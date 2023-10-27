News
Man Gets Trapped Inside Steel Bank Vault for 9 Hours
A 23-year-old man called 911 after being trapped inside a bank vault. The drama unfolded at the World Diamond Tower building in New York City. The victim was checking his safe deposit box when someone closed the door, not realizing there was a man still inside. Once the vault was shut, it could not open until the automatic clock expired. The man had to wait nine hours for the door to swing open again.
IAS Success Story: This Jharkhand Boy Cracked UPSC Without Coaching While Doing Full Time Job; His AIR Was… | India News
UPSC preparations are the stepping stones to one’s dream. Aspirants invest their large amount of time in learning and preparations. In the realm of UPSC exams, success is not a destination; it’s a journey that tests your perseverance, dedication, and passion for knowledge. The UPSC journey is like a marathon, and the finish line is the dream job. In the UPSC arena, every failure is just a stepping stone to success. It’s the lessons learned from setbacks that pave the way for your triumph.
Saurabh Bhuwania, an IAS officer who achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 113 in the UPSC examination while working full-time for the RBI, serves as a remarkable example of determination and success. Bhuwania achieved the success despite being married and having a kid. This shows his dedication towards his goal.
Originally from Dumka, Jharkhand, Saurabh Bhuwania completed his undergraduate studies in business at St. Xavier College in Kolkata. He then pursued additional qualifications to become a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary. In 2015, he earned an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies at Delhi University.
While working as a manager at RBI, Saurabh made his first attempt at the UPSC examination in 2017 but faced disappointment due to a lack of writing experience. This setback motivated him to focus on UPSC as his primary goal. In 2018, he succeeded in the UPSC examination on his second attempt.
Saurabh decided to take the leap into the world of civil services at the age of 30, a time when many individuals are settling into their professional careers. He made this decision despite enjoying his work at the RBI, as he wanted to make a direct contribution to the welfare of the citizens.
Saurabh’s family, especially his father and wife, provided unwavering support throughout his journey. Despite his fondness for the banking sector, Saurabh chose to pursue a career in the civil services to make a more direct impact on the well-being of the people.
Most of Justice Thomas’ $267,000 loan for an RV seems to have been forgiven, Senate Democrats say
WASHINGTON (AP) — All or most of a $267,000 loan obtained by Supreme CourtJustice Clarence Thomas to buy a high-end motorcoach appears to have been forgiven, raising tax and ethics questions, according to a new report by Senate Democrats.
Anthony “Tony” Welters, a longtime friend of Thomas who made the loan in 1999, forgave the debt after nine years of what he called interest-only payments, says the report, which was released Wednesday by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee.
The loan’s existence was first reported during the summer by the New York Times. Committee Democrats undertook their inquiry following the Times’ story.
Thomas, 75, has been at the center of a heightened focus on ethics at the Supreme Court over his undisclosed travel and other ties with wealthy conservative supporters. The court, the only part of the federal judiciary with a formal code of conduct, is debating whether to adopt an ethics code and, in recent months, three justices have voiced their support for such a move.
Thomas borrowed the money from Welters, a healthcare executive, to buy a 40-foot refitted tour bus in which he tours the country with his wife, Ginni. Thomas has talked about staying in Walmart parking lots and RV parks, which are “what the neighborhoods used to be like.”
At the time of the loan, Thomas said in a handwritten note on his Supreme Court letterhead that agreements to pay interest of 7.5% a year and repay the money in five years, the report says. In 2004, the time to repay the loan was extended until 2014.
Documents voluntarily provided by Welters to the committee show that he forgave the loan in 2008, the report says. Welters gave the committee a copy of just one payment of $20,042 that Thomas made, in 2000.
“Welters forgave the balance of the loan to Thomas in recognition of the payments made by Thomas which Welters characterized as interest only payments that exceeded the amount of the original loan,” the report says. Nine years of interest-only payments would total roughly $180,000, considerably less than the loan amount. Welters did not explain the discrepancy.
Forgiven or canceled debt counts as income for tax purposes, the report says. In addition, Thomas has never included forgiven debt in his annual financial disclosures.
“Justice Thomas should inform the committee exactly how much debt was forgiven and whether he properly reported the loan forgiveness on his tax returns and paid all taxes owed,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the committee chairman, said in a statement.
There was no immediate response from Thomas to a request made through a court spokeswoman.
A series of reports from the investigative news site ProPublica revealed that Thomas has for years accepted, but not disclosed, luxury trips and other hospitality from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.
Crow also purchased the house in Georgia where Thomas’s mother continues to live and paid for two years of private school tuition for a child raised by the Thomases.
Earlier this year, Thomas did report three private trips he took at Crow’s expense in 2022, after the federal judiciary changed its guidelines for reporting travel. He did not report travel from earlier years.
ProPublica reported that Justice Samuel Alito also failed to disclose a private trip to Alaska he took in 2008 that was paid for by two wealthy Republican donors, one of whom repeatedly had interests before the court.
The Associated Press also reported in July that Justice Sonia Sotomayor, aided by her staff, has advanced sales of her books through college visits over the past decade.
Renforth Resources commences fall exploration program at Surimeau, updates on other activities
Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR, OTCQB:RFHRF) has commenced its fall exploration program at Surimeau.
Stripping of the Beaupré copper discovery is underway.
Drilling is planned for the central portion of the Victoria mineralized horizon, and it is anticipated that the program will start later this month.
Beaupré was discovered near a lumber road in the north-east part of the Surimeau property by SOQUEM, who obtained an 8% copper grab sample, which Renforth verified with a 3.59% grab sample.
The Beaupré discovery is a greenfield discovery, located close to the regional Cadillac Break structure, with no historical record or geophysical signature in available surveys, although there is evidence of very old blasting activity.
Renforth will wash the exposed shear zone and remove overburden along strike and in a crosscut to better characterize what Beaupré is, and identify parallel veins, if any, that occur within the stripped crosscut.
Meanwhile, Renforth’s geologists have completed an initial prospecting campaign at the McCart property, located near Iroquois Falls, Ontario.
The property contains three bands of NE/SW trending broad ridges, which can be divided into the north, south-central and south parts of the property.
Numerous traverses were carried out targeting these ridges using satellite photos to identify potential outcrop locations. Numerous outcrops contained narrow quartz-albite stringers, one of which contained a coarse clot of chalcopyrite and bornite.
The southern part of the property hosts a third series of broad NE-SW trending ridges comprised primarily of pillowed basalts and narrow interlayers of ultramafics. Numerous small historic blast pits were identified in this area. All of the pits contained veins of serpentinite with chrysotile along fractures and pillow selvages.
Samples were selected in the field and have been submitted for assay, and the results will be reported when received.
At the Parbec gold deposit, remodelling work is ongoing. This is being undertaken by Martin Demers, PGeo, and is at an approximate halfway point.
