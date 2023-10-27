News
Sharad Purnima 2023: Date, Time, Puja Rituals and Significance of Ashwin Purnima
Sharad Purnima 2023: Date and Time
Purnima Tithi Begins – October 28, 2023 – 04:17 AM
Purnima Tithi Ends – October 29, 2023 – 01:53 AM
Moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day – October 28, 2023 – 04:53 PM
Sharad Purnima 2023: Significance
Sharad Purnima holds a great religious significance among Hindus. This day is considered to be the most sacred and pious day in Hindu religion. People offer prayers to Moon on this auspicious day of Purnima. Purnima Tithi which falls in the month of Ashwina is known as Sharad Purnima. This Purnima is also famous as Kojagari Purnima. Sharad Purnima means the starting of Sharad Ritu or winter season from this Purnima Tithi. This year, Chandra Grahan will also take place on the day of Sharad Purnima so this will not be auspicious for the people, who are under the influence of Moon planet.
Sharad Purnima 2023: How it is celebrated?
As per Hindu Mythology, this day is considered as the most special day as the Moon rise with its 16 kalas or phases. Lord Krishna also possessed those 16 qualities so he is also worshipped on the day of Sharad Purnima. Many Lord Vishnu devotees observe fast and perform Satyanarayan Vrat on the day of Purnima but as we all know that this year there will be Lunar Eclipse then the Satyanarayan fast will be observed on Chaturthi Tithi.
Farmers celebrate this day by worshipping Goddess Laxmi for the good harvest of crops. It is believed that people who worship the Goddess Laxmi with full devotion and dedication, Goddess bless the devotees with happiness, health, wealth, good fortune, financial gains and prosperity.
In some regions, there is a myth that Goddess Laxmi was born on this very day. So, people celebrate the birth anniversary of Goddess Laxmi by offering sattvik food, home made sweets and decorating the house with rangoli and lighting diyas.
It is believed that the Moon of Sharad Purnima is as bright as the Sun and illuminate the world with its sacred and divine lights. Moon also showers the blessings on the earth in the form of its divine rays as nectar and the rays of the moon contains all the nourishing qualities and it can heal the person with its calming and soothing rays.
As per the Hindu Scriptures, this was the auspicious day and night when Lord Krishna performed Raas (a tradition folk dance) with Radha and other Gopis near the bank of Yamuna river. This day is also dedicated to worship Lord Krishna and Radha. By taking a holy dip in Yamuna River situated in Mathura, devotees offer prayers to the Lord and the Goddess. As per belief, the one who takes a holy bath in Yamuna River on this auspicious day, Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna bless them with the desired wish fulfillments. This day is popularly known as Raas Purnima.
Sharad Purnima 2023: Ritual of placing ‘Kheer’ under the Moon Light?
This is one of the most famous practice to keep rice kheer under the moon light during Sharad Purnima. It is believed that by keeping Kheer under the moonlight whole night, absorbs all the healing properties and good elements of divine nectar. One can get relieved from the long term disease, skin disease, cold, cough and Asthama. It also gives the strength, power and makes you strong mentally and physically.
Can “Kheer” be placed under Moon Light during Lunar Eclipse?
No, it will not be auspicious to put kheer whole night under moonlight during the eclipse time. There is a shloka that says – “Chandrama Manso Jaataha” which means the Moon is directly connected with our emotions and feelings and when Moon comes under the influence of Rahu, Ketu or Shani then there is always an imbalance in the emotions and feelings. So you should keep it before the starting time of Lunar Eclipse or else after the Lunar Eclipse. So that you collect all the positivity not negativity which happens at the time of Chandra Grahan.
In which Vessel the “Kheer” should be placed?
As per the research, People should keep the kheer in the silver vessel as silver has the high resistivity. It is believed to keep the virus away.
Sharad Purnima 2023: Rituals
1. Get up early in the morning and take a holy bath.
2. In day time one should offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi.
3. Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha is also worshipped on the day of Sharad Purnima.
4. Light a diya and offer sweets, panchamrit to the lord.
5. Recite Vishnu Sahasranaam, Shri hari stotram and recite Chandra Mantras on this day.
6. In evening, light diyas and light candles outside the house.
7. Making kheer and offering it to the Lord and moon is considered auspicious.
Mantra
1. Om Chandraye Namah..!!
2. Om Sam Sreem Shrom Saha Chandramase Namah..!!
3. Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva..!!
Elon Musk just lost $28 billion as Tesla took a beating. Now Toyota says ‘people are waking up to reality’ that EV adoption will be an uphill battle
Toyota’s chairman and former CEO, Akio Toyoda, has long been a skeptic of the electric vehicle hype train—it was a big reason he stepped down from the top job at the Japanese carmaker earlier this year. Now, he can finally say, “I told you so.” With Elon Musk’s Tesla reporting disastrous third-quarter earnings last week, investors are realizing that EVs are no silver bullet for profit. “People are finally seeing reality,” Toyoda said on Wednesday.
Toyoda has long denied that electric vehicles are the only way for the automotive industry to achieve carbon neutrality, saying, “There are many ways to climb the mountain.” Other major automakers are also slowing their EV rollouts. Lucid has slowed production by 30% while GM has delayed the introduction of the Chevy Silverado EV by a whole year.
President Joe Biden has spent much of his time in office aggressively betting on electric vehicles as part of his ambitious agenda to reduce U.S. carbon emissions and fight climate change. But the EV market is wobbling as high interest rates dampen customer demand for electric and other vehicles. That’s “preventing a lot of people from even getting into the market,” Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds, told Fortune.
Though EV sales are still growing, the pace has slowed. In the first half of 2023, EV sales rose 49% from one year before, a slower rate than the 63% increase last year, the Wall Street Journal reported.
EV ‘growing pains’
“We’re transitioning to a brand new technology. It’s expensive. It requires people to have a different relationship with their vehicle that has been largely unchanged for decades,” Caldwell said. “So to think that everything was going to roll out smoothly and we follow this nice adoption curve, it was a bit unrealistic.”
Not to mention, Musk—Tesla CEO, owner of the social media platform X, and purportedly the world’s wealthiest man—just took a $30 billion beating to his net worth. EV champion Tesla posted its lowest quarterly earnings per share (EPS) in two years, coming in 10% lower than already-negative analyst forecasts. The stock market acted accordingly, as Tesla’s shares immediately dropped over 17% and the company’s market capitalization fell by $138 billion in just over two trading days.
“This is going to be a large speed bump in the road for automakers that I’m sure that they saw coming,” Caldwell said.
Toyota’s chairman says he saw it coming. Toyoda has long advised the industry to hedge its bets on EVs by continuing to invest in hybrids, hydrogen-powered cars, and other alternative eco-friendly vehicles.
Ford, too, has been slow to put all of its eggs in the EV basket, announcing it would slow production of its F-150 Lightning pickup. Bill Ford, the great-grandson of the automaker’s founder Henry Ford, has described the rhetoric surrounding EVs as “heavily politicized.”
“Blue states say EVs are great and we need to adopt them as soon as possible for climate reasons,” Ford told the New York Times. “Some of the red states say this is just like the vaccine, and it’s being shoved down our throat by the government, and we don’t want it.”
General Motors similarly announced it would slow down EV production after making bullish commitments to completely phase out gas- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035. The company blamed drops in demand for EVs and pressures from the auto strike.
But this blip is only “growing pains” for the inevitable dominance of EVs in the auto industry, Caldwell said.
“The industry is moving towards EVs—to deny that would probably be unwise,” Caldwell said. “It’s what that path looks like—that’s what’s undefined and is causing more confusion.”
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com
What’s happening this weekend in Phoenix
PHOENIX — If you’re looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, October 27-29, there’s plenty of action happening around the Valley.
The Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor
YES Day for Autism!
When: October 29
Where: Tempe Beach – 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe
Cost: Free
Info: Get ready to join the festivities at YES Day for Autism, a fantastic community event hosted by the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)!
Let’s revel in the boundless potential when we unite for individuals with autism. Experience the wonders of an Autism Resource Fair, a jam-packed kid’s zone, live entertainment, a pumpkin patch, and loads of other surprises! It’s all coming your way for FREE on Sunday, October 29th, at the vibrant Tempe Beach Park. You won’t want to miss this day of togetherness and jubilation. Secure your spot now at yesdayforautism.org.
Friday, October 27
Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $85
HOW TO WATCH: Catch the latest Arizona Coyotes games on ABC15 Arizona
How to watch the Arizona Coyotes’ first game Friday
Arizona State Fair
When: Now – Oct. 29
Where: 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix
Cost: $15 Admission
MORE | Arizona State Fair guide: tickets, food, new attractions, deals and more
Ballet Arizona: Juan Gabriel
When: Oct. 26 – Oct. 29
Where: Symphony Hall at 2835 E. Washington St., Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Halloween in the Valley: candy crawls and family-friendly events this October
Mother Nature’s Farm
When: Now – Oct. 31
Where: 1663 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert
Cost: $15 Admission
Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
When: Oct. 27 – Oct. 29
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: $22 Admission | $17 Children 12 and under
Vertuccio Farms
When: Now – Oct. 29
Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa
Cost: $15 Admission
Vertuccio Farms hosts fall festival, fun for the whole family
Mortimer Farms
When: Now – Oct. 29
Where: 12907 E. State Route 169, Dewey
Cost: $19.50 Admission
Fear Farm
When: Now – Oct. 31
Where: 6801 North 99th Ave., Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $27.99
Explore a haunted house in the West Valley
LIST: Fall 2023 pumpkin patches, corn mazes happening across the Valley
Mesa International Film Festival
When: Oct. 26 – Oct. 29
Where: The Plaza at Mesa City Center Park
Cost: $25 All-day Pass
Edén Muñoz at Arizona Financial Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $80
Saturday, October 28
Haunted History of Phoenix Walking Tour
When: Now – Oct. 31
Where: At gate near Teeter House at 622 E Adams St., Phoenix
Cost: $25 Adults | $16 Children
83rd Annual Buckeye Halloween Celebration
When: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Buckeye (6th St. Plaza & Monroe Ave.)
Cost: Click here for more information
Goodyear Fall Festival
When: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Goodyear Ballpark
Cost: Free Admission
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $65
Sunday, October 29
Phx Art Family Fun Day
When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free Admission
Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 1:25 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $44
Man Gets Trapped Inside Steel Bank Vault for 9 Hours
A 23-year-old man called 911 after being trapped inside a bank vault. The drama unfolded at the World Diamond Tower building in New York City. The victim was checking his safe deposit box when someone closed the door, not realizing there was a man still inside. Once the vault was shut, it could not open until the automatic clock expired. The man had to wait nine hours for the door to swing open again.
