Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns following shooting death of player
Northwestern State University canceled the remainder of its football season Thursday and announced the retirement of head coach Brad Laird in response to the shooting death of one of its players earlier this month.
The university announced the decision, citing concern for the “mental health and well-being” of its student-athletes after the Oct. 12 death of defensive back Ronnie Caldwell.
“Ronnie was a beloved member of our community, and we miss him dearly,” NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones said in a statement provided by the school.
NORTHWESTERN STATE’S RONNIE CALDWELL, 21, DEAD IN SHOOTING; UNIVERSITY CANCELS FOOTBALL GAME
“While our instinct was to return to the field of play following his death, we’ve since learned that the hurt on our team was too deep. Now it is in the best interest of our players, coaches and staff to pause and to take this time to mourn, to heal and to support Ronnie’s family.”
There were four games remaining on the team’s schedule.
Head coach Brad Laird also announced his decision to step down after six seasons.
“Due to the loss of Ronnie and the emotional burden it has caused me, I don’t feel I can give my all to these players or this program,” Laird said. “Any coach will tell you that their players become like family, so the loss of Ronnie was like losing a son. I love this program and this university, and I know it will persevere and move forward with the competitive spirit that is at the core of our DNA.”
The Natchitoches Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the area of University Parkway at around 1 a.m. Oct. 12. Once there, they discovered 21-year-old Ronnie Caldwell with several gunshot wounds.
He was later pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
That same day, Caldwell’s roommate, 27-year-old John McIntosh, was arrested for possession of a gun in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. His arrest has not been linked to Caldwell’s death
But eight days later, on Oct. 20, one of Caldwell’s former teammates was arrested in Caldwell’s death.
“Detectives with the Natchitoches Police Department and agents with Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force have arrested Maurice Campbell II for obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance,” a press release from law enforcement read.
According to Northwestern State, Caldwell’s death still remains under investigation.
Most of Justice Thomas’ $267,000 loan for an RV seems to have been forgiven, Senate Democrats say
WASHINGTON (AP) — All or most of a $267,000 loan obtained by Supreme CourtJustice Clarence Thomas to buy a high-end motorcoach appears to have been forgiven, raising tax and ethics questions, according to a new report by Senate Democrats.
Anthony “Tony” Welters, a longtime friend of Thomas who made the loan in 1999, forgave the debt after nine years of what he called interest-only payments, says the report, which was released Wednesday by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee.
The loan’s existence was first reported during the summer by the New York Times. Committee Democrats undertook their inquiry following the Times’ story.
Thomas, 75, has been at the center of a heightened focus on ethics at the Supreme Court over his undisclosed travel and other ties with wealthy conservative supporters. The court, the only part of the federal judiciary with a formal code of conduct, is debating whether to adopt an ethics code and, in recent months, three justices have voiced their support for such a move.
Thomas borrowed the money from Welters, a healthcare executive, to buy a 40-foot refitted tour bus in which he tours the country with his wife, Ginni. Thomas has talked about staying in Walmart parking lots and RV parks, which are “what the neighborhoods used to be like.”
At the time of the loan, Thomas said in a handwritten note on his Supreme Court letterhead that agreements to pay interest of 7.5% a year and repay the money in five years, the report says. In 2004, the time to repay the loan was extended until 2014.
Documents voluntarily provided by Welters to the committee show that he forgave the loan in 2008, the report says. Welters gave the committee a copy of just one payment of $20,042 that Thomas made, in 2000.
“Welters forgave the balance of the loan to Thomas in recognition of the payments made by Thomas which Welters characterized as interest only payments that exceeded the amount of the original loan,” the report says. Nine years of interest-only payments would total roughly $180,000, considerably less than the loan amount. Welters did not explain the discrepancy.
Forgiven or canceled debt counts as income for tax purposes, the report says. In addition, Thomas has never included forgiven debt in his annual financial disclosures.
“Justice Thomas should inform the committee exactly how much debt was forgiven and whether he properly reported the loan forgiveness on his tax returns and paid all taxes owed,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the committee chairman, said in a statement.
There was no immediate response from Thomas to a request made through a court spokeswoman.
A series of reports from the investigative news site ProPublica revealed that Thomas has for years accepted, but not disclosed, luxury trips and other hospitality from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.
Crow also purchased the house in Georgia where Thomas’s mother continues to live and paid for two years of private school tuition for a child raised by the Thomases.
Earlier this year, Thomas did report three private trips he took at Crow’s expense in 2022, after the federal judiciary changed its guidelines for reporting travel. He did not report travel from earlier years.
ProPublica reported that Justice Samuel Alito also failed to disclose a private trip to Alaska he took in 2008 that was paid for by two wealthy Republican donors, one of whom repeatedly had interests before the court.
The Associated Press also reported in July that Justice Sonia Sotomayor, aided by her staff, has advanced sales of her books through college visits over the past decade.
Renforth Resources commences fall exploration program at Surimeau, updates on other activities
Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR, OTCQB:RFHRF) has commenced its fall exploration program at Surimeau.
Stripping of the Beaupré copper discovery is underway.
Drilling is planned for the central portion of the Victoria mineralized horizon, and it is anticipated that the program will start later this month.
Beaupré was discovered near a lumber road in the north-east part of the Surimeau property by SOQUEM, who obtained an 8% copper grab sample, which Renforth verified with a 3.59% grab sample.
The Beaupré discovery is a greenfield discovery, located close to the regional Cadillac Break structure, with no historical record or geophysical signature in available surveys, although there is evidence of very old blasting activity.
Renforth will wash the exposed shear zone and remove overburden along strike and in a crosscut to better characterize what Beaupré is, and identify parallel veins, if any, that occur within the stripped crosscut.
Meanwhile, Renforth’s geologists have completed an initial prospecting campaign at the McCart property, located near Iroquois Falls, Ontario.
The property contains three bands of NE/SW trending broad ridges, which can be divided into the north, south-central and south parts of the property.
Numerous traverses were carried out targeting these ridges using satellite photos to identify potential outcrop locations. Numerous outcrops contained narrow quartz-albite stringers, one of which contained a coarse clot of chalcopyrite and bornite.
The southern part of the property hosts a third series of broad NE-SW trending ridges comprised primarily of pillowed basalts and narrow interlayers of ultramafics. Numerous small historic blast pits were identified in this area. All of the pits contained veins of serpentinite with chrysotile along fractures and pillow selvages.
Samples were selected in the field and have been submitted for assay, and the results will be reported when received.
At the Parbec gold deposit, remodelling work is ongoing. This is being undertaken by Martin Demers, PGeo, and is at an approximate halfway point.
Video Shows Turkey Moving a Warship Toward Gaza To Defend Palestinians?
Claim:
In October 2023, a video showed Turkey had moved a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinians.
Rating:
In October 2023, a video began to spread on social media platforms that allegedly showed Turkey had moved a warship toward Gaza to defend Palestinians. The video spread in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war, after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, which was followed by Israel declaring war and attacking and blockading Gaza. Hamas’ attacks came after months of surges in violence against Palestinians by the Israeli military.
“Turkey moves a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinian civilians against the ongoing israeli genocide #GazaGenocide #ArmiesToGaza,” a X (formerly known as Twitter) post claimed on Oct. 24, 2023.
We also found social media posts that included the video on platforms like TikTok and YouTube. “Turkey sent a warship to Gaza to save Palestinian citizens from Israel’s terrorist massacre,” a TikTok video was captioned on Oct. 24, 2023.
We found the video was Miscaptioned, in that the video had originally been posted on YouTube a decade earlier. We also found that while the audio included in the video posted to X was pulled from legitimate news reports, key details were edited.
The claim spread after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a speech on Oct. 25, 2023, that Hamas was not a terrorist organization and canceled a planned trip to Israel. (The United States designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in 1997; the European Union and other Western nations also consider it a terrorist organization.) Turkey and Israel have had a rocky relationship for years, mainly over Israel’s policies toward Gaza, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
When researching the video that spread on social media, we found a YouTube video posted on May 22, 2013, that was titled, “US Navy – X-47B UCAS First Touch & Go Landing Tests On USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [1080p].” The YouTube video matched the viral footage that claimed to show a Turkish warship.
In the video that was posted to X, we heard audio that said:
On Monday, Turkish President urged Israel against indiscriminately attacking civilians in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza. Turkey moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel are staring at a complete breakdown in their relationship, and it’s unclear if it will ever recover.
We searched online for statements matching what we heard and found a video titled “Israel-Palestine war: Erdogan warns US ships may contribute to massacres in Gaza,” posted to global news network World Is One News (WION)’s YouTube channel on Oct. 11, 2023.
We found the X post used an edited version of the WION video audio in its video, which said (bolded text emphasized to highlight what was cut out in the edited video):
Now, on Monday, Turkish president urged Israel against indiscriminately attacking civilians in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza. But [Erdoğan] also delivered measured criticism of Hamas and urged both sides to respect the ethics of war. A day later on Tuesday, Erdogan criticized the United States for moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel, saying that it would commit serious massacres in Gaza. Analysts say the United States and one of its longtime NATO allies, Turkey, are staring at a complete breakdown in their relationship, and it’s unclear if it will ever recover.
As such, we rate the claim that a video showed Turkey moving a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinians as Miscaptioned. You can read our other articles about the Israel-Hamas War here.
Sources:
Cook, Steven. “How Israel and Turkey Benefit From Restoring Relations.” Council on Foreign Relations, https://www.cfr.org/in-brief/how-israel-and-turkey-benefit-restoring-relations. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
Debre, Isabel. “Israeli Military Raid Kills 3 in West Bank. Officials Say 4th Man Killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza.” AP News, 19 Sept. 2023, https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-west-bank-investigations-57b3c7c4c43da659481af2239dbf055d.
“Erdogan Cancels Israel Visit, Says Hamas Is a ‘Liberation Group.’” WSJ, https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/israel-hamas-war-palestinians-news/card/erdogan-cancels-israel-visit-says-hamas-is-liberation-group–UpmrekmLq6E8qe3hSqSU. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
France 24. “Netanyahu, Gantz Agree to Form Emergency Unity Govt and War Cabinet.” France 24, 11 Oct. 2023, https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20231011-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-israeli-airstrikes-on-gaza-continue-death-toll-mounts-on-both-sides.
Gavin, Gabriel. “Mediator No More: Erdoğan Takes Aim at Israel, Backing Hamas ‘Freedom’ Fighters.” POLITICO, 25 Oct. 2023, https://www.politico.eu/article/turkey-recep-tayyip-erdogan-israel-hamas-war-freedom-fighters/.
Israel Hamas War Archives | Snopes. https://www.snopes.com/tag/israel-hamas_war/. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
“Israel-Palestine War: Erdogan Warns US Ships May Contribute to Massacres in Gaza | WION.” WION, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unigFC9a5Oo. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
“Turkey’s Erdogan Scraps Israel Trip over ‘Inhumane’ Gaza War.” Al Jazeera, https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/10/25/turkeys-erdogan-scraps-israel-trip-over-inhumane-gaza-war. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
“US Navy – X-47B UCAS First Touch & Go Landing Tests On USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [1080p].” YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VETFFYo92e4. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
Wrona, Aleksandra. “Is This a Real Photo of Part of the Gaza Strip Left in Ruins by Israeli Reprisal Attacks?” Snopes, 10 Oct. 2023, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/gaza-strip-photo/.
—. “Video Shows a Pro-Hamas Demonstration in Barcelona in October 2023?” Snopes, 9 Oct. 2023, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/pro-hamas-demonstration-spain/.
