa’s next response that hopefully clears the air on the government’s stance over the hospital bombing in Gaza, CIJA acknowledged Canada’s support for Israel but demanded more.
“We acknowledge Canada’s support and solidarity with Israel since the beginning of this mos t recent crisis, but it is a matter of urgency for the Government of Canada to set the record straight.”
Denver wants case against Marlon Wayans stemming from luggage dispute dismissed
DENVER (AP) — Denver prosecutors asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a case against stemming from a luggage dispute with an airline employee who the actor and comedian said targeted him because of his race.
The city attorney’s office’s request comes a day after Wayans, who is Black, asked for the case to be dismissed and accused prosecutors of perpetuating the discrimination he faced by continuing with the case. Assistant City Attorney Katie Conner did not directly explain why prosecutors wanted the case dismissed, but she suggested that information gathered by Wayans’ lawyers about white passengers being allowed to violate United Airlines’ luggage limit played a role.
One of Wayans’ lawyers, David M. Beller, said a judge has granted the request. He applauded the city’s decision.
“Our community does not need one more innocent Black man wrongfully accused and wrongfully convicted,” Beller said. “I hope this inspires everyone to be more aware of their own implicit and explicit bias.”
A spokesperson for the city attorney’s office did not return an email seeking comment.
Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace, a municipal violation, in June, police said.
According to Wayans’ motion to dismiss the case, a United Airlines gate agent told him he could not get on a flight to Kansas City with three bags. The gate agent tried to physically block Wayans from getting on the flight after he consolidated his luggage into two bags to conform with airline policy, according to the filing. Wayans boarded anyway and was later asked to get off the plane before it departed.
While Wayans was working to rearrange his luggage, the gate agent kept allowing white passengers with three bags to board the flight, according to the court filing, which included still photos from surveillance video of white passengers with yellow arrows pointing to each of their bags. About 140 people boarded the flight, the filing said, many with three bags and oversized bags that violated the airline’s policy.
According to statements recorded on police body camera and cited in the filing, the gate agent told officers that Wayans “shoved,” “pushed” or “elbowed” him as the comedian boarded the plane, which Wayans’ lawyers said was a lie. They say Wayans may have brushed shoulders with the agent as he boarded. In the filing to dismiss the case, Conner said Wayans “brushed past” the gate agent to get on the plane.
The police officers who investigated were doubtful that any crime had been committed, according to Wayans’ filing, but the gate agent asked that charges be pursued.
In the city’s motion to dismiss the case, Conner noted that she had reviewed the information gathered by Wayans’ lawyers and met with the gate agent on Thursday to go over each photo included in Wayans’ filing.
“As a result of information gathered during that interview, it is the undersigned city attorney’s determination that, while probable cause existed at the time of the issuance of the complaint against Mr. Wayans, it is not in the interests of justice to proceed in this case,” Conner said.
Ilhan Omar breaks down in fit of rage aimed at Biden, Democrat leadership over support for Israel
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., broke down in a fit of rage Friday aimed at President Biden and Democrat leadership over their support for Israel amid the war with Hamas.
Her angry comments came during a press conference held outside the U.S. Capitol alongside a few fellow members of the far-left “Squad” calling for a ceasefire in the war.
“How is it that we have a president who is talking about releasing hostages, who is talking about getting American citizens out of Israel, but could not get himself to say, I want to save and work to save the hundreds, thousands of Americans stuck in Gaza. What is wrong with you?” Omar said after claiming Israel had dropped more bombs on Gaza in the last 10 days than the U.S. did across an entire year in Afghanistan.
‘SQUAD’ DEMOCRAT DECLARES ‘ALL LIVES DO MATTER’ WHILE CALLING FOR CEASEFIRE IN ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
“How is this possible? Wait, so [are] certain Americans’ lives [more] important than another? Is the American that is living in Gaza less important than the one living in Israel? How is it that you’re telling American citizens to go to the south of Gaza, but you can’t tell Netanyahu not to bomb the south because there are Americans there?” she said.
Omar claimed it was “painful and scary” to work alongside other Democrats who she said were blaming all Muslims for the violence. It was unclear who she was referencing, but progressive Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., had taken aim at members of the “Squad” last week over what he called a “reprehensible and repulsive” response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP
TLAIB FACES CALLS TO BE BARRED FROM ISRAEL BRIEFINGS AFTER ‘MISINFORMATION’ ABOUT GAZA HOSPITAL EXPLOSION
“And not a single condemnation comes from our caucus leadership or any member of Congress,” she said. “How is it — how is it that we are serving in a body, serving in a body where there are members who condemn us for asking for a peace, for cease fire, the most simplest thing?”
Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for comment.
Prior to her appearance at the press conference, Omar was pressed by Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn over her support for a ceasefire against terrorists whose aim is to wipe out the existence of Jews.
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ADMITS DOXXED US SPECIAL FORCES SOLDIERS IN ISRAEL, APOLOGIZES
Omar ignored the questions before saying, “Ignore this crazy lady, don’t worry about her,” as she boarded an elevator.
On Thursday, Omar was forced to walk back comments blaming Israel for the Gaza hospital explosion that U.S. intelligence determined was not from a projectile launched by the Israeli Defense Forces. However, she failed to offer an apology.
Original article source: WATCH: Ilhan Omar breaks down in fit of rage aimed at Biden, Democrat leadership over support for Israel
