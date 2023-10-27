News
IAS Success Story: This Jharkhand Boy Cracked UPSC Without Coaching While Doing Full Time Job; His AIR Was… | India News
UPSC preparations are the stepping stones to one’s dream. Aspirants invest their large amount of time in learning and preparations. In the realm of UPSC exams, success is not a destination; it’s a journey that tests your perseverance, dedication, and passion for knowledge. The UPSC journey is like a marathon, and the finish line is the dream job. In the UPSC arena, every failure is just a stepping stone to success. It’s the lessons learned from setbacks that pave the way for your triumph.
Saurabh Bhuwania, an IAS officer who achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 113 in the UPSC examination while working full-time for the RBI, serves as a remarkable example of determination and success. Bhuwania achieved the success despite being married and having a kid. This shows his dedication towards his goal.
Originally from Dumka, Jharkhand, Saurabh Bhuwania completed his undergraduate studies in business at St. Xavier College in Kolkata. He then pursued additional qualifications to become a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary. In 2015, he earned an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies at Delhi University.
While working as a manager at RBI, Saurabh made his first attempt at the UPSC examination in 2017 but faced disappointment due to a lack of writing experience. This setback motivated him to focus on UPSC as his primary goal. In 2018, he succeeded in the UPSC examination on his second attempt.
Saurabh decided to take the leap into the world of civil services at the age of 30, a time when many individuals are settling into their professional careers. He made this decision despite enjoying his work at the RBI, as he wanted to make a direct contribution to the welfare of the citizens.
Saurabh’s family, especially his father and wife, provided unwavering support throughout his journey. Despite his fondness for the banking sector, Saurabh chose to pursue a career in the civil services to make a more direct impact on the well-being of the people.
News
‘We told Ford to pony up and they did’
Oct 25 (Reuters) – Ford Motor and United Auto Workers (UAW) union negotiators reached a tentative labor deal after a six-week strike, UAW President Shawn Fain said on Wednesday, a 4-1/2-year contract that would provide a record pay boost.
The deal, which needs approval by union leaders and members, would be the first settlement of strikes by 45,000 workers against Ford, General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis that began Sept. 15.
“We told Ford to pony up and they did,” Fain said in a video post on Facebook, adding that the strike at Ford “has delivered.”
Fain said the UAW reached an historic agreement with Ford, including a 25% wage increase over the life of the contract. Ford workers will receive an immediate 11% wage hike. Including compounding and cost of living, worker pay will rise about 33% to over $40 an hour over the life of the contract.
In addition to the general wage hike, Fain said that the lowest paid temporary workers would see raises of more than 150% over the contract term and employees would reach top pay after three years. The union also won the right to strike Ford over future plant closures, he said.
Fain said UAW was asking Ford workers to return to work to put pressure on GM and Stellantis to reach a deal. Ford confirmed the news.
“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract with the UAW covering our U.S. operations,” Ford CEO and President Jim Farley said in a statement.
If the contract is ratified by Ford workers, it would set the standard for bargaining at General Motors and Stellantis and expire on April 30, 2028.
The Ford contract would reverse concessions the union agreed to in a series of contracts since 2007, when GM and the former Chrysler were skidding toward bankruptcy, and Ford was mortgaging its assets to stay afloat.
“This lays the groundwork for the next two contracts and they should fall in line fairly quickly because all three were within a narrow gap of each other,” Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions.
More than 45,000 union members working at the Detroit Three automakers have joined walkouts that began on Sept. 15.
“The strike so far has been painful for everybody and knowing what it takes to get a signed contract should bring them to the table much quicker,” he said.
The UAW ratcheted up pressure on the companies by striking at each company’s most profitable plant – GM’s Arlington, Texas assembly plant, Ford’s Kentucky heavy-duty pickup factory and Stellantis’ Ram pickup plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Total economic losses from the auto workers’ strike have reached $9.3 billon, the Anderson Economic Group said earlier this week.
News
Helix Resources identifies large polymetallic anomaly at Black Range
(NewsDirect)
Helix Resources Ltd
(ASX:HLX) managing director Mike Rosenstreich tells Proactive the
company’s ongoing copper-gold discovery program at the Black Range
prospect, in the Cobar-Nyngan area of central NSW, is yielding
encouraging results in a previously undrilled area. HLX is confident
it’s on the verge of defining a regional-scale polymetallic anomaly
in the area, following an initial reverse circulation (RC) drill
program to test a copper target at the Black Range prospect on the
Rochford Trend.
“At the Black Range prospect, we have delineated a
significant, regional-scale polymetallic anomaly with an
intrusive-related geochemical signature,” Rosenstreich said.
“While there are
numerous scattered historical copper-mine workings, there has been no
previous drilling in the area and the initial RC drilling recently
completed by Helix intersected significant pyrite and chalcopyrite
mineralisation.
“The style of mineralisation observed suggests something a
bit different for the region – than the ‘Cobar’ copper lode
model we have at Canbelego.
“The large-scale and multi-element nature of the
anomaly, now supported by highly anomalous drill intercepts leads us
to look within the broader anomaly area to define further drill
targets, particularly in potential parallel zones immediately west of
Black Range.”
Contact
Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan
Jackson
+61 413 713 744
Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.
News
Why Israeli soldiers wear ‘chef’s hats’ on their helmets
The Jewish State of Israel has been in a near-constant condition of conflict since its independence in 1948. From the Arab-Israeli conflicts to combat operations in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces have gained a great deal of experience in warfare. From this, Israeli defense companies have developed weapons and equipment to better equip the IDF for future fights. One simple, odd, but effective bit of kit is the mitznefet.
Sometimes referred to as the “chef’s hat” for its visual similarity to the culinary headgear, the mitznefet first entered IDF service in 1994. The helmet cover shares its name with the priestly turban worn by the High Priest of Israel in the Temple of Jerusalem during the Second Temple period. The word originates from the Semitic root meaning “to wrap.”
Is the mitznefet effective?
Larger than the helmet that it covers, the mitznefet breaks up the distinctive outline of a helmeted human head to better conceal a soldier on an open battlefield. Like other helmet covers, it also prevents light from reflecting off the soldier’s protective headgear. The mitznefet provided a tactical advantage to IDF troops during the latter engagements of the South Lebanon conflict.
Made of a mesh fabric, the mitznefet was later made with a two-sided camouflage material that could be reversed; one side for desert environments and the other for woodland environments. In 2013, the Israeli tactical gear manufacturer Agilite announced one that featured the popular MultiCam camouflage pattern.
Since its introduction, the mitznefet has become widely used across the IDF from reservists to regular forces and even special forces. While some early covers were homemade, the mitznefet has become a standardized piece of kit in the IDF. Although it has not been formally adopted outside of Israel, largely due to export restrictions, the Agilite MultiCam mitznefet is not export-restricted and is available for commercial purchase, including in the United States.
‘We told Ford to pony up and they did’
Helix Resources identifies large polymetallic anomaly at Black Range
Why Israeli soldiers wear ‘chef’s hats’ on their helmets
Josh Allen shakes off injury scare, leads Bills to victory
Elon Musk just lost $28 billion as Tesla took a beating. Now Toyota says ‘people are waking up to reality’ that EV adoption will be an uphill battle
What’s happening this weekend in Phoenix
Man Gets Trapped Inside Steel Bank Vault for 9 Hours
IAS Success Story: This Jharkhand Boy Cracked UPSC Without Coaching While Doing Full Time Job; His AIR Was… | India News
Most of Justice Thomas’ $267,000 loan for an RV seems to have been forgiven, Senate Democrats say
Renforth Resources commences fall exploration program at Surimeau, updates on other activities
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Interesting Articles
‘We told Ford to pony up and they did’
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Helix Resources identifies large polymetallic anomaly at Black Range
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Why Israeli soldiers wear ‘chef’s hats’ on their helmets
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Josh Allen shakes off injury scare, leads Bills to victory
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Elon Musk just lost $28 billion as Tesla took a beating. Now Toyota says ‘people are waking up to reality’ that EV adoption will be an uphill battle
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
What’s happening this weekend in Phoenix
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Man Gets Trapped Inside Steel Bank Vault for 9 Hours
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
IAS Success Story: This Jharkhand Boy Cracked UPSC Without Coaching While Doing Full Time Job; His AIR Was… | India News
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Most of Justice Thomas’ $267,000 loan for an RV seems to have been forgiven, Senate Democrats say
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Renforth Resources commences fall exploration program at Surimeau, updates on other activities
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Trending
-
News3 days ago
US renews warning it will defend Philippines after incidents with Chinese vessels in South China Sea
-
News3 days ago
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
-
News3 days ago
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
-
News3 days ago
A woman who’s lived on cruise ships for over 10 years shared 2 things she’s not allowed to do on board
-
News3 days ago
West Virginia University Is Everything That’s Wrong With Higher Education Today
-
Education1 day ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
-
News3 days ago
Lockheed exits Air Force tanker competition, lifting Boeing’s KC-46
-
News4 days ago
Dave Chappelle’s Words On Israel-Gaza Conflict Spark Cheers, Jeers And Walkouts In Audience