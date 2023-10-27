News
Going Deep: Week 8 Passing Matchups Preview, Part 1
Welcome to Going Deep! This weekly article will make use of charting data, advanced metrics, and other RotoViz tools — specifically the newly released Passing Game Matchup Rater — to help readers better understand the challenges facing wide receivers and tight ends in the coming week.
Video Shows Turkey Moving a Warship Toward Gaza To Defend Palestinians?
Claim:
In October 2023, a video showed Turkey had moved a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinians.
Rating:
In October 2023, a video began to spread on social media platforms that allegedly showed Turkey had moved a warship toward Gaza to defend Palestinians. The video spread in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war, after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, which was followed by Israel declaring war and attacking and blockading Gaza. Hamas’ attacks came after months of surges in violence against Palestinians by the Israeli military.
“Turkey moves a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinian civilians against the ongoing israeli genocide #GazaGenocide #ArmiesToGaza,” a X (formerly known as Twitter) post claimed on Oct. 24, 2023.
We also found social media posts that included the video on platforms like TikTok and YouTube. “Turkey sent a warship to Gaza to save Palestinian citizens from Israel’s terrorist massacre,” a TikTok video was captioned on Oct. 24, 2023.
We found the video was Miscaptioned, in that the video had originally been posted on YouTube a decade earlier. We also found that while the audio included in the video posted to X was pulled from legitimate news reports, key details were edited.
The claim spread after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a speech on Oct. 25, 2023, that Hamas was not a terrorist organization and canceled a planned trip to Israel. (The United States designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in 1997; the European Union and other Western nations also consider it a terrorist organization.) Turkey and Israel have had a rocky relationship for years, mainly over Israel’s policies toward Gaza, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
When researching the video that spread on social media, we found a YouTube video posted on May 22, 2013, that was titled, “US Navy – X-47B UCAS First Touch & Go Landing Tests On USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [1080p].” The YouTube video matched the viral footage that claimed to show a Turkish warship.
In the video that was posted to X, we heard audio that said:
On Monday, Turkish President urged Israel against indiscriminately attacking civilians in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza. Turkey moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel are staring at a complete breakdown in their relationship, and it’s unclear if it will ever recover.
We searched online for statements matching what we heard and found a video titled “Israel-Palestine war: Erdogan warns US ships may contribute to massacres in Gaza,” posted to global news network World Is One News (WION)’s YouTube channel on Oct. 11, 2023.
We found the X post used an edited version of the WION video audio in its video, which said (bolded text emphasized to highlight what was cut out in the edited video):
Now, on Monday, Turkish president urged Israel against indiscriminately attacking civilians in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza. But [Erdoğan] also delivered measured criticism of Hamas and urged both sides to respect the ethics of war. A day later on Tuesday, Erdogan criticized the United States for moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel, saying that it would commit serious massacres in Gaza. Analysts say the United States and one of its longtime NATO allies, Turkey, are staring at a complete breakdown in their relationship, and it’s unclear if it will ever recover.
As such, we rate the claim that a video showed Turkey moving a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinians as Miscaptioned. You can read our other articles about the Israel-Hamas War here.
Sources:
Cook, Steven. “How Israel and Turkey Benefit From Restoring Relations.” Council on Foreign Relations, https://www.cfr.org/in-brief/how-israel-and-turkey-benefit-restoring-relations. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
Debre, Isabel. “Israeli Military Raid Kills 3 in West Bank. Officials Say 4th Man Killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza.” AP News, 19 Sept. 2023, https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-west-bank-investigations-57b3c7c4c43da659481af2239dbf055d.
“Erdogan Cancels Israel Visit, Says Hamas Is a ‘Liberation Group.’” WSJ, https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/israel-hamas-war-palestinians-news/card/erdogan-cancels-israel-visit-says-hamas-is-liberation-group–UpmrekmLq6E8qe3hSqSU. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
France 24. “Netanyahu, Gantz Agree to Form Emergency Unity Govt and War Cabinet.” France 24, 11 Oct. 2023, https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20231011-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-israeli-airstrikes-on-gaza-continue-death-toll-mounts-on-both-sides.
Gavin, Gabriel. “Mediator No More: Erdoğan Takes Aim at Israel, Backing Hamas ‘Freedom’ Fighters.” POLITICO, 25 Oct. 2023, https://www.politico.eu/article/turkey-recep-tayyip-erdogan-israel-hamas-war-freedom-fighters/.
Israel Hamas War Archives | Snopes. https://www.snopes.com/tag/israel-hamas_war/. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
“Israel-Palestine War: Erdogan Warns US Ships May Contribute to Massacres in Gaza | WION.” WION, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unigFC9a5Oo. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
“Turkey’s Erdogan Scraps Israel Trip over ‘Inhumane’ Gaza War.” Al Jazeera, https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/10/25/turkeys-erdogan-scraps-israel-trip-over-inhumane-gaza-war. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
“US Navy – X-47B UCAS First Touch & Go Landing Tests On USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [1080p].” YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VETFFYo92e4. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
Wrona, Aleksandra. “Is This a Real Photo of Part of the Gaza Strip Left in Ruins by Israeli Reprisal Attacks?” Snopes, 10 Oct. 2023, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/gaza-strip-photo/.
—. “Video Shows a Pro-Hamas Demonstration in Barcelona in October 2023?” Snopes, 9 Oct. 2023, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/pro-hamas-demonstration-spain/.
National Black Cat Day 2023: Share your photos for the holiday
9NEWS invites you to share your kitty photos on Friday for National Black Cat Day.
COLORADO, USA — Friday is National Black Cat Day.
Oct. 27 celebrates the love we have for our beautiful, sleek black cats with their all-knowing green and yellow eyes.
Thackery Binx of “Hocus Pocus” and Salem of “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” have helped dispel ridiculous myths by bringing black cats to the forefront of popular culture.
The day also seeks to raise awareness about the low adoption rates for black cats.
National Black Cat Day in Colorado
Woman Kicked Off Southwest Flight for Petting Newly Adopted Dog, Other Flyers Booted for Supporting Her
Passenger who captured incident on video claims they were also made to deplane after telling the flight attendant, “You should be ashamed of yourself.”
A woman was kicked off a Southwest flight for petting her newly adopted puppy, and one witness is speaking out about the incident.
On Saturday, Sara Price posted a video on TikTok showing a fellow passenger being removed from their Southwest flight out of Colorado Springs after multiple run-ins with the flight attendants over the unnamed passenger’s new pet.
Price tells PEOPLE that she and her husband were standing in line near the other passenger waiting to board the plane. She says the woman’s puppy “whined a little” when “the lady from Southwest checking boarding passes came flying over and said ‘if you can’t keep that dog quiet, you may not be able to fly.’”
Related: JetBlue Plane Tips Backward at JFK Airport Due to ‘Shift in Weight’
In the caption of her TikTok, Price said that the woman stuck her hand inside the carrier to soothe the animal. “It stopped whining,” she wrote.
Price tells PEOPLE that after this initial incident she told the flight attendant that she and her husband would sit with the unnamed passenger “to help her as much as we could.”
The group boarded, sitting together, while the woman held the carrier on her lap, petting the puppy inside the carrier to keep it from whining. Price said that the same flight attendant then came over and told the woman, “that carrier has to be zipped all the way, and the dog has to be under the seat.”
“Everyone around us was so confused as to why they were so harsh with her,” Price adds, saying the woman “did as she was told and zipped the carrier completely and put it under the seat.”
Then, Price tells PEOPLE a flight attendant “dressed as a cat” approached the woman asking, “are we going to have a problem here?” but the passenger explained that the pup was locked away inside the carrier under the seat in front of her.
Related: PEOPLE Travel Awards 2023: These Are the Top Bags, Accessories and Online Tools of the Year
Unfortunately, shortly after the plane pushed off from the gate, the dog whined again, so the woman “[bent] down to pet the puppy again from outside the carrier,” Price explains. She then noticed the attendants huddled toward the front of the plane.
After the crew’s brief meeting, the plane returned to the gate. Upon arrival, “the attendants walked up to her and asked her to leave the plane.”
The woman got off the plane, but not without asking Price’s husband to film a video of the interaction that later became the TikTok she shared.
As she was being removed from the flight, the crew offered to help her with her bags. She denied this help, telling the attendants, “I’m not going to have you touch a thing of mine. You are rude. You are a mean person, and I will never fly Southwest again.”
Related: EasyJet Flight Canceled After Passenger Poops on Floor: A ‘Very Uncomfortable Experience’
Southwest replied to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the situation.
“We’re aware of the videos and our initial reports indicate that the customer would not comply with keeping her dog’s kennel closed, which is our policy,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Our employees are trained to ensure customers are following protocol, and in this situation and after the customer repeatedly refused to comply with our crew’s instructions, the decision was made to deplane the disruptive passenger.”
As the video ends, the couple offers the woman their condolences as Price and her husband tell the workers, “this is ridiculous,” and “you should be ashamed of yourself.” Price tells PEOPLE that after the video cut, one of the attendants went to speak with the captain prompting the flight crew to “[kick] us off for our ‘attitude.’”
Price added that “a few other passengers left the plane in protest and ended up on our United flight,” following the passenger and couple’s departure.
Price tells PEOPLE that as of Wednesday, her fellow passenger has not been refunded the full price of her ticket, but both she and her husband have been.
