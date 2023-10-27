News
Donald Trump Storms Out of Trial with Secret Service ‘Chasing’ Behind, Prompting Courtroom Gasps: Report
The former president reportedly threw his hands up, said “I’m leaving,” and abruptly exited the courtroom on Wednesday after a judge denied his request to throw out his civil fraud case
Donald Trump stormed out of his civil fraud trial on Wednesday to courtroom gasps, moments after his former attorney Michael Cohen backtracked on earlier testimony about whether he had lied to Congress.
CNN reports that Cohen appeared to offer inconsistent testimonies this week about whether Trump directed him or former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to inflate numbers on his personal financial statements.
When Cohen ultimately stated that Trump never directly instructed him to inflate the value of his assets, Trump’s lawyers asked for the judge to issue a directed verdict in Trump’s favor on the grounds that their case had just been proved. The judge denied the motion.
At that point, various outlets report, the former president threw up his hands, said, “I’m leaving,” and walked out of the courtroom trailed by Secret Service agents as members of the courtroom gasped.
One NBC News reporter described the situation on X by writing that Secret Service agents were “chasing after him” when he left the court, in a move that was described as “completely unexpected and surprising to his own attorneys.”
Once outside, Trump told reporters, “The witness just admitted that we won the trial. And the judge should end this trial immediately.”
Earlier in the day, Trump was fined $10,000 by the judge in the case for violating a gag order during a break in the hearing when he spoke to reporters outside the courthouse.
“This judge is a very partisan judge with a person who is very partisan sitting alongside him — perhaps even much more partisan than he is,” Trump said at the time — a remark the judge said was likely in reference to a clerk (which Trump disputed).
Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison in late 2018 after telling authorities he helped coordinate hush payments to a number of women on Trump’s behalf, including to Stormy Daniels, in an effort to keep the president’s past alleged affairs quiet ahead of the election.
The president’s longtime lawyer, who represented Trump from 2006 until 2018, also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a Russian real estate project the president was working to complete during his 2016 campaign. Trump’s 2016 election bid has been investigated for alleged ties to Russian interference, which critics claim helped the president win the historic, shocking election.
Trump’s Wednesday appearance in court comes as part of a fraud case brought against him and and senior executives at his company by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The lawsuit alleges that the former president — with the help of his adult children and the executives mentioned in the filing — falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars in an effort to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms and to obtain other economic and tax benefits.
James’ office said in a press release that “from 2011-2021, Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization knowingly and intentionally created more than 200 false and misleading valuations of assets on his annual Statements of Financial Condition to defraud financial institutions.”
The Trumps have argued that James’ investigation is politically motivated, which she has repeatedly denied.
In a press conference, James said she seeks to make Trump pay $250 million in fines, ban the family from operating any New York businesses in the future, and ban the former president and the Trump Organization from buying commercial real estate in New York for five years.
Since leaving office in 2021, the former president has been mired in a number of legal issues and investigations on various fronts, including into his political conduct and business affairs.
Four of those investigations have led to indictments — the first one making him the only U.S. president to face criminal charges, and the next two further distinguishing him as the only president to face federal charges.
Renforth Resources commences fall exploration program at Surimeau, updates on other activities
Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR, OTCQB:RFHRF) has commenced its fall exploration program at Surimeau.
Stripping of the Beaupré copper discovery is underway.
Drilling is planned for the central portion of the Victoria mineralized horizon, and it is anticipated that the program will start later this month.
Beaupré was discovered near a lumber road in the north-east part of the Surimeau property by SOQUEM, who obtained an 8% copper grab sample, which Renforth verified with a 3.59% grab sample.
The Beaupré discovery is a greenfield discovery, located close to the regional Cadillac Break structure, with no historical record or geophysical signature in available surveys, although there is evidence of very old blasting activity.
Renforth will wash the exposed shear zone and remove overburden along strike and in a crosscut to better characterize what Beaupré is, and identify parallel veins, if any, that occur within the stripped crosscut.
Meanwhile, Renforth’s geologists have completed an initial prospecting campaign at the McCart property, located near Iroquois Falls, Ontario.
The property contains three bands of NE/SW trending broad ridges, which can be divided into the north, south-central and south parts of the property.
Numerous traverses were carried out targeting these ridges using satellite photos to identify potential outcrop locations. Numerous outcrops contained narrow quartz-albite stringers, one of which contained a coarse clot of chalcopyrite and bornite.
The southern part of the property hosts a third series of broad NE-SW trending ridges comprised primarily of pillowed basalts and narrow interlayers of ultramafics. Numerous small historic blast pits were identified in this area. All of the pits contained veins of serpentinite with chrysotile along fractures and pillow selvages.
Samples were selected in the field and have been submitted for assay, and the results will be reported when received.
At the Parbec gold deposit, remodelling work is ongoing. This is being undertaken by Martin Demers, PGeo, and is at an approximate halfway point.
Video Shows Turkey Moving a Warship Toward Gaza To Defend Palestinians?
Claim:
In October 2023, a video showed Turkey had moved a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinians.
Rating:
In October 2023, a video began to spread on social media platforms that allegedly showed Turkey had moved a warship toward Gaza to defend Palestinians. The video spread in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war, after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, which was followed by Israel declaring war and attacking and blockading Gaza. Hamas’ attacks came after months of surges in violence against Palestinians by the Israeli military.
“Turkey moves a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinian civilians against the ongoing israeli genocide #GazaGenocide #ArmiesToGaza,” a X (formerly known as Twitter) post claimed on Oct. 24, 2023.
We also found social media posts that included the video on platforms like TikTok and YouTube. “Turkey sent a warship to Gaza to save Palestinian citizens from Israel’s terrorist massacre,” a TikTok video was captioned on Oct. 24, 2023.
We found the video was Miscaptioned, in that the video had originally been posted on YouTube a decade earlier. We also found that while the audio included in the video posted to X was pulled from legitimate news reports, key details were edited.
The claim spread after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a speech on Oct. 25, 2023, that Hamas was not a terrorist organization and canceled a planned trip to Israel. (The United States designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in 1997; the European Union and other Western nations also consider it a terrorist organization.) Turkey and Israel have had a rocky relationship for years, mainly over Israel’s policies toward Gaza, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
When researching the video that spread on social media, we found a YouTube video posted on May 22, 2013, that was titled, “US Navy – X-47B UCAS First Touch & Go Landing Tests On USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [1080p].” The YouTube video matched the viral footage that claimed to show a Turkish warship.
In the video that was posted to X, we heard audio that said:
On Monday, Turkish President urged Israel against indiscriminately attacking civilians in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza. Turkey moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel are staring at a complete breakdown in their relationship, and it’s unclear if it will ever recover.
We searched online for statements matching what we heard and found a video titled “Israel-Palestine war: Erdogan warns US ships may contribute to massacres in Gaza,” posted to global news network World Is One News (WION)’s YouTube channel on Oct. 11, 2023.
We found the X post used an edited version of the WION video audio in its video, which said (bolded text emphasized to highlight what was cut out in the edited video):
Now, on Monday, Turkish president urged Israel against indiscriminately attacking civilians in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza. But [Erdoğan] also delivered measured criticism of Hamas and urged both sides to respect the ethics of war. A day later on Tuesday, Erdogan criticized the United States for moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel, saying that it would commit serious massacres in Gaza. Analysts say the United States and one of its longtime NATO allies, Turkey, are staring at a complete breakdown in their relationship, and it’s unclear if it will ever recover.
As such, we rate the claim that a video showed Turkey moving a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinians as Miscaptioned. You can read our other articles about the Israel-Hamas War here.
National Black Cat Day 2023: Share your photos for the holiday
9NEWS invites you to share your kitty photos on Friday for National Black Cat Day.
COLORADO, USA — Friday is National Black Cat Day.
Oct. 27 celebrates the love we have for our beautiful, sleek black cats with their all-knowing green and yellow eyes.
Thackery Binx of “Hocus Pocus” and Salem of “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” have helped dispel ridiculous myths by bringing black cats to the forefront of popular culture.
The day also seeks to raise awareness about the low adoption rates for black cats.
We’d love to feature your cat photos on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com and on the 9NEWS app.
To submit a photo or video, share with the 9NEWS app’s Near Me feature.
National Black Cat Day in Colorado
