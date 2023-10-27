News
Most of Justice Thomas’ $267,000 loan for an RV seems to have been forgiven, Senate Democrats say
WASHINGTON (AP) — All or most of a $267,000 loan obtained by Supreme CourtJustice Clarence Thomas to buy a high-end motorcoach appears to have been forgiven, raising tax and ethics questions, according to a new report by Senate Democrats.
Anthony “Tony” Welters, a longtime friend of Thomas who made the loan in 1999, forgave the debt after nine years of what he called interest-only payments, says the report, which was released Wednesday by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee.
The loan’s existence was first reported during the summer by the New York Times. Committee Democrats undertook their inquiry following the Times’ story.
Thomas, 75, has been at the center of a heightened focus on ethics at the Supreme Court over his undisclosed travel and other ties with wealthy conservative supporters. The court, the only part of the federal judiciary with a formal code of conduct, is debating whether to adopt an ethics code and, in recent months, three justices have voiced their support for such a move.
Thomas borrowed the money from Welters, a healthcare executive, to buy a 40-foot refitted tour bus in which he tours the country with his wife, Ginni. Thomas has talked about staying in Walmart parking lots and RV parks, which are “what the neighborhoods used to be like.”
At the time of the loan, Thomas said in a handwritten note on his Supreme Court letterhead that agreements to pay interest of 7.5% a year and repay the money in five years, the report says. In 2004, the time to repay the loan was extended until 2014.
Documents voluntarily provided by Welters to the committee show that he forgave the loan in 2008, the report says. Welters gave the committee a copy of just one payment of $20,042 that Thomas made, in 2000.
“Welters forgave the balance of the loan to Thomas in recognition of the payments made by Thomas which Welters characterized as interest only payments that exceeded the amount of the original loan,” the report says. Nine years of interest-only payments would total roughly $180,000, considerably less than the loan amount. Welters did not explain the discrepancy.
Forgiven or canceled debt counts as income for tax purposes, the report says. In addition, Thomas has never included forgiven debt in his annual financial disclosures.
“Justice Thomas should inform the committee exactly how much debt was forgiven and whether he properly reported the loan forgiveness on his tax returns and paid all taxes owed,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the committee chairman, said in a statement.
There was no immediate response from Thomas to a request made through a court spokeswoman.
A series of reports from the investigative news site ProPublica revealed that Thomas has for years accepted, but not disclosed, luxury trips and other hospitality from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.
Crow also purchased the house in Georgia where Thomas’s mother continues to live and paid for two years of private school tuition for a child raised by the Thomases.
Earlier this year, Thomas did report three private trips he took at Crow’s expense in 2022, after the federal judiciary changed its guidelines for reporting travel. He did not report travel from earlier years.
ProPublica reported that Justice Samuel Alito also failed to disclose a private trip to Alaska he took in 2008 that was paid for by two wealthy Republican donors, one of whom repeatedly had interests before the court.
The Associated Press also reported in July that Justice Sonia Sotomayor, aided by her staff, has advanced sales of her books through college visits over the past decade.
‘We told Ford to pony up and they did’
Oct 25 (Reuters) – Ford Motor and United Auto Workers (UAW) union negotiators reached a tentative labor deal after a six-week strike, UAW President Shawn Fain said on Wednesday, a 4-1/2-year contract that would provide a record pay boost.
The deal, which needs approval by union leaders and members, would be the first settlement of strikes by 45,000 workers against Ford, General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis that began Sept. 15.
“We told Ford to pony up and they did,” Fain said in a video post on Facebook, adding that the strike at Ford “has delivered.”
Fain said the UAW reached an historic agreement with Ford, including a 25% wage increase over the life of the contract. Ford workers will receive an immediate 11% wage hike. Including compounding and cost of living, worker pay will rise about 33% to over $40 an hour over the life of the contract.
In addition to the general wage hike, Fain said that the lowest paid temporary workers would see raises of more than 150% over the contract term and employees would reach top pay after three years. The union also won the right to strike Ford over future plant closures, he said.
Fain said UAW was asking Ford workers to return to work to put pressure on GM and Stellantis to reach a deal. Ford confirmed the news.
“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract with the UAW covering our U.S. operations,” Ford CEO and President Jim Farley said in a statement.
If the contract is ratified by Ford workers, it would set the standard for bargaining at General Motors and Stellantis and expire on April 30, 2028.
The Ford contract would reverse concessions the union agreed to in a series of contracts since 2007, when GM and the former Chrysler were skidding toward bankruptcy, and Ford was mortgaging its assets to stay afloat.
“This lays the groundwork for the next two contracts and they should fall in line fairly quickly because all three were within a narrow gap of each other,” Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions.
More than 45,000 union members working at the Detroit Three automakers have joined walkouts that began on Sept. 15.
“The strike so far has been painful for everybody and knowing what it takes to get a signed contract should bring them to the table much quicker,” he said.
The UAW ratcheted up pressure on the companies by striking at each company’s most profitable plant – GM’s Arlington, Texas assembly plant, Ford’s Kentucky heavy-duty pickup factory and Stellantis’ Ram pickup plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Total economic losses from the auto workers’ strike have reached $9.3 billon, the Anderson Economic Group said earlier this week.
Helix Resources identifies large polymetallic anomaly at Black Range
(NewsDirect)
Helix Resources Ltd
(ASX:HLX) managing director Mike Rosenstreich tells Proactive the
company’s ongoing copper-gold discovery program at the Black Range
prospect, in the Cobar-Nyngan area of central NSW, is yielding
encouraging results in a previously undrilled area. HLX is confident
it’s on the verge of defining a regional-scale polymetallic anomaly
in the area, following an initial reverse circulation (RC) drill
program to test a copper target at the Black Range prospect on the
Rochford Trend.
“At the Black Range prospect, we have delineated a
significant, regional-scale polymetallic anomaly with an
intrusive-related geochemical signature,” Rosenstreich said.
“While there are
numerous scattered historical copper-mine workings, there has been no
previous drilling in the area and the initial RC drilling recently
completed by Helix intersected significant pyrite and chalcopyrite
mineralisation.
“The style of mineralisation observed suggests something a
bit different for the region – than the ‘Cobar’ copper lode
model we have at Canbelego.
“The large-scale and multi-element nature of the
anomaly, now supported by highly anomalous drill intercepts leads us
to look within the broader anomaly area to define further drill
targets, particularly in potential parallel zones immediately west of
Black Range.”
Why Israeli soldiers wear ‘chef’s hats’ on their helmets
The Jewish State of Israel has been in a near-constant condition of conflict since its independence in 1948. From the Arab-Israeli conflicts to combat operations in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces have gained a great deal of experience in warfare. From this, Israeli defense companies have developed weapons and equipment to better equip the IDF for future fights. One simple, odd, but effective bit of kit is the mitznefet.
Sometimes referred to as the “chef’s hat” for its visual similarity to the culinary headgear, the mitznefet first entered IDF service in 1994. The helmet cover shares its name with the priestly turban worn by the High Priest of Israel in the Temple of Jerusalem during the Second Temple period. The word originates from the Semitic root meaning “to wrap.”
Is the mitznefet effective?
Larger than the helmet that it covers, the mitznefet breaks up the distinctive outline of a helmeted human head to better conceal a soldier on an open battlefield. Like other helmet covers, it also prevents light from reflecting off the soldier’s protective headgear. The mitznefet provided a tactical advantage to IDF troops during the latter engagements of the South Lebanon conflict.
Made of a mesh fabric, the mitznefet was later made with a two-sided camouflage material that could be reversed; one side for desert environments and the other for woodland environments. In 2013, the Israeli tactical gear manufacturer Agilite announced one that featured the popular MultiCam camouflage pattern.
Since its introduction, the mitznefet has become widely used across the IDF from reservists to regular forces and even special forces. While some early covers were homemade, the mitznefet has become a standardized piece of kit in the IDF. Although it has not been formally adopted outside of Israel, largely due to export restrictions, the Agilite MultiCam mitznefet is not export-restricted and is available for commercial purchase, including in the United States.
