U-2 Spy Plane Captured Stunning Image Of Chinese Surveillance Balloon
A United States U-2 spy plane captured imagery of the Chinese surveillance balloon that flew over the continental United States earlier this year. The balloon was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean. Credit: Space.com | photos courtesy: US Department of Defense / Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson | edited by Steve Spaleta Music: Shifting Angles by Experia / courtesy of Epidemic Sound
At Cairo summit, even Arab leaders at peace with Israel expressed growing anger over the Gaza war
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Jordan harshly criticized Israel over its actions in Gaza at a summit on Saturday, a sign that the two Western allies that made peace with Israel decades ago are losing patience with its two-week-old war against Hamas.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, who hosted the summit, again rejected any talk of driving Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians into the Sinai Peninsula and warned against the “liquidation of the Palestinian cause.” Jordan’s King Abdullah II called Israel’s siege and bombardment of Gaza “a war crime.”
The speeches reflected growing anger in the region, even among those with close ties to Israel who have often worked as mediators, as the war sparked by a massive Hamas attack enters a third week with casualties mounting and no end in sight.
Egypt is especially concerned about a massive influx of Palestinians crossing into its territory, something that it fears would, among other things, severely undermine hopes for a Palestinian state. Vague remarks by some Israeli politicians and military officials suggesting people leave Gaza have alarmed Israel’s neighbors, as have Israeli orders for Palestinian civilians to evacuate to the south, toward Egypt.
In his opening remarks, el-Sissi said Egypt vehemently rejected “the forced displacement of the Palestinians and their transfer to Egyptian lands in Sinai.”
“I want to state it clearly and unequivocally to the world that the liquidation of the Palestinian cause without a just solution is beyond the realm of possibility, and in any case, it will never happen at the expense of Egypt, absolutely not,” he said.
Jordan’s king delivered the same message, expressing his “unequivocal rejection” of any displacement of Palestinians. Jordan already hosts the largest number of displaced Palestinians from previous Mideast wars.
“This is a war crime according to international law, and a red line for all of us,” he told the summit.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who leads the Palestinian Authority, a government exercising semi-autonomous control in the occupied West Bank, called for Israel to stop “its barbaric aggression” in Gaza. He also warned against attempts to push Palestinians out of the coastal territory.
“We will not leave, we will not leave, we will not leave, and we will remain in our land,” he told the summit.
Israel says it is determined to destroy Gaza’s Hamas rulers but has said little about its endgame.
On Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant laid out a three-stage plan in which airstrikes and “maneuvering” — a presumed reference to a ground attack — would aim to root out Hamas before a period of lower intensity mop-up operations. Then, a new “security regime” would be created in Gaza along with “the removal of Israel’s responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip,” Gallant said.
He did not say who would run Gaza after Hamas.
Meanwhile, Israel has ordered more than half of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza to evacuate from north to south within the territory it has completely sealed off, effectively pushing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians toward the Egyptian border.
Amos Gilad, a former Israeli defense official, said Israel’s ambiguity on the matter is endangering crucial ties with Egypt. “I think a peace treaty with Egypt is highly important, highly crucial for the national security of Israel and Egypt and the whole structure of peace in the world,” he said.
Gilad said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to speak directly with the leaders of Egypt and Jordan, and say publicly that Palestinians will not be entering their countries.
Two senior Egyptian officials said relations with Israel have reached a boiling point.
They said Egypt has conveyed its frustration over Israeli comments about displacement to the United States, which brokered Camp David Accords in the 1970s. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Egypt worries that a mass exodus would risk bringing militants into Sinai, from where they might launch attacks on Israel, endangering the peace treaty.
Arab countries also fear a repeat of the mass exodus of Palestinians from what is now Israel before and during the 1948 war surrounding its creation, when some 700,000 fled or were driven out, an event Palestinians refer to as the Nakba, or catastrophe. Those refugees and their descendants, who now number nearly 6 million, were never allowed to return.
At Saturday’s gathering, the anger extended beyond the fears of mass displacement.
Both leaders condemned Israel’s air campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 4,300 Palestinians, including many civilians, according to health authorities in Gaza. Israel says it is only striking Hamas targets and is abiding by international law.
The war was sparked by a wide-ranging Hamas incursion into southern Israel on Oct. 7 in which over 1,400 people were killed, the vast majority of them civilians.
Abdullah, who is among the closest Western allies in the region, accused Israel of “collective punishment of a besieged and helpless people.”
“It is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. It is a war crime,” he said.
He went on to accuse the international community of ignoring Palestinian suffering, saying it had sent a “loud and clear message” to the Arab world that “Palestinian lives matter less than Israeli ones.”
___
Associated Press writer Julia Frankel in Jerusalem contributed.
Man who died after heart problem was dismissed as anxiety was seen by physician’s associate
A 25-year-old who died from a heart haemorrhage after being diagnosed with a panic attack had been seen by a non-medical school trained physician associate (PA) but not a doctor, it has emerged.
Ben Peters, 25, attended the emergency department at Manchester Royal Infirmary on the morning of 11 Nov 2022 with chest pain, arm ache, a sore throat and shortness of breath.
While waiting, he endured a “severe episode of vomiting”.
Peters was diagnosed with a panic attack and gastric inflammation by the PA and sent home with two medications, after a supervising consultant, who the coroner found never reviewed the patient in person, agreed with the diagnosis.
Less than 24 hours later, Peters died from a rare complication of the heart that had resulted in a tear of the heart’s major artery, known as aortic dissection, and led to a fatal haemorrhage.
The Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust (TADCT) says around 2,000 people in Britain die from the condition each year, which can be “reliably diagnosed or excluded” using a CT scan, but “misdiagnosis affects one-third of patients”.
A prevention of future deaths notice issued by Chris Morris, the area coroner for Greater Manchester South, written to Manchester University Foundation Trust, said: “It is a matter of concern that despite the patient’s reported symptoms, in view of his age and extensive family history of cardiac problems, Mr Peters was discharged from the Ambulatory Care Unit without being examined or reviewed in person by a doctor.
“It is a further matter of concern that no policy or protocol exists within the Trust as to when patients may or may not be discharged from the Ambulatory Care Unit without a medical review taking place.”
“In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken,” Mr Morris wrote.
Peters was seen by a PA, a role that requires two years of postgraduate training, but no formal medical training, and is currently unregulated. The coroner did not attribute blame to the PA.
Fatal misdiagnosis
The coroner’s warning comes after Emily Chesterton, 30, died when a fatal blood clot was misdiagnosed as a sprain by a PA that she had seen twice, but thought was a GP.
Meanwhile, Peter Marshall, 69, was misdiagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome that turned out to be bowel cancer.
The cases has led to calls for clearer guidance, regulation and “scope of practice” by senior doctors, including at the Royal Colleges of GPs and Anaesthetists, which would ensure there are boundaries and limits on what tasks PAs can conduct.
The Royal College of Physicians will hold a council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue.
Peters, who was on the cusp of qualifying as a solicitor, underwent an ECG and chest x-ray, but was never reviewed in person by a consultant or doctor.
In its response, MFT said PAs were “professional practitioners” but that it is the “responsibility of the supervising consultant to ensure that the level of supervision is appropriate to the knowledge and skills of each individual PA”.
The consultant “was acting in the same way as he would have had the case been presented to him by a junior doctor or nurse clinician,” the letter said, adding that an assessment by other consultants determined they would have made the same decision.
Since Peters’ death his family have worked with charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) to raise awareness and money.
His family have had their hearts checked, and his father was able to have preventative surgery after doctors found he had the same vulnerability.
Mr Graham Cooper, trustee at TADCT and past president at the Society for Cardiothoracic Surgery, told The Telegraph: “We know Ben’s tragic story all too well. Uncertainty plagues the diagnosis of acute aortic dissection, and misdiagnosis affects about one-third of patients.
“Just over half of UK emergency departments have a policy for diagnosing aortic dissection, and fewer than half provide dedicated teaching on the subject,” he added. “Through our education, we know that paramedics and other healthcare practitioners, with appropriate training, can recognise the symptoms of aortic dissection.”
A spokesman for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust said: “We would again express our condolences to Ben’s family for their very great loss. The coroner concluded that Ben had died as a consequence of complications arising from an underlying heart defect which had not been diagnosed.
“Following the inquest, the coroner asked for more information. Several senior clinicians, including our joint medical director, our associate medical director for clinical governance at MRI and separate consultants in emergency medicine, acute medicine and crdiology, all reviewed Ben’s presentation and investigation results. They concluded that there was nothing to indicate any suggestion of aortic dissection or rupture, and agreed that they would have adopted the same approach to management had they been caring for him themselves.
“The physician associate discussed the clinical picture with the consultant physician in acute medicine. The consultant agreed with the diagnosis and plan and prescribed the discharge medication himself, a process which followed all appropriate guidance. We are wholly committed to providing safe and effective care to all patients delivered in accordance with national guidance. Sadly, this was an extremely rare and tragic case.”
Resurfaced Reports Claim Donald Trump May Be Feuding With Son Barron Over the Most Trivial Difference
So, this wasn’t on our 2023 Bingo cards, but insiders are claiming Donald Trump is feuding with his youngest son Barron Trump over his height?
More from SheKnows
When promoting his 2019 book Siege: Trump Under Fire, Michael Wolff talked about this apparent feud in an interview with Lawrence O’Donnell back when Barron was 12 years old.
O’Donnell started by saying, “You also report the incredibly peculiar detail that Donald Trump is reportedly jealous of his son’s height because at 12 years old he’s apparently growing up.”
Click here to read the full article.
To this, Wolff responds by saying, “He’s jealous of everyone’s height. He never lets himself be in a photograph with someone taller than he is. Height is his — is one of his techniques. He uses his height — and, remember, Donald Trump is a very large man.”
Back when this was reported, Barron was already a few inches taller than Donald (who is a little over 6’1’!) They were seen together oftentimes when they were all in the White House, but since then, photos of Barron and Donald together are few and far between.
Now, Barron is around 6’8, and the last time the two were seen together was at his first wife Ivana Trump’s funeral. Barron has mainly stayed with his devoted mother .
As for Donald, he has spoken briefly about Barron, but he made a meme about his son that left Melania reportedly “fuming.”
Now, Wolff hasn’t been seen as a super-trustworthy source, but he did get exclusive details from members of Donald’s team, and even Donald himself at one point. But this height insecurity has been reported on quite a few times over the years. Recently, in Aug 2023, Intelligencer reported on how Donald allegedly lied about his own height and weight while getting his mugshot taken.
Height can be a common point of insecurity for many, but people are pointing out the trivial matter of allegedly not being pictured near your own offspring because of it.
Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.
