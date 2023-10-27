IAS Success Story: This Jharkhand Boy Cracked UPSC Without Coaching While Doing Full Time Job; His AIR Was... | India News

UPSC preparations are the stepping stones to one’s dream. Aspirants invest their large amount of time in learning and preparations. In the realm of UPSC exams, success is not a destination; it’s a journey that tests your perseverance, dedication, and passion for knowledge. The UPSC journey is like a marathon, and the finish line is the dream job. In the UPSC arena, every failure is just a stepping stone to success. It’s the lessons learned from setbacks that pave the way for your triumph.



Saurabh Bhuwania, an IAS officer who achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 113 in the UPSC examination while working full-time for the RBI, serves as a remarkable example of determination and success. Bhuwania achieved the success despite being married and having a kid. This shows his dedication towards his goal.

Originally from Dumka, Jharkhand, Saurabh Bhuwania completed his undergraduate studies in business at St. Xavier College in Kolkata. He then pursued additional qualifications to become a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary. In 2015, he earned an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies at Delhi University.



While working as a manager at RBI, Saurabh made his first attempt at the UPSC examination in 2017 but faced disappointment due to a lack of writing experience. This setback motivated him to focus on UPSC as his primary goal. In 2018, he succeeded in the UPSC examination on his second attempt.



Saurabh decided to take the leap into the world of civil services at the age of 30, a time when many individuals are settling into their professional careers. He made this decision despite enjoying his work at the RBI, as he wanted to make a direct contribution to the welfare of the citizens.



Saurabh’s family, especially his father and wife, provided unwavering support throughout his journey. Despite his fondness for the banking sector, Saurabh chose to pursue a career in the civil services to make a more direct impact on the well-being of the people.